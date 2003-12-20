Grandma Minnie's Old Fashioned Sugar Cookies
This is my great-grandmother's sugar cookie recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe - it is now my favorite sugar cookie recipe. Make sure you do not use electric beaters to mix in vanilla, egg and cream - do it by hand. I ruined my first batch with the electric beaters - the dough was too sticky and soft, even after chilling for hours.Read More
THE BEST EVER! More like 8 stars! Will never bake any other sugar cookie but THESE and I know my sugar cookies! Ok... because I AM the Queen of taking short cuts (and always in a hurry) here's my take on these! I mixed the dry ingredients in my Kitchen Aide. Blended the softened butter in with the mixer too. Added all other ingreds the way suggested... except... I hand rolled balls of the dough up and put them on a four dusted surface. I rolled them over just to get a dust of flour on them. I took a glass (bottom LIGHTLY dusted in flour) and just squished them flat! I picked them up with a spatula, brushed off any excess flour, put them onto the baking sheet. I baked them for about 10 min, but I watched them close after 8 min. While they were still warm I glazed them with the glaze from "Glazed Apple Cream Pie" (allrecipes.com), and put the traditional holiday sprinkles on them! FAST.... EASY..... AND OHHHHH SO GOOD! :)
This recipe is the real deal! I just finished making them with my 21 month old son and we've almost "tested" about 1/4 of the batch! We didn't have cream so I just used whole milk in it's place and it worked just fine and I also increased the vanilla to 2 tsp, but that's a personal preference. Next time I will use cream and I'm sure it will be even better. My son loves to roll dough and cut shapes and this dough was very easy for him to work with. I did chill the dough but I felt it was slightly easier to work with once it was room temperature again. I didn't find this dough to be too dry at all as some reviewers mentioned. I do lightly spoon the flour into a measuring cup rather than dip the measuring cup into the flour which may make a difference in how much flour is used. I also creamed the butter and sugar together as recommended by another reviewer. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
A lot of the reviews state that the dough is too dry. It's perfect without adding any additional liquid. You have to give the butter a chance to "melt" after you cut it in. At first I thought it was too dry, so I got my clean hands in there and kind of kneaded the dough. The heat from my hands melted the butter and in a few minutes, it was the perfect consistency. Perfect. Do not add additional cream or anything. Trust me!
These cookies are like my Great grandmother's recipe. Because they are like pie, they roll out easily. I had no problem with sticky dough at all. They cook quick, so watch out you don't burn them.
Like so many in the previous ratings, I had also searched and searched for a good sugar cookie recipe that I could use for cut-outs, only to be disappointed time and again. My search is over! My son & I just made these, but we didn't make cut-outs. We rolled them into balls then pressed them with a slotted spatula. (The cookies have raised bars going across them. Cute!) They don't spread at all when baking which tells me they'll be superb for cut-outs. (I can't wait 'til Christmas!!) Super easy to make and work with. Light, slightly crisp, melt-in-your-mouth, delicious. Like others, I thought the dough was a bit dry but I didn't add more liquid. As we worked with it, it came together beautifully. Thanks, Jessica, for sharing this!
This is the best sugar cookie recipe I have ever made. These cookies were everything a sugar cookie should be- perfectly delectible. I made these right in the KitchenAid, not with the pastry blender- and they were perfect. They didn't stick at all; the dough was such a pleasure to work with. My 2-year-old was able to cut them out with me. Thank you!
very good cookie. These cookies were moist and not hard to roll out. Not sticky like other sugar cookies I have tried. I also tried a different variation by useing 1/2 a cup of coca and a 1/2 less flour and made a chocolate sugar cookie and it worked great.
This is a good recipe for classic sugar cookies. But keep an eye on the oven, because they burn easily.
This was a very easy and yummy recipe. I liked the fact that it was not necessary to chill the cookie dough, as I had only limited time to make cookies. I made star shapes and iced them with brightly coloured icing (red, green, blue and yellow) and put edible silver balls on the tip of each star point. They looked very festive for Christmas and went in a flash at the morning tea I took them to (lots of kids there!).
