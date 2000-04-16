Cashew Crusted Chicken
Chicken breasts dipped in an apricot/mustard sauce, then rolled in chopped cashew nuts for a wonderfully tangy, crunchy and easy baked chicken dish. This recipe will satisfy anyone!
My husband and I really liked this chicken. Things I did to make it better were... Chopped the cashews finely in the food processor, so they were fine enough to stick to the chicken. Pounded the chicken breasts to a little less than a half inch, so it was more tender. Then I cooked the chicken on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet lined with aluminum; this kept the bottom of the chicken from getting soggy.Read More
While this wasn't "bad," my company & I all thought the "pistachio chicken" and "bourbon pecan chicken" from this site were both 10x better ...and a better choice of nut w/chicken. I highly recommend trying them if you like nuts! They'll leave your tastebuds tingling! This is coming from people who prefer and love cashews the most!! So, we won't be putting this on our regular cycle of dishes for our weekly get-togethers. Didn't pass the taste test in our cooking club that meets monthly either. I tried several times to give this a chance. It's just okay at best. Sorry!Read More
Great tasty, easy recipe! Some other reviewers thought that there wasn't enough taste. I found that you have to pour the extra sauce over the chicken before serving, and that adds the taste you need. Also, I omitted the curry and used garlic powder and a dash of teriyaki sauce instead, and substituted well crushed peanuts for the cashews. The sauce came out like a nice tangy duck sauce. Orange marmalade would work well in this recipe. Next time I will try jellied cranberry sauce, port wine, and cinnamon or allspice for the sauce, with minced walnuts as the crust. Thanks Brennan for a great recipe!
We loved this recipe! Thanks Brennan! The meat was moist and flavorful, and the presentation was beautiful. I plan on making this for dinner guests!
Outstanding! I wasn't sure how I would like this, just, cooking chicken in apricot preserves sounded a bit to sweet for my taste. But, it tastes a lot better than the ingredients sounded in my head. This is one of the better recipes I have found here and will be cooked repeatedly in my house. Everyone, including the kids, gave it 2 thumbs up!
Just tried this recipe, and it is to die for! Even with boneless chicken,however, this recipe requires a full 45 minutes to bake. Yum!
This recipie was fairly simple although the chicken was not quite as yummy as I had hoped. I was surprised by how little of the cashews you could actually taste. I used raw cashews so I may try roasted cashews next time. none the less it was a good way to make chicken and I will definately work with it again, maybe try different types of nuts. It is worth a try for those of us who like chicken but have run out of ways to cook it.
This was so easy to make and my boyfriend ate everyhting in one sitting...It was that good...to make cleaning easier i lined the cooking pan with foil..
GREAT recipe - and so easy! I cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces, which cut the baking time to 25-30 minutes. Also added dried Chinese chili peppers to add a "zing" and make it more Asian. Quite delicious. Thanks!!
Easy and elegant! I can't wait to serve this at my next dinner party. be sure to double the sauce recipie, though - they'll want more!
My husband and I REALLY enjoyed this! I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. I read that some other reviewers did not add the curry... HUGE mistake! The curry powder blends in with the flavors from the apricot and dijon PERFECTLY and I truly feel if you leave it out, you're missing the best of this dish. Even people who say they don't like curry will enjoy it here because it doesn't over power, but rather it enhances the flavor. I used a brand of apricot preserves that was "Sugar Free" and it worked out great; no one would ever suspect. I spun my cashews in a mini food processor and just sprinkled them over the chicken rather than roll the meat in the nuts. The chicken was nice and moist and the flavor was spectacular! This is a restaurant quality recipe and it will go into my regular rotation. Thanks for submitting such a tasty and simple dish!
