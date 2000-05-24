Creme Brulee
This crème brûlée recipe is a lovely dessert to serve when entertaining. It's delicious served with either fresh mangos sprinkled with rum or strawberries with Grand Marnier or Cointreau.
I've made this creme brulee over and over for the last couple years and it's a big hit each time. I followed the suggestions from CHEFPEON. I do lower the temp of the oven to 350 and cook 20 mins though. turns out great!Read More
This is a decent creme brulee recipe, but I have 3 suggestions that I feel makes a huge difference. 1- When I have made creme brulee in the past, I have added my hot milk to my whipped egg yolk/sugar mixture slowly. After that I add that mixture directly into my ramekins. I don't believe you need to add it back to your double boiler for the 3 mins suggested. 2- I always place my ramekins in a deep baking pan in about a half inch water. When I tried this recipe, I did some each way (with and without the water bath), and the ones in the water were lighter and fluffier. It definitely is worth the extra step. 3- Brown sugar melts differently than white on top. I noted the brown sugar actually burned before the white, which didn't give the desired hardened sugar affect and also affected taste. I have always used just white granulated sugar, and I think this works better. Excellent creme brulee. Enjoy!Read More
I've made this creme brulee over and over for the last couple years and it's a big hit each time. I followed the suggestions from CHEFPEON. I do lower the temp of the oven to 350 and cook 20 mins though. turns out great!
Excellent flavor & texture using chefpeon's suggestions. I was a first timer and it was quite simple with one exception: the sugar mathematics don't add up unless I'm completely missing something. In total there are 8T sugar, 6 white (divided) and 2 brown. The recipe says use 4T (brown & white sugar)in the egg mixture and the remaining 2T for the topping to torch. (!!!) I did graduate from college; where are the other 2Tbsp in this recipe? Why is the 6T white sugar divided in the first place? Anyhow, enough of a rant...I added all of the sugar in the egg mixture, reserving enough to coat the tops and torch.
This was so delicious! I followed the suggestions of ChefPeon and they turned out perfectly. I also, instead of adding vanilla extract to the egg mixture, cut open a vanilla bean and threw that into the cream while it was heating. I also found that the brown sugar burned a little too much when I torched it, so maybe I will just use white sugar next time.
A little different than other versions I have, but still a winner -- I did find, however, that this did not work to a custard-like consistency, which I enjoyed very much.
This was so easy to make and delicious and a real crowd pleaser. The only reason why I could not give this 5 stars is that a very important step is missing. When trying this recipe, follow the review from chefpeon to make it a 5 star recipe. This is definitely a keeper.
I have made this recipe so many times because my entire family loves it. They can never get enough. The only different step I make is when baking I put the custart dishes in a baking pan with water. Turns out super creamy. It's a thumbs up!
This was a great recipe for creme brulee. It was my first time making it so I went ahead and used CHEFPEON's suggestions and it turned out just like a restaurant dessert. Thanks for sharing such a simple yet decadent dessert.
After pouring a little of the hot cream into the egg yolk mixture and whisking briskly, pour the cream/yolk mixture into the rest of the cream and whisk. There will be a lot of foam on the top. Skim this off with a strainer and throw away. The double boiler step is not necessary. Pour the hot mixture into individual serving dishes or ramekins and place in a baking dish. Set the dish with the ramekins in it on your oven shelf, then pour hot water in the dish so the water comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake at 375 anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. They are done when you shake the dish gently and the brulees jiggle just slightly in the middle. The jiggle shouldn't be a liquid jiggle, but more of a gelatin-like jiggle. Remove from oven and let the brulees cool in the water bath for about 15 minutes, then remove and put the brulees in the refrigerator to chill. Just before serving, sprinkle the tops with white granulated sugar and shake off the excess. Place under broiler til caramelized or use a propane torch to burn the tops. Serve immediately.
I incorporated the revisions made by Chefpeon, and it was easy and delicious.