My mom died recently and her mother died when she was a young girl. She remembered making sugar cookies with her mom as a favorite memory, so we spent much of my girlhood trying to find exactly that same recipe that her mom used by trying dozens of variations. When I made these with my five-year-old son today, I had the sense that I had found finally that perfect cookie recipe that my mom made with her mom. This was quite a wonderful moment, the circle of life, all brought on by these exquisite cookies. Added a splash more cream and a dab (probably 2 T) more butter. Perfect, simply perfect. Thanks so much.
Great cookies, easy to make. I added zest from a orange to give it the real old fashioned cookie I remember as a kid. I use powdered sugar to roll out the cookies instead of flour. This is a bakers secret I learned when working as a baker in college years ago..
Love them! Make them exactly as directed only a little bigger and I use icing and sprinkles. The key is to make sure the butter is very, very soft and use your hands to mix it in if need be. Also make sure you use a spoon after mixing in the butter do not use an electric mixer
i cannot tell you how skeptical i was about this recipe. i've never been pleased with the consistency or taste of sugar cookies i and others have made in the past with passed down recipes. i like my cookies soft, slightly buttery and full of taste- not like cardboard! this recipe is incredible. it's definitely the best, and will be replacing my recipe permanently. this was so easy to put together; it didn't take cream of tartar (which i never have!) and when i finished combining everything, i rolled out a bit without chilling it and it was the perfect consistency with no sticking to my well-floured counter. i put the remaining dough in the fridge while the cookies baked, but i found no difference- it rolled out perfectly either way. these cookies don't rise or spread very much, so you can be confident that whatever shape you cut will stay. i rolled mine a little thicker than recommended and i had wonderful, soft, tasty cookies that melted in my mouth when warm and stayed soft even the morning after sitting on an open plate on the counter! i just can't say enough about this recipe. there's nothing bad about it! you may be skeptical, but just try it and you'll see!
best sugar cookie recipe ever!
I've been using Grandma Minnie's recipe for a long time now...it's my go-to sugar cookie recipe and everyone just loves it. It's not too sweet, so you can use a sweeter icing or frosting. It holds up extremely well, it doesn't spread in the oven (PERFECT for cut-outs!). The baked cookies freeze extremely well, which is so great for those of us who need to bake really far ahead. Just thaw and frost. They stay tender for a long time on the counter in an air-tight container. I absolutely love this recipe and refuse to use anything else!
OK, these may be THE perfect sugar cookie, especially for cut-outs. They are tasty, and hold up well to layers of glazes, frostings and sprinkles! I made exactly as directed with the addition of a generous teaspoon of finely grated lemon peel. The best thing is that they don't really spread so if your cookie cutters have intricate shaping the cookies come out looking just like that! Resist the temptation to add extra butter or cream, (this will make them spread more) the dough seems a tad dry but becomes supple and pliable as you roll it out. Anytime I plan on doing decorated cut-outs, this will be the recipe I use!
This was my first attempt at sugar cookies and OH MY GOODNESS, were they good!! They deserve more than five stars, really. I was short on time so I rolled the dough into balls and smooshed them with a lightly floured glass, as suggested by another reviewer. I topped 1/2 of them with green sugar and the other 1/2 with red sugar and served them at Christmastime. Absolutely gorgeous and delicious--will make again and again!
Excellent! Made these for my grandaughters christmas party...easy for her to help roll and cut! This will be my new recipe for sugar cookies!
This is the perfect sugar cookie and should be followed to the letter - including mixing instructions. I loved that it didn't crack or swell up so much that the cookie lost it's original shape. The flavor was excellent. As a decorator, what I loved most about this cookie is that it could stand up to the humidity and extra moisture from a color flow icing. This is my go to recipe from now on.
I followed the recipe exactly and my dough was really really sticky. I don't know what went wrong.
This is a wonderful cookie and stays soft and fresh for days later. I have also freezed them and used them later for that rainy day or surprise school bake sale. They taste like you just baked them! Thank you for this awesome recipe that works and taste great...I also used the Sugar Cookie Icing recipe submitted by Janice Brubaker and with these both together makes a great team if you want to ice your cookies instead of putting the sugar on them before you bake the cookies. Yummy!
I love this easy sugar cookie recipe. I had all the ingredients in my home and was able to make cookies with the kids right when they asked. I did only bake them for 7 minutes and they were perfectly light brown on the bottom!