This was really good! Even my husband raved about this one. I served it with saffron rice and steamed broccoli. I did cut this recipe in half since it was only the 2 of us .. I wish I hadn't though because I would have loved some leftovers. The only change that I made was that I added a little extra apricot preserves to the sauce before dipping the chicken in to it (I tasted it and it tasted to much like mustard for my liking). I also added a dash of chili pepper to the sauce just to give it a little kick. I did follow other reviewers advice and I seasoned the chicken with a little salt, pepper, and garlic seasoning. I put the cashews in the food processor until they were finely chopped. This really helped the cashews stick to the chicken. I baked for 20 minutes then broiled for 3 so the cashews were crunchy. I reheated the sauce and brought it back to a rolling boil so we could use it for dipping - wonderful!!! The sauce really made the dish. I will be making this again for my hubby and I. Next time I will make extra for leftovers though :-)
This turned out pretty well! If the chicken breasts are very thick, add 5 mins. to the cooking time. There was an abundance of sauce left over. Might could cut in half. needed twice the ammt. of nuts. besides being sorta of sticky, it was pretty easy and yummy.
At first glance, this seemed like an odd combination of flavors but it ended up being one very tasty dish. I used crushed almonds as that is what I had on hand, but I am anxious to try it with different nuts.
This is a staple in my family. It's an incredibly mild sweet curry that's fantastic with brown rice - or white rice if you prefer.
This is fabulous!!! Have made this several times for dinner and always comes out wonderful!!! A little bit of work, but totally awesome...thanks for such a great recipe!! Dianna
Very good and very easy to put together. I really enjoyed the flavor of the sauce; just wish I had gotten the nuts a little finer to help them stick better. Next time I'll throw them in the food processor. Thanks!
No changes necessary, the whole family loved it!
The sauce burned very easily, and the amount of dijon mustard is too overpowering. My bf liked it though, so I think next time I'll just add the sauce after the chicken has cooked a bit and half the amount of dijon mustard.
This dish was great. Instead of using dijon mustard, I used 2 tablespoons of honey dijon mustard. It gave the chicken added flavor.
My husband and I loved this dish! Very very easy and very very good. Nice for a change! I did like one other reviewer said and crushed the cashews very small and put the chicken on cooling rack on a baking sheet to allow the chicken to stay crunchy everywhere. Will certainly make this meal again.
Didn't have any curry powder, so I substituted chipotle chili powder. We loved it!!!!
I substitute chopped pecans for this recipe, and it is awesome. I have never tried the cashews, but can't give up the pecans. I boil the sauce for a few minutes and serve over steamed rice and a vegetable. It's hard to keep the nuts on when you roll the meat, so I sprinkle some on the top. I foil line my pan for easy cleanup. Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't care for this at all. It sounded way better in theory.
I served this dish for a small dinner party I had, and it went very well. Unfortunately, I read the recipe too fast and bought chicken breasts on the bone instead! Worked out fine, though. I didn't have enough cashews for a total coating, but there was enough glaze to cover all the breasts. (Also, I couldn't find apricot preserves, so I used Saucy Susan instead. Again, worked great!) One of my guests asked for the recipe. A compliment?
Absolutely amazing! I made this with Dolphin & it has now became my favorite! I bought the "salt & pepper" cashews & would not change a thing!
This chicken makes for a really pretty presentation. It tasted good and would be a nice change if you are looking for a different way to prepare chicken.
I can't fairly give this 5 stars because I used Macadamia nuts in place of the cashews (it was all I had). I thought this was very good. Maybe the Macadamia nuts made it taste better than it would have with the cashews, since there have been a lot of negative reviews. Both my husband and I liked it. There was plenty of sauce and neither one of us thought it was too sweet. My kids weren't too fond of it, but they're 5 and 10 and unless it's chicken along the lines of chicken nuggets they're not interested! As I made it, I would give it 5 stars!
It was alright. It could definitly be tinkered with more. The most delicious part was the caramelized preserve mised with the cashew that stuck on the pan. That was really good, but otherwise the chicken was rather bland and the apricot totally overpowered the casheews. Perhaps if the cashews were roasted, it would enhance the flavour. I think perhaps next time I will try just sauteing small pieces of chicken and then adding the sauce and the cashews.
