Holland Butter Cookies
These cookies are delightful all year round. Buttery and light they will melt in your mouth.
These cookies are delightful all year round. Buttery and light they will melt in your mouth.
My first batch of these cookies did not turn out too well. They were one large, thin sloppy unit. I do not blame the recipe, I understand that when trying a new recipe many varibles can effect the outcome. I think I added too much baking soda. I did not have a 1/8tsp measuring device, so I guessed--obviously wrong. The cookies rose and spred out, did not brown and tasted like gooey butter. I decided to modify the rest of the batch. I added 1/2 cup more flour and mixed it in until the dough was smooth, slightly stiff, but creamy. I rolled less than a teaspoon full of the dough between my palms to form small balls, placed the balls about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet, pressed a wet fork into the cookies twice--once horizantally and once vertically, and baked the cookies for 11 minutes. They came out beautiful and tasted great. Each cookie was uniform in shape and golden brown on the edges. My second batch- I increased the flour and slightly decreased the sugar, used a very small pinch of baking soda, and baked again as described above. They will be a part of my families holiday feast. My ten year old son loves them, and he's quite the cookie critic. Thanks for sharing this recipe!Read More
My family is from Holland and I've had butter cookies all my life. I just didn't care for the cookies at all. They were hard to get off the cookie tin and they were too buttery in my book. I also thought they were a little too flat. My son, who is 3, loves cookies, but would not eat these.Read More
My first batch of these cookies did not turn out too well. They were one large, thin sloppy unit. I do not blame the recipe, I understand that when trying a new recipe many varibles can effect the outcome. I think I added too much baking soda. I did not have a 1/8tsp measuring device, so I guessed--obviously wrong. The cookies rose and spred out, did not brown and tasted like gooey butter. I decided to modify the rest of the batch. I added 1/2 cup more flour and mixed it in until the dough was smooth, slightly stiff, but creamy. I rolled less than a teaspoon full of the dough between my palms to form small balls, placed the balls about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet, pressed a wet fork into the cookies twice--once horizantally and once vertically, and baked the cookies for 11 minutes. They came out beautiful and tasted great. Each cookie was uniform in shape and golden brown on the edges. My second batch- I increased the flour and slightly decreased the sugar, used a very small pinch of baking soda, and baked again as described above. They will be a part of my families holiday feast. My ten year old son loves them, and he's quite the cookie critic. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
My family is from Holland and I've had butter cookies all my life. I just didn't care for the cookies at all. They were hard to get off the cookie tin and they were too buttery in my book. I also thought they were a little too flat. My son, who is 3, loves cookies, but would not eat these.
I just finished baking these and they are awesome!! Rich buttery taste. They have the appearance of lace. Very thin but they do melt in your mouth. I rolled them in a ball and lightly flattened the first couple of batches but then I left them just in the ball stage and they still cooked and looked like the rest. THIS IS A KEEPER!!!
Delicious buttery flavor. Think my butter was too soft, causing them to spread too much...but still delicious!
My daughter had to do a paper on Holland in her 2nd grade class. We found this recipe and made it for her class. They were so easy and soooo yummy! I do have a small tip: Add sprinkled sugar to the cookies BEFORE baking, they turn out really good!Thanks for this great tasting recipe!
This recipe received glowing reviews, but it just didn't do it for me. The cookies were very flat and lacked sufficient flavor, though they did melt in the mouth, as promised. Also, they weren't very nice to look at. I always bake and freeze cookies so that I have something to offer guests, but these weren't attractive enough for company.
Taste sooo good! The only down side is it was very difficult to mix them together... but when I tasted the finished product I realized it was worth my effort!
I was completely unfamiliar with these cookies when I decided to make them. I picked them because they looked easy and basic. At first I thought I did something wrong because the cookies flattened out dramatically and became lacy looking. Once I tasted them I decided mistake or not they were a success. The only drawback to me was the amount of excess butter but I put the cookies between layers of papertowels and the problem was solved. This is a GREAT addition to my recipe collection. Thanks for sharing.
Five and a half stars! These are melt in your mouth delicious, just like the kind in my grammar school. Everyone loved the richness and texture, what a great and easy recipe.
These cookies were okay-not what I expected. We found them kinda bland and dry.
I actually love these cookies so much I don't bake them for people anymore because they dont actually make it past my front door. These are the best butter cookies I've ever had. I also believe that using salted butter is important for the flavor, I usually use unsalted to bake with but the first time with these I used salted because it was all I had and then when I used the unsalted they tasted like flour instead of the deliciousness I had the first time.
just like the cookies my neighbor makes during the holidays. I followed the directions but i dont' understand how the dough could retain its shape while cooking by just scooping the dough by a spoon. I found that it helps if you roll them into balls first. Anyways a great crowd pleaser but it can't be healthy! =P
My husband loved these cookies. He is Mexican and he said they reminded him of the cookies sold in Mexico called "Pastisetas".
This was just the recipe that I was looking for! I baked some a little longer for more crispiness and some a little shorter for the softness. The only bad part was that I found this recipe after Christmas. It will be a favorite from now on!
These cookies are so dang good! How can someon not love the fact that they are so easy to make! I mean 4 ingredients? You don't find that very often! They are so moist and YUMMY! I made them are everyone loved them. So what if they are alittle sticky in the beginning when you are rolling them out? Just BE SMART ant put some flour on your hands, works great! I don't know what the first rating person was thinking. These are delicious, and you'll be a winner with this recipie! Get al life #1 and stop critizing!
