I'm giving this recipe 5 stars based on my results when using Chefpeon's modifications. I served this at a small dinner party and it was a hit! One of our guests works in the restaurant industry and is somewhat of a food snob - even she was super impressed. I don't have a strainer so I just used a spoon and a curved spatula to skim off the foam after combining the cream/egg mixture. My ramekins are from an actual creme brulee "set" that my husband had bought for me, and they are pretty small. I ended up filling 4 of those to the top, plus two pretty large glass ramekins. The smaller ones took about 20 minutes in the oven, while the larger ones took about 25 mins. I let them all sit at room temp for a while before putting in the fridge to avoid condensation. I used only white sugar on top before torching, and they turned out perfectly. The only downfall is that my butane torch is small (it's from the set) and it took a while to carmelize the tops. The actual custard ended up being warmer than I would have like when I served it, but that could also be due to the shallowness of the ramkekins. Overall - fantastic recipe, super easy, and sure to impress!