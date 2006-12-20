Red and Green Christmas Jalapeno Jelly
This is a beautiful jelly of red bell peppers and green jalapenos. It's a perfect relish to many holiday favorites, or serve it with cream cheese on a cracker.
This is a beautiful jelly of red bell peppers and green jalapenos. It's a perfect relish to many holiday favorites, or serve it with cream cheese on a cracker.
I can't say anything more that hasn't been said about how good this recipe is. I tried this last year for christmas as a newbie canner. (I still am a newbie canner). I searched the reviews and wished someone had quickly explained the "canning" process, but sadly found none. So I wanted to put my 2 cents in and try to feed some info for those like me who are scared to try. ( I may make some canners cringe, so please feel free to correct me!) This recipe makes 4 12 oz jars or 6 8 oz. I used 2 medium red peppers and 5-6 med-large jalapenos. I washed the jars and lids in hot soapy water and put the jars in a very large pot and covered with water. I put it on high heat until the water simmered (about 180 degrees) and turned the flame down to keep it at a simmer. Then I started cooking the jelly. When it was almost ready, I use a pair of large tongs to take out the jars and poured in the jelly, leaving 1/4 inch space on top. I then plopped on the lid and screwed the screw top on and stood it back in the pot and boiled for 5 minutes and removed. I then did the mentioned flip trick -- flipping four times, once a half hour, to ensure evenly distrubuted peppers. I made four batches for this christmas. It's a great last minute gift when you forgot someone and great when visiting. Thank you for the great recipe!Read More
Ok, I made this yesterday and followed the recipe almost exactly. I use about 1 cup of Jalapeno peppers and 1 cup of the Red Bell pepper. I left the seeds and veins in one of my 4 very large chilies. I timed each step perfectly. It never set up. So tonight I researched on how to fix unset jelly. I tried the easiest method which is to reboil no more than 4 cups at a time to 220 degrees. It was so thick as I poured it back into the cleaned jars and new lids I think this will set up. Only BIG problem is that my 6 half pint jars went down to 4 half pint jars when I was finished. How come so many people had no problem? It does taste fantastic though. I will try another batch this weekend but will boil after the pectin.Read More
I can't say anything more that hasn't been said about how good this recipe is. I tried this last year for christmas as a newbie canner. (I still am a newbie canner). I searched the reviews and wished someone had quickly explained the "canning" process, but sadly found none. So I wanted to put my 2 cents in and try to feed some info for those like me who are scared to try. ( I may make some canners cringe, so please feel free to correct me!) This recipe makes 4 12 oz jars or 6 8 oz. I used 2 medium red peppers and 5-6 med-large jalapenos. I washed the jars and lids in hot soapy water and put the jars in a very large pot and covered with water. I put it on high heat until the water simmered (about 180 degrees) and turned the flame down to keep it at a simmer. Then I started cooking the jelly. When it was almost ready, I use a pair of large tongs to take out the jars and poured in the jelly, leaving 1/4 inch space on top. I then plopped on the lid and screwed the screw top on and stood it back in the pot and boiled for 5 minutes and removed. I then did the mentioned flip trick -- flipping four times, once a half hour, to ensure evenly distrubuted peppers. I made four batches for this christmas. It's a great last minute gift when you forgot someone and great when visiting. Thank you for the great recipe!
I've learned several things after making 5 batches of the jelly over the past four days (two batches failed; don't use canned jalepenos and don't do a double batch)! After LOTS of trial and error, I am very happy with my finished product. Here are a few tips. 1. use 1/2 cup finely chooped fresh jalepenos with the seeds from 2 (or more!)of the peppers 2. use 1 cup bell pepper and process both peppers in a food processor (I didn't drain mine) 3. add about 1 T crushed red pepper and 5-8 shakes of cayenne pepper while you are cooking the jelly (it doesn't make it too hot, just gives it a nice kick) 4. Don't alter the sugar/vinegar amounts or you may end up with botulism (or just ungelled jelly!) I used 1 1/2 packages of sure jell with my jelly. I don't usually like hot food, but I love the jelly on wheat thins with cream cheese. My husband thought this sounded AWFUL, but is now a devotee! I am giving it as a gift with another jelly along with recipes (look on this site for some pepper jelly recipe ideas). Good luck!
This is a wonderful recipe. I have made it at least 10 times. The secret to looking like the photo(my picture) is to cut the peppers up in very very tiny pieces. I also put all the viens and seeds in a metal teaball and put it in the pot I am cooking the peppers in. Gives it a little extra zing. I put it in a hot water bath (5min) and turn it up and down every 1/2 hr for 2 hrs....evenly distributed. A real winner!!!
