Vegan Pancakes

I tried this recipe this morning for my son and I and they were wonderful!! I especially loved the fact that the ingredients were things I already had in my pantry. No "fancy" ingredients that I would have to substitute. But, I did use 1 cup rice milk and 1/4 cup water instead of 1 1/4 cup water. I found that spreading the batter evenly with the back of a spoon really enabled the pancakes to cook evenly and not stay uncooked in the center. Wonderful recipe. And to the reviewer who stated that just because this was a good vegan subtitute for "normal pancakes" that it wasn't worth 5 stars, I would like to disagree. I don't think a regular buttermilk pancake is 5 star cuisine. I feel that vegan recipes are just just as good, if not better than "regular" food. They are much kinder to your health, the planet, and the animals who would have suffered for that buttermilk. I think this compares to the best. 5 stars.
I had to add a little bit of soy milk to the batter to make these spread properly on the griddle. I would suggest pouring small amounts of the batter onto the griddle to make flat pancakes. Otherwise they turn out too thick and not cooked properly. I tried these with and without chocolate chips and both were good. However, the plain pancakes had a strangely buttery flavor that was very nice. Just because these are a good vegan substitute for normal pancakes, doesn't mean they are worth 5 stars. Regular buttermilk pancakes are worth 5 stars so we should always compare foods to the best, not just rate them 5 stars because they are "good enough" for vegans. So "5 star vegan" but "3 star universally"
i appreciate the effort, but these aren't true vegan. switch up the white sugar with raw sugar and you've got it true vegan. i'm not vegan but my sister is, and she won't go near white processed sugar because of the way it's processed....
These were very good pancakes. I picked the recipe simply because they do not include egg which my son is allergic to. After making the batter I thought it was too thick to actually make "fluffy" pancakes but I was wrong. They came out very fluffy. Also, I thought when making the batter that there was way to much sugar but added it all anyway. I'm glad I did. They were sweet but not everly so. Thanks for a great tasting and simple to make recipe. Will make these often.
AWESOME! That's what my family says when I tell them we're making pancakes. Finally, a basic recipe that we can easily convert to our alkaline nutrition lifestyle (i.e., no soy, wheat, etc.). My subs: spelt flour (1 1/2C), date sugar or dark agave syrup, himalayan salt, hemp oil, and no oil on our hot griddle (350^F). For each teaspoon of baking powder, I always sub 1/4 tsp baking soda and 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Sprinkle a few fruit pieces on top after pouring for a treat. We also use the pancakes at supper with onions and green peppers sprinkled. Fluffy and delicious! Yum yum!!
The first time I made these they turned out horrible, but I'm glad I gave it another try. The second time around they were pretty good. I added some vanilla and cinnamon like I always do to pancakes for added flavor. I figured out that these will not get the color of regular pancakes, so if you wait around for them to get golden brown expect to have hockey pucks for breakfast. All in all these were good with a little tweaking. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVED these! My children are very allergic to all animal products. So, this was great! I added a 1/2 cup canned pumpkin, 1 cup rice milk.. instead of water. I also had to add about 1/4 cup flour and 2 tbspns milled flax seed. They were amazing! We served them with baked apples on top! Delicious!
These pancakes were AWESOME. Really! My stomach doesn't do well with a whole lot of fat so I figured I would give this a try. I was leary looking at the recipe because there really isn't much to them, but they were DELICIOUS. The only addition (s) I made was, I added 1t of pure vanilla extract to the wet ingredients and 1 1/2 t of cinnamon to the dry. I put a little butter on the pancakes and sprinkled brown sugar on top. Thank you so much for this recipe it really took care of my pancake fix. I will most definately be making this again.
These are great! Since I was smothering them in syrup, I took another reviewer's advice and used 1.5 c whole wheat flour. I also added a bit of cinnamon to the dry ingredients and used 1 cup almond milk + 1/2 cup water. Definitely use a spatula to spread these a little thinner when cooking--the batter is quite thick.
