Cashew Crusted Chicken

This was really good! Even my husband raved about this one. I served it with saffron rice and steamed broccoli. I did cut this recipe in half since it was only the 2 of us .. I wish I hadn't though because I would have loved some leftovers. The only change that I made was that I added a little extra apricot preserves to the sauce before dipping the chicken in to it (I tasted it and it tasted to much like mustard for my liking). I also added a dash of chili pepper to the sauce just to give it a little kick. I did follow other reviewers advice and I seasoned the chicken with a little salt, pepper, and garlic seasoning. I put the cashews in the food processor until they were finely chopped. This really helped the cashews stick to the chicken. I baked for 20 minutes then broiled for 3 so the cashews were crunchy. I reheated the sauce and brought it back to a rolling boil so we could use it for dipping - wonderful!!! The sauce really made the dish. I will be making this again for my hubby and I. Next time I will make extra for leftovers though :-)