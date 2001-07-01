Apricot-Pineapple Dream

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My aunt gave me this recipe ten years ago, when we were celebrating Christmas at her house. I have made it every year since then, and now my family considers it one of our traditions. The secret ingredient is baby food. This looks so pretty on the table. The color is fabulous. It's also great for Thanksgiving.

By Sue Howell

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix orange-flavored gelatin with pineapple in a small saucepan. Cook over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Cool completely.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, using a mixer on medium speed, beat gelatin mixture, baby food, cream cheese and whipped topping. Blend well. Stir in nuts. Spoon into serving bowl, cover, and refrigerate at least four hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 132.6mg. Full Nutrition