SO YUMMY! SLOWWWWLY converting my 8&5 year olds to vegan/ clean eating. I halfed the recipe (in case they didn't like it). Here are my subs whole spelt flour (same amout). Melted Earth Balance 'butter' spread (I halfed so only 1/2 a tbsp), and organic/vegan/kosher natural sugar. Oh instead of all water, I did half almond milk. And as all pancakes for my sons, added vegan chocolate chips. My son LOVED them!!!! Thank you for sharing this recipe. And for meanies please do not say I changed the recipe. I DID NOT. I just subbed with my products and I wanted to share in case anyone else is wondering the same. They taste great and my boys who are not open to this change in our food habits ate them allll up!
These really are worth 5 stars for pancakes in general. To ElizzleM-about 50% of processed sugar in America is processed through bone char-look up brands that aren't-such as Pioneer. I do like to use soymilk for water adding about 1 teaspoon lemon or vinegar to it to give it a "buttermilk" quality.
I thought that these were great! I'm not vegan but I try to eat vegan/vegetarian versions of things whenever possible because it's better for you. I really loved how these came out! The only thing that I changed was I added 3tsp cinnamon but that's only because I eat cinnamon with almost everything (I LOVE it). I think next time i'm going to try using sparkling water instead of regular water to see if they can be even fluffier.
For vegan pancakes these weren't bad, but they were quite bland, the texture was slightly odd & there was too much salt in the recipe. In saying that, if I was making breakfast for a vegan, I would prob come back to this recipe & add some sugar or vanilla, and take out half of the salt. Thanks!!
To make healthier vegan pancakes, replace the oil by adding 3 TBS ground flax seed, use whole wheat pastry flour in place of refined white flour, use 1 TBS Grade B Maple Syrup in place of refined white sugar. Please note that when using ground flaxseed the pancakes will tend to brown quicker.
I used half whole wheat flour and used more water (about 1/2 cup extra). My husband said he couldn't tell the difference between these pancakes and "regular" pancakes and the kids gobbled them up, too. I will be making them again!
I did everything exact except that I formatted the recipe for 1 serving and added a bit of chopped banana. I wanted it to taste good, but the texture was gelatin like inside, even after a thorough cooking.
These are great! I would just like to say that when i made them they were a little too thick so the nest time i added a little soy milk until the batter was a little more runny and they came out PERFECT!
Very yummy! I am not a vegan, however, I wanted to make pancakes in a pinch and happened to have everything on hand. Cooked just right these were everything promised: fluffy on the inside, soft and crunchy on the outside! I also added 1 tsp. honey and 1 T. fresh lemon juice for some zing. Excellent and I will make these a regular!
I am lactose intolerant so I am always looking for recipes that don't use dairy. These pancakes are AMAZING!! I added 1 tbsp of vanilla, 1/2tbls cinnamon, 1/4tsp of nutmeg to give it a fall flair. I love this recipe!!
These pancakes were delicious...light and fluffy. I used 1/4 cup of ww flour, cinammon, vanilla, and added blueberries. For the oil, I used organic virgin coconut oil. I never missed the egg or milk...they are terrific. The key is to have a med-high griddle, but not so hot the the pancakes burn. I will definitely make these again. Yummy!
I'm editing my original review to drop a star. I made these again and they're really bland and boring. They're not too flat, but they aren't the fluffy pancakes I'm used to. The batter as written is a touch on the dry side. They even look boring - they're just whitish, flat disks on the plate. I think my first impression of them was based on the fact that they were just a vehicle for really nice toppings, and I also had to add things to the batter to get flavor out of it. I tasted one as-is today, and they just taste like flour. I really feel like this is just a good starting point, not a complete recipe. The batter as-is really *needs* the addition of vanilla and, in my opinion, some sweet spices to bring anything interesting to the table. I also feel like these may be rated higher because they're vegan, not because they taste good. My original review is as follows: These aren't bad, but they're not great. I had to add vanilla, cinnamon, & nutmeg to the batter just to get some flavor out of them. I also subbed 3/4c almond milk for 3/4c of the water, and they still lacked flavor. Not bad in a pinch, and even worth 4 stars if you top them with sliced bananas, margarine, and blueberry syrup.
Love this recipe. I am not vegan or vegetarian but I used this recipe due to running out of eggs and milk. I did want to add that for those that due eat it I also added 1 tablespoon of Honey to the mix plus a small amount of vanilla and its delicious. If you don't eat honey Karo syrup works the same by just adding a touch more of sweetness and makes them a bit more fluffy.