This is beautiful and very flavorful. I think it has just the right amount of heat. Other reviewers mentioned some questions/problems they had with theirs. One wanted to know how to keep it from boiling over and almost starting a fire. The answer to that one is a BIG pot and stir constantly during the boiling time! Another wondered why their double batch wasn't setting. Most canning guides recommend that you make two separate batches rather than try to double the ingredients in one batch. Just one of the mysteries of jelly making. I wouldn't fool around with the proportions of ingredients (sugar and vinegar) you could run into food safety issues, they are what preserve the jelly safely.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly. When finished, I tasted a hint of jalapeno, a lot of sweet, and it had the strong smell/taste of cider vinegar. Not to give up easily, thinking this should have more of a savory taste, even though it is jelly, I made the following adjustments. I used white wine vinegar. I sweated a coarsely chopped white onion and 6 cloves of garlic until they were sweet and translucent. I added a seasoning bag containing 1 tsp mustard seed, 1 tsp crushed red pepper, 1 tbsp pickling spice, and 1 tbsp whole peppercorns and the vinegar, being careful to make exactly 2 cups. I added 1 cup of water. I added the red and green pepper, and jalapeno (leaving some of the seeds for heat) and simmered for 30 minutes until the peppers were "cooked". At this point I removed the spice bag. I added the sugar and continued to simmer mixture until all the sugar was dissolved. I brought the mixture to a rolling boil for one full minute, added the pectin, and stirred until all the pectin was dissolved, another 2-3 minutes. I shut off the heat, let sit for 2-3 minutes, then filled my sterilized jars. I processed the filled jars in a hot water bath for 30 minutes to remove any remaining air from the jars. Upon removing the jars from the simmering water, they promptly sealed themselves within 30 minutes. On tasting this further revised recpie with the savory additions, the added texture is a real winner. Try it; you'll like it!!
This is a wonderful recipe -- especially for a novice like me -- this is my first time to make jelly! Three important things I learned, though: 1. For heat, I used the seeds of four of the 12 jalapenos. 2. Definitely, squeeze out as much water from the chopped peppers as possible (I used paper towels). The first time mine didn't set well and I think that was the reason. 3. WASH HANDS or wear gloves when working with the peppers. I accidently rubbed my nose -- ouch!! Finally, this recipe really comes together when put on cream cheese. The colors contrast beautifully against the white cream cheese and the spicy against the sweet is just wonderful!
I made this recipe with both red and green peppers and it looks wonderful on my Christmas treat table. We served it on crackers with a bit of cream cheese. Make sure you keep the fan going while you cook the recipe as the vapor from the peppers can burn your eyes. Thanks for the recipe!!!
If there were more stars available I would rate this jelly higher! I followed the recipe exactly and licked the pot before I washed it! I got 5-8oz jars and I made it to give away but I may have to make another batch so I can keep some too.
Absolutely fabulous recipe. My father-in-law accepts it as payment for plowing the driveway in the winter! Make sure to chop peppers very finely and flip the jars to evenly distribute the peppers. This is truly a great recipe, even people who wrinkled their noses at the idea of pepper jelly loved it when they tried it!
This jelly is fantastic. The taste is out of this world. Just delicious. I am giving the recipe 4 stars rather than 5, though, because my jelly did not set up even though I followed the instructions exactly. Upon reading some of the other reviews, I realized what might have gone wrong. The recipe never instructs you to cook to a certain temp, rather it just uses time. I un-jarred all my jelly and re-cooked it, this time using a candy thermometer and boiling until the temperature reached 220, which is the jel or set point. I filled the jars and re-processed, and the jelly set up perfectly. To ensure good results, use a candy thermometer and cook the mixture (after adding the pectin) to 220-225 before turning off the heat.
I would give this 6 stars if I could. It was comparable to the stuff the gourmet shop sells for $7 a jar. I doubled the jalepenos and reduced the pectin. Serve it over Cream Cheese and enjoy with wheat crackers. I will be giving this out to everyone at christmas time!