When made using the suggestions by CHEFPEON it was EXCELLENT! I've had both parents, a sister and my husband request that I make this for their special occasion desserts (birthdays, anniversarys, etc) and it's always soooo good. I highly recomend that with so few ingredients involved, use the best quality you can find. I always make using vanilla beans rather than vanilla extract and use turbinado sugar (sugar in the raw) as my topping which I carmalize using a torch. I HIGHLY recomend a torch rather than the broiler. If only rarely using you can get an inexpensive model at a kitchen supply store for about 20$ and fuel will last for quite a few batches of creme brulee.
Just do what CHEFPEON says to do and you won't have any issues. It's not necessary to pre-cook in a double boiler at all. I tell people I make creme brulee and they think I am "magical" but it's a stupid simple thing to make. Just use good ingredients and vanilla and everything will be perfect. By the way I use vanilla PASTE and not liquid extract and IMHO it gives it a more pure vanilla taste.
Sometimes the simple dishes are the best dishes. This delicious dessert is elegant and easy. Used a vanilla bean instead of the extract. I used the oven and they turned out ok, but I prefer using a blow torch when I'm at home in the USA. (One thin layer of white sugar, torch, another layer of sugar and torch it again. That will get the results of an award-winning French chef.)
This is a good recipe. But....you really shouldn't use brown sugar on top. Powdered sugar or white sugar is best (I put my white sugar in a food processor and blitz for 30 secs). It makes a thinner and tastier crust on top. Also a tip for the water bath, if you have a tea pot, heat your water in that and pour from there. Less sloshing and chances of spilling into the ramekins. If no kettle/tea pot, pour the hot water into a heat resistant pitcher and slowly pour. Another tip to remember is about the eggs. Generally, no more than 3 egg yolks per pint of cream. Any more than that and it starts to turn pasty. Just my two cents!
Cooking this way changes the texture. The flavor isn't exactly what I was hoping for but taste good. This creamed brulee recipe is a starters recipe for the new cook. When Baking custard you must always place the ramekins into a deep pan filled with water half way u the sides of the ramekins. This helps prevent curdling of the eggs in the recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe. My Brulee came out perfect. The flavor and texture were just right. I did follow the suggestion of baking in a hot water bath. I will be making this often.
5 plus stars!! I skipped the double boiler and just heated in sauce pan instead. It was sooo creamy and delicate along with hard sugary crust. EVERYONE loved it!!
Five Stars with CHEFPEON's suggestions. I did 6 yolks, 4 Tblsp Sugar, and 1/2 tsp Vanilla mixed in a pot...2 1/2 C Heavy Cream in a separate pan pan until just before scalded (over med heat). Turn yolks on to med heat and slowly add in the cream, continue whisking. I cook it for about 3-ish minutes, then strain into a large Kerr jar. From there I pour into ramekins, use a water bath, and bake at 375 for about 25-ish minutes...until it shakes like Jello. Cool in waterbath for 15 minutes, then refrigerate. When ready to serve, Add regular sugar, and torch :)
I followed the recipe to a T and it came out perfect! I made it as a surprise for my fiance on our anniversary and he loved it--he's had MANY creme brulees (pretty much every time he eats out he checks the dessert menu for it) and he said that this was one of the best he's ever had. I made creme brulee for him about four years ago and it took HOURS and honestly, it was only 'ok'. Nothing to rave about. This was great and SOO easy! Thick, rich, delicious--and the sugar crust came out PERFECT! You do really need to watch it.. just pull it out and check it every thirty seconds or so while it is broiling, because it is difficult to see with just the oven light on--you may burn it by accident. This happened to one of mine and I just skimmed off the burnt sugar top (a bit stayed around the edges) and redid it. Thanks for the delicious, fast, and easy recipe--I never realized making creme brulee could be so painless!
I've made this several times and follow the other reviewers notes about skipping the double boiler method. I also cook mine in a water bath for about 30 mins at 375*. I never add the brown sugar. For flavor changes sometimes I add Bailey's Irish cream (about 2 TBSP) to the egg mixture or this last time I added freshly ground coffee to the cream while it was heating and a square of semi sweet chocolate chopped up just as I took it off of the stove. The mocha one was my best yet.
This creme brulee turned out great. I followed other's advice about using a water bath, and I found I didn't need the second cooking. I had to cook it longer, but that could be because I used a larger dish. It made only two, not five. It was pretty eggy though, so next time I am going to use a recipe with less eggs, and use a 4 inch dish.
