Chicken Jerusalem II
Chicken breasts with mushrooms and artichokes in a white wine cream sauce. This is my personal favorite. Serve with saffron rice, a green veggie of your choice, and the rest of the wine, of course! Enjoy!
I realized I could offer a very important suggestion to those who had difficulty in getting their sauce to thicken and who did so by adding cornstarch. Please do not thicken with cornstarch! If you start the sauce well in advance and are patient, you will end up with something that is truly magnificent. By allowing enough time for this to reduce and thicken on its own it will become concentrated, producing a luxurious, rich, velvety and very flavorful sauce. Once the stock and wine have been reduced, add the cream and continue boiling. Also, rather than baking the chicken as directed, I cooked it in a skillet for more flavor and color (having started the sauce well in advance of the chicken). I dredged the chicken in flour, salt and pepper, then quickly browned it in olive oil. Added the mushrooms to the chicken, and then the artichokes (I used frozen) during the last few minutes. Meantime, the lovely cream sauce is boiling away and thickening in a separate saucepan! Once the sauce is thickened, add it to the pan with the chicken. This is a spectacular dish with an absolutely outstanding sauce!Read More
I was actually disappointed with this dish - I love all of the ingredients so I thought it couldn't be bad. However I found the wine to lose it's flavor and overall it was boring. Not hard to make, and I was really looking forward to it - I served it with some Jasmine rice and braised brussel sprouts. The veggies were the winner for my family...Read More
Delicious sauce. Per previous comments, I used marinated artichoke hearts. The sauce was extremely thin - I recommend thickening it with some cornstarch.
We liked this one, the wine didn't have a strong flavor. A few changes...I cooked the chicken in a pan with olive oil and seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. I first sauted the onion and garlic in olive oil and then put in chicken broth and let it reduce, which took a while. The chicken breasts I used were pretty thick so the sauce had plenty of time to reduce. I also used milk instead of cream. What I did was in a separate sauce pan use 1 cup 2% milk and 1/4 cup butter then get it to a boil to melt the butter. Then I put it in a small food processor to emulsify it. Tasted good and I didn't have to go buy cream.
Like the previous reviewer (Naples) said if you start the sauce well before starting the chicken and be patient it does form into this thick creamy sauce just like the recipe states. I have never reviewed anything before this, but it was just THAT good! I also pan fried the chicken to give it some color and texture before I finished this in the oven. I will be using this recipe regularly!!
I've made this twice and both times I had trouble getting the sauce to thicken properly - add a little corn starch and keep cooking it... it eventually gets there when you take it off the heat. Very good though. I used marinated artichoke hearts and poured the oil from those in with the baking chicken.
Absolutely delicious. And easy, easy, easy. I used those idividually frozen chicken breasts for simplicity, and since they had to bake a bit longer, I had plenty of time to let the chicken stock reduce. Take the time to reduce, folks.... that's what gives your kitchen/house time to start smelling so great! I read one review about it being 'too salty,' but since this recipe only calls for 'salt to taste,' how can you blame the recipe? Next time, I will use half-and-half instead of heavy cream. I used one small boiler onion (because I don't like having stinky half-onions hanging around my house), and when I added the cream, I added one chopped fresh tomato for color. A little fresh spinach might be yummy too. Yum Yum Yum!
4*'s because I only made the sauce. (5*'s for the sauce). I also didn't follow the directions for the sauce, but kept the ingrediants as called for, except for reducing the wine to 1/2. I pan fried chicken breasts (pounded and breaded with crumbs/Parmesan cheese)then deglazed the pan with the wine. I had previously fried the onions,garlic, and mushrooms, and then added all the liquid. I put the artichokes in very last. Like others, my sauce didn't thicken, but it tasted wonderful.
This is PERFECT for entertaining, and very easy to make. I agree that cornstarch is a good choice at the end, and I end up cooking it longer, as well, to thicken the sauce a bit. I also use marinated artichoke hearts, because I love their flavor. This is a fantastic recipe, and everyone that I have made it for raves!!! Thank you so much, Kim!!
