Apple Walnut Cake
This slightly spicy cake is better if you use butter and it's delicious warmed up the next morning.
I made this cake 2 days ago for my husband and he loved it! I did, however, make a few adjustments to the basic recipe. I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup of white sugar and used a 1/8 tea. of allspice as well. I also add 3-4 tablespoons of milk as I added the dry ingredients to the sugar and butter mixture. As we speak, I am making another cake to take to xmas party.Read More
Oh my goodness! A great cake. When I read the recipe I was looking forward to having it for dessert and for breakfast. It didn't come close to making it for breakfast! It was all gone within seconds. I loved it and I don't care for baked apple anything. Really good flavor and easy to make. I'll be making thing anytime I need to impress. The only thing I did was drizzle a glaze (powdered sugar, milk, vanilla) on top for a little sweetness and to make it look nice.
I made this recipe with apples that were on the road to becoming bad and margarine. It was SO delicious and moist. It was very easy to make and tasted great.
I loved this cake!! The only changes that I made were I cut the apples into small cubes and put some lemon juice on them. I also put in 4 cups not 3. The batter looked like it was too dry, but all the juice from the apples came out and it was awesome. It took my oven an hour and 15 mins.
Really good cake. The only thing I changed was I diced up the apples instead of slicing them. I made a glaze of cinnamon, water, vanilla and powdered sugar for the cake. Yummy!
I made this cake druing Christmas and thought that i made a mess of it because it stuck in the pan and half broke. I peiced the two togehter but basically planned to not put it out. Family saw it in the kitchen and one by one tasted it until it was all gone. I was asked to make another for New years.
Didn't change a thing and LOVED this cake. Took it to work and got nothing but praise. Very moist and, though I considered using a topping, it didn't need a glaze or frosting...perfect just the way it's written. This is now an Autumn favorite! Thanks!
This cake was a complete HIT with everyone who tried it! The only thing I changed was I used two whole apples, chopped (not sliced) and I used a Pampered Chef Cinnamon Plus Spice Blend instead of the two dry spices in the original recipe. The batter was VERY thick. I added just a splash of half and half (that's the only dairy I had) just to get it combined well. I cooked it in a bundt pan and it turned out perfect!
I followed the recipe almost exactly, the only change I made was that I shredded the apples instead of sliced them which I think caused me to use a little more apple than intended which made it a bit more moist but it turned out great! The walnuts were a wonderful touch and I topped it with a vanilla glaze which was just, if you don't mind the pun, the icing on the cake! I would definitely make it again.
I add a cup of shredded coconut and I sugar the pan instead of using flour...so good!
A tasty coffee cake. I think it would have been delicious warmed up with butter.
Wonderful! I too had to finagle the cake out of the pan, but it came out, eventually, & tasted heavenly! Instead of slices, I did a large chop with the apples, & for fun, I put a cider glaze over the top (juice or cider, brn sug, couple pats of butter, reduced to syrup)....The cake would have been terrific without, & next time, I won't bother that extra step...Thanks so much!
great but its best with buter after made in the morning
This cake is absolutely delicious!! I've made 3 cakes in the last 2 weeks and everyone raved about how good they were. At first I thought the cake would turn out to be really dry because when I added the batter to the pan it seemed kind of chunky and not moist. However, ( i guess from all the apples) it actually turned out really moist and yummy. It took at least 1 hr and 15 mins to bake in my oven.
followed the advice of others and used 1/2 white sugar 1/2 brown sugar, 1/8 tsp of allspice, cubed the apples and a couple Tbsp of milk during mixing of dry ingredients. Delicious! While I'm sure a vanilla glaze would be nice, I did not use one and the cake turned out perfect. Moist and sweet.
My husband, daughter and son-in-law can't get enough of this cake. I made it as is and with pecans instead of walnuts. Either way they devoured it. Simply irristible.
This cake was moist and delicious. I used Honeycrisp apples and chopped them. I also substituted half of the sugar with brown sugar. Will definitely make again.
This was so delicious! I really thought it was going to turn out poorly because I didn't have a lot of the ingredients - I ended up using whipped margarine instead of butter, brown sugar, macoun apples that were going mushy, and pecans. I put in some allspice and cloves too. I didn't have a mixer either, so I "creamed" the margarine, sugar, and eggs by hand. It came out great though, tastes wonderful, moist texture, and looks perfect! Thanks!
Very moist, flavorful and easy, too! The batter does come out rather thick -- a few tablespoons of milk does the trick.
very good!
Dangerously good! made two loaves and my husband brought one into the office...disappeared immediately!
Moist and yummy to the last slice! I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar for this recipe... I sliced the apples in cubes to achieve a crunchier result.. I topped the cake with Vanilla Glaze! Will definitely bake this again :)
The cake is nice and moist, but is definitely better with a glaze over top than without.
Amazing!
cake was way good i was surprised although i did add 1/4 cup OJ for moisture. Was better the next day!
This was really good! I made a caramel/cinnamon glaze to top it off! :)
I followed this recipe exactly with the exception of adding a little extra apple to make sure it was moist enough, and it was the dry and crumbly! Tasted alright, but will not make again. Don't like dry cake.
My kids saw apple chunks and said apple cake? The oldest tried it and raved then they all tried, it's a hit! Lovely every time I've made it and 3 in 3 weeks.
I made this on Christmas Eve and everyone was complementing me on it! By the end of the night, every crumb had been eaten!