I used these ingredients but I added 1/2 teaspoon of Triplesec. I also followed ChefPeon's instructions. TERRIFIC!
*ONLY* gets 5 stars due to the changes made by the reviewer. My mom adores creme brulee, and has been all over france to have it... she loves this recipe since it reminds her of europe! Easy to make, fun to eat
Good recipe. I followed CHEFPEON's advice about not cooking the egg/cream mixture before baking and the custard set perfectly and was sublimely smooth and creamy. I personally would have preferred the custard a little sweeter, but the caramelized sugar did add a wonderful sweet crunch. Also, I had always thought that you had to eat the creme brulee RIGHT AWAY to avoid the sugar from dissolving, but I actually put some uneaten ones in the fridge and the caramelized sugar was still hard a couple hours later (definitely starting to dissolve the next morning, though).
I followed the process posted by the pastry chef as well. Very easy and came out nice! With 5" ramekins, it took 20 minutes to cook to the correct firmness. Only one thing I would do different next time is ADD MORE vanilla. It was not nearly enough vanilla impact in the taste.
Of all the desserts at our Christmas dinner, this was the only one to completely disappear. Very easy to make and delicious! Received rave reviews.
So rich and so good! I made mine carb friendly by using Splenda instead of sugar. I also left the brown sugar off the top of mine, but made the rest of the fam's with and we all loved it.
I give it a two because the recipe on it's own is not good. It lacks lacks direction. Using the tips found here from other users made it great. I used baker's sugar when making the custard to make it easier on myself (breakdowns much better) and standard white sugar for the crusting. I tried brown sugar on one and did not like it at all.
Great recipe for basic creme brulee, I followed Chefpeon's recommendations. I did not have enough individual ramekins, so I cooked mine in a larger dish and had to extend cooking time to 35 minutes. Delicious, I'd like to try addding different flavors next time.
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars based on my results when using Chefpeon's modifications. I served this at a small dinner party and it was a hit! One of our guests works in the restaurant industry and is somewhat of a food snob - even she was super impressed. I don't have a strainer so I just used a spoon and a curved spatula to skim off the foam after combining the cream/egg mixture. My ramekins are from an actual creme brulee "set" that my husband had bought for me, and they are pretty small. I ended up filling 4 of those to the top, plus two pretty large glass ramekins. The smaller ones took about 20 minutes in the oven, while the larger ones took about 25 mins. I let them all sit at room temp for a while before putting in the fridge to avoid condensation. I used only white sugar on top before torching, and they turned out perfectly. The only downfall is that my butane torch is small (it's from the set) and it took a while to carmelize the tops. The actual custard ended up being warmer than I would have like when I served it, but that could also be due to the shallowness of the ramkekins. Overall - fantastic recipe, super easy, and sure to impress!
So delicious!! I used 1/2 heavy cream and 1/2 fat free evaporated milk to make it with less fat and still rich
Ingredients are just right, taste very good! But you might want to use a torch to caramelize the sugar on the top instead of baking, and add 1-2 raspberry / blackberry / blueberry for presentation.
The taste was amazing! I skipped the double boiler step and followed the instructions of another reviewer and just cooked it after whisking the milk and eggs together. I cooked it for 30 minutes or so. There were no lumps, but it was a little on the soft side, so I would probably cook it for another ten minutes. If that doesn't work, I would probably try adding another egg yolk to see what that does. High class dessert with little work. Love it! :)
This is a great recipe but I must mention that it is imperative that you bake these in a water bath. My first time making these, I did not use a water bath and my custard curdled. The second I used the water bath and it was perfect. I only use brown sugar on top.
I think I may have over cooked mine. Tried this recipe today but it was a little like scrambled eggs when I came to eat it. It rose up in the oven like soufflés. Don't think that is meant to happen.
this recipe is easy, but not for kids.....I think it would turn out great. the kids wold not think it is that easy with the double broiler.