I was looking for a vegetarian recipe for pancakes since I don't really drink milk or eat eggs anymore, and I was happy to find this one. I used wheat flour with them, and they were absolutely delish. :)
Excellent recipe. The pancakes were not too heavy. Make sure if you cook with oil that you don't use too much. They will soak it up. I intend to try these with a little variation, perhaps with whole wheat flour and some chopped walnuts.
SO good! Added mashed banana, cinnamon, some homemade vanilla. I used raw sugar as some others did. Also substituted almond milk for the water. These are wonderful. These will be our pancakes from now on.
Those came out perfect! I used vanilla oat milk instead of water, but besides that didn't change a thing, they came out nice and fluffy, maybe a bit on the chewy side, but I like them like this! Basically perfect!
These are the best Pancakes I've ever made from scratch. I'm lazy when it comes to measuring things but this is easy and if you follow this recipe EXACTLY they come out looking like those in the picture. I made sure I sifted completely & had my pan hot enough. I spread out the batter with the back of spoon to make them thinner but they are also fun thick and fluffy. I used "Florida Crystals" brand of "vegan" sugar. Make sure pan doesn't get too hot or you can burn these like any pancake. Next time I will follow other's advice and add some soy, rice or almond milk in place of the water. I'll also add some Cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I may even throw some blueberries in them. Top them off with some Earth Balance (vegan) and some agave or maple syrup. I entertain often and wouldn't hesitate to serve these to any guest. I'm off to go freeze some extra ones. Enjoy!
I am honestly not a vegan, but use vegan recipes often when I go on camping trips to avoid bringing milk and eggs that would otherwise go bad. This is by far the best one I've come across for easy pancakes for long outdoor trips. Just pack the dry ingredients and add the wet the day you want to make them. Thanks for sharing this.
Just as described - fluffy and delicious. My carnivorous roommates loved them. I don't call them vegan pancakes, I call them bachelor/bachelorette or "college" pancakes because most people have the ingredients in the pantry, even if they don't cook often.
My son is exclusively breastfed and is dealing with allergies to milk, eggs, soy, and peanuts. For the past 7 months, I have been following the same diet for his health. This is THE BEST vegan pancake recipe I have found. The only thing I did differently was using almond milk instead of water. Delicious!
I just made this with my dad today. His stomach kind of hurts and he was craving pancakes so I looked up a recipe. The thing was, we had no milk or white vinegar. I stumbled upon this recipe and thought, why not try this one? I doubled it and put in lots of blueberries (Dad loves them). They are awesome. They were easy to prepare and cooked very fast and were just superb. My dad asked what was in them and I told him. He was very surprised and pleased. We will be making these again for sure!!!
This version of pancake is totally healthy and you really don't miss the eggs. It's especially great with 100% pure maple syrup. Just be sure to watch the pancake to flip when a few bubbles form and edges start to dry. My non-vegan boyfriend really enjoyed them too!
I great recipe for people who avoid animal products or just don't have eggs or milk in the house! I make these all the time now! Sometimes I stick to the basic recipe..but other times I jazz it up a bit lol. Add in 1/2cup pumpkin puree for pumpkin pancakes. Add in a dash of vanilla, and cinnamon for more flavor. You can add almost anything to this recipe. I use Agave Nectar as my "syrup" too.
My kids are either allergic to eggs and/or milk and so this is the perfect recipe for our family. My husband also thinks it tastes awesome. We actually prefer these pancakes to the restaurant ones! Add some fruit or chocolate chips for an extra special treat.
I had to go vegan for a month and I couldn't have done it without these delicious pancakes. They were a little cakier than regular pancakes but they were still completely delicious. I would definitely recommend them .
I just made these for supper. I have a cold, didn't want a big dinner, just wanted something simple. I hadn't been to the grocery store in days, so the cupboard is rather bare. Anyway, long story short, basically all I had on hand was these ingredients. They turned out great, very light and fluffy. I used whole milk instead of water. Topped them with peanut butter and pure maple syrup. If you prefer savory pancakes rather than sweet, leave out the sugar and add your favorite seasonings with chopped green onions. Makes a great snack.
