English Trifle with Angel Food Cake

Although this recipe uses a bit of sherry, the alcohol evaporates overnight. You may simply eliminate it if you don't care for alcohol. Two boxes of custard mix or vanilla pudding mix can be substituted for the pastry cream. However, using the pastry cream makes the dessert quite rich!

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • The night before, slice the cake into 1/2 inch slices and sprinkle with sherry. Cover lightly so it won't get stale. Let sit overnight to allow alcohol to evaporate.

  • To make the pastry cream: Mix sugar, flour and salt together in the top of double boiler. Slowly add milk to form a smooth mixture. Cook over low-medium heat stirring constantly until the mixture begins to thicken. Slowly pour 1/2 the hot milk mixture into a bowl of the beaten egg yolks, stirring constantly. Then pour all the mixture back into the double boiler and sir until thick. Add butter and vanilla. Chill.

  • The next day, spread raspberry jam on top of sherried cake layers (or ladyfingers). Layer the bottom of a bowl with 1/3 the cake and pour 1/3 of the pastry cream over the top. Sprinkle with nuts. Layer cake, cream and nuts until all of the ingredients have been used. Top the uppermost layer with whipped cream and garnish with maraschino cherries and slivered almonds. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before serving.

