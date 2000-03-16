Fig Bars

31 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

These square fig bars are really good. They taste like the real ones — judge for yourself!

By SAUNDRA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 bar cookies
Directions

  • Soak figs in water for 1 hour. In a small saucepan, combine fig mixture with sugar and cook over medium heat until thick and stewy. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in milk and vanilla until smooth. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Divide dough into two pieces and knead each piece about 5 or 6 times. On a well-floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4-inch thickness. Line the prepared pan with one piece of dough. Spread fig mixture over it, then cover with other piece of dough.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Cool and cut into 20 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 118.7mg. Full Nutrition