Perfect and fluffy, although I think this would feed one and a half people as it makes only 3 good sized pancakes. Also, heat should be at medium, not medium high. I ate mine with sliced bananas, sprinkle of cinnamon, melted butter and powdered sugar. Although they would be delicious with any variation - chocolate chips, whole wheat, fresh fruit on top!
I happened to be out of those milk and eggs but felt like pancakes this morning so tried out this recipe. I make a lot of pancakes, and try new recipes all the time and these pancakes turned out pretty well. I think I could add some things to them (vanilla, spices) but as a basic recipe I think it works well. Personally I still prefer eggs and milk in my pancakes but if you can't eat those things, or don't have them around, this recipe will do you well.
I've tried a few vegan pancake recipes ---this one is by far the best I've found so far! They actually fluff up a bit and don't stay flat or overly dense like most vegan pancakes or other baked goods do. I added blueberries and chopped pecans in. SO GOOD! I also substituted the regular sugar for dark jaggery and it worked out very well. I saw someone mention it in the other comments but yeah, I don't know why this would say "vegan" if it's telling you to use white sugar.
These were easy to make and kids loved. We did make a few changes. First instead of sugar, we used brown rice syrup. And we added a handful of blueberries. Next time I might try grinding up some oatmeal and using that instead of regular flour. But these were a great start to switching over to vegan foods.
Delicious! I like to make the healthiest version I can so instead of all purpose flour I used half all purpose and half whole wheat. Also, so people don't drown the pancakes in sugary maple syrup, I cut up some mango and threw a few pieces on top of the cooking pancakes. Note: Cute the mango very thinly so there aren't huge bulges. Totally amazing! Even non vegans are asking for second helpings!
These were really good. I made them for breakfast this morning, and I was wondering how this would compare to vegan pancakes made with soy milk, maybe there would be less flavor ect. They were just as good. I added a LOT of spice, cinnamon, cloves, and allspice and topped them with some real NY state maple syrup. My boyfriend and I both ate too much.
I'm a preschool teacher and recent had a vegan student join my classroom. We are planning on making pancakes this week and I wanted to make sure they were compatible with his diet. I tried this recipe out ahead of time and it was great! I did add cinnamon and vanilla, but they were really delicious. My 8 year old couldn't tell the difference between these and non-vegan.
The recipe is easy and quick. These pancakes turn out really pale for me, so that took some getting used to. All in all good pancakes. Not needing milk or eggs is a big plus, since I buy them infrequently.
I have made this recipe at least a dozen times and now have it memorized. I have followed it to the T (except I always use whole wheat flour) and even made substitutions (agave nectar for sugar and almond milk for the water) and every time have had perfect pancakes. The batter is super thick but I prefer that because I can scoop it easily to make uniform pancakes. Amazingly these are the fluffiest pancakes I have ever made and replaced another recipe from this site as my "go to". The batter also keeps well for a couple of days in the fridge for a quick breakfast on the weekends.
A delicious recipe for vegans who miss pancakes! A warning, though: it's not truly vegan if you use most white sugar (produced with animal bone char). I subbed organic natural cane sugar and it worked just fine. I also added blueberries and found that it worked a bit better with the heat closer to medium than medium high on our stovetop griddle.
OH BOY ARE THESE GOOD!!!! I was looking for a pancake/waffle/crepe recipe that didn't require milk, as I'm out at the moment. These are fantastic!! I'm printing this recipe in 3 different serving sizes for all my possible serving needs.
A total hit with the family! Mine were crispy on the edges which is my favorite way for pancakes to be. What a relief that all of the ingredients are readily available in most homes. To the person who said they're not "truly vegan" because they have white sugar... only SOME white sugar is processed with animal bones. Sure, better safe than sorry but if you know your white sugar is cruelty free then GO FOR IT.
Added a little vanilla extract, cocoa powder and cinnamon. They were delightful. I was using another recipe but this one blows that one out the water. I have to use a lot of Vegan recipes b/c my daughter is allergic to milk, eggs and peanuts and I breastfeed. Using Vegan recipes has been a lil hard on me since I am such a dairy addict but I am starting to appreciate it (and liking the health effects also). Thanks for the recipe!
