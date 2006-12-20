Red and Green Christmas Jalapeno Jelly

This recipe deserves the rave reviews it has received. I have made at least 10 batches over the last 3 years. My friends literally beg for a jar when I make it. Up until this year, I had never had the problem with the peppers floating to the top. Last month I made 2 batches over 2 days, and one of the batches had the peppers beautifully dispersed but with the other, the peppers floated to the top. I kept thinking about what I had done differently to the two batches. The only difference that I could come up with was that the peppers had been refrigerated over night before I made the second batch. So.....I tested the theory and made two more batches. (Much to the delight of my friends and family!) Mystery solved.....cold peppers rose to the top, room temperature peppers dispersed beautifully throughout. Coincidence? Hope not. But if the peppers do float to the top, turn the jars upside down for a while until they look beautiful and then set them upright again. Not long afterwards, they will still "pop". Also....using different brands of pectin products makes a huge difference in the final outcome of this jelly. I use the Certo 85 ml package with about an extra 1/8 cup added. It is perfect if you like your jelly a little on the "wet" side. Use both packages if you like it firmly set (like j-ello). Enjoy the jelly. It won't last for long!!