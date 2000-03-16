Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies
Now this is a real good chocolate chip cookie! It's the real thing!
These cookies are a crowd pleaser, and easily modified! To keep cookies from cooking flat, make sure to cream the butter with the sugar (don't melt your butter!) And if you have time, refrigerate the dough before baking, and between batchesRead More
Great cookies! The first time I made them, they tasted great but came out pretty flat. The second time, I didn't have any butter so I used butter-flavored Crisco (same amount). The cookies still tasted great, but kept their shape much better and were big and thick. Food for thought. Thanks for the recipe.
These cookies were very yummie. They turn out chewy and soft. I will be making these again.
This is more of a cake-like cookie than a crispy, crunchy cookie for those who have a preference. At 350, the cookies begin to brown really fast, so I lowered the temp. to 325. The dough is soft and 350 is too high of a temp. to bake at. I would suggest baking at 300-325 degrees. I don't understand why some say they have no flavor? Make sure you use salted butter. You can add a little extra salt if you would like. These are extremely flavorful and my favorite cake-like chocolate chip cookie recipe. I pressed a few M&M's into the tops of half of the cookies.
I added 1/2 tsp of salt. These cookies are great for milk-dipping! They're airy enough to soak up a lot of milk quickly, but strong enough to not fall apart in the glass. The walnuts are a nice touch. All in all, a great recipe, but not the be-all-end-all of chocolate chip cookies.
I can NOT figure out how these got ANY bad reviews. I just made mine and they have cooled and I cut one is half because it's to close to dinner....I ate the ENTIRE cookie. **head hung in shame** These are FABU and I followed the recipe to the letter. BUT....ROOM TEMP butter and eggs ladies and this is where a Kitchen-Aid mixer comes in really handy. I take my butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla and WHIP them until thick and creamy. I measured out my flour into a sieve along with my baking soda and a PINCH OF SALT (how that got omitted is a mystery to me) and sifted it together then stired in my chocolate chips and walnuts.....then dumped into my whipped butter mix and blend until MIXED ONLY! It's very important to NOT overbeat any cookie flour mixture. These came out crispy/buttery around the edges and soft in the middle. I used a BIG cookie scoop and got 8 cookies and I did NOT flatten them by the way. I hope this helps someone. These are a nice break from the Toll House recipe I normally use and I WILL make them again.
Did not like. This cookie is brittle and not sweet.
This recipie was Alright at best...they had a nice flavour but they came out very flattened...I wouldnt make them again, and I wouldnt recomend them.
These were VERY good. I added about 1/4 cup more flour than it called for so the dough wasn't so sticky. Next time I will double the recipe. This only made 18 normal-sized cookies. These will probably be gone before tomorrow morning!
I replaced the butter with canola oil and scaled the recipe down to make one GIANT cookie for myself. Heh. Dinner of champions. It worked out wonderfully! Great texture and taste, though next time I'd probably add a touch of salt.
This recipe is short 1/2 cup flour. it should call for exactly 1-1/2 cups of flour. otherwise way to FLAT. Also, add another 1/4 cup of white sugar, add 1/2 t salt, omit the nuts and finally use Crisco instead of the butter. Make these changes, and you'll have a 5 star recipe
Used shortening instead and turned out fantastic. Great basic chocolate chip cookie recipe - highly recommended!
This is the best cookie recipe ever. I have tried so many other receipes none are as good as this one. The others turned out hard not chewy. My son who is 17.5 months loves these cookies and so does his father. I make allot because everyone eats them fast.
JUST FINISHED MAKING 10 DOZEN OF THESE ON CHRISTMAS EVE, VERY FAST AND EASY . NICE LARGE SOFT COOKIES . YOU CAN NOT GO WRONG WITH THIS ONE, IT IS IDIOT PROOF . THANK YOU
Added tiny bit (1/4t)salt, and doubled the vanilla, loved how they stayed soft for days afterwards. Didnt add the walnuts and they made 11 cookies. Used white/milk choc and semi sweet choc chips. Will make again, increasing salt to at least 1/2 t. Used salted butter. Roommates asked for them again asap.
These are wonderful cookies!! I wouldn't change a thing!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Outstanding! Best cookie recipe I have ever tried!
