Holland Butter Cookies

My first batch of these cookies did not turn out too well. They were one large, thin sloppy unit. I do not blame the recipe, I understand that when trying a new recipe many varibles can effect the outcome. I think I added too much baking soda. I did not have a 1/8tsp measuring device, so I guessed--obviously wrong. The cookies rose and spred out, did not brown and tasted like gooey butter. I decided to modify the rest of the batch. I added 1/2 cup more flour and mixed it in until the dough was smooth, slightly stiff, but creamy. I rolled less than a teaspoon full of the dough between my palms to form small balls, placed the balls about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet, pressed a wet fork into the cookies twice--once horizantally and once vertically, and baked the cookies for 11 minutes. They came out beautiful and tasted great. Each cookie was uniform in shape and golden brown on the edges. My second batch- I increased the flour and slightly decreased the sugar, used a very small pinch of baking soda, and baked again as described above. They will be a part of my families holiday feast. My ten year old son loves them, and he's quite the cookie critic. Thanks for sharing this recipe!

