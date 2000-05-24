Creme Brulee

This crème brûlée recipe is a lovely dessert to serve when entertaining. It's delicious served with either fresh mangos sprinkled with rum or strawberries with Grand Marnier or Cointreau.

Recipe by Karen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Whisk egg yolks, 4 tablespoons white sugar, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl until thick and creamy; set aside.

  • Pour cream into a saucepan and stir over low heat until it almost comes to a boil. Whisk cream into egg yolk mixture; beat until combined.

  • Pour mixture into the top pan of a double boiler. Stir over simmering water until mixture lightly coats the back of a spoon, about 3 minutes. Pour into a shallow heat-proof dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custard is set, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour or overnight.

  • Turn the oven to broil.

  • Combine remaining 2 tablespoons white sugar and brown sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture evenly over custard. Place dish under the broiler until sugar melts and caramelizes, about 2 minutes. Watch carefully so as not to burn.

  • Allow to cool slightly, then refrigerate until custard is set again, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 50.1g; cholesterol 416.7mg; sodium 55.3mg. Full Nutrition