These were the opposite of giant! I made a batch of 4 cookies so I wouldn't eat too many, and they were way too small to be called Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies. I also cut down on the chocolate chips and left out the walnuts and they held up reall well in the oven. They were more crispy than chewy, but were perfect for dunking and cooled in barely 5 minutes. They weren't what I was looking for, but they were still really yummy!
Great soft cookies even after they cool. My family just loved them!
wonderful
These were too bland. Everyone still ate them, but they were bland and cakey
Not good. I followed the recipe and they weren't flavorful at all.
my husband is a big fan of ccc's but this recipe just didn't work for him
I love chocolate chip but these were not good. Flat as a pancake...too much butter, too little flour, I dont know.
This was a major let down, I was hoping for a crispy on the outside, goey on the inside type of cookie and instead I get a cakey, mushy cookie, and I followed the recipe exactly!
I was not impressed with this recipe. The cookies came out very flat and didn't stay together... even after cooled. I also thought they tasted more like sugar cookies with chocolate chips in them. Will Not use this recipe again!
Loved this recipe! Followed the directions and it came out perfect. Loved the taste and it stayed soft and chewy. Too bad it only lasted for not even two days...I had to make more because my boyfriend kept bugging me to make some more. Definitely in my top 5!
Ok, something bland about these.
Did not like! Cookies were paper thin with no taste.
These were great! very moist. I made them for my boyfriend's birthday and he absolutely loved them.
Had to add 1/2 tsp of salt. A followed the directions perfectly except for that exception. Tasted floury. The best part of it was the chocolate chips. I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone except for people that like cakey cookie. P.S tastes like it needed extra sugar.
Very good cookies. I found that i didn't need to use an ice cream scooper. That was messy. Its just easier to do heaving scoops with a spoon.
This has become my standard recipe. These cookies come out fantastic - just like they're from a bakery! I mixed mini chips and regular sized chips just to give it a fun texture. They turned out great!
I LOVE THESE COOKIES!! I used pecans, but otherwise made them exactly as written. They were sooo yummy! I forgot to flatten one batch, and they still baked thru perfectly, moist and chewey, wonderfully delish! I'm going to make some to send to my friends in NC! Thank you!
LOVE this simple easy-to-make recipe. Made 12 large cookies. I used dark chocolate chips, made the cookie rich tasting. Yummy.
Although I altered the recipe a bit according to the reviews, this was an excellent cookie recipe. I added the salt (1/2 t.) and I added a little extra sugar. Great size for school treats, and in my case, for a whole football team. I highly recommend this recipe! Thanks for posting it!
These cookies were pretty good, but I have found that if you use Crisco instead of butter they turn out better. I also use all brown sugar, instead of part brown/part white sugar. I also added salt and a little more vanilla.
WOW-thats all i can say! well, not really actually! those were THE best chocolate chip cookies ever! I tried them a few nights ago and they were deeeeelicious! but i change the recipe a tiny bit. instead of having a cup of chocolate chips and a 1/2 cup of walnuts, i used a cup of chocolate chips and a half cup of white chip!!! but still scrumptious!
good
I made this recipe without the nuts because my boyfriend doesn't like nuts in his sweets! They were delicious and disappeared very quickly!!
I added 1/2 cup of oatmeal but it's great just like it is.
I made these awhile back, but forgot to review. These flatend out alot and turned crispy. Ok flavor but will keep looking. Thanks.
Followed the recipe..cookies were plump but white! Taste like cake...not good or sweet. :-(
These were really good! Crispy on the edge, chewy in the middle. I too changed it up a little. I used Butter Flavored Crisco instead of butter, I also added 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/2 baking powder, and eliminated the nuts but added more chips! Very good! The true test will be when my son comes home from school and gives the thumbs up.
Maybe my ice cream scoop was bigger, but I didn't get the full batch out of this, and had to do it again. (NOT that we minded!!) Yummy recipe, but needs some salt in the dough, about equal to the amount of baking soda.
Great cookies. I made about 5 dozen of them for our family retreat. Everyone loved them and they were gone in just a couple minutes. Will make again :)
Okay. Not excellent, but still a good cookie.
