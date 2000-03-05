World's Best Peanut Butter Fudge
A friend shared this recipe with me, and it is by far the best fudge recipe I've ever tried. This fudge is too good to only make at Christmas!
Ok - for those of you that had trouble with this recipe - try these things: 1) Like many others did, I mixed the flour, peanut butter, and m.creme ahead of time (with a mixer). 2) I used evaporated milk instead of regular milk. 3) I used Swansdown Cake flour instead of regular flour. 4)I used an even cup of marshmallow creme (8 oz). I found out the temperature to cook fudge to is 238 degrees F. - so I did that, using my candy thermometer and didn't go by time. The moment it reached that temp - took more than 5 minutes on medium/medium high heat - I took it off the burner and mixed the rest of the pre-mixed ingredients in. After a LOT of elbow grease with a REALLY sturdy whisk (a square pot whisk) - when everything was blended - I let the mixture cool to about 160 degrees F and whisked with vigor again - before spreading in a glass pan that had been lightly sprayed with butter-flavored Pam. Once in the pan - I used one of those sharp gadgets that you use to hold a tomato with while slicing it (mine's Pampered Chef) - and made a nice grid pattern before it started to harden. Came out perfectly!!!!!!Read More
I was not happy with this fudge. I followed the directions exactly and the fudge is not firm, you can't even cut a piece and take it out of the pan, you need a spoon to eat it. If there was something else that needed to be done, that should have been stated.Read More
the best pb fudge recipe I've found. It was so mallow and creamy; not at all dry and crumbly. I took the advice of others and pre-blended the flour, pb, and marshmallow creme. I also added a tsp. of vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp. butter extract to this mixture. I always use a candy thermometer when making fudge. I used the thermometer and set the kitchen timer to 5 minutes and can tell you that the temp only got up to 225 degrees, well below the soft ball stage. One does not want to rely on a soft-ball stage to make this. I realized that this was a different fudge recipe than most with the addition of flour and decided I better only boil for the 5 minutes instead of going for soft ball stage. glad I did, as it turned out perfect. I didn't even refrigerate it; set it on the table for about 1 hour. I always use foil-lined pan sprayed with pam when making fudge; easier to lift out. I just lifted it out of the pan and cut a sliver to try; MALLOW, MALLOW, MALLOW! I did add extra pb, as I had an off-brand and didn't think it tasted very peanuty when I opened the jar.*about 14 oz. of pb used* Thanks for this recipe. can't wait to take it to work tonight for co-workers to try.
I have never been a peanut butter fudge fan, but this recipe changed that! I have made this recipe a dozen times over the past few years. I get multiple requests from family and friends for batches or recipes! It tastes like peanut butter cookie dough, or the inside of a peanut butter cup - but smoother! I have never had this not set up for me. First, I bring the butter & sugar mixture to a boil using medium heat, stirring frequently. Then I reduce the heat so it won't boil over, and set the timer for a full 5 minutes. I pre-mix the peanut butter & marshmallow creme in my kitchenaid. I use creamy peanut butter and just eyeball it from the jar. I pour the sugar mixture into the mixer bowl and let it sit for 30 seconds or so to help melt the peanut butter/marmallow mix. Then I mix just until combined. Add the flour, and mix just until combined. I tap the mixer bowl on the counter to help release some of the air bubbles. I pour the mixture into a large baking sheet. I let it sit for a minute, then sometimes add a few handfuls of chocolate chips (I prefer milk chocolate with this recipe)on top to melt and spread. Other times I let it cool so I can handle it, take a pinch and roll it and dip it in chocolate for peanut butter balls that taste just like store bought peanut butter cups! Or just eat it plain and it is heavenly!
Follow the instructions and measure carefully and you will have great fudge! Be sure to start the 5 minute timing AFTER the mixture comes to a full rolling boil. I also use evaporated milk and unsalted real butter. I have been using this same recipe for many years and my teenage son loves it!
