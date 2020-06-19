Vegan Pancakes

These pancakes are amazing! I was hesitant to try them at first, but my daughter is allergic to dairy so we took the plunge and WOW! We probably won't go back to our other pancake recipe ever again. Not only are they tastier but they are less expensive to make too! To the reviewers who didn't like the outcome, keep in mind there are some things you need to know to get a perfect pancake. The biggest rule is after the batter is mixed, disturb it as little as possible! (and don't over mix to begin with) Also, once batter is mixed, let it sit in the bowl for a good 5-10 minutes. This ensures a fluffy pancake, as well as using the correct heat level. To the reviewers who complain of the middle being uncooked, that's not the recipe's fault, it sounds like your heat was too high. It takes a good 2 minutes on EACH side to cook correctly. If your pancakes look done before that, your heat is too high. Set a timer. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe! Next time I will substitute some flour with whole wheat flour & the water with 1/2 almond milk (perhaps vanilla infused).