Red and Green Christmas Jalapeno Jelly

This is a beautiful jelly of red bell peppers and green jalapenos. It's a perfect relish to many holiday favorites, or serve it with cream cheese on a cracker.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
6 jelly jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove stems, veins and most of the seeds of the bell and jalapeno peppers. Mince peppers in a food processor.

  • In a 5-quart pot over high heat, combine bell peppers, jalapenos, sugar and vinegar. Bring to a rolling boil; boil for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 5 minutes.

  • Stirring constantly, add the pectin and let mixture continue to cool for 2 minutes more. Now stir for 1 minute.

  • Pour into hot, sterilized jars and top with sterilized lids. Secure lids with bands and allow jars to cool slowly, creating a vacuum seal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 28.4g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
