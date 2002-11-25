Brandied Orange and Cranberry Sauce

157 Ratings
  • 5 134
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is the best cranberry sauce you will ever eat!

By Claudia

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small pan over medium heat, combine the orange zest and water. Cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Drain, reserving zest and 1/3 cup liquid.

    Advertisement

  • To the reserved liquid, add the sugar, orange juice and lemon juice. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes uncovered, stirring often.

  • Add cranberries; increase heat to medium-high and boil for about 10 minutes or until the cranberries have popped and a small spoonful of sauce sets on a cold plate.

  • Remove from heat, stir in brandy. Pour into 4 1/2 pint jars leaving 1/2 inch space from top. Place lids onto jars, and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022