This recipe was delicious. It did take a little time to put together, but the all the different flavors together is what made this recipe unique and delicious. Also, I substituted apricot for raspberry because I did not have apricot in the house. It was good. Thank you!
Excellent recipe! I accidentally used more apricot preserves than were called for, but the sauce was delicious anyway. I recommend pounding the chicken breasts fairly thin before dipping them into the sauce, and be sure to keep a watchful eye on the extra sauce that you boil in the pan afterward---it becomes gummy if it's heated too long.
Wanted to use up some aging cashew pieces and tried this. All I can say is WOW!! This dish is EASY, ELEGANT, and YUMMY! A real hit with me and my husband. Now I have to invite guests for dinner sometime to impress them with my new dish! Delicious!
I add a little water to the leftover sauce, bring it to a boil, and serve it over the cooked chicken.
Tried this chicken on my adult children and it was a great success. It was easy, tasty, and would serve very well for company. Be careful not to leave too long inthe oven, as it will dry out and loose some of its flavor. I have told several friends about this easy to make treat.
This was very easy to prepare and was pretty yummy. I used extra cashews. I did not boil the extra sauce & serve with the chicken because I forgot to set some aside before I dredged the raw chicken in it! I think the extra sauce would've made it taste even better, so I recommend doing that. I cut up the left overs & put them in my salad for lunch & it was delicous!! I will be keeping this recipe.
delicious, impressive looking, and really easy
I made this with Panko bread crumbs instead of cashews and it was still really good. Loved the sauce - I did add a bit more curry than it called for because I love the flavor.
This recipe was a little disappointing to me. I thought it sounded great, but it didn't turn out as I expected. I tried using partially defrosted frozen chicken breasts and the chicken didn't seem evenly cooked. I will try again with fresh chicken and crushed cashews.
Followed the recipe precisely. It was delicious! The whole household raved!
The flavors are not good together!!
very good. I would fix this again even though it did not knock my socks off. Thank you for sharing
Quick & easy! It was also easy to cut in half for 2 servings.
Um... THANK YOU! I followed the recipe and it was SMASHING. Totally scrumptious. I lined the cookie sheet with foil (like everyone else) and this helped for easier cleanup. I served with white sticky rice & steamed aspargus. So stinkin good!
We all loved the glaze but tried it with cracker crumbs instead of cashews and love it more. Also used the glaze with pork chops - yummy!
I made this about a month ago before the picture was posted. It was very good. The sauce was wonderful. The only problem I had was that the cashews on the bottom of the chicken got soggy. I had planned to just coat the tops the chicken the next time I made this, but now that I have seen the picture I will cook the chicken with some seasoning and pour the sauce over the top with rice. Thanks for the recipe.
I have tried this several times, very good. Made this with doubling the sauce so it will satify extra for serving over rice. Also prepared this with Prok Chops without the cashews. 1st serring the chops and cooking in a covered pad on the stove top.
We enjoyed the chicken dish very much. I already have passed the recipe on to two friends
Loved this. We didn't have preserves, so I blended canned apricots till they were smooth. I added a touch of sugar and som allspice. The sauce was not too sweet and not too tart. Everyone who tried this loved it, and it was really very easy. Will absolutely make again.
Tasty and easy. I made this with two chicken breasts and 3/4 cup cashews and the amount was perfect. I think I may keep some of the mustard seeds in the apricot mix rather than strain the all
hmm... tasted good, even after I modified based on what I had on hand (orange marmalade, yellow mustard with a little horseradish) but the cashews didn't stick at all. good enough to try again though, so next time I'll try grinding the nuts in a coffee grinder rather than chopping them. I also thought it needed salt, even with salted nuts. it went really well with Sugared Asparagus (from this site).
Yum! Yum! Yum! What a nice mix of ingredients! You can never have too many chicken recipes and this one is now on the top of my favorite list!