A wonderful cookie! I found that these were much better, and easier to handle when they were *not* chilled. I made two batches, and only chilled one, and the unchilled batch rolled out smoothly and easily compared to the chilled batch.
These cookies are awesome. I was looking for a nice cookie cutter sugar cookie recipe and this one is a keeper! I used skim milk instead of cream (I didn't have any) and was worried about the fat/creaminess so I just added a sliver of extra butter. Five minutes at 375F was just perfect for these. I will make them again!
This is a wonderful sugar cookie--crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. This cookie holds it's shape very well as it bakes, so it's ideal for cut-outs. I used the Butter Icing for Cookies submitted by Barbara on this site, and the result was delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
almost exactly the same as my mom's, so naturally it gets 5 stars! Ran out of white flour so I used half a cup of whole wheat and they were still delicious. Melted butter/confectioner's sugar/vanilla/spash of milk makes a fantastic frosting for them!
This is a classic Old-World cookie dough recipe! This is just like the cookie dough my great aunt used in her German Bakery in Chicago. The dough is not supposed to be very "sweet"...sweetness should come from icing, frosting make of powdered sugar and butter. This is how cookies are supposed to taste, before modern over-processing and over-sweetening. This is a cookie you will savor. It's a must to use cream or half-and-half, not milk. AAAAA+++++++
I am new to baking so I still have a lot to learn. The width of my roll out dough...how do you make it uniform? As it is some cookies are thin and crispy and some are thick and soft...lol This is the easiest sugar cookie dough to make and to use. I don't even sift the ingredients and it still comes out. I have to triple the recipe each time because we eat the cookies about as fast as they bake. Thank you for sharing this recipe that is great for all level of bakers.
Good Recipe. Reason I only gave it 4 stars: I found another recipe that was really similar and tasted just as good and everything was done right in the mixer. No sifting or cutting in. I have two small children so I look for good but easy recipes, not so time consuming. But over all tasted very good!
I love these cookies! I found this several years ago while searching for a recipe where the dough didn't need to be refrigerated so I could use it in a baking program at the nursing home where I worked. It has been made many times since then, both there and at my own home. Thanks so much!
After scouring through all the sugar cookie receipes last year, having never made them before, I decided to make a batch of this recipe for all the family last christmas....it was fantastic. So easy to make, the shapes held well, and my 4 year old son adored getting involved in the decorating too. I got rave reviews from everyone, so I wont even bother trying any others since these turned out so perfect. This is definitely going to be my traditional sugar cookie recipe from now on.
Great cookies! I used milk instead of cream and cooked them for 6 minutes. They stayed soft, not crispy, and were soooo good. They taste even better with frosting on them, but then again, I have a major sweet tooth!
Excellent! Didn't change a thing, and they were perfect.
THE BEST sugar cookie recipe ever!!! This is made up very similar to pie crust. I too, did everything in my Kitchenaid in about 10 min from start to fridge. If you roll the dough into a log, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate until stiff, then you can do them as slice and bake cookies-just add some sprinkles or sugar or whatever you like. Or do them as cut outs and decorate with royal icing. I always Hated doing sugar cookies before-but no more--These are GREAT!
This recipe allowed my 3 year old and 7 year old the freedom to roll out, roll out, and roll out again and the cookies were still delicious. And...my house smells wonderful. Great recipe.
Just baked a batch of these, and they turned out perfectly! The only change I made was adding an extra half-table spoon of vanilla because I prefer very sweet sugar cookies. The dough was easy to handle, and they baked up wonderfully. Now I just have to keep my boyfriend from eating them all before I decorate them!
They werent cooked in the middle and me n my sister did what it said.
This came out great. It does feel like it will be too crummy when you begin to roll it out, but the added flour and extra rolling make it just fine.
Needs a lot of sugar on top. Tastes pretty doughy.
These were perfect for cut outs. They kept their shape beautifully.
These were good cookies for decorating. They tasted kinda too plain without the frosting though. Overall they were pretty good.
These are the BEST EVER. Every time I took them to my daughters preschool her teacher would rave on them. All the kids loved them. They are soo soft. The only thing I changed is that I leave the oven at 350 and only cook until they look dry on top.
