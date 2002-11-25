Brandied Orange and Cranberry Sauce

okay, if you make this--please concentrate on making the zest FINE... i made the mistake of grating the orange rind and it was WAAAAYYY TOO much and waaaay too thick. as a new bride i was very concerned about the sauce that i promised to do for my in-law's and my first t'giving together..and i ended up staying up until 3 am, gingerly removing the extra zest with tweezers!! i am NOT kidding! please make it FINE, THIN or whathaveyou. either way, i also agree with the other reviewers: that you may want to reduce the amount to 1/3 cup. now all that said: THIS IS AMAZING STUFF. it's glorious and you'll want more (my mother-in-law took some home--so the tweezering was obviously WORTH IT!). ENJOY!! you will! **review update: I tried this again for Christmas and didn't have any brandy so I used Liquor 43 (a vanilla liquor), it was just as OUTSTANDING.... also, I used about 1/4 cup of zest and it was just as good!