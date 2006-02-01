English Trifle with Angel Food Cake

Although this recipe uses a bit of sherry, the alcohol evaporates overnight. You may simply eliminate it if you don't care for alcohol. Two boxes of custard mix or vanilla pudding mix can be substituted for the pastry cream. However, using the pastry cream makes the dessert quite rich!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2006
Delicious and beautiful; 2 packages of vanilla pudding made to directions can be substituted. My double boiler is too small so I had to make it in 2 batches. Served it New Years Eve to 16 people; had several requests for the recipe.
This recipe does sound delicious but ti is not a true English sherry trifle, speaking as a true English person, a sherry trifle from back home is sponge fingers soaked in sherry, with tinned mixed fruit drained and then a raspberry jelly (jello) poured over the top and set then a layer of thick proper custard followed on top of that a thick layer of dream topping and sprinkles!... that is a true common English Trifle !!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2006
I just love this recipe! Now, with that being said, this last time I made trifle I did make quite a few changes. Instead of using cream sherry, I used Chambord liquer. I used a pre-made frozen pound cake that I cut into squares when thawed. Next, I had custard powder in the house from a different recipe, so I made that instead of the pastry cream that this recipe calls for. I know, lots of changes, but the 4 stars I give this recipe is what I rate it when I make it according to the original directions. The changes I made this last time are just optional suggestions to save time and change it up!
If this recipe had used homemade sponge cake or even packaged ladyfingers, it would have gotten 5 stars. Unlike every other English trifle recipe here, it uses real pastry cream instead of a mix and does not substitute whipped topping for real whipped cream. A real trifle to me is sponge cake, custard, jam, sherry, and whipped cream. It is not a collection of processed foods. You can really taste the difference, especially with the taste of the custard.
I too always make traditional English trifle, which I layer with sponge cake, brandy, red jello, fruit, blamonge, custard and whipped cream, but I do the easy way for potlucks at work using vanilla pudding and cool whip, Blamonge here in the US is just a instant cornstarch pudding which you can find in the Mexican food isle at most grocery stores. Any variation you do is a sure hit.
I love trifle's so anytime I find a new one, I just have to try it out. This one was a huge hit with the family. It was very easy to make (my 11 year old actually did most of it) and the directions are superb even for a new cook like my daughter. Give this an all around thumbs up. Wil be trying more of these very soon. It is summer after all.