This recipe deserves the rave reviews it has received. I have made at least 10 batches over the last 3 years. My friends literally beg for a jar when I make it. Up until this year, I had never had the problem with the peppers floating to the top. Last month I made 2 batches over 2 days, and one of the batches had the peppers beautifully dispersed but with the other, the peppers floated to the top. I kept thinking about what I had done differently to the two batches. The only difference that I could come up with was that the peppers had been refrigerated over night before I made the second batch. So.....I tested the theory and made two more batches. (Much to the delight of my friends and family!) Mystery solved.....cold peppers rose to the top, room temperature peppers dispersed beautifully throughout. Coincidence? Hope not. But if the peppers do float to the top, turn the jars upside down for a while until they look beautiful and then set them upright again. Not long afterwards, they will still "pop". Also....using different brands of pectin products makes a huge difference in the final outcome of this jelly. I use the Certo 85 ml package with about an extra 1/8 cup added. It is perfect if you like your jelly a little on the "wet" side. Use both packages if you like it firmly set (like j-ello). Enjoy the jelly. It won't last for long!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I had extra Jalapeno pepper after making salsa and wanted to find a creative way to use them. I did make some changes to the recipe since I wanted to use powder pectin. I found that 1/2 cup jalapeno peppers was close to 4 peppers (add the seeds and veins of two or you will get VERY little heat) and 1 cup of red bell pepper was one good size pepper. I followed steps 1 and 2 as written. For step 3 I mixed 1 1/4 cup cold water and 7 tablespoons of bulk pectin (about 1 and 3/4 boxes, there are 4 tlb. in a box) I mixed and boiled this mixture for 1 min. Then I followed step 3. After step 3 I put the mixture back on the stove to boil for 3 min (this will also disolve the skin that forms on the top of the mixture during cooling). I then put the mixture into jars and processed in a hot water bath for 10 min. to ensure a good seal. I made three batches and they all jelled up and taste wonderful. My first batch I did not add the veins and seeds of two peppers the the heat is VERY mild. It was much better when I added some pep!! I got a little over 6 - 8 ounce jars with each batch. Hope that this helps you!
1. I used a mix of hot peppers and left in all of the seeds - I didn't think it would be hot enough for my liking without them. The heat on the sample I tried was perfect, so I'm glad I went that way (might choose differently if using habaneros or the like, but my jalapenos were not very hot). 2. I read one of the notes from someone who said not to make a double batch at one time. I'm glad I followed this advice - the mixture foams like all heck when it boils, and it DEFINITELY would have boiled out of the pan I used and made a big huge dangerous boiling sugar and hot pepper mess, had I tried to make a double batch. 3. One batch made almost exactly 12, 1/2 cup jars for me, with the jelly just the tiniest bit shy in the final one (if it doesn't seal, stick it in the fridge to eat fresh). 4. I left 1/4" of headspace on the jars and all sealed (including 4, 1-cup jars I did in the second batch). 5. I processed all of the jars, both sizes, for 5 minutes in a regular boiling water bath (vs. with a pressure cooker). 6. The finished color truly is beautiful - I look forward to giving these away as Christmas gifts! I would make this recipe again, gladly. Relatively easy, inexpensive ingredients, great results.
Ok, I made this yesterday and followed the recipe almost exactly. I use about 1 cup of Jalapeno peppers and 1 cup of the Red Bell pepper. I left the seeds and veins in one of my 4 very large chilies. I timed each step perfectly. It never set up. So tonight I researched on how to fix unset jelly. I tried the easiest method which is to reboil no more than 4 cups at a time to 220 degrees. It was so thick as I poured it back into the cleaned jars and new lids I think this will set up. Only BIG problem is that my 6 half pint jars went down to 4 half pint jars when I was finished. How come so many people had no problem? It does taste fantastic though. I will try another batch this weekend but will boil after the pectin.
Yes, a very good pepper jelly. But, as written: the heat not very hot, the color not very red, and the smell/taste a little heavy on cider vinegar. Try this: FOR MORE HEAT:Use all ribs and a few of the seeds. Whirr 'til almost liquid. FOR NATURAL DEEP COLOR: Toss thick sliced fresh BEETS into the boil, to be fished out before decanting into the jars. FOR CLEANER PEPPER TASTE: Go 1/2 Cider 1/2 White Vinegar - Better. USE ONLY LIQUID PECTIN!!! Or suffer. Thanks for the recipe, very nice.
Wonderful taste and looks great too. This was my first time to make Jelly. I followed the recipe EXACTLY, but it did not "set". After researching I found that after you ad the pectin the mixture needs to be returned to a hard boil which was left out of that step. I "fixed" what I had. With that aside nothing compares to the flavor. I still give this 5 stars.
I made this for the first time one week ago. Easy recipe but was a tad too sweet. I decided to try it again yesterday. This time I used 5 jalapenos, one large red pepper and 3 shakes of crushed red pepper. Much better this time. The sweetness was gone but it was not so hot that you couldn't eat it. I plan to make a 3rd batch and will add yet another jalapeno. Quick and easy recipe. Makes great gift for give-aways during the holidays. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm not sure why other reviewers are having trouble with the peppers staying suspended in the jelly. I diced my peppers in a food processor and then placed two layers of paper towels in a colander and let it absorb some of the water. Also if your jelly doesn't set be sure that you use TWO packets of Sure Jell because the recipe calls for six ounces. One packet is only three ounces. I made two batches of this today and they both turned out perfect. I used red, orange and yellow for my bell peppers and also added a habanero to the jalapenos for each batch. I plan on making more of this, and soon! Very tasty and very easy recipe. I'm hooked.