This is my first time making fudge, and it turned out really well. I accidentally poured it into a 8x8 pan, but moved fast enough to scrape it into a 9x13 with no problems with it setting too fast (the top just isn't pretty and smooth). I've tried some already, and it's a great consistency - rich, creamy, firm, but not too crumbly. It cuts well, too. Cooking notes: I followed others' advice and preblended the pb, flour (only used 1/3 cup) and marshmallow. I also used evaproated milk instead of regular. I don't have a candy thermometer, but I let the mix boil for 6 min before adding the pb mix.
this is the most awesome pb fudge recipe! i did mix the marshmallow creme, peanut butter and flour ahead of time in a bowl so when the other was finished cooking i could just mix them together and be done... People RAVE over the taste and smoothness of this fudge. i will never use any other recipe!
Fantastic! I haven't made fudge before and this turned out awesome! I changed the preparation though: (1) line 13x9" pan with foil and spray with pam(2) Mix together well in mixer peanut butter and marshmallow cream and set aside (3) Bring to boil over medium heat sugar, butter and milk (I used whole milk) When at a rolling boil set timer (I set it for 5 minutes, 30 seconds) and boil, stirring frequently. Add 1 cup salted roasted peanuts, stir and remove from heat (4) Add hot mixture to mixer containing PB and Marsh creem. Let sit for 30 seconds, add vinilla (1/4 tsp) and flour. Mix just until blended. Pour into prepared pan, after leveling perfectly, sprinkle with milk chocolate (I found choc. chips didn't give good texture, but cut-up milk chocolate candy bar or hurshey kisses were great) Spread softly to create a nice top layer (or bottom layer, whichever you prefer). Fridgerate for 1 hour+. Viola!!! I'd like to thanks many reviewers for these ideas, I combined many of them into this review and it had awesome results!
We loved this fudge. I added a tsp. of peanut butter extract for even more flavor, then while the sugar, milk and butter were cooking I blended the peanut butter, marshmallow cream and flour together with an electric mixer. (I love shortcuts) When I added the hot syrup, I beat it hard for about a minute. This way there was no chance of any residual flour taste. This is a keeper, and not just for the holidays. Thanks for a great recipe! OH!! And this is great with a little chocolate melted or drizzled on top too!
I am giving this five stars, but I would have liked more peanut butter taste (I'm kind of a peanut butter nut). I might try adding more next time and hope that doesn't throw off the whole recipe. I have never made candy before--so here are a few hints for other novices: 1) use a big pot. I started off with a 2 1/2 quart saucepan and it was much too small. I had to dump the boiling mess into a 5 quart pot to prevent it from spilling over. 2) It doesn't seem to need to be stirred when it's boiling. I worried that it would scald, but it didn't. 3) You may want to refrigerate the final product before you cut it into squares; it's pretty soft and wasn't holding its shape as I cut it. 4) I used nonfat (skim) milk and it came out just fine. (I thought it might really need whole milk). Thanks for the great recipe. Even thought I have never made candy before at all, it came out really well!
I am new to making fudge, but this recipe was fast and easy. I am sure my boyfriend and his family (big PB fans) will love it. Since Peanuts don't typically make handsome garnishes, I put a 5050 mixture of semisweet and milk chocolate chips in a ziplock bag with some shortening, microwaved it, snipped a small part of the corner off and drizzled chocolate over the fudge to make it look nicer. (For chocolate fudge I do the same with white chocolate...)
This is a wonderful recipe. But, things happen quick. Make sure you have everything ready and measured before starting. Shared with all my office staff. An employee from another department declared it "the best candy in the hospital".
This is a great fudge recipe-it melts in the mouth. I made it for both our sons' junior high teachers, so I made three batches. They stirred while I added in the marshmallow creme and peanut butter. I had to have those measured out beforehand so I could add them quickly. Adding the flour at the end ensured a nice texture.
Every year I make peanut butter fudge using different recipes, and every year I've been disappointed. Not this year! This is the best PB fudge I've ever made. I was pretty skeptical about adding flour to fudge, but it works. I mixed the marshmallow fluff and peanut butter in my Kithen Aid stand mixer, then added the butter/sugar mixture to it. I hand-stirred the hot mixture to blend, then added the flour and finished mixing with the mixer. It set up quickly and it is very smooth and creamy. I have found my peanut butter recipe.
