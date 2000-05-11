Leddie Chicken
Chicken breasts lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, then baked in a creamy mushroom mixture. A great chicken dinner that makes its own gravy. It came from my cook when I was a little girl named Leddie.
Yum!! This was a great dish. It was so easy. We had it with mashed potatoes and it worked great. It made really good gravy also. The green onions really added flavor. This was a great and easy recipie. Thanks!!Read More
The chicken came out so tenter and soft. It tasted ok, nothing special. My family liked it, so i would make it again. Instead of 1/4 cup of butter I used 1/8. I give 3 and half stars.Read More
I liked the flavor of this dish and my husband, who doesn't like chicken much, liked it. The only thing I would do differently is cut back on the water so the sauce will be thicker.
Simple yet surprisingly delicious! I used finely chopped white onion instead of the green, sliced the chicken and served over white rice, it was absolutely great!
Very good, a keeper!
This smelled W-O-N-D-E-R-F-U-L!!! I made some brown rice and peas to accompany the dish. All the flavors blended well together!!
This was a big hit in my home. My husband was not sure about it because it had cream of mushroom, but as soon as he tried it he loved it. I did add just a little bit of cornstarch to gravy to make it thicker and a little less water. It is great with mashed potatoes.
We made this then shredded the chicken, mixed it back in with the gravy/sauce and served it on top of the "Classic Waffles" recipe in here. It was a really, really good combo. I didn't add the green onion because my daughter doesn't like them. this is definately comfort food!
The simplicity of this recipe is what makes it so great! I used cream of chicken instead of mushroom because I didn't have any and it still came out great. Make good gravey for the garlic mashed potatoes I served with it! Enjoyed by all.
Friends and husband really liked this! I made it just as the recipe said to do and it went really well with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, defiantly using this one again.
Very easy to make. I used cream of chicken soup (all I had on hand) and diced about 3/4 c of fresh mushrooms, which I sauteed for about 3 min. with the green onion before mixing the soup & water in. Served over white rice. Tasted best with lots of sauce over it. I used 4 chicken breasts (glad I did - there wouldn't have been enough sauce to cover 6).