I just made this recipe today and used green bell peppers instead of red since the store was out...used red jalapeno's instead of greeen..used white cider vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar...results...amazing!!!! It made 8 little jelly jars worth..perfect for my Christmas Gift Boxes...Help!! I didn't return the jars to a hot water bath...am I screwed, or am I ok??? First time canning and I don't want to kill anyone!! Thanks!
Very good. I used the no-sugar needed dry pectin and used 4 cups of Splenda and 1 cup sugar to about 8 jalapenos and 1/2 a green pepper. Very good over cream cheese with crackers. Gave as a gift for Christmas and it was a hit!
I was scared to try canning, but this was easy. I made sure to wear gloves and a scarf to keep from burning my hands, nose, or lungs. I'm going to make some more batches, some spicier to give as gifts. I used the Ball canning guide to help with the particulars of canning. The guide came in the box of Pectin.
I just made this today. FIRST WEAR GLOVES!!!!! I cannot stress enough, you HAVE to wear gloves. Maybe I got a really crazy batch of jalapenos, but my hands have burned for HOURS. Second, watch carefully and use a BIG pot. I only used a 4qt, and it boiled over. It is not easy to clean up syrup on a ceramic stovetop. Other than that, I followed to a T. Turned out great, looks fantastic with the specks of red and green. If you do happen to not use gloves, I found scrubbing your hands with a nail brush SUPER well, and with rather hot water for rinsing. After that, rub those owie fingers on stainless steel. YES, your sink, you spoons, your pots. It DOES work, at least for me...
This pepper jelly tasted wonderful and set up perfectly (solid, not wet, but not jello-y, and it spreads easily)! I just made this yesterday and tried it out this morning on crackers with cream cheese. Divine! My 10 year old daughter asked for a toasted bagel with cream cheese and pepper jelly for breakfast! :) I used the ingredient list and quantities from this recipe, but followed the instructions from the box of Ball brand pectin (Boil peppers, vinegar, and sugar for 10 minutes. Add 6 oz liquid pectin all at once and boil an additional minute. Pour into jars and process.). Then I turned the jars 4 times, every 30 minutes while it was setting up, to evenly distribute the pepper bits. Oh, I added the seeds and ribs of 2 jalapenos and it was perfect! Just enough heat to know that there's some jalapenos in there, but not so much that the kids and people who don't like things too spicy will complain. Great recipe!
I used banana peppers and one green bell pepper and then fresh jalapenoes. Also added 3x the cayenne and used white vinegar. No food coloring... EXCELLENT!!! Oh MY!
I have used this recipe for over 3 years. The only thing I do differently is I add more peppers than what is called for and I leave the veins & seeds in. I have also started adding some serrano peppers and a habanero or 2. Great flavor. Just finished making a batch for Christmas presents at work.
I've been buying this for years from an upscale store for store for $12 a jar and i made this whole batch of 6, 8oz jars for less than $10. I just did a little "taste test" and at half a jar. YUM! Its really really good. I did just as stated, only adding a little red pepper flakes, and it turned out PERFECT! This was my first time canning and it was super easy. I thought i needed to buy that expensive canning pot, but read on a website just to put a towel down in the bottom of the stock pot to keep them from breaking. Worked like a charm! Some people said something about a "waterbath". I don't know what that means. I kept the jars in the boiling water until i was ready to pour. I heard them pop closed after about 15 minutes. Worked like a charm! FABULOUS RECIPIE!
This turned out excellent despite being a novice jelly maker. My big mistake was using too small a pot and too high a temperature which caused the mix to boil over making one heck of a mess. I substituted lemon drop chili peppers (home grown) and sweet yellow pepper because I needed to find something to make with the excess of chili peppers my plants are producing. I served the jelly with cream cheese and crackers and it was awesome. I may leave the seeds and ribs in next time to see if that gives an extra little kick.
sooo sooo good. The only change I made was to increase the amount of jalapeno and decrease (slightly) the amount of bell because I have a high tolerance and wanted it spicy. Not only did my husband love it as well, but guests who had it begged for the jars I had left and said I should mass produce and sell at farmers markets. I think that means it was a hit!
