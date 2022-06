Vegan Pancakes

I'm editing my original review to drop a star. I made these again and they're really bland and boring. They're not too flat, but they aren't the fluffy pancakes I'm used to. The batter as written is a touch on the dry side. They even look boring - they're just whitish, flat disks on the plate. I think my first impression of them was based on the fact that they were just a vehicle for really nice toppings, and I also had to add things to the batter to get flavor out of it. I tasted one as-is today, and they just taste like flour. I really feel like this is just a good starting point, not a complete recipe. The batter as-is really *needs* the addition of vanilla and, in my opinion, some sweet spices to bring anything interesting to the table. I also feel like these may be rated higher because they're vegan, not because they taste good. My original review is as follows: These aren't bad, but they're not great. I had to add vanilla, cinnamon, & nutmeg to the batter just to get some flavor out of them. I also subbed 3/4c almond milk for 3/4c of the water, and they still lacked flavor. Not bad in a pinch, and even worth 4 stars if you top them with sliced bananas, margarine, and blueberry syrup.