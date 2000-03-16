Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

I can NOT figure out how these got ANY bad reviews. I just made mine and they have cooled and I cut one is half because it's to close to dinner....I ate the ENTIRE cookie. **head hung in shame** These are FABU and I followed the recipe to the letter. BUT....ROOM TEMP butter and eggs ladies and this is where a Kitchen-Aid mixer comes in really handy. I take my butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla and WHIP them until thick and creamy. I measured out my flour into a sieve along with my baking soda and a PINCH OF SALT (how that got omitted is a mystery to me) and sifted it together then stired in my chocolate chips and walnuts.....then dumped into my whipped butter mix and blend until MIXED ONLY! It's very important to NOT overbeat any cookie flour mixture. These came out crispy/buttery around the edges and soft in the middle. I used a BIG cookie scoop and got 8 cookies and I did NOT flatten them by the way. I hope this helps someone. These are a nice break from the Toll House recipe I normally use and I WILL make them again.