This is even better than the "Pepper Relish" sold by a major retailer. I used one large red bell pepper (to equal one cup), two medium jalapenos with ribs and seeds, plus one additional jalapeno without the ribs and seeds (total of 3 jalapenos to equal 1/2 cup). I followed the recipe, as written with one exception... I added 1-1/2 TBSP of minced garlic jarred in olive oil. My batch is deliciously spicy and perfectly savory. I read somewhere that adding a touch of oil reduces the foaming (which is why I chose jarred minced garlic, rather than fresh garlic). I cannot say for sure if this is true or not. Though, I did not have any problems with over-foaming, and I did not need to skim any foam off the boiled mixture. My batch filled 5 8oz jars exactly. FYI on pepper burns. I read other's reviews and did not believe the peppers would burn my skin since I am not super sensitive. However, after dicing 3 jalapenos, my hands burned horribly the first day. I soaked them in cold milk for 15 minutes, then spread olive oil onto my hands. The olive oil helped. It does soak in fairly well after 10-20 minutes. Everytime I washed my hands, I had to reapply olive oil since I could feel the burn come back.
I am a first time jelly maker. This was fabulous!!! Addicting with cream cheese and wheat thins. Everyone loved it!!! This was amazing. I read the reviews and tweeked it a little. I used 1 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 4 1/2 cups sugar, 12 jalapenos (four with seeds)making 3/4 cups, 3/4 cups red bell pepper. Boiled for 5 min while stirring the whole time, cooled off for 2 min while stirring, added liquid pectin, poured into jars, topped with lids, boiled jars for 5 min. to seal lids...turned every half hour for 2 1/2 hours...set perfectly by the last 1/2 hour. Added red food coloring, next time I will try without, but was the best jelly ever!!! So easy and yummy!! Thanks so much for the recipe, can't say enough about it.
I had never made jelly...yet I wanted a shelf stable item to give out during the holidays. Everyone who received one compliments me and asks for more. Even a year or more after I gave it to them.
If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! I printed the recipe 3 years ago...I better finally review it. I followed the recipe exactly except instead of green pepper I used red, yellow and orange all mixed together. I left in half of the jalapeno seeds for some heat too. I also add red food coloring to make it more festive.
My daughter and I made this today....easy to do We doubled the recipe without a problem. Had to watch the boiling because of the amount but otherwise everything went well. Used liquid pectin as stated. The recipe filled 12 1 cup or 250ml jars. I used 3 lg red peppers and 5 jalapeno peppers Left in half of the seeds for a little more heat. Drained the red peppers for about 20 min. So thank you Marbalet for a wonderful Xmas recipe we will be making for years to come
Just put up my second batch of this jelly. Wow! Followed instructions exactly in batch one: Very yummy, suitable for everyone! For batch 2: Added 1 small habenaro pepper, as well many of the seeds from the jalapenos ~ holy smokes! Super nice kick, hubby said it's the best he's ever tasted! This recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
As another reviewers experience, I also thought this to be was too vinegary. I'm glad that I tried it first before I gave some away as gifts. It could be that I'm not use to taste of apple cider vinegar. I will stick to my other recipe but did like your idea and the pictures submitted do look pretty neat.
I used a cup and a half of jalapeno, omitting the red pepper. I removed all seeds and ribs - next time I will leave the ribs to add some heat as this was very mild. Good jelly and I received numerous compliments. I'll definitely make more. WEAR GLOVES!!! I didn't even think about it as I have chopped jalapenos before with no issue, but not in this large amount. It came on very gradually but my fingers were on fire all afternoon and night. This was after washing them repeatedly, applying aloe, soaking in milk, cleaning with alcohol then Goop, applying A&D ointment (don't do this), pressing lemon/juice onto them and finally resting in sour cream. Not a joke folks.
Phenomenal recipe. I made it with the exact quantities given in the recipe, but made some changes based on the reviews. I wrung out as much liquid as I could from the peppers so the finished product would have some clarity, added some cayenne for an additional kick, and turned the jars occasionally to distribute the flakes. The flavor was perfect for gifts, however, I'd fire it up some more the next time I make it.
This is just delicious. I made two batches in two days for Christmas gifts and they both turned out perfectly. I always try to follow the recipe the same way it was written and the only thing I changed was that I used frozen red and green peppers instead of spending all the time chopping. I just put them in a fine strainer and let them strain for about 5 minutes in case they were extra juicy. Other than that I used the exact amounts and cooking times and I was only 20 minutes from start to finish. They look beautiful in their bottles and are ready for a pretty topper and into their gift bags.
This one is a keeper! I added more jalapeno peppers. I made several as gifts. A big hit. Thanks!
This was so easy and yummy! It looked really pretty for holiday gifts. I think I will make it a tad spicier next time though.
OH MY STARS!!! This is such a wonderful recipe, and easy too! Never made pepper jelly before, but I love it. Planted extra jalapeno peppers in the garden this year, and THIS is the PERFECT way to use them! Thank you ever sooo much for posting this recipe! A definate MUST TRY!