One of my all time favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes -- a great variation is to make with the Nestle peanut butter/semi-sweet chip mix. Awesome!
Came out great! No substitutions, made them as directed. Just don't push down too much when they say to flatten the slightly. I see other people's comments that they came out too flat and I feel that they might've pressed them down too much.
This recipe was so good! I absolutely loved it! The cookies were so buttery and delicious, I couldn't have resisted eating them. I would have eaten the whole batch if it weren't for my family.
awesome
I didn't modify this recipe at all, and these cookies came out great. However they are, in fact, giant! So if you want smaller cookies, keep that in mind. Always a hit around here.
these cokkes are the best. soft, chewy, huge, cookies. awsome recipie saundra!!!!!
I made mini ones and only cooked for 6 mins
OMG. I am not a typically great baker, but these came out just splendid:) better than at any bakery I have tried:) Great recipe would not change anything one bit.
Followed this recipe on Thanksgiving/2017! I loved the way my batch turned out. I don't know why some say its brownie like, mine were crispy just like I love them!... That's why you have to go ahead and just do the recipes and come up with your own results. My batch was in the oven when I read a review saying they were brownie/cake like and I was instanly ticked off because I don't like soft cookies. Wrong!!! again, mine were crispy and perfect. I will bake again, today actually!
I'm going to make this recipe in 4-h I hope I win 1st place
To be fair, the review is of an amended version of the cookies, per many other reviewers recommendations. I wanted a thicker cookie, so I substitute shortening for butter. For us, without butter, the cookies had a funky undertone that we did not like. The cookies were also not thick, so, the flatter butter versions probably wouldn't be our cup of tea either.
I used Crisco best cookies ever!
This was amazing!! Super soft and chewy! My husband is a huge chocolate lover and this was gone by the next morning
These are hands down the best chocolate chip cookie ever. Big, Soft, a little chewy, and crisp edges.
the dough was too sticky so i kept adding flour so it would be thicker and in the oven they simply stayed as balls and i had to flatten them with a spatula and they tasted like "famous amos" cookies
OMG! I came across this recipe over a year ago and then I lost it in a move. I have been searching for a few months now and fond it! BEST C.C. COOKIES EVER! and I am no stanger to cookies! THANK YOU!
tasted good but came out way too puffy for me to really enjoy.
A very good recipe that lends itself to endless possabilities. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour, 1/4 cup oat flour, and 1/4 cup almond flour. I used pecans instead of walnuts and chopped up a granola bar and added it too. I used a mix of milk chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips and mini chips. I made a few giant cookies and some smaller (but still large cookies) - the giant ones were slightly crumbly, either due to not being cooked long enough or maybe some of my modifications - the smaller ones were perfect.
These cookies were great, I loved how soft they were! I have three little boys and they gobbled them right up. It was an easy recipe too..Thanks
The best cookie ever. Love these cookies and so does everyone I give them too! I use dark chocolate chips cause we don't like real sweet in our house and unsalted butter. They are very flavorful and my go to chocolate chip cookie ??
I didn't change anything and cookies were amazing!!!
i loved this recipe and so did my kids so the second time i made it i put in peanut butter instead of walnuts and they turned out great.
Loved this recipe! Easy to make and definitely a big hit. Will be saving this recipe!
I added salt per one reviewer, but should have listened to Koreagirl about the extra flour. Looking for big cookies for a bake sale, I tried these and the "Giant Crisp Chocolate Chip Cookies" by Patricia B, to which I had added extra flour. Unfortunately I decided to use THIS recipe to finish up my chocolate chips,. They are flat as pancakes and spread out over the pan. (The "crisp" cookies came out as these were pictured). Update: They stuck to all of my pans...….. I'm not sure how I will salvage the rest of the batch, because it's already mixed. :o( Last update: lowered the temp to 325, and increased the time to 20 minutes...still too brown. I'm sure someone will like them, but this recipe is a bust. Sorry!
These cookies are wonderful! I made them with milk chocolate chips, and my dad came home from work and had one, then asked if they were the store bought break and bake kind. He is the 'one to please' when it comes to cookies, and these definitely passed his test. Very good.
These were really good cookies, I loved them, but they could go for a little longer than the recipe says, I put them in for about 16 mins instead of about 14 mins, but otherwise really good cookies! I would definitely make these again!
These were so fluffy! I was looking for a recipe that wouldn't result in flat crunchy cookies. By far the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had! I have to go take the second batch out of the oven. So glad I bought milk today! Yumm!!!
add more sugar
Great cookies. My family loves them, and easy enough for young children to help ;D Enjoy!
Amazing recipe! My family loves these and they are my favorite chocolate chip cookie now and they are so easy to make. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract instead of 1/2 tsp. It gave the cookies a little extra flavor. Overall, they’re lovely! Thanks
I made these for the first time today. I read all the reviews and considered a couple changes. I doubled the recipe, using half butter and half butter flavored crisco. I doubled the vanilla, added a little salt and refrigerated the dough for 15 minutes and in between each pan. I used the smaller scoop and got 33-3 inch cookies. Chewy, soft and firm all at the same time. Very easy. They came out perfect! I'll definitely use this recipe again and again.
Yum! These cookies are fantastic. I always wondered how the mall cookie stores made them so big! Now I know!
Absolutely delicious! And I love the small batch. Sometimes I just need a few and the batches are always so big. But this is the other way, small batch and large cookies. The taste is amazing as well. Thank you!!
These came out great. The mixture or dough seemed more creamy than usual, but they came out great and tasted yummy!!!
my children really enjoyed these cookies. We were able to make 34 cookies nice and chewy . I can't wait to make them again.
These cookies turned out spectacular! They are soft and have great flavor. My family LOVED them.
Nothing special. I doubled the recipe, used my ice cream scoop as suggested and only got 17 "hamburger" sized cookies out of it. Not a total disappointment, after all who doesn't like chocolate chip cookies?
Used light brown sugar and added 1/2 tsp salt and added 1/4 cup more flour. Used white chips. Cooked at 300 for about 17 minutes on parchment paper. Turned out great. Doing same thing with dark brown sugar with chocolate chips.
awesome
Nice small batch made 24 2 1/4 inch delicious cookies
These were so good. Perfect for a quick chocolate fix. I trippled the recipe. So they would last longer.
These are amazing! I added the salt and also added a tsp of cocoa powder. They are thick and firm but moist in the middle. Took 14 minutes for the 12 large cookies to bake on 2 trays. I also creamed the butter and sugar. I didn't have brown sugar so just used more white.
Made these tonight with my stepdaughter, probably the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had.
This was really good! they are airy and soft (even after I burnt the first batch they didn't turn crispy). I added just a touch of more sugar, flour and salt (having read the reviews). I also refrigerated the dough to ensure they wouldn't flatten out, it seemed to work.
These were AWSOME!!!!!!!!!
I am DEFINITELY going to make these again! They were AMAZING and my family loved them. Although, next time I'm probably going to add some more white sugar. Other than That these were great!
Okay how can I put this? YUM!!!!!! I made one batch and realized there wouldn't be any left by the time the kids dad got home, so I had to make another! SO GOOD. Had no troubles at all. Thanks!!
Easy to make and extremely light and fluffy cookie. Delicious!
Four out of five because they were delicious cookies but they cooked out very flat, I prefer a thicker cookie.Did not need to press down at all. But these were very good, chewy and not crunchy. Perfect cookie. Thanks for submitting!
Excellent recipe!!! I'm still baking them as I write this and they are terrific. Thank you sooo much for sharing it....
I add the 1/2C flour and another 1/4C sugar as well as 1/2t of salt per another review and these cookies were great! I did only cook them 8min since my family likes a gooey cook and they were perfect! Def make again
These are amazing. I made them into ice cream sandwiches. I baked the cookies extra big and in a large cupcake pan, I filled it with vanilla ice cream, then I put it in the freezer until the cookies were cooked and cooled. Then I transferred the ice cream on to one of the cookies and I put another cookie on top. Then I put them in there own zip block bag, and returned them to the freezer. I set them out 5 minutes before serving. Then I put them on plates and put some whipped cream on top. And they were a big hit. Tip.... you definitely have to cook the cookies for like 20 minutes. But all five stars these were amazingly good
