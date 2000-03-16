Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

Now this is a real good chocolate chip cookie! It's the real thing!

By Saundra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda, stir into the creamed mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop by rounded ice cream scoops onto a cookie sheet, and press down slightly to flatten. Cookies should be about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 11 to 14 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 115.7mg. Full Nutrition
