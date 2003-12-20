Grandma Minnie's Old Fashioned Sugar Cookies

The Best Sugar Cookies I Have Ever Made! No refrigeration needed. Dough is very easy to make and work with. Minimal mess cookie! I am a mom who bakes Christmas cookies from scratch, but uses store bought dough the rest of the year. In other words, I'm an amateur at best. I have always especially dreaded making sugar cookie cut-outs because...well...I usually make a huge mess of it. So, I followed this recipe to the letter with two exceptions. I used 4 tbsp 1% milk in place of the cream because I didn't have any. And I baked the cookies at 375 because my oven runs hot. When I was done mixing the dough, I was a little worried because it was very crumbly. But as soon as I worked it a bit with my hands it turned into a very nice dough. I rolled the dough out with very little flour and it never stuck to the rolling pin. The cookies transferred to baking sheet very easily and maintained perfect shape during baking. They taste great, slightly crispy on the edges, chewy in the middle, just like I like them. My only criticism is that the texture of the cookie is such that you HAVE to drink a glass of milk or cup of tea with them as they leave you thirsty. I will make these every year from now on, and maybe not just at Christmas!