Wow. I have been the family candy maker since I was a child. I had the knack..never ever used a candy thermometer. My daughters fav is my old fashioned peanut butter fudge, rich in ingredients, needs to form a softball, needs to cool down to a beating temp while the peanut butter is laying in the centre. And a lot of BEATING! I tried this one with the marshmallow cream and/or fluff and was amazed..the taste and texture are exactly the same, but the work is minimal. A lot of my friends wait for their annual gifts of fudge, and I wanted to do another batch tonight. I had no marshmallow cream, so I did some research and found that 2 cups of mini white marshmallows = 1 7 oz jar of the cream. I made it and it is awesome again. A great substitute! Just in case you're hungry and don't have the cream in the house. :) I find this recipe combines elements of both chocolate fantasy fudge and the five minute fudge with marshmallows. YUMMY! Great recipe..thank you.
BEST FUDGE! I made this for the holidays and I had to keep making it again and again. Everyone kept asking for it. I definitely will be making this recipe for years to come. It was SOOOO CREAMY and SUPER EASY TO MAKE! I added more peanut butter than it called for because i wanted more peanuty taste. I added about 15 or 16 oz total. Also have EVERYTHING ready before you start. Pan greased, fluff, peanut butter and flour already out and measured. There is NO TIME once the hot mixture is ready. And make it all in a BIG pot not a 2 qt or anything small ilke that. It really puffs up and you need a big stock pot. Thank you!!
Great recipe! I used parchment paper in the pan so that I could easily remove the fudge once it was cooled. I then sliced it with a pizza cutter which works amazingly well!
This is the first time I've ever added flour to a candy recipe. It turned out absolutely great. The smoothest, creamiest, tastiest peanut butter fudge I've ever made in my 40 years of cooking. Debbie, you did a fine job. Thank you. Bob Holub
Excellent and very easy fudge to make. My best advice is... just follow the recipe =) I understand everyone wants to put their own stamp on it, but its super easy and turns out perfect without needing a candy thermometer nor extra steps; like cleaning more dishes! Try it, you won’t be disappointed.
I made 2 batches of this, one with the marshmallow, the other without. Both ways weredelicious!
My Dad is the pickiest person when it comes to pb fudge. Nothing has ever come close to his mom's fudge until I made him this fudge. He said it was the best he ever had (even better than his mom's!!)
Perfect and easy! I made the recipe at Christmas. I put part of the mixture in a smaller brownie pan and the rest in a round cake pan. Once the fudge in the brownie pan was cool, I added a layer of Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge from this site. It turned out fabulous. My husband loves peanut butter and chocolate together. This was a huge hit. The plain peanut butter fudge was delicious all on its own also. Thanks for sharing.
I HAVE MADE THIS RECIPE MANY TIMES OVER THE LAST YEAR. IT IS DEFINITELY NO FAIL. I DO USE CAN MILK SINCE THAT IS WHAT MY MOM USED. I USED A SUGGESTION ABOUT MIXING THE FLOUR AND PEANUT BUTTER TOGETHER BEFORE ADDING TO HOT MIXTURE AND IT WORKS LIKE A CHARM. I USE A HAND MIXER. THE ONLY OTHER THING I DO IS LINE MY PAN WITH NO STICK FOIL. WHEN IT SETS I CAN LIFT IT FROM THE PAN TO CUT. I HAVE MADE IT TWICE THIS WEEK TO MAIL IN CHRISTMAS PACKAGES. THANK YOU DEBBY FOR SAVING ME FROM FUDGE FAILURES.
This was my first attempt at making fudge and I'm so glad I choose this recipe. I followed it to the tee and it turned out great! I first thought that the 4 cups of sugar would make it way too sweet, but it didn't. I've had sickening sweet fudge before and this comes no where close to that. I let it cool for about 2 hours on the counter before cutting and it set up nicely and came out easily from the pan (no mess)...I would definitely make this one again!!
I didn't know what to expect with the addition of flour to fudge, but these came out great. They cut nice and even and I think the flour was what thickened these to a perfect cutting consisitency. The taste was outstanding! We made 3 pans of fudge for the holidays and this was the favorite with husband and most of my kids. Definitely a keep recipe.