This recipe gives you a solid foundation for a great Creme Brulee as long as you follow the suggestions by ChefPeon. I personally think it impossible to call it Creme Brulee unless you're taken a torch to it....the broiler just doesn't cut it.
this was my first time trying creme brulee, so i used this recipe and another, and this was far better. I used chefpeon's suggestions...loved by all and a lot of fun to make!
I give this rating using the suggestions by CHEFPEON. I did add an extra 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I used the broiler. The whole top didn't get crunchy, but it was close enough. So easy.
This recipe is delicious. The only advice we would like to make is to put two thin coatings of sugar instead of a heaping spoonful. The candied crust will come out more uniform and the chances of burning the sugar will be less.
This was my first time making creme brulee - and the recipe worked perfectly for me. I changed nothing, served it with fresh pears and berries. Thanks!
Love love love this!!!! Tried creme brulee for the 1st time and HAD to try to make my own. Simple and easy to prepare and I HIGHLY reccomend real vanilla beans, the smell is heavenly. Great recipe, very easy with a wonderful result.
This is surprisingly easy, and turned out really well for my first foray into creme brulee. followed the chefpeon instructions, they turned out perfectly. be careful not to put too much sugar on top to carmelize, i ended up once with a crust so thick i had to throw it out
Who knew creme brulee was this easy! I almost feel bad reviewing this, as I didn't follow the preparation guidelines at all (but I did follow the ingredients exactly). I followed the pastry chef's recommendations. I tempered my egg yolks, skipped the double boiler, baked in individual ramekins in the water bath, chilled, and added the sugar at the last minute. I could not get my sugar to melt properly. That's okay, though, because now I have a reason to get one of those torches! My rating is based on taste, which was out of this world, and WOW factor!
I also followed the instructions by Chefpeon which were simpler, and I cut the recipe in half but I put it all in one ramekin which was filled up, so mine took almost an hour to cook. It still didn't look ready when I took it out of the oven, and I didn't have time to let it cool in the water bath so I put it straight in the fridge. However it set up just fine :) Next time I will just put it in a larger dish, and I will not sprinkle the brown sugar on top - it's too sticky, and the chunks of brown sugar burned too quickly. Thanks for this simple recipe that is still impressive.
I followed Chef Peon's suggestions and my creme brulee came out fabulously! It is very easy to make, it's just time consuming. Heating the cream took the longest. I heated the cream at low heat for an hour and it never started to bubble! Next time, I'll turn up the temperature a bit so I don't have to wait so long again! I found that if I topped a ramekin with a thicker coat of sugar, it will be more crunchy, which is what I want!
This is the first creme brulee recipe that has actually worked for me! Used ingredients exactly as listed, but followed instructions of other reviewers and skipped double boiler step. I cooked in one big baking dish at 375 degress in hot water bath for about 45 minutes and it was perfect. The combination of brown and white sugar for the topping was good! The only reason for not giving a five stars was I thought it could have a more intense vanilla taste. Maybe using a vanilla bean pod would produce that as in some other recipes I've tried. Thank you for a recipe that actually made a custard--and not a runny mess!
Simple ingredients, fantastic result. The double-boiler step is really not necessary.
I made this today and was extremely disappointed. It tasted more like custard than creme brulee. I have made creme brulee many times and never had it turn out with the texture this one did. Don't know what I did wrong as I followed the chef's suggestions and skipped the double boiler and used the water bath. The texture was way to thick. I tossed out the entire batch. I was going off the reviews on this one but I have to say, not good.
Great recipe but whatever you do DON'T sprinkle with brown sugar...It burned faster than the white sugar and burned up the tops.. :-(
Like a lot of the other reviewers, I too used CHEFPEON's recommendations about the recipe. It turned out fantastic! My boyfriend loves the Creme Brulee that we get at Ruth's Criss Steakhouse, and it was just like it. So easy for such a fancy dessert...and it looks and tastes very impressive! Makes you look like a professional chef when you serve it!
Look for the review by ChefPeon under this recipe, and you'll produce the very best creme brulee EVER! Easy & fancy & delicious!
I followed CHEFPEON's instructions and this turned out great! I never knew creme brulee was so easy to make!
really great recipe!super easy, i followed CHEFPEON's instructions and the texture/taste was just perfect!
followed chefpeon's adjustments and it turned out great! thanks
Very complicated to make.. I was very confused with which recipe to make (this one or the one recommended in the reviews) sooo i got pretty frustrated while making this, i probably wont make this again. It was tasted decent..
