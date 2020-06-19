Vegan Pancakes

These vegan pancakes are light, fluffy, and delicious. I have been making them for years, and everyone that tries them wants the recipe.

By NICDELIS

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
9 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl; make a well in the center. Whisk together water and oil in a small bowl; pour into flour mixture. Stir just until blended; mixture will be lumpy.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat.

  • Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle. Cook until bubbles form and edges are dry. Flip, then cook until bottoms are browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Tips

Check out our picks for the best electric griddles on the market, then start cooking our top-rated recipes like a pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 48.9g; fat 5.1g; sodium 716.7mg. Full Nutrition
