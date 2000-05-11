Leddie Chicken

Chicken breasts lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, then baked in a creamy mushroom mixture. A great chicken dinner that makes its own gravy. It came from my cook when I was a little girl named Leddie.

Recipe by Jill Trammell

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and season with salt and pepper to taste. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat; add green onion and saute for 1 minute, then stir in soup and water. Mix well and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 87.5mg; sodium 443.7mg. Full Nutrition
