Eggless Vanilla Eggnog

An eggnog recipe that tastes great. Pudding may sound strange, but believe me the final product is awesome.

Recipe by Mark

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine 2 cups milk and pudding mixture; stir well until thickened.

  • To the pudding add remaining 2 cups milk and egg substitute; mix well. Stir in vanilla extract, salt and nutmeg until well blended and coats a spoon.

  • Refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 260.1mg. Full Nutrition