WOW -- I tried this recipe today and it turned out WONDERFULLY! The liquid was perfect -- perhaps people didn't SIFT the flour first to net out the 3 cups? Also, I had no cream on hand so I used liquid flavored Coffee Mate and it smells and tastes terrific. It was definitely a new technique to blend all the dry ingredients first and then cut in the butter -- I was skeptical but the cookies are DELICIOUS. I used a frosting recipe I found on the Family Fun website: Ingredients 1 stick butter 3 cups confectioners' sugar 1 tsp. vanilla extract 3 tbsp. milk Food coloring (I used Wilton's paste coloring for rich colors) Directions Cream 1 stick of softened butter and 3 cups of confectioners' sugar. Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 3 tablespoons of milk, then cream until smooth. Add desired food coloring.
This was a great recipe. Easy to work with and delicious to eat. The only thing I did differently was to bake them at 350 instead of 400. I found they baked more evenly on the bottom and they didn't brown on the top and sides especially if they weren't rolled evenly. These can be used with or without icing. They tasted great either way.
This is the only sugar cookie recipe I use now. I have been using it exclusively for almost 2 years! They really hold their shape and they taste better than all the rest I have ever made. I even invested in new cookie cutters for all occasions just because these turn out so well. I recommend greasing the cookie sheet very lightly with a little oil wiped on with a paper towel; if you don't grease it, the cookies sometimes break, and if you just spray with cooking spray, it does cause the cookies to spread a little bit and ruins the otherwise perfect shape.
I loved these! I made half of them with sugar crystals and iced the other half with "Sugar cookie icing." If I had it to over again, I would ice them all. I added 1 t. each of almond and butter extracts, which I thought was super.
Several years ago I threw out all my recipes that needed to be rolled out. I never had any luck with them. Today I watched my 3 yr old grandson roll this recipe out and now know there is hope for me. This cookie recipe is so easy and you end up with great sugar cookies.
The Best Sugar Cookies I Have Ever Made! No refrigeration needed. Dough is very easy to make and work with. Minimal mess cookie! I am a mom who bakes Christmas cookies from scratch, but uses store bought dough the rest of the year. In other words, I'm an amateur at best. I have always especially dreaded making sugar cookie cut-outs because...well...I usually make a huge mess of it. So, I followed this recipe to the letter with two exceptions. I used 4 tbsp 1% milk in place of the cream because I didn't have any. And I baked the cookies at 375 because my oven runs hot. When I was done mixing the dough, I was a little worried because it was very crumbly. But as soon as I worked it a bit with my hands it turned into a very nice dough. I rolled the dough out with very little flour and it never stuck to the rolling pin. The cookies transferred to baking sheet very easily and maintained perfect shape during baking. They taste great, slightly crispy on the edges, chewy in the middle, just like I like them. My only criticism is that the texture of the cookie is such that you HAVE to drink a glass of milk or cup of tea with them as they leave you thirsty. I will make these every year from now on, and maybe not just at Christmas!
Excellent recipe! My husband gave two thumbs up! I made it in two shapes, big round shape and the other I cut it into small square pieces. He preferred the square ones. I used Delilah Frosting which I got from this site. Definately a keeper. View photos.
These were SO delicious! My daughter and I decorated them with the "Sugar Cookie Icing" recipe and they were fantastic.
I made the cookies this moring with my 2,5 year old son. At first it was very sticky (followed the recipe step by step) The cookies are not so sweet and therby wonderful to put icing on them (the icing of Janice Brubaker on this site) I had to use a very amount of flour to keep the dough sticking on the table. Cutting the cookies was great and fun.
This recipe was awesome! I loved how it had a cakey tast to it but it was thicker than I expected...... whoi cares! It btasted SOOOOO good!
Wonderful must try recipe! Use with Sugar Cookie Frosting recipe (on this site)! To prevent a too dry dough, gently spoon flour into cup and level off. Excellent flavor and texture! Do not overbake.
This recipe was without compare the best sugar cookie recipe I have ever tried! They tasted like store bought cookies (& I mean that in a GOOD way since I love those!). I doubled the recipe & used Very Vanilla Silk Soymilk instead of cream, 1 Tbsp of vanilla & 2 Tbsps of lemon juice. The kids loved them! Pair this recipe with the "Sugar Cookie Frosting" recipe by Kathy Brandt - you will be very glad you did! EXCELLENT!!! Thanks Jessica :)
This was a little difficult at first. I tried to roll out with sugar rather than flour like some reviewers suggested. It was not an easy task. The dough was sticky even after refridgerating it. It was much easier once I used flour on the board and mixed it into the dough. These cookies had a good flavor but watch your thickness because if you roll to 1/4 inch they tend to get very crispy around the edges.Overall a good recipe.