This was an OK recipe. The chicken was hard to coat in the cashews. My cashew mixture got very clumpy. The flavor was good. Watch the cook time as mine was a tad bit dry. I am not sure this is worth the effort or the cost (the cashews cost $6.00).
Even my picky daughter loved it! We had 1 piece left over, my husband took it to work and said it was even better the next day!!!
I've made this twice now. It tastes great and is so simple to make. The apricot preserves took a long time to melt down completely and smooth out. I got impatient and dipped the chicken into the not-quite-smooth preserves. It still stuck to the chicken, and the cashews (which I crushed up a bit), stuck well to the preserves. Tin foil in a baking dish made for easy clean-up. I seasoned the chicken with a little salt, pepper and curry powder before dipping in the sauce.
A great recipe! This was simple and very, very tasty. The chicken is wonderfully flavored and comes out very moist, not dry. It is also very filling due to the cashews. I cooked the chicken at a higher temperature, 200ºC or 400ºF.
I loved the simplicity of this recipe and the taste!
I loved this recipe, but my husband and son were a bit less enthusiastic (my son scraped all the cashews off his chicken breast). I'll definitely make this again sometime for a hopefully more appreciative audience.
We served the chicken with rice. There was leftover sauce and rice, so my sister put the sauce on the rice before putting it in the fridge. When my teenage brother came home, he really enjoyed the leftovers.
Absolutely loved it! I will be making this again in the near future!
the sauce was amazing! The nuts were okay i think next time i will use saltine crackers like someone else said!!
Made a weeknight dinner seem like a special occasion!
taste ok. but until i figure out how to get the nuts to stick to the chicken (and not to me) i will probably not be making this again any time soon. reduced sauce was wonderful however and i will keep it in mind for other dishes.
My 4th recipe as a beginner cook, it wasnt bad but the chicken breast i used was about 1.5 inches thick and there was too much chicken, but when i used the extra preserves on the side of the chicken then it gave an extra tang to the chicken
This was very good, but slighty bland.
We liked it a lot. I used finely chopped mixed nuts, because that is what I had. It was a nice substitution to remember!
It was alright. Not one of my favorite chicken recipes. My kids weren't crazy about the sauce and I'm not too much of a curry person, but I'm willing to try anything once. Probably won't make again.
Using low-sugar apricot preserves makes it less sweet. Using unsalted, chopped macadamias makes it richer. Can be assembled ahead, refrigerated, and baked in the evening for dinner. Easy and delicious recipe.
my husband loves this quick and easy recipe!
I have made this recipe numerous times as directed, and it's always a hit. I serve over a bed of Vermicelli Rice Noodles, and a side of either Stir Fried or Steamed Veggies. Give it a try - I think you'll enjoy it.....
This recipe is as good as it gets. I've combined it with the "Harvest Rice Dish" for my next dinner party. I expect them both to be a big hit!
Excellent! Quick, easy and delicious with only 5 ingredients.
This was a great recipe, I really loved it! Just remember to chop up the cashews really well...I didn't, and they didn't stay on the chicken pieces which was a bit frustrating. It didn't matter though because we scooped up the pieces and ate them with the sauce! Yum! :) The dish wasn't too sweet, and it went really well with white rice. For variety, I think I'm going to do what some people suggest and throw a few chili peppers in the sauce next time.
Wonderful. Tangy sauce is perfectly complimented by the slight crunch of the cashews. Great flavor.
This recipe was very good. I had some issues with the cashews falling off. I think I'll try putting them in a processor next time for a finer chop. I took another person's advice and broiled it the last 2 minutes. It was moist and sweet. Yummy...will make again!
Very yummy, but somewhat sweet. I think it needs some spice for balance. Perhaps Ill add chilli flakes or use a stronger curry next time.
Not my choice for a recipe. This was too sweet and the sauce took away from the taste of the cashews. If it wasn't for the apricot preserves this might be a good recipe.