I can't say enough nice things about these! I never have eggs or milk, but do get frequent pancake cravings :o) I prefer to add vanilla & cinnamon because that's how I like my pancakes. These don't spread at all, they only get tall! I used 1/4 measuring cup and got 7 small cakes.
This is a great recipe for when you're craving pancakes but can't be bothered to pick up milk or eggs from the store! Super quick and easy too! I made a couple adjustments -- I used 75% spelt flour and 25% unbleached white flour instead of all-purpose flour, raw cane sugar in pace of the white sugar, and coconut oil for the oil. I also added a splash of almond extract and cooked the pancakes in coconut oil. I loved how they turned out! The texture was on the chewy side -- maybe because I stirred the batter too much -- but I actually liked that. They did cook quickly, so do keep an eye on them.
These pancakes are amazing! I was hesitant to try them at first, but my daughter is allergic to dairy so we took the plunge and WOW! We probably won't go back to our other pancake recipe ever again. Not only are they tastier but they are less expensive to make too! To the reviewers who didn't like the outcome, keep in mind there are some things you need to know to get a perfect pancake. The biggest rule is after the batter is mixed, disturb it as little as possible! (and don't over mix to begin with) Also, once batter is mixed, let it sit in the bowl for a good 5-10 minutes. This ensures a fluffy pancake, as well as using the correct heat level. To the reviewers who complain of the middle being uncooked, that's not the recipe's fault, it sounds like your heat was too high. It takes a good 2 minutes on EACH side to cook correctly. If your pancakes look done before that, your heat is too high. Set a timer. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe! Next time I will substitute some flour with whole wheat flour & the water with 1/2 almond milk (perhaps vanilla infused).
I think milk/egg pancakes have a slightly better flavour BUT I picked this recipe because it didn't require them (time for a grocery run). Let the batter sit a little for fluffier pancakes. Perfect for what it was and what I needed. Still delicious.
I made these yesterday for breakfast and they were amazing! I realized I didn't have eggs after I had already promised pancakes to the family. I made them with fat free milk, and I substituted 1/2 cup of all purpose flower with whole wheat flower. And just to try it out I added cinnamon, nutmeg, Ginger, and cardamom. They turned out fantastic! A great base recipe for egg free pancakes!
So delicious. Mine weren't vegan since I made some changes. I added some vanilla and cinnamon per suggestions from reviewers and replaced some of the water with half and half. I also used butter in the pan instead of oil. But seriously, these came out SO good. Fluffy, crispy edges, not at all too tough or chewy. Really just perfect.
Very good, but not a lot of flavor. Maybe with some alternate milk (soy, nut, oat, whatever) replacing some of the water? I'll try that next time. Definately a bonus though to find this recipe. Oh! I also substituted 1/2 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp cream of tartar for the baking powder because of a corn allergy.
I found this recipe to be great. It is easy and doesn't take any special ingredients. I did substitute some of the water for rice milk and it worked out perfectly. Made blueberry ones and m&m ones! Yum!
Light and fluffy! Was looking for a pancake recipe without eggs (since I didn't have any). Used milk instead of water and used regular vegetable oil. Very thick, but I spread it out and it was fine. No trouble with this easy recipe which calls for simple things in your pantry! Will make again!!
Great recipe - really easy and quick to make, and the kids loved the pancakes. It worked best with smaller pancakes. We used maple syrup, but I think they would be amazing with berries or jam, as well.
Awesome! I ran out of eggs but my kids wanted pancakes so I checked the site for vegan pancakes...I'm so glad I did! These are fantastic! However, mine are not vegan because I added MILK instead of water to give them a nice fluffy texture and golden brown color. This recipe is great!
These pancakes were wonderful! I sprinkled a little bit of cinnamon and sugar on top of the uncooked pancake as I was making them. I'll be making these again, maybe with a few drops of vanilla extract next time!
I made these for my boys last night for breakfast dinner and they were a big hit! I did substitute the water with rice milk, added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and miniature Enjoy Life chocolate chips. I was amazed how fluffy they turned out.
These pancakes are ok, they are slightly chewy. I make them if I don't want to use or don't have eggs and milk on hand. Great if you are on a budget or don't have much on hand; you can still get your pancake fix. :)