I have been making fudge for about 20 yrs. now...I decided to veer from my old standby recipe and try a new one....Sooo glad I chose this one, it is the creamiest I have ever made :) As some others did, I used evap milk.... I had the marsh cream, pb and flour mixed and waiting in my kitchenaid, cooked the syrup about 5 1/2 min and poured it into the pb mixture...mixed it a minute or so...and perfect consistency....absolutely beautiful!
Absolutely the best peanut butter fudge I've ever eaten. I found this recipe before Christmas and made my second batch today. I saw some reviews that said thier fudge was hard and/or dry...they must have overcooked it. I used regular milk the first time I made and evaporated milk today. Both worked. I think adding the flour takes away that too sweet flavor that some fudges have...I may try adding a little to my Chocolate Fantasy Fudge next time I make it???
Have made this fudge over & over & over again for past two years!!! Absolutely the BEST peanut butter fudge I have ever made! Smooth, rich, creamy & delicious. Wouldn't change a thing & I am a fanatic when it comes to baking & candy making! I would give this 10 stars if I could!
If you are looking for an excellent peanut butter fudge, look no further. This is delicious. I was a little skeptical because of the use of flour, but this recipe will definately replace my other recipe of 35 years. Thanks Debby. Joy L.Ballog
I could not help it i tasted it as i was spreading it into the pan. SO yummie. This fudge really brought back some memories of my grandmother. Every year she made candies at christmas, and she made something like this. One taste and i was back in her kitchen standing at the counter with hopefull eyes. (Yep she always let me "sneak one") the only thing she did differently was she rolled hers into a ball and then dipped then in chocolate. I will make these again and again. Debby I am not sure if you will ever see this, but thank you so much for posting this, my grandma has been gone for close to 10 years now. But this recpie has brought back so many great memories that i had long ago forgotten. Thank you.
Before you start, get your 9x13 pan and the peanut butter mixture ready. Make sure you let the sugar slurry come to a complete rolling boil (all of it will be bubbling vigorously), and then start the timer. I cooked for about 5:15 minutes. Stirring the slurry into the peanut butter mixture took a couple of minutes, but the fudge was a perfect consistency by the end of the stirring. The texture is very smooth, firm, and creamy, not hard or crumbly as some other peanut butter fudges have been that I've made. I liked that this recipe didn't use any chips and had very basic ingredients, and it made a nice, big batch, too! Thanks, Debby, for a great recipe.
Best peanut butter fudge EVER!!
Really yummy. Lost my recipe so tried this one this year. I used evap. milk just because I also do in fudge. I mixed the pb and flour to avoid lumps. For those having problems, start the 5 min. only AFTER the candy has come to a full boil, which means you can't stir down the bubbles. And for those with dry, crumbly fudge, you've cooked it too long. If your fudge doesn't set up, add 1/4 c. milk and cook again. Not sure how to save dry fudge though.
Followed directions, set up perfectly. DELICIOUS!!! You can't start timing the 5 minutes until the sugar mixture is at a FULL ROLLING BOIL, that is the key!
The title says it all, the best!! I microwaved the fluff for 15 seconds and mixed it along with the peanut butter, flour, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp butter extract. Set aside and wisked into the sugar mixture aftre it reached 238. You really need a candy therm.. You can not go by time due to different heating and raising heat temp.. After mixing all together I put it in a pan sparayed with non stick spray. Chilled in fridge for 2 hours. I also used cake flour instead of regular flour, enjoy.
This truly is the best peanut butter fudge! I was hesitant to try it due to flour in the recipe, but I was pleasantly surprised at the end result. It is very tasty and sets quickly. Will make this one many more times!
I have been looking for a decent peanut butter fudge for a long time. I made 3 different fudges for Christmas. Chocolate, Maple and Peanut Butter. This recipe is awesome... It was very easy to make, it took no time at all, and everyone loved it. It cut in perfect squares, and was very easy to package. I mixed the peanut butter with the marshmallow, vanilla and flour in a separate bowl, and then added it after soft boil. It blended very easily and came out perfect. This one is a "KEEPER". It's not too peanut buttery, it doesn't turn out soupy, and it doesn't crumble before you get it out of the pan. I will make this one again and again... and again !
This is the best PB fudge I have ever eaten! It's super easy and is delicious! This is my second attempt at any kind of fudge. The first time was chocolate and it was a disaster. This recipe was too simple to mess up! I followed the suggestions and had the PB, marshmallow cream and flour ready and waiting for the sugar mixture. Worked great! My only suggestion is to make sure you use a BIG pot to cook the sugar, milk and butter. I thought I had it in a big enough pot, but it quickly bubbled over. I had to watch it very closely. Next time around a MUCH MUCH bigger pot will be used.
I have been searching for a great peanut butter fudge recipe and I found it! Not crumbly or hard, but a soft, moist, melt in your mouth kind of fudge! The only thing I will caution on is that you should probably use a thinner, creamier kind of peanut butter, like Skippy, rather than a harder one, like JIF. Using Jif makes it come out a little harder, just because of the nature of the PB I think. But still amazing. Thanks for sharing this recipe!! I love it.
Super good and very easy to make. I used my Kitchen Aid wire whisk to mix the last 3 ingredients, then poured the sugar, milk, butter recipe mixture over it and beat until it was silky smooth. I will for sure be making this again.
Yum, yum, yum! I make a lot of candy for Christmas, and added this recipe this year. It is delicious, one of my favorites! I made it with creamy peanut butter, but think it would be good with crunchy peanut butter as well.
Yummy recipe! And this was my first time making any kind of fudge! I took others' advice. I used evaporated milk instead of milk. I mixed the peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and flour ahead of time. I heated to temperature of 238F instead of boiling for 5 minutes (it boiled for longer than 5 minutes). I let the fudge cool to 160F, then gave it another good stir before spreading it in the pan. Excellent treat!
The best peanut butter fudge I've ever made! It isn't crumbly nor too oily as some in the past have been. I took it to a church potluck today and everybody loved it! Based on the other reviews, I did mix the peanut butter, flour, and marshmallow cream together before adding to the sugar mixture. I would have never thought to add flour to a fudge recipe, but it works. This one is definitely a keeper. MERRY CHRISTMAS! :o)
This made some awesome fudge. I'm sure the recipe would have been great as it is, but I substituted evaporated milk for the milk (I was completely out of milk). I also added about 2 tsp of vanilla extract to the sugar mixture. I combined the flour, peanut butter and marshmallow cream together in my kitchen aid prior to adding the sugar combo to it. Terrific! Nice and creamy with the perfect peanut butter taste.
Very yummy, and very easy too! I used 18oz of peanut butter because my hubby likes his peanut butter, and also followed the other reviews that said to mix the flour, peanut butter, and marshmallow cream together before adding it to the sugar mixture.
Very easy creamy fudge to make. Very popular with my coworkers.
For years I tried every possible pb fudge recipe I could find and was never really satisfied...until now.This is the ABSOLUTE best peanut butter fudge I've ever had in my life.Thanks for sharing it.
The fudge did not turn out at all. I have never made fudge before so I made sure to do just what the directions said and the fudge never became hard enough to cut. I can stick my fingers in it and it is more like fudge for icecream. Had to throw away.
Ok- I'm a blockhead. I've made fudge 2x now (2 recipes- 2nd recipe was this one) and both times it's come out grainy and crumbly. Last time I thought I didn't cook it long enough, this time I think I overbeat it at the end. I'm BUMMED because I'm a pretty good cook and this recipe seems so foolproof! I took all the advice of other reviewers and mixed the 'other'ingredients and had my pan prepared before I even started cooking the sugar mixture. I was ok until I stopped to open the vanilla extract (optional)-which for some reason I didn't add to the pb and marshmallow mixture. Once I added it and mixed it in- that was the end of the silky fudge I had. (I hate it when I mess up!) In any event, it tastes ok- nothing GREAT- so I'll cover it with melted choc chips and take it to work tomorrow. People there are always pleased for somthing to nibble on-especially if it's homemade. I will try this again to see if it was MY mess up. UPDATE- My mom seems to think that I should have used more marshmallow creme because I used more pb than the recipe said to use. I believe her because she's a great cook and AMAZING fudge maker!
I have a fantastic peanut butter fudge recipe but when I saw that flour was part of this recipe & the raves, I just had to try it. I used the tips from others & it came out pretty creamy but dense. Sorry, but I think I will stick with my recipe which is composed of butter, sugar, milk, vanilla, & PB. It is silky smooth and melts in your mouth.
Excellent fudge and so easy! I would give this more than five stars for flavor, texture, and ease of making. (I didn't change a thing from the original recipe.) I found this recipe on 12/2/06 and shared the first batch with several different families...just made my second batch by request which was more like a demand! My son-in-law was extremely disappointed when he found only one piece left in "his can" of fudge! Can't wait to give this as a gift for Christmas. THANKS, Debby, for sharing this excellent recipe and letting me enter the realm of "best PB Fudge" cooks.
Awesome fudge! I used the suggestion I found here and blended the peanut butter, fluff, and flour together before adding. I found the sugar mixture was cooling faster than the peanut butter mixture was melting into it, so I mixed it in with my hand mixer. Just before pouring the fudge into the pan, I mixed in some milk chocolate chips. I also lined the pan with aluminum foil instead of buttering it. This way, when it cooled, I just lifted it out of the pan and cut it with my pizza wheel. Will definitly make again (probably later this week!).
excellent! name says it all. will be making it again and again
Frantastic! I've never made a Peanut Butter Fudge that calls for flour so I was a little concerned but one taste and I'm sold.
Perfect fudge for my sissy's b-day and just like gma's. So much easier than I thought. Very creamy and sat up wonderfully. After taking it off the heat I added the butter mixture to my pb mix and sat the bowl in sink of shallow cold water while whisking. So great thank you Debby.
awesome recipe! this fudge always comes out of the pan and thickens up well. no need to worry about the temperature being exactly on target!
This recipe turned out perfectly! Like other reviewers, I mixed my pb, mallo cream and flour together ahead of time and had it ready. I used whole milk and once the mixture started to boil I set my cooking timer for 5 mintues. Once I removed it from the heat, I used my hand mixer for a little over a minute mixing in the pb, mallo and flour mixture, and then poured in it my pregreased baking dish. Slightly over an hour later it was ready to cut and it is PERFECT! Thank you for a great recipe!
I gave this recipe to my husband to follow as he was in charge of making fudge for our Christmas goodie gifts for friends and family. He mixed the peanut butter and flour first and then the marshmallow creme all before he started cooking the sugar and milk mixture. We used the 9 x 13 pan per the recipe and it was the perfect thickness. We took some to a family get together today and it received rave reviews! Thanks for the recipe!!
This is a great recipie. I am now a legend at Chrstmas in my family because of this fudge. I now have friends, and people want to be around me because of this fudge. Make this fudge, make friends. Simple as that!
This is by far my most favorite peanut butter fudge to date. I am not a fan of peanut butter and I couldn't get enough of this fudge, plus it was a big hit with family and friends. I used honey roasted peanut butter which I thought was a nice touch. The fudge is so delicious without being too rich. Excellent for sure.
This is the best peanut butter fudge I have ever tasted! I have made it for 5 years now, at least! If you melt some chocolate chips on top, you almost have a reese's peanut butter cup!
My 16 y/o daughter makes this all the time - it is extremely simple. We do follow the recipe exactly and the results are consistently wonderful. The fudge is smeary-creamy smooth. We have also added melted chocolate chips to the top after the fudge cools and that is also a big hit. Thanks for a great and foolproof recipe!
Best ever Peanut Butter fudge! And so easy. I also added 1 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp butter extract at the end for a little more flavor
What a great recipe! Flour to hot liquid=gelatin. Genious! I didn't have marshmellow cream around so i melted mini marshmellows and added some corn syrup, mixed that with peanut butter then added to the saucepan of evaporated milk/sugar/butter (with a spoon). After it melted a bit, i used a mixer to smooth it out.This is when i sprinkled in the flour. I like a solid, firm (pretty) fudge and this is exactly what I was looking for.
This is a great recipe! I am by no means an expert candy maker, but this fudge turned out to be perfect in both taste and texture.
The best peanut butter fudge recipe! Everyone always asks for this at Christmas time.
This is so easy to make, and so good. Without fail someone asks for the recipe each time I bring it anywhere. My grandmother requests it every birthday and Christmas, and I just mailed off three pounds of it to her. This is by far the best peanut butter fudge I've ever had. Hands down the creamiest and probably the easiest!
If I made this peanut butter fudge recipe, I would add less flour. I made this recipe as directed but they also turned out dry and crumbly as other reviewers mentioned.
I will definitely use this recipe over and over! Made it exactly the way the recipe was written and it came out perfect!
I just made this and it turned out great! Like some others, I combined the peanut butter and flour together beforehand and I added a tsp of vanilla to it. Great recipe!!
I have searched high and low for the best peanut butter fudge recipe. My friends mom wouldn't share hers, but with this recipe I don't need hers anymore! This is the worlds best fudge recipe! I also pre-mixed my peanut butter, flour and marshmallow cream and it worked great. I also added honey roasted peanuts to the top, if you like them, it turned out yummy!
I made this fudge after making chocolate fudge from another recipe on the site and just as the other it was easy to make turned out great and everyone loved it.
Outstanding recipe! I have hardly ever been able to make fudge of any kind! My husband is in 7th heaven!!!! This was not only easy and foolproof, but it is delicious.
Just made this and followed recipe exactly. It's delicious, will definitely make again!!
I registered JUST so I could leave this review! This peanut butter fudge was SO easy to make and sooooo good! I have tried making fudge twice before and it never worked for me- this time it was perfect! Tastes like a Reese's peanut butter cup only better. I added milk chocolate chips on top after pouring it into the pan. The only problem I had was that it started firming up very quickly, so make sure to have your pan ready! I'm bringing this to my Christmas party tomorrow.
This was my first time making fudge. It turned out perfect! It was starting to set before I even got it in the pan. I think the key to this recipe is making sure the sugar/milk/butter mixture boils long enough. I will be making this again. I can't wait to give this fudge as a gift. Thanks for sharing Debby!
Easy to make and yummy!
Oh so good! The second I tasted this, it mentally transported me to the fudge stand at the state fair. This is easily on par with fudge from a fudge shop. Instead of boiling for 5 minutes, I used a candy thermometer to get the temp up to 235-240 degrees (which is the proper temp for fudge) while constantly stirring.
Delicious! Rave reviews by all. Check temperature as it could take more than 5 minutes. Thanks for a winning recipe!
The family loved this fudge. I made it exactly as the recipe read with my husband helping out with the mixing as I added ingredients.
My family & friends all loved the flavor and smooth texture of this fudge..altho it never set up like fudge. I'm no sure what happened since I even cooked it a cpl minutes longer than directed. Even after refrigerating it overnight, it was more a gooey taffy consistancy...so I wrapped it in wax paper to pass it off as taffy.
Words cannot possibly describe how wonderful this recipe is! I made my first batch of it 15 minutes ago and am going to start another as soon as I am done with this review because it will be gone before I get another bite! One thing, I followed all of the suggestions in the rating by tunisianswife and it came out perfect. You MUST try this recipe!!!
I made this 2 times. I had made PB fudge many times & thought I try this one cause I lost my recipe when I moved. It never harden. The first one I made, I made it like the recipe called & the 2nd like what some of the other revewers said to make it better for the problem I was having. Still the same problem. I wanted this to work for me for this Holiday. Hopefully I'll be able to find my recipe after I get everything unpacked. That recipe is the best I ever had. It won 1st place out of the fudge cook off here in Arkansas.
Yummmmmmmm and very easy.
This was wonderful. Everyone that has had it asked for the recipe. I did mix the peanut butter and flour. The marshmallow I just added to the bowl of peanut butter and flour to pour into the saucepan. I also brought the butter, sugar and milk to 220 degrees.
Mine came out perfectly following this recipe. After cooling turn over pan as shown in video topped with melted dark chocolate and crushed peanuts. Yummy,I added the chocolate topping because I love Reese's Peanut butter cups!
WOW!!!! Can't even begin to describe how incredible this recipe is. This belongs in the fudge hall of fame. Thank you for sharing Debby.
I'm challenged in the kitchen and this was easy and turned out great. Took the advice of others and mixed the PB, marshmallow creme and flour. Also cut the flour back to 1/2 cup. Will definitely make this again!
