Eggless Vanilla Eggnog
An eggnog recipe that tastes great. Pudding may sound strange, but believe me the final product is awesome.
I just made this recipe and it was really good. I did follow the advice of other reviewers and I added 1 Tablespoon of Splenda and 1 teaspoon of rum flavoring and it was fabulous. This is great because my wife is doing Weight Watchers and we're really watching what we eat.Read More
As quick and easy this recipe is, it really wasn't worth the ingredients. I may have had too high of hopes for a fat free eggnog recipe, but I was still very disappointed and ended up throwing the entire batch out. If you're not used to the richness of traditional eggnog this may be the recipe for you, but it sure wasn't for me.Read More
This is really good. It's almost like the real thing. I added too much pudding the first time and it tasted like vanilla pudding, but I made a second batch and followed the recipe more closely and it really turned out great. I also added a bit of Rum FLAVORING to it. YUM
I have been searching for an easy SF eggnog recipe for FOREVER! This was a great base-line recipe. After some experimentation, I omitted the vanilla extract completely (too much vanilla with the pudding), and added about 1 tbsp of rum extract instead. The only other problem I found was that if I let it sit overnight in the fridge, it got TOO thick - so I had to add some more milk, and then some added Splenda to sweeten it up a bit more - not much, though. I also added quite a bit of nutmeg, but I LOVE nutmeg. Thanks so much, Mark! This was so easy - and even my anti-aftificial sweetener friends loved it!
I gave this 5 stars because THIS IS IT!!!!!!!!! I have been looking for years for a recipe that was like the stores and this is it. I snitched a taste before I put it the fridge. This is perfect. As Charlie Chan would say "THANK YOU SO MUCH".
to any one who likes eggnog do your self a favor and dont even waste your time making this,its a waste of your time and money ,it taste like watered down pudding.
A wonderful and quick recipe. You don't often find something so low in fat that is so great tasting. The instant pudding was a huge surprise and an amazing success. Wherever you are Mark, THANK YOU!!
The recipe seems like it would be just fine to drink right after making it, seeing as it is thick and such right away. Overall, i thought it was good, but it lacked dimension. I added about twice the nutmeg as well as a dash each of cardimum and cinnamon. It is really the best recipe i have seen that doesn't require sugar or fat.
Love this stuff.. I usually make it with unsweetened almond milk. Sometimes I use sugar free vanilla pudding.. sometimes I've used cheesecake pudding. Both yummy. Rum extract or even real rum is also delicious in this
The perfect eggnog for someone on a sugar free or low fat diet. I added a little extra nutmeg and some rum:) Not quite the real thing, but pretty tasty. Would also be good with a scoop of fat free whip cream on top.
this recipe was ok i made this recipe as well another one from this site that was almost the same except it did not contain eggs at all i tasted both of them i could not tell them apart so i will probably mske the one without eggs
Delicious! A bit thick upon standing but great for dieting!
I made this with unsweetend almond milk instead of skim milk which makes each 1 cup serving (not 1/2 cup) only 75 calories!! I'm letting it chill now but it tasted pretty good before. Of course not like full fat eggnog but a very good substitute :) I did have to had a lot of splenda to get it to the desired sweetness. I estimate I added close to a cup.
Really great recipe. Egg Nog is really thick and creamy just like my husband likes it. Just a little too salty. Next time he wants me to leave the salt out. Overall a Great, Easy Recipe.
I used regular vanilla instant pudding as I didn't have sugar free on hand. The texture was okay, but the flavor was not at all like eggnog. I may try to add a splash of rum and some Splenda to it to see if that helps.
Pretty good as is. I used 1/4 tsp truvia instead of aspertame. After trying the original, I added 1/2 cup egg substitute (egg beater brand) and this gave it the richness it was missing. Great recipe!
For the more health conscious, this is an awesome way to have Eggnog without the massive amounts of fat and calories. Goes really well with a bit of root beer or birch beer soda pop mixed in.
