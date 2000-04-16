Cashew Crusted Chicken

333 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 97
  • 3 32
  • 2 11
  • 1 5

Chicken breasts dipped in an apricot/mustard sauce, then rolled in chopped cashew nuts for a wonderfully tangy, crunchy and easy baked chicken dish. This recipe will satisfy anyone!

By MR_PIANOMAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the preserves, mustard and curry powder in a large skillet and heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until preserves are completely melted and smooth.

  • Place cashews in a shallow dish or bowl. Dip chicken breasts in skillet sauce, then roll in nuts to coat and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes. Boil any remaining sauce and serve on the side with the baked chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 686.5mg. Full Nutrition