Made a trial run and it was bland. When I prepared it for company, I added some roasted red peppers, a lot of garlic, and really reduced and cooked it after the cream was added. Also, I dredged the chicken and pan fried them till done and ommitted the mushrooms. It was amazing when all the flavors melted together.
Excellent flavor and pretty presentation! This is a definite keeper. My family loved it. I won't change a thing. Some reviewers suggested using marinated hearts, but I feel they may change the flavor and make it a bit oily. Its perfect as is!Thanks for sharing,Kim.
Never thought I'd get my husband to eat artichokes but even he loved this recipe! Wonderful, we will definitely make it again and again. I did change a few things since I had slightly different ingredients on hand. I used these substitutions and changes: - sliced turkey breast cutlets instead of chicken - a jar of sliced mushrooms instead of the fresh ones (would have been a little better with fresh though I think) - half-and-half instead of the cream which was just the perfect richness for us - 1/2 cup cider vinegar + 1/2 cup water instead of the white wine Finally, I added some dried rosemary to the sauce as well. Many people have discussed how the sauce doesn't "thicken". They are correct. It would be more appropriate in the recipe to not say "thicken" but instead it should say "reduced". And if you do boil it (rolling boil), then it definitely reduces after 20 minutes or so. At the point it is "reduced", there is still liquid, but it is much more concentrated and reduced. Personally, I wouldn't want to add cornstarch or flour or the consistency would be entirely different in this recipe. The reduction was the key for me. (But everyone likes different things.) :-) I served it over brown instant rice.
Rather than bake the chicken. I followed previous reviews about the sauce and browned the chicken first. I finished cooking the chicken in the sauce as it thickened. Great recipe thank you.
I made this but also omitted the artichokes. I sauted the bitesized cubes of chicken in olive oil and drained and set aside then sauted the onions and mushrooms in light coating of olive oil then added the browned chicken to the vegetables. This gave less liquid to have to work with. I also found after doing all this there was still too much liquid and still needed to thicken sauce with 1 TBS. corn starch. (The excess liquid is probably due to the moisture of the mushrooms combined with moist chicken. I did not use cream but used lowfat milk and 2 TBS lowfat cream cheese to give the same richness, and lower fat. RAVE REVIWS Just the same!
Not too crazy about it, but it was pretty good. I Love the ingredients in other things, but they didn't seem to come together so much in this.
Sorry, nobody liked this. We found it much too salty, and the flavor was off. The only change I made was to leave out the artichoke hearts, because I forgot to get them while I was at the grocery. I'm wondering if it was something I did, because none of the ingredients are particularly salty (except the salt, obviously, but I omitted it), but I don't think I'll be trying it again. Thanks anyway.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for...except that I cut up the chicken into large bite sized pieces. The flavor of the artichokes is so delicate that I did add a finely chopped up white onion and a bit of seasoning salt and more pepper.
This was excellent - with a little help from Naples' review. The sauce does take a very long time to come together, but its delicious when it does. I served this with saffron rice as suggested by the submitter. Thanks for the recipe (and thank you Naples)!
My daughter (BLUE4MYEYES) has made this for me several times because I absolutely love it! She adds a little cornstarch at the end and the sauce is perfect. Thanks for a new family favorite!
Wowza! This was awesome! I made the recipe as written. Thank you for a "keeper".
We loved this chicken dish. After reading the reviews I decided to omit the wine so there would be less liquid. Also I thought the vegetables might be better sauteed until tender, in a skillet with cooking spray. Finally, we are on diets so I subbed 1/2 c. skim milk for the heavy cream. This was a really awesome dish even with the adjustments I made; thanks for sharing!
I LOVE this recipe! I've made it several times because it tastes so good and it is VERY easy to make. I made it exactly as it says and it comes out perfect every time!
Perhaps I did something wrong but this was NOT good eats! I added cornstarch to thicken and used marinted mushrooms. I made this for Valentine's and it got tossed in the trash.
Mixed reviews on this one. My Brother and son LOVED it. Husband was so so, and I just really wasn't impressed at all. Surprised me. I usually LOVE anything with artichokes.