This sugar cookie recipe produced the absolute best cookies I have ever made. I made cut outs and they came out perfect. This will now be the dough I use for all cut out cookie occasions. thank you!!!
This is my second time reviewing. I have been baking sugar cookies for over 30 years and this recipe is by far, the best I have used. My hints: Wash your hands thoroughly and use your fingers to cut the butter into the flour until it is like corn meal. Use the butter straight out the fridge. If the dough is a little softer and shiny, chill for at least an hour (wrapped in some saran wrap so as not to dry out). If it is matte and like play dough, you can roll it now. Using a thin, metal spatula dusted with a little flour worked better on getting the cut-outs up than a plastic one. I baked mine at 350 for 5 - 6 min. This was for thinner, crisper cookies rather than soft. Watch the batch closely and allow it to brown slightly if at all. Allow the cookies to finish baking on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes. Let it cool completely on the cookie rack. I did not have cream but had a can of low-fat coconut milk and used that. My gosh, I think that might be a secret ingredient for sure. It added a neat creaminess and a flavor but it did not taste like coconut.
i would have to give these three stars they are great with a sweet frosting.but they have no sweetness to them at all plus a bad after taste by themselves.also i thought the dough was not going to turn out at first cause it was sticking to my hands and i had such a mess it was so doughie.i stuck it in the freezer for 15 min in a glass bowl and it formed in to a ball .i also used cookie cutteres.i used wax paper to roll out half of my dough on and the other half i put back into the freezer until i needed it but i cut the cookies out then i just removed the excess dough popped the wax papper and all in to the oven on to a cookie sheet.be sure the wax paper is not hanging off of your cookie sheet cause it will stink your house up.but all in all my three year old did have fun cutting them out.
These cookies are a hit among my friends and family! Once I put them out, they were all gone! I'm a teenager and I'm rather lazy, but I loved this recipe! Like many others, I needed to add a couple more tablespoons of cream. This was also my first time rolling out dough and it worked great when enough flour was used. The cut outs maintained their shape after baking. This is a definite keeper.
The first time I tried this I ended up over baking the cookies, waiting for them to brown properly. Since then I stick to 6-8 minutes depending on the thickness of the cookies and they came out great. Sugar cookies are not my favorite, but these are very good and the dough is very easy to work with. This is the best recipe I've ever tried for cut-out cookies.
I was going to call my mom for her recipe but she wasn't home so I checked out allrecipes & I'm glad I did! This made a really nice dough that was easy to work with. I divided the dough in half and chilled it for about 20 minutes (just enough time to clean off the counter to roll). I turned the oven down to 350 because my first batch got too brown too fast...still edible though. I baked for about 6-8 minutes, more for the bigger shapes. I froze them because I wanted to frost them closer to Christmas. I used the Sugar Cookie Frosting recipe on this site and it was a perfect combination. Will definitely be saving this recipe for the next time I make sugar cookies.
Greatest cut out cookie recipe I have used! Really easy to work with and cookies are perfect every time!
This recipie is fantastic! I made it last night and chilled it in the fridge overnight. I do think that its easier to work with warmed dough though. I also added an extra T of Light Cream (we use it in our coffee, otherwise I think that this recipe would be just fine with milk). The cream gives them a rich flavor. In addition I substituted one cup of Whole Wheat flour for one of the all purpouse cups for some nutrition. I also made these eggless (my husband and my daughter are allergic) using 1T soy flour, 2T water and they still came out wonderful! I must have big cookie cutters because I only got 54 cookies though... This recipe is definatly a keeper! Thanks Jessica!
Excellent cookie dough recipe. My kids (5 & 2) and I used it for our cut-out cookies -- easy, fast, and had a great taste and texture. The kids helped make it, roll it, etc. without any problems. I have to admit that I creamed the butter, sugar and eggs, added the other liquid ingredients and then added the dry; it still seemed to be fine. Used with the recipe for "Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies" -- this is what we'll use from now on. THANKS!!!