DELICIOUS! My mom, sister and I have made this the last 4 years when we do our annual canning. Such a good treat...serve over cream cheese as a dip.
We all love this recipe. Make to give away at Christmas and other special occasions. Thanks.
Very good recipe; but I made a few alterations to it as my family didn't care for the acidity of the apple cider vinegar. This is my alteration: 3/4 cup of white vinegar; 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, & 1/8 cup minced garlic. YUM YUM! I hope you like it!
This worked quite well! We love jalapeno jelly in our house. I added 7 drops of food coloring (green) because we like ours like that....
Great all year!
Love it!
This was a huge hit as xmas gifts.I love this stuff and I'm usually not good with heat,but the sweet balances it so well. I did add a few drops of green food coloring. It was a nice mix of red and green.Will make this again.
I cut this recipe in half because I only had 2 1/2 cups of sugar on hand. I also left about half of the jalapeno seeds IN the mixture, because I prefer spicy food ... and WOW is all I can say! It was absolutely PERFECT!!! I was able to make three 8 ounce jars and I will be making many more for Christmas gifts this year!
I tried a jalapeno jelly at a friends house and it was great. Someone had made it for them so they didn't have the recipe. I found this one and it turned out exactly like the one I tried. The only thing I did is used 3/4 cup of jalapenos as we like it with a little more bite. Excellent recipe.
OMG.. Just outstanding!!!
This jelly is WONDERFUL!!! i've made it many many times to take to work and to can. i don't think i'll try anything other then this jelly it works perfect for me.
This was my first time to can anything and it went great! The taste of the jelly was delicous on crackers with cream cheese. The only problem I had was not using a big enough pot when boiling the jelly. Also, I only sterilized 4 jelly jars but the original recipe surely would have fit into 5 jelly jars.
This jelly is super good. We had it on Ritz with whipped cream cheese and it was delicious! We made 2 batches and got exactly 6 half pint jars from each batch. We used up the jalapenos that were left on our plants which had turned red - I think we used about 8 pretty small japalenos to get a 1/2 cup. Since the jalapenos were red, I used a green bell pepper. This was the first time I've made jelly or done any canning and the jars sealed up perfectly. Will be giving these out for Christmas. If everyone likes them, it'll be added to our annual Christmas baskets. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I use jalapeno peppers as well as cayenne peppers which I grow in my garden. Serve this over a block of cream cheese with crackers for an easy appetizer.
LOVE THE TASTE!!!!!! Made 2 batches and gave them out as Christmas gifts. WILL definitely do this again next year. I chopped the peppers using a food processor which made it much easier. The second batch I took others advice and left the jalapeno seeds in to give it more heat. I ended up giving two types of pepper jelly away-Sweet Pepper Jelly and Spicey Pepper Jelly. Many thanks for a great posting!
This is my favorite new Christmas recipe for 2007 ~ I am certain to make it throughout the year! The flavor is clean with a sweet spiciness and looks very "Christmasy" in the jars. Do wear gloves when processing the jalapenos! While other reviewer recommended turning/flipping the jars, I only did it with my first batch and WILL NOT do it again as it caused the jelly to become cloudy. My second batch, I followed the directions exactly as written and every jar came out picture perfect with the peppers evenly distributed throughout the crystal clear jelly. To remove excess pepper liquid after the food processor, I pressed the peppers with the back of a spoon in a wire colander. If you've never made jelly, give this recipe a try and you'll be pleased with the results!
Outstanding flavor and color. People do really like receiving it as a Christmas gift. I had better success in having the jelly jell when I drained off the majority of the liquid from the processed peppers. I just left enough in to have a soft texture, not so much that the pieces were "floating." It made a BIG difference. You may also use canned/jarred jalepenos if you want to avoid the unpleasantness of processing those pesky hot peppers. Otherwise, make sure you have LOTS of ventilation, or you will regret it. When thinned down, this jelly also makes an excellent cooking sauce for chicken.
I followed the recipe exactly, but added seeds and veins with the jalapenos. I made 2 separate batches, one red, and one green, and also added a few drops of food coloring in each to brighten the color. It made exactly 6 (8 ounce) jars. I was a little concerned when it did not "set up" before going to bed, but they were all perfect this morning, set and all sealed. Great recipe!
I was going to give this 4 stars at first because of the strong cider vinegar taste when I first tried it. Then it's like the flavors blended better after the first 24 hours. When I found myself eating it straight out of the jar, I changed my rating. LOL Make sure to mince the peppers finely so you don't have large chunks of pepper skins stuck in your teeth. I used 1 large red bell pepper and 4 good sized jalapenos with seeds from 2 peppers. Just the right amount of heat. Yield was 2-1/2 pint-size jars. The half jar didn't last long, and my mother already took one of the two jars! Got to make more!