These cookies were sooo good and easy! I followed the recipe exactly. They remind me of those Danish cookies you get in a tin during Christmas, except softer and better.
This is an AWESOME recipe!! I couldn't find it after we moved last Christmas and I searched and searched this site until I found it again!! DEFINATELY worth the time to find again!!!!
I really liked this recipe. And it really did melt right in my mouth, but I still felt like it was missing something, so I rolled the cookies in powdered sugar before dropping them on the baking sheet. It made them a bit more crispy, bit it really added something to them. They resembled gooey butter cookies.
Wonderful, simple, light-textured cookie. Will make again and again.
Awesome. Thanks.
I read all the comments first, and added 1/2cup more flower, actually, just added flour until the dough was smooth, and on the thicker side since reports were the cookies spread too much. I'm not impressed. I think I will try adding vanilla, or go to a recipe with more ingredients.
Cookies have an awesome taste. I too, however had to add a half cup more flour for the cookies to bake properly. Best butter cookie recipe I've found!!!!
I sized down the recipe to 18 servings. Since other reviews warned of runny cookies, I added an extra 1/2 cup flour. Consequently, the dough became super crumbly, so I threw in about a teaspoon of milk and it came out great. I'm not a fan of butter-tasting things, so I added about 1/8 teaspoon vanilla and everyone loved them! They took a while to bake though (about 12-15 mins). Good recipe with easy ingredients!
Very delicate and buttery - delicious. I needed to bake them a few minutes longer than called for b/c they were doughy in the middle otherwise. Also, the recipe states the yield as 72, but w/using the smallest Pampered Chef dough scooper, I got maybe 50 small cookies out of this recipe. 50 AWESOME small cookies!
oh my GAWWWD these are melt in your mouth delectable. This recipe is a KEEPER!!!
Pretty danged good!
nice and crunchy all the way through. No chewy center. Delicious, just melt in your mouth.
These cookies really had no taste. Way too greasy.
Great recipe. Cookies had a rich buttery taste and the perfect texture.
too buttery. the taste of butter was overwhelming!
Awesome!
I refuse to give someone a bad rating because I am no cook. I've had to take over as the family cook quite recently, and am just learning. I'm sure I did something wrong. Went back and checked the recipe again and again. What I had was a complete mess. There was so much butter that the cookies all melted into one huge cookie spread completely over the entire cookie sheet. Not to worry. After they had cooled I was able to cut them with a spatula, and lift them right up. They had so much butter in them that they made me sick to my stomach. I'm just not used to so much fat. Then, when I dropped one on my shirt, it stained it. Isn't 2 cups of butter, that whole pound package? A stick of butter is half a cup right? I don't know what I did wrong, but mine turned out awful. I don't think I'll even try this again, unless someone can let me know what I did wrong.
EXCELLENT
Quick, easy and the kids love it.
I love the buttery taste but find it a bit sweet. I added more flour to it after my 1st batch of cookies.
This cookie has a great taste but the appearance takes some work. Considering the quantity of butter in the recipe, there's no need to grease the cookie sheets. The cookies flatten considerably so I tried to ball them up to conteract the flatness and clean the cookie sheet after each use, but to no avail. If your guests care more about taste than appearance, this is a hit.
Just finished making these and I swear I ate half a dozen while I pulled them out of the oven! These are so wonderful - just the right balance of buttery and sweet. Will be making these often!
I make alot of cookies and these are not only simple and easy to whip up but a major crowd favorite, I caught my niece licking the crumbs from the bottom of the tin.
When I tasted the raw dough I found it bland so I added a pinch of salt and about a tablespoon of vanilla. Also I found it very loose after mixing all the ingredients together so I popped it in the freezer for about 40 minutes before making quenelles and baking them off. However this is a great base recipe. Next I'm trying orange zest and maybe some liquor in them.
The best cookies!! I added chocolate to it and they came out superb. My daughter can't stop eating!! Absolutely in love with the recipe! Thankyou!!!
Easy. Very rich. I added cinnamon the second time I made them.
This melt-in-your-mouth cookies are great any time of the year, any time of the day. Their especially yummy with a cup of coffee or tea!
Had my doubts about this one and I was right 1/8 tsp. baking soda and no eggs ? flat globs of butter dough! I added 1 full tsp. of baking soda and will chill dough and see if I can save this mess!
These were really good and super easy!
My Dutch grandmother always put nutmeg in her sugar cookies and sprinkled sugar on top before baking. Nutmeg flavor gives it the taste.
Love this recipe! Once I put them on the cookie sheet, I dipped the bottom of a glass in sugar and then lightly pressed the cookies with the bottom of the glass. This gave the cookies a light sugar coating and was the perfect accent!
There is only one word to describe them; magnificent!
It was good, but I'll keep searching for a better butter cookie recipe. I did have to cook the first batch longer than suggested and they were flat. The second batch I put in the fridge for about 10 mins before baking to see if that would help hold shape (and not flatten out), but that didn't work. I didn't even think my butter was to warm or soft with the first batch.... IDK. I'm convinced its the recipe, especially based on how many people said they were flat. They did melt in your mouth though.
I have made this recipe twice. One time with generic butter and one time with a high quality salted butter. It does make a difference. Use high quality butter!! Followed the recipe to the letter with no problems.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections