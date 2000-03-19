Holland Butter Cookies

52 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

These cookies are delightful all year round. Buttery and light they will melt in your mouth.

By Dort

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter to soften. Combine the flour, sugar and baking soda, stir into the softened butter. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet. Press down sightly with a cold fork.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 38.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022