Grandma Minnie's Old Fashioned Sugar Cookies

This is my great-grandmother's sugar cookie recipe.

By Allrecipes Member

78
6 to 7 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) .

  • Over a large bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, sugar. Cut in butter and blend with a pastry blender until mixture resembles cornmeal. Stir in lightly beaten egg, cream, and vanilla. Blend well. Dough may be chilled, if desired.

  • On a floured surface, roll out dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Sprinkle with sugar; cut into desired shapes. Transfer to ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until delicately brown.

51 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 39.8mg. Full Nutrition