This is a good recipe. It was very easy, just wished it was a little bit hotter.
I used this recipe for my 1ST ATTEMPT ever at making jelly, this has turned out amazing,I have now been asked by co-workers to make some using Serrano and Habanero peppers. thanks for the great and easy recipe.
My first time making any sort of jelly and it came out AMAZING! Love it so much! I followed the recipe exactly as written. I can't wait to get to the store to buy more peppers! This will make excellent gifts for my bro & sis-in-laws. Thanks so much!
This was deeelicious! I followed the recipe exactly down to the minute, and it worked perfectly. I followed someone else's suggestion about doing one batch at a time. The one thing I would change for next time is use more jalapeno seeds because I love the spice. This tastes wonderful as a sweet pepper jelly. This is going to be a wonderful gift to my friends! (Note: Don't be afraid of the apple cider vinegar. I was hesitant that it would taste like vinegar, and it didn't.)
Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! It's the first time I've made jalapeno jelly and it turned out excellent - so pretty - excited to share with friends!
Oh my gosh........one of the best things I have made from this site! It is amazing in the addicting kinda way. Definitely more than a 5 star rating. I did leave some of the seeds and the membranes in the jalapeños as I wanted the heat. I took a jar to school to share and a block of cream cheese - they loved it also. The color is such a beautiful orangy-red and will make a nice gift at Christmas. I plan on adding a block of cream cheese and a box of crackers to go with it. We also enjoyed this on the Golden Cheddar Muffins from this site. Getting the ingredients for another batch this weekend. Thanks MARBALET for this MOST delicious recipe.
This one is now a annual tradition in our family....People are asking for it six months before christmas! Super easy and great over cream cheese with crackers. Even the kids love it.
WOW! I follwed the recipe as it was. It was easy and delish! It is amazing heated and used as a dip. Cream cheese wontons are a must for this. I also drizzled it on my fried rice, and wow!
This is phenomenal! Made 4 batches yesterday - WEAR GLOVES - the jalapeno sneaks up on you!
Excellent!!!!!! although I did change it a bit. I used 4 chile peppers and half of a habenero (sp?). It also seemed not to need as much pectin. It tasted wonderful and my husband raved over it.
After at least 4 failed attempts using other recipes, this one is the BEST. Going to make another batch or two.
I have now made 2 batches of this recipe and everyone who has tasted it loved it. I was going to use some green food coloring, but it turned out more red than green, so maybe next time I'll use red food coloring. On my first batch I only had limited success with getting the vacuum to form, so on the second batch I processed them in a 5 minute water bath and they were perfect!
I made this for the first time a week ago...the taste is amazing, on a bagel with cream cheese it tastes just like poppers!! I used about 30 small bird chillies and 3 large jalapeños, didnt remove seeds from any of them, so it has a kick!! Only problem is that its consistency is more like honey?!!! I am planning on giving it another go tomorrow, any suggestions?? Thanks!
Kudos to the cook who developed this easy and delicious jelly! I had been avoiding trying to make Jalapeno jelly because I thought it would be difficult to get "just right". This recipe is perfect.
I was kind of skeptical of this recipe because of the vinegar... that and I don't like spicy and I'm not a big jelly fan. But this turned out great. It had just the right amount of sweetness with a subtle hint of spiciness. Since I was skeptical I halved the recipe. The jelly came out quite gel'd. Had to heat up in microwave before serving. I will definitely make the full batch the next time, but I still might not add the full of pectin.
This is the best jelly I have ever had. It's great for parties with crackers and cream cheese. My fiance finished off two jars in just a few days and he wasn't happy when I took one to work to share!
I made this and it is not setting - I followed the recipe exactly and used new pectin? Any suggestions and can I fix it?
This jelly recipe isn't bad for a straightforward pepper jelly introduction, but there aren't enough hot peppers in the recipe to make it even a little bit spicy.
Excellent! Took the suggestion to keep half the seeds. Nice and hot! Will definitely make again.
This was my first attempt at making jelly, and it came out great. I used red, yellow and orange bell peppers (it looked more like autumn than Christmas) and changed the ratio to half bell peppers and half jalapenos. I made this twice and the first time all my jars didn't seal, so the next batch I did not let the mixture cool. After boiling for 3 minutes I took it off the heat, stirred in the pectin and filled the jars. They all sealed perfectly and set up just right. I will be making many more batches for gift giving.
If you like heat, don't scoop out any seeds. Just chop and cook. EASY!
