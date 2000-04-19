Lemon Gin Slush

A frozen drink from heaven! This drink will keep your friends happy and in the mood for fun all afternoon!

Recipe by mmurphy

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine water, gin, tea, frozen lemonade, frozen orange juice, and sugar. Mix well and store in the freezer (covered) until ready to use.

  • To serve: in a tall glass combine frozen mixture to taste with lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 31.2mg. Full Nutrition