Very good, will make this again
yummy:):):) I made this again last night...Everyone loved it! The first time I made it just as the recipe states. Last night I omitted the walnuts (didn't have any) and added a powdered sugar/cinnamon glaze! Mmmm Good! Very moist cake!
incredible added glaze of milk, icing sugar, and vanilla
This is probably a 5 star cake and I am going to try it again. But when I made it last night, I was well into the mixing process when I discovered we had no white flour and I had to use 1/2 almond flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Also used the last apples off a tree in our yard and they were very tart and not juicy. I added about 1/3C milk and water. In spite of these handicaps, the cake turned out tasty, if somewhat dry and needing a bit of ice cream, yogurt or cream to top it off for dessert. It is great as a coffeecake! Also, the cake was not dry and crumbly the second day, even tastier the 2nd day than the first! ------------------- 2nd Review: I made it again, this time with 1C white flour, 1C almond flour, 1C wholewheat flour. Used 3C apples with extra sugar (as the apples were very tart) and used 1C white and 1C brown sugar. The 2 big loaves and the small loaf came out softer than the first time around, but both times were very tasty. I'll certainly keep this recipe on tap for when I have fresh, but too-tart apples again.
Really enjoyed this, and so did my family. Basic recipe is similar to one I used to have and lost. I made the following changes: Instead of Macintosh, I used Granny Smith, but that was a matter of what I had on hand. Did not use nutmeg, replaced with cinnamon. The technique of the other recipe I had was to chop the apples into small pieces, then stir in the sugar, and let the juice get pulled out of the apples. So, mix the eggs (beaten separately), butter (melted) and vanilla, then add the apple/sugar mixture, then dry ingredients and last the walnuts. I believe you will find that this makes it moister. In the past, I have also used cream cheese icing on this cake when I wanted to dress it up. Sorry about so many changes. I always get frustrated when people say they didn't like the recipe, but they made a lot of changes to it.
I made this for Pastor Appreciation Month and gave it away without tasting it, but I want to rate it on the ease of making it and the consistency of the final outcome. From what I could see, it was moist and easily came out of my fluted bundt pan with plenty of greasing and flouring. My cake was done in 1 hour as the recipe indicated. I did make a vanilla glaze only because it looked a little bare without it and because I was making it as a gift, presentation was important. I can't wait to hear if my Pastor liked it...if he did, I will be making it again for my husband and myself.
I grated the apples. The cake is dense, but I think grating the apples made it more moist. I disagree with the person who said the cake was dry. I served it to my church small group (10 people), and they loved it. Two women requested the recipe. I'll increase the walnuts to 1 1/2 cups next time.
pretty dry
I made this cake this past Sunday. I used 4 apples 1 gala and 3 golden delicious apples.i added 1 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/2 t of baking powder. I backed it on a bundt pan. It came out great! I used the rest of the ingredients as listed in the recipe.
Wonderful cake!
I loved this! I did peel and dice the apples, instead of slicing them, and I used 1 teaspoon of salt instead of 1 1/2 teaspoons. The cake was moist and flavorful, without being overly sweet. It's great for dessert, and also for breakfast. Definitely something I'll make again.
This was a very easy recipe, and it turned out nice. I let my family try it, and they loved it.
Made this cake for dessert for the family. It was a huge hit. So yummy and delicious. I used a bundt pan and then dusted it with powder sugar to finish it off. I also used 4 cups of apples instead of the 3 that was stated.
I only had two cups of apples , I think this is why mine turned out dry. I think the next time I will use 1/2 vegetable oil and 1/2 butter. The cake has great taste otherwise. Will make again.
This was a trial run as I was asked to make an apple walnut bundt cake for Christmas. I followed the directions but I added a little extra apple as the batter appeared dry. My family and co-workers loved it. I will be making this for Christmas dinner. The cake was delicious and I did make a caramel glaze for the frosting. Next time I will add extra apples and walnuts.
Turned out great. I changed two things. I chopped the apples instead of slicing them and I swapped one cup of regular sugar for a cup of brown sugar.
This cake is really good, especially in the fall. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also substituted half of the butter with coconut oil. I used gala apples because that was all I had. I made a glaze out of powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Very delicious. Will make again.
I made this yesterday with half brown and half white sugar. I kicked up the nutmeg and cinnamon and also added 1/2 tsp of cloves. Everything else was the same. It is fantastic and a great fall recipe to use up the abundance of apples. It's a keeper!
This was a HUGE hit at my family’s Christas Eve dinner! I followed the recipe, but chose to sprinkle powdered sugar on top in lieu of icing.
This is a moist, delicious cake.
Dry and flat.
A good basic recipe. I added more apples and nuts than called for, so it took longer to bake. Next time I’ll sub at least half brown sugar for the white sugar.
Very moist. Made as directed, omitted nuts. Added a glance of butter, brown sugar, 10 X and cider. Will make again.
Very good recipe. I had to make a few alterations for high altitude, but other than that made as directed.
I made this exactly as written except that I didn't have a tube pan so I used a round pan and sadly the middle part was not done yet even after 1 hour, so I covered the cake with foil and placed it in the oven again for another 15 minutes... but even then, it didn't cook thru. So we ate the cooked part only... the cake was really yummy, just the right spice. It was soo good especially while it was fresly baked. The next day I heated it in the microwave, yum! I will defintely bake this again, gotta get myself a tube pan first.
I just put this into the oven, but, why was my batter so thick? Should I have melted the butter? Hoping it turns out, keeping my fingers crossed, didn't realize I had to submit a rating @ this time.