Very good. I saved the seeds and the white veins from the peppers and put them in a piece of cheese cloth to boil along with the peppers to add a little more heat. After the peppers were cooked I just took it out. It worked perfectly. During the final stages of cooking I added a little food coloring a suggested by other reviewers. Looks very pretty. I also flipped the jars as suggested to evenly distribute the peppers throughout the jelly. I also wanted to use a variety of bell peppers and couldn't find them fresh so I used frozen. I thawed them, used a processor to chop them into smaller pieces and then squeezed out excess liquid.
Fantastic!!! Loved the sweet/hot flavor. Tried on crackers with cream cheese...will try as a glaze next. My first experience making any kind of jelly turned out perfect. It set just right. Made 6 jars and sent to some pepper loving friends...they loved it too! My next batch will be changed just the slightest bit....to add 1/4 C. more jalapeno and 1/4 C. less red bell pepper. Thank you!
Wonderful! So easy and so delicious! I passed it out at work, and everyone is asking for more!
Oh my gosh! This was my first experience canning and this recipe was not only easy but quite tasty. I LOVE it. I am making several jars for Christmas gifts this year. I was delighted to hear each one pop as it sealed. Thanks for a great recipe. I made 2 batches and used a bit more jalapeno for the second batch. It was just the right amount of spicy for me. Saving the milder for friends whose palates are a bit different than mine.
This is definitely a 5 star recipe. Easy and so good !
Not sure what I was expecting but I found this vinegar and sugary and not much else. Maybe there is a better recipe out there. This is not it.
This is fantastic jalapeno jelly. Everyone who tries it wants his or her own jar. I've made 6 batches, and I don't know if I'll have enough left for Christmas presents! I like things spicy, so I'm generous with the jalapenos, and I don't worry about seeding them. The jelly is beautiful to look at and delicious to eat.
3 ¾ c. bell peppers, finely cut (food processor works well) ¼ c. jalapenos* including seeds and membranes, finely cut (again food processor works well) 1 c. apple cider vinegar 2/3 c. dutch jell • Mix these in a pan. Bring to a rolling boil. 5 c. sugar • After the jelly mixture boils, add the sugar and keep on the heat. Stir constantly until it reaches a rolling boil. Boil for 1-2 minutes. (Skim foam if you want, but it’s only for looks.) • Immediately ladle jelly into jars and put on lids and rings. Turn upside down for 5 minutes, then turn right side up and let them cool. *1/2 c. jalapenos makes a medium heat jelly (on the hot side of medium) Usually makes 7 half pints.
I used this recipe as the basis for making cayenne jelly spread (I grow my own cayenne). I added a little more bell peppers, one jalapenos, and about 4 fresh cayenne peppers. I lightly processed them so it wasn't like a paste.....more like salsa. I also used one package of powder pectin. I would maybe add another half pack if you want a it to be more gel-like. Mine, with one package, was like syrup, but great over a bagel and cream cheese or in a chicken sandwich.
great gift for the neighbors. Don't be surprised if they give you a funny look at 1st. I suggest you serve it to them when they drop off their Christmas cards.
Excellent! We make batches of this along with our salsa (since we already have peppers, jalapenos, vinegar and sugar out). It's ALWAYS a hit, and won me the Best Dish at a family reunion!
This jelly is FANTASTIC! I have never made or eaten jalapeno jelly before, so with the wonderful crop of jalapenos that I got this year I thought I'd give it a go, and was glad I did! I made it exactly as written, aside from chopping the peppers by hand ( I was afraid that they would get too mushy) and adding none of the seeds from the red pepper, but all of the seeds (and veins) from the jalapenos. This came together in a snap and set up beautifully (I did decide to process the jars for 10 mins. just to ensure that they would seal properly). I had no issue with the peppers setteling to the bottom, they were nice and distributed throughout. We are loving the sweet/heat combination. I was able to get almost 6 1/2 pint jars out of this recipe. This will definately be a yearly canning staple in our house! Thanks for sharing. :)
Yum, gave as Christmas gifts, and have had requests for more!
I was expecting something spicier when I made this. It is very sweet and not very hot. I think next time I'll try to make it with less sugar and more jalapenos to see if that corrects the problem. Someone mentioned that altering the recipe might change the balance that keeps it safe when canned, I don't know if that will but we'll see.
What a treat! Easy to make and so beautiful in color and very tasty. Makes a great Christmas Food Gift.
The PERFECT pepper jelly recipe!! It came out exactly the way I remember it. I had never made jelly before but this was simple and turned out beautifully.
Excellent recipe! I has been about 5 years since I made jelly so I was a little nervous, but this was so easy and came out great! I'm making several batches for our church harvest festival country store. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections