This is going to be long but I have a lot to say..I read the reviews therefore very hesitant and with good reason, but all was not a loss. I knew going in i needed to make some changes. I have a fig tree so i have been looking for things to prepare with them. I used 3 cups fresh figs with 1 cup sugar and a pinch of cinnamon and allpice and 1/4 cup water and just simmered them for an hour 1/2. Meanwhile I put the dough together by directions and discovered that it was not dough at all more of a crumbly mixture so I added a TBS. of cream and 2 eggs, this produced and very sticky dough. I refrigerated it for an hour and then floured my board and kneeded it 5 or 6 times. when i rolled it out it was very soft and when i tried to pick it up it would fall apart so i floured my already greased disn and just spread it out, once the fig mixture was nice and thick and gooey i spooned it in and then i was ready for the top layer of dough, i finally was able to fold like a business letter and laid on top of figs got the first fold over nicely and then oh my goodness the other side fell apart so I patiently pieced it all together and pinched any cracks and into the oven. 1 hour and 15 minutes. let it cool and cut into bars..My son said they are better than the ones from the store. As a possible solution to the too soft dough, I am going to try only one egg next time and see what happens.