This is the closet anyone has come to my grandmother's recipe. I can't wait to try it! Now I just need to find her frosting. (she past away when I was young and didn't care about baking, and no one has her recipe)
I was very pleased with the taste and texture of these cookies; they were soft and practically melted in my mouth! This is one of the better recipes that I have found for a soft sugar cookie and I will likely make them again. While the cookies did maintain their cut shape very well, they did puff up which, while making a tender and buttery cookie, made the tops a little less attractive than they were when I first put them in the oven, hence only four stars. Other than that, I loved the texture and taste of these wonderful sugar cokies!
I've had the same sugar cookie recipe for 15 years, but now have a new one!!! My old recipe is so finicky, but this one mixes up like a dream. It has good taste and wonderful texture.
These were delicious! I used smart balance butter and whole milk instead of cream and they turned out wonderfully! I had a little bit of trouble rolling them out b/c the dough was slightly sticky, but I just rolled small portions of the dough between wax paper (and used plenty of flour) and stuck them in the freezer for a few minutes before cutting the shapes. This will definitely be my Christmas sugar cookie recipe from now on!
These Sugar Cookies were absolutely delicious! My family gobbled them all up in seconds. The only change i made was using an egg-wash to glaze the biscuits before i baked them. I whisked together an egg with a few tablespoons of milk, and carefully brushed this over the cut out buscuits. I also sprinkled sugar over them. This glaze gave the cookies a stunning golden shine, which made everyone smile!
This is the best Sugar Cookie recipe I have ever tasted or made! I have searched for years for a keeper and FINALLY I have it! Lightly crip on the outside and tender on the inside! Best taste ever! Thanks!
Delicious cookies. The dough was very easy to work with and the cutout cookies hold their shape beautifully. Thanks for the great recipe - this one's replacing MY grandma's recipe (don't tell her!).
Great cookie. I was looking for something that didn't need refridgerated because I wasn't going to actually make them just use them to take christmas pictures with. The girls loved them and wouldn't stop eating them. These are great. Definately double the recipe you will want more.
I just made these with my daughters and we added 3 tbls. butter and 1 tbls cream because they were kind of dry. I didn't roll them out, just placed in balls and sprinkled and Wow! Yummy! We finished the first pan before the the second one came out of the oven. Also, I had to bake for about 9 minutes since they were so thick.
My favorite sugar cookies so far! I substitute the cream for milk, but they are still awesome. Thanks for sharing!
this is a wonderful sugar cookie recipe! i have been looking for a reliable sugar cookie recipe for a long time. i'm glad i tried out this one. i sprinkled the cookies with sugar sprinkles before baking and then iced them with store bought wilton decorating icing. everyone loved them! i had five of them right after baking them myself! i will be sticking with this recipe from now on.
These cookies always come out great. I think the cream really makes a difference.
I just made these cookies for the third time for holidays with my teenage daughter. I absolutely love this recipe. This is the type of sugar cookie you can actually roll thicker and cook onto a lollie-pop stick. It's great, and the only difference is in additional cooking time. The BIG bonus on this sugar cookie, as opposed to others, there is no need to refrigerate the dough before hand, it's wonderful. Highly recommend for anyone from beginners to those that have cooked for years! #1 in my book of sugar cookies:)
I loved the taste of these cookies...more like shortbread, which I love. Anyways, I had problems getting the dough to come together. I followed the recipe the best I could, dont have a pastry blender though, and it was just so dry. Any suggestions? Thanks
One of the best cut out sugar cookie recipe ever! I creamed the sugar and "wet ingredients" in my Kitchen Aid and then used the hook to fold in and mix the flour, salt, and baking powder. I then chilled for a couple hours and the dough was perfect for rolling out and cutting! Couldn't have been any easier to work with and the family loved the finished product.
This recipe was just what I was looking for: a not-too-sweet sugar cookie. I substituted 1/2 & 1/2 for the cream because I didn't have cream. They turned out perfect!
I found this cookie dough to be perfectly moist and pliable with the amount of liquid given. Perhaps the prior complaints of a crumbly dough were due to the size of the eggs used, or the time of year/temp/humidity when the cookies were made. I guess the key is to play it by ear and adjust as necessary. This seems like a reliable recipe to be used again. The finished cookies had a great taste and texture.