Really good dish! The cashews combined with the apricot/ mustard sauce ( which we put a good amount of extra on top ) give this dish a bit of an Asian taste.
Wonderful! I did modify it though. I used pecans instead of cashews which I finely ground. Also, I used the whole seed Dijon style mustard and I poured the marmalade mixture on top of the chicken after it baked.
I was so excited to make this but when I opened my pantry all I had were macadamia nuts and an Asian Plum Sauce. But it turned out great - the chicken was very moist! Now I'm going to get creative and try with other sauces and nuts.
I had to add many more spices to this dish to make it palatable..it was very bland...
I marinated the chicken overnight in the apricot and Dijonaise sauce and it turned out wonderful. Fed a croud of 30 easily and got lots of compliments!
I cook lunches for a friend at work and this is her favorite! It is super easy and the taste is incredible! The chicken always comes out tender and juicy!
Keep chicken covered.
Strange combination of flavors. Turned out soggy instead of crunchy. The nuts were good, but we didn't care for the rest. Sorry.
Instead of chopping, I roughly crushed up the cashews with a pestle and mortar. I used quite a bit more Dijon, and I wish I had added a little s&p. Not bad though. Thank you, Brennan!
It was super easy to make. I added a table spoon of garlic and a teaspoon of cumin to the sauce and poked a lot of holes into the meat with a fork before baking and it had plenty of flavor. Made green beans with a citrus vinaigrette and garlic mashed potatoes as the sides. My boyfriend almost licked the plate!
Very good! This is a really strong sauce, so I paired it with just plain mashed potatoes. Instead of rolling the chicken in the cashews, I just sprinkled them on and pressed them into the chicken breasts after they were dipped into the sauce. I will make this again.
TAsty! lots of flavor. Can never have enough good chicken recipes.
This is one of our family's favorites, and it's so easy to make for company--low stress, great results--my kind of recipe!
Very quick to prepare and very good. As suggested by another reviewer, I chopped the nuts briefly in a food processor so they would stick better. I couldn't really discern that cashews were used in the end, so I may try it with peanuts next time. I decreased the Dijon mustard a little as I am not a big fan of its flavor. In place of the curry (don't have it), I used garlic powder, black pepper, and parsley flakes. Next time I would also add some fresh minced garlic in the sauce as it boils. This recipe doesn't call for any salt and doesn't need it. This is a great recipe if you are pressed for time, but still want something a little out of the ordinary.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I thought it sounded great, however, the taste was just ok. The only way I would make this again would be as an appetizer, cutting the chicken into bite size pieces
This was very weird! My husband is a Master Chef and he thought it just tasted strange. It is very sweet and just not very good.
This recipe came out pretty mediocre. It wasn't bad, but we won't have it again.
I'm not really sure what to think of this recipe. I really liked the crunchiness of the cashews, they were the best part, but my husband and daughter scraped them off. The sauce was good, but it was extremely rich. You couldn't really taste it on the chicken and I thought the chicken was a little bland, but I did reserve some of the sauce before dipping the chicken in it and drizzled it over the top after the chicken was cooked. This was a good dinner, but it was bland without the sauce and a little too rich with it. I would eat it if it was served to me, but I personally wouldn't make it again.
I love this recipe. It's easy and it always turns out great. My boyfriend and I have made it several time and I recently made it for my family on Christmas and they loved it too (and my siblings are a picky bunch!)
Very easy to make and very delicious also nice a light, didn't feel guilty for cleaning my plate or to heavy. Only thing i changed was i used about 2 cups of cashews and i crushed them instead of course chop, added any remaining back to the sauce for use with serving. YUM YUM YUM!!
Total hit with friends during the summer tapas day !
I made this recipe for my roomate and I it was quick and easy. I thought it was delicious. Could use a little more curry and maybe something spicy.
This recipe is a MESS to make, but the result is very delicious.
