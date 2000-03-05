World's Best Peanut Butter Fudge

I just made a double batch of this, and it turned out really well, much to my surprise! I only meant to make a single batch, but I screwed it up. I read the reviews that said to premix the flour, PB, and marshmallow crime. I meant to do that, but I was ticked off at my boyfriend, and took it out on the fudge apparently. I premixed the flour, PB, marshmallow crime, a bit of vanilla, AND THE SUGAR! I didn't want to throw all that away and waste money, so I decided to double the recipe to see what might happen. I added more PB, flour, and marshmallow creme to the mixing bowl, and mixed it in. I put a cup of butter, 2 cups of (almond) milk, and 4 cups in the pan. I stirred constantly for five minutes after it came to a boil, them mixed in the premixed stuff. I decided to let it get to a slow boil,stirring constantly, for another 5 minutes. I was scared as I poured it into the two pans and slipped them into the fridge. I had some of the concoction on the spoon that I set on the counter. After the pans were in the fridge, I picked up the spoon and realized the drips that were on the counter were already starting to set up!!! I checked the pans in the fridge, and OMG, they were setting up! Now I have 7 1/2 pounds of yummy fudge, minus the couple pieces I've already eaten. That's not a bad thing, however, since PB fudge is our favorite. Time to go taste another piece to make sure it still tastes yummy. And I'm over being ticked at him, too. Lol