Did anyone else have a prollem with this mine came out dry like a soft concrete mix even before it was out of the pan.
This is a very good fudge! I also mixed the marshmellow creme, peanut butter and flour before hand. I also used Evaporated milk instead of my 2% that was in the frig. This took about 9mins on a gas range on appox. med high heat for it to get to soft ball stage. I used the electric mixer to beat it. just took mins to be ready to put into my pan, and set in around 15 mins room temp.
Didn't set up well and very sugary not much peanut butter flavor.
This fudge is awesome! It's so easy to make and so delicious and creamy. I know I'll make it again and again!
I've make 10-15 batches of fudge at the holidays and more during the year. I never could get peanut butter fudge to come out well so I stopped making it a few years ago. I reduce the sugar in my fudges because there is such a thing as being overly sweet but this recipe works out great as is. I was hesitant because it uses twice as much sugar as I use in fudge but the flour cannot be tasted and it makes the peanut butter fudge set up better than all other recipes I've tried. Great recipe, thanks.
Hands down the best peanut butter fudge recipe I've tried, and I've tried many! I too mixed the fluff and peanut butter together prior to adding to the hot mixture. Awesome recipe - Thanks so much for sharing!
I just made a double batch of this, and it turned out really well, much to my surprise! I only meant to make a single batch, but I screwed it up. I read the reviews that said to premix the flour, PB, and marshmallow crime. I meant to do that, but I was ticked off at my boyfriend, and took it out on the fudge apparently. I premixed the flour, PB, marshmallow crime, a bit of vanilla, AND THE SUGAR! I didn't want to throw all that away and waste money, so I decided to double the recipe to see what might happen. I added more PB, flour, and marshmallow creme to the mixing bowl, and mixed it in. I put a cup of butter, 2 cups of (almond) milk, and 4 cups in the pan. I stirred constantly for five minutes after it came to a boil, them mixed in the premixed stuff. I decided to let it get to a slow boil,stirring constantly, for another 5 minutes. I was scared as I poured it into the two pans and slipped them into the fridge. I had some of the concoction on the spoon that I set on the counter. After the pans were in the fridge, I picked up the spoon and realized the drips that were on the counter were already starting to set up!!! I checked the pans in the fridge, and OMG, they were setting up! Now I have 7 1/2 pounds of yummy fudge, minus the couple pieces I've already eaten. That's not a bad thing, however, since PB fudge is our favorite. Time to go taste another piece to make sure it still tastes yummy. And I'm over being ticked at him, too. Lol
This was the BEST and EASIEST fudge recipe I have ever made. I followed others' advice and blended flour with marshmallow creme and peanut butter together, then added. When partially set, I melted 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 TBS. of shortening, and poured over top of fudge. What a keeper this one was. Easiest thing I made over the holidays!!! Thank you very much!!! (My dentist will thank you too, ha!)
This is THE best peanut butter fudge recipe I've ever made. I was a little skeptical w/the flour, but it's so rich and creamy. I've made it every Christmas for the past 3 yrs and have never had any problems and so many compliments. I have to constantly share the recipe.
Okay, I REALLY cheated. I read the recipe and some of the reviews and decided to mix a little from here and a little from there. Due to neuropathy in my hands, I'm don't always get full use of them. I mixed the peanut butter and marshmallow cream in my KitchenAid mixer, adding small amounts of (sifted) flour until all were combined. Then, I combined the butter, sugar and milk (I used evaporated) in a heavy bottom pan and slowly boiled (stirring constantly) until it reached 240 degrees on a candy thermometer (took much longer than 5 minutes). I poured the hot mixture into the peanut butter/marshmallow/flour and beat it using the mixer. When it was smooth, I poured it into a foil lined dish and it turned out great! The easiest and best I've ever made.
I can't believe that this recipe has gotten so many 5-star reviews when it is soooo not a 5-star fudge. I made exactly as the recipe calls for and it is way too sweet. I usually like things overly sweet but not to the point that it hurts to eat it. I felt like I needed to go to the dentist for a teeth cleaning after one bite. My husband, who eats anything, suggested throwing it away. So we did. This is the first time that I have tried a recipe from this website with such high reviews that did not turn out good. Ick.
