Apple Walnut Cake

This slightly spicy cake is better if you use butter and it's delicious warmed up the next morning.

By Julia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Cream together the butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Set aside.

  • Sift together the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add to wet ingredients and mix well.

  • Stir in vanilla, walnuts and apples. Mix well and pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for approximately 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Set aside to cool. Slide knife along outer edges to release bottom of tube pan. Slide knife along bottom of tube pan and inner tube to release cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 75.2g; fat 28g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 564.9mg. Full Nutrition
