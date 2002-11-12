Apple Walnut Cake

This is probably a 5 star cake and I am going to try it again. But when I made it last night, I was well into the mixing process when I discovered we had no white flour and I had to use 1/2 almond flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Also used the last apples off a tree in our yard and they were very tart and not juicy. I added about 1/3C milk and water. In spite of these handicaps, the cake turned out tasty, if somewhat dry and needing a bit of ice cream, yogurt or cream to top it off for dessert. It is great as a coffeecake! Also, the cake was not dry and crumbly the second day, even tastier the 2nd day than the first! ------------------- 2nd Review: I made it again, this time with 1C white flour, 1C almond flour, 1C wholewheat flour. Used 3C apples with extra sugar (as the apples were very tart) and used 1C white and 1C brown sugar. The 2 big loaves and the small loaf came out softer than the first time around, but both times were very tasty. I'll certainly keep this recipe on tap for when I have fresh, but too-tart apples again.