5 Stars based on Chefpeons suggestions. SO EASY!! It came out excellant and dh was so surprised that it was so creamy and good. Actually making a second batch right now!!
I love this recipe! I lightly foil mine so that the tops don't burn. (The oven I use is convection.) I also use the brulee torch to pop the bubbles on the top of each ramekin before baking. I also dont refrigerate after burning the sugar since I don't want it to condensate or sog out. I love All Recipes!
tq I made it! so yummy n not tht sweet at all
Simple, tasty and always a hit with the guests. Used ChefPeons adjustments and worked great. If you are using Ramekins, yield is going to be 4 servings.
So oily and way too many eggs!
I fell in love with the creme brulee at the Le Village buffet in Paris Las Vegas, and any creme brulee recipe I try...I always hope to mimick it. This recipe--with some alterations from chefpeon--is good by its own virtue. It's very creamy & not too sweet. However, it's just too darn creamy and custard-like while I prefer a more solid flan-like texture and that's the only reason I gave it 4 stars. If you like creamy desserts, this is probably the one to try.
Came out great! Used Chefpeon's tips. The combined, modified recipe is here: Tips for cosmetics: Only thing is that we changed to topping to white sugar only (burned more evenly than the brown sugar/white sugar mix).
I've never made Creme brûlée before and I tried this recipe. It was so easy to make and it was a major hit with my dinner party!! Tons of compliments!
very simple recipe for creme brulee. I added 4 Tbs. of Nutella for Chocolate and Hazelnut creme brulee, so it made a bit more than 5 servings. I used 5 oz. souffle dishes to make these. I highly recommend this recipe. So basic, and easy to add different ingredients to make different flavors.
I love Creme Brulee, and this recipe is a good starting point. Simple to follow and tastes great, however I would double the vanilla.
With Chefpeon's alterations, this recipe is certainly 5 star fantastic!
I followed chefpeon's directions as well and it came out beautifully! so silky smooth, absolutley devine... very simple to do and fast... I have a brulee torch and would recommend using that... putting the custard bake under the broiler melts it and heats it up MUCH more than the torch does..
Great recipe and a total hit with the friends and family. Would suggest to temper the eggs by setting them out early so as not to produce scrambled eggs when you add the hot creme mixture to your egg.
Thought this was excellent..be sure to have ramekins on hand..I made this in 2 regular size bowls and it wasnt AS good because of this..also when I went to melt the sugar coating..It didn't work as well by placing it back into the oven..would work much better with a mini torch! I followed the pastry chef's suggestions and did not use a double broiler...turned out DELICIOUS!
Easy and good, but I ultimately used additional instructions from chef review and it turned out great. Added scrapings of vanilla bean for extra flavor.
Oh. My. GAWD. If I could give more stars, I would. If I could marry this recipe, I would. I've always been intimidated by this, and it's my hubby's fav, so it was relegated to fancy restaurant date night...Not any more!! Using ChefPeon's instructions, I made my husbands favorite dessert and he deemed it 'The best Creme Brulee I've ever had'. And I can't believe how SIMPLE this was. Came together in 10 minutes, with 4 ingredients (minus the brown sugar). This is so easy, I have it MEMORIZED. THANK YOU THANK YOU!!
I was nervous about this recipe because I know that Creme Brulee can be a delicate dessert... Unfortunately, my stab at it didn't come out so well. It had a very strong taste of the egg and like it was overcooked. I didn't have a torch to glaze it and I'm afraid putting it in the broiler might've over done it. I wish it would've been better.
This recipe was very easy to follow and turned out great! Now I don't have to go to one of those expensive restaurants just for their creme brulee!!
I made this recipe with the modifications that CHEFPEON suggested. I am eating it right now! SO GOOD! I was too stingy on the cooling time. Do let it rest and cool properly before you brulee the sugar on the top. Would be fantastic with a very small pinch of freshly grated cinnamon. I can't wait to try this out on friends!
This was amazing!!!
I took chefpeon's advice, thank you chef, by the way. And the recipe came out awesome!! I had been wanting to make this for some time now. My boyfriend's father is somewhat hard to please in the cooking arena. So when he told me it was as good as they make in the finest restaurant's in Paris, which he'd been to, I was ecstatic to say the least!!!!!!! Thank you to Karen for sending in the recipe.
delicious! I gave it 4 stars because i adapted CHEFPEON's tips. Really really good though!!
Terrible recipe. The consistency was more like a thick omelette, when cold. After it was broiled, it left a nice sugar shell on top but the 'custard' was runny.The taste of the egg yolk was strong in each bite.
What a delicious turnout! The second time I made it, I doubled the recipe and used the the extra egg whites to make an angel food cake! BONUS!!!
I gave this 4 stars because the recipe was a little off but w/ Chefpeon's revisions this 4 star recipe was a 5 star success! It was identical to creme brulee` sold in the fine restaurants. .
Made this for xmas dinner and it was wonderful! I followed the suggestions by Chefpeon. Tasted like it was purchased at a restaurant.
This recipe was very creamy and delicious.
Very easy and great flavor. Most creme brulee recipes are the same and my husband was looking for just the basic creme brulee. It was the first time I had tried to make it and it came out perfect.
My 5 star rating is based on following CHEFPEON's suggestions; I didn't try the original directions. I skipped the double boiler and baked @ 375 for 22 minutes. The flavor and texture were perfect!
I made this tonight and we were all surprised to find the custard creamy and rich, and not super eggy like some homemade creme brulee tastes. We LOVED how easy this was and it really is foolproof! I didn't tent the ramekins with foil but it was fine. Some people said they would have preferred a thicker layer of sugar on top (I used about a tablespoon and a half...dumped it on top and just tipped the ramekins until the top was covered. It's a lot easier than trying to evenly sprinkle sugar from a spoon). Would defintely make this again!
Well, I changed the extract, I used banana. The texture was foamy, I would suggest skimming the final mixture. I would suggest using a torch or pack the dishes in ice when broiling .
I have never made this before, but followed the receipe and the chef's advice. I love creme brulee and this was fab!
My mom and bro loved this recipe. I will definitely make it in the future.
This recipe is great (following th edirections of Chef Peon) , but I do not think that I properly broiled the top as it what not crispy! I put ice water in water bath after refrigerating for an hour, but the water and creme began bubbling after about five minutes. The top of the creme was not browning though. I took it out at that point. Should I have waited longer? Should I have waited longer for the oven to heat up (I'm not as familiar with the broiling setting of the oven unfortunately)? I will turn to this recipe when I want to make creme brulee again, but I will try a few different things to brown the top next time.
My son did a class presentation on Monaco and needed to take some type of authentic food. Seeing as it's mostly French and extremely expensive there, we needed something that would be ooood and ahhhhhd at. I found this recipe and with the help from good ol' Chefpeon, we had a winner! I followed the chef's instructions to the T, except I poured mine into 17 tin and paper cupcake wrappers. If anyone else chooses to try this, I recommend putting a wet towel over the cupcake holders prior to putting them in to broil. This will keep them from burning. They were very impressive little treats and every child in the class wants the recipe for their mom! If the original recipe was Chefpeons I would have given this 5 stars. I cant wait to make in larger portions for my own family.
Very good however an little "eggy". I use 5 yolks instead of 6 and it is much less eggy.
I recently had creme brulee on a trip and so wanted to make it when I got home. I scoured the net for what sounded like an easy recipe and finally found this one. I took the suggestions of Chef and did not use the double boiler. This being my first time making creme brulee I was a bit hesitant to make substitutions but to cut the calories I used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream. It didn't compromise the texture or flavour at all - I was so pleased. I will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe and followed the tips by chefpeon. It came out fantastic. The only thing I would suggest is to get a mini torch to carmelize the tops. By putting it under the broiler, you are actually cooking the custard and it looses its firmness. Otherwise, its great!
AMAZING. Followed the advice of the reviewer CHEFPION and it turned out spectacular. Will definitely make again.
Easy to make and easier to eat. Nice enough for company. Don't forget the water bath.
