World's Best Peanut Butter Fudge

A friend shared this recipe with me, and it is by far the best fudge recipe I've ever tried. This fudge is too good to only make at Christmas!

By Debby

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
3 3/4 pounds
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish, set aside.

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar, milk, and butter. Bring to a boil, and cook 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the marshmallow creme and peanut butter. Gradually stir in the flour. Spread into the prepared pan, and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 40.9mg. Full Nutrition