Tried to make with Splenda. Doesn't work with this recipe. Dry & tasteless.
its so easy,thanks.
These were the worst cookies ever!! Followed the recipe exactly. We ended up throwing them out. What a waste of time and money. Couldn't roll them. They kept sticking to a "well floured" board. The end results were cookies that tasted awful. What a terrible experience!! Were counting on these for Christmas. After yesterday, I am done with cut outs for awhile.
I found this recipe NOT to be what everyone raved of it! The dough was sticky, though we mixed by hand and put into refrigerator. They took 12 minutes to bake though we cut them thin. AND the taste was not at all what I had hoped for nor sweet enough.
They were ok. Just ok. Not very flavorful, and were very hard and dry. A very basic basic sugar cookie recipe.
Ok-I changed my mind- THIS is the best sugar cookie recipe! The dough was SO easy to work with- even after being in the freezer- they kept their shape while baking, and even the plain ones were so pretty because they came out a perfect light color-no overdone brown cookies. AND they were delicious! I don't like sugar cookies that much and I couldn't stop eating them. I made them with Butter Icing for Cookies from this site and tinted it red & green-perfection.
I had been looking for a sugar cookie receipe that tasted great without icing and I have found it. I brought it to many pot lucks and it is always a hit. I do add a little more cream until the dough does not appear to be dry and I use sugar instead of flour to roll the cookies on. It gives them a great sparkled effect.
This was an excellent recipe. I was looking for a recipe I could use to make Christmas cookies with my 2 yr old son. These were super easy and very tasty. The only change I made was to add additional cream to the mixture . As other reviewers had indicated it was far too dry with the amount stated. My husband thought they were so good he asked me to make more!!! Thanks Jessica for a great recipe. It's definately a keeper.
I followed the recipe exactly, but the dough turned out really dry which made them hard to roll out. The cookies tasted good, but I would try a different recipe next time.
These were very good and easy to make. They weren't super sweet so they were perfect with really sweet sugar cookie icing. I will make these again!
I made these cookies in a pinch because my usual recipe calls for sweetened condensed milk and I was all out, I saw it calls for cream and thought the tastes may be similar. These cookies are very easy and VERY tasty, we enjoyed them alot maybe even too much because they lasted just 2 days! Yum and thank you!
The best!
The best sugar cookie recipe. I've been looking for a not-too-sweet, soft sugar cookie recipe for years now. This is it! Wonderful! I follow the recipe exactly. The recipe was crumbly so I just kneaded it until smooth. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. I made the cookies 3 days ago for a party. I'm eating leftovers today and they are still soft. Biggest piece of advice is to really watch them in the oven. They cook up very fast and if they are overcooked they will become crispy not soft.
I have tried so many recipes for sugar cookies and am rarely pleased with any of them. However, these were so easy and quick to make and tasted delicious. In addition to the cream I added two tablespoons of sourcream. The cookies turned out slightly crispy on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside. 6 min. was the perfect time for my cookies rolled out to 1/4". I frosted them with my Mother-in-law's recipe:1/2 C. butter,3Cpowdered sugar, 1tsp.almond extract, pinch of salt and add cream to desired consistency.I got so many compliments that I think my search for a sugar cookie recipe is over. Thank you!
These cookies were delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written and nothing needs to be changed. They were gone in no time and my 6 year old son could not get enough of these. I gave them away as a Christmas gift. Delicious!!! Thank you!!
OH MY GOSH!!! I tried another sugar cookie recipe and it didn't come out right. Then I found this one. They come looking, smelling and tasting like tradition sugar cookies! And they are AWESOME!! this was exactly what I was looking for for my christmas tin gifts!!
BEST CUT-OUT RECIPE EVERRRR! This is the first sugar cookie cut-out recipe I've tried where the dough rolls out well and it doesn't poof up while baking, leaving me with distorted blob-shaped cookies. I did have to refrigerate the dough for about 20 minutes because it was too sticky to roll (sticking to parchment paper even!) but I didn't change the proportions at all. I might add more vanilla next time, or maybe all it needed was some icing (I only sprinkled with colored sugar and baked). I felt GREAT about this recipe and am looking forward to making cut-outs for the holidays! Grandma Minnie rocks!