Good....needed more flavor though. Also, sauce did not really thicken according to directions...had to add cornstarch.
The recipe is easy, tasty, and something different! I love this!
Great recipe, similar to one my grandfather made on special occasions. We omitted the cream and browned the chicken in a pan after Rolling it in flour. Also... SPICES! I recommend adding chopped fresh parsley and dried sage. It gives it wonderful flavor.
Quick and easy and even my husband said it was a keeper. The only thing I did different was to add a little cornstarch mixed with water to the final cooking stages of the sauce to thicken it up quicker.
YUM YUM YUM!!! Use marinated artichokes for this one for an extra added zing!
I also use marinated artichoke hearts to add flavor, and occaisionally splurge on a more expensive white wine to make this dish extra special! The recipe also multiplies well- I prepared this recipe for 40 people, and found it as delicious and easy as if I'd only made it for four. I highly recommend giving this a try!
This is a great recipie! I made it last night for my family and they loved it... I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and added extra artichokes because we love them! I did cheat a little and use some cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the sauce but i let it reduce a whole lot before I added cornstarch. It never got thick enough but the flavor of the sauce was excellent. I used a cheap 3 dollar chardonnay and it gave it great flavor. I also used boneless thigh pieces instead of chicken breast as our family has to have all moist meat. I bet the breast would be moist too but we cant chance it in our home. Over all great recipie and very yummy dish... i recommend it !
I thought this was excellent. Like just about everyone else, I changed but only one thing-didn't have artichokes so probably the taste was totally different. I used those frozen chicken thighs from Sams, browned them first, then put them into the chicken stock to cook. It was delicious, fast and easy! My kind of meal on a cool fall evening. Comfort food! Thanks.
This recipe is great. The only changes I made was I brown the chicken in a skillet and then add the garlic and onion to the juice from the chicken. I also add the chicken to the stock and wine when reducing and it gives the chicken better flavor. Otherwise it is a great dish. My family loves it and asks me to make it at least once a month.
This is a delicious way to make chicken. I doubled the amount of artichoke hearts and used the marinated kind. I also included the marinate sauce with the chicken stock for the sauce. I also added cornstarch to the final stages of cooking the sauce to thicken it us.
Do your family a favor and make this recipie. It is awesome. My husband has been talking about it for days!
I've made this recipe several times and loved it every time. It's good with or without artichokes. Could also add red bell pepper or some sundried tomatoes for more color. I always bake the chicken with rosemary which offers a wonderful flavor. Sherry is a nice white wine for a subtle sweetness.
The chicken was very tender and tasted good.
Made this tonight for dinner, and added some red peppers. Unfortunately, I didn't get the sauce to thicken -- I think maybe it needed a little more time.
My mother-in-law made chicken Jerusalem in the '60s. Her recipe calls for sweet sherry instead of wine and a little nutmeg. The sherry gives the dish a wonderful flavor.
I love this recipe, and so does everyone I make it for! I crave it.
I think this recipe is great but, it would be better using artichoke hearts.
This is a flavorful dish. I too had trouble getting the sauce to thicken. None the less I will have this one again.
couldnt get the sauce to thicken but it was very tasty just the same.
This was delicious!
Great flavor! I used a bit more wine and minced garlic. Had to use cornstarch o thicken sauce. Perfect meal!
This is so yummy you'll be tempted to lick your plate!
Had a terrible time getting the sauce to thicken. Also, the recipe was very bland. A good starting point, but not good as written.
This is one of the best recipes on this site. I followed the recipe exactly, opting to use marinated artichoke hearts instead. Impress your guests with this one...it was delicious.
I had a recipe similar to this years ago and couldn't find it when I wanted to serve it on Christmas Day. Thanks so much! My family loved it!
Great recipe. I didn't think my kids would like it because of the wine, but I was wrong. They loved it, and so did my husband.
I couldn't get the sauce to thicken properly. I guess I need directions that are specific and not just boil until half gone. It still tasted good but I don't know if I would make it again. I did serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
I've made this twice. The first was exactly as written & it was GREAT! The second time, I made it as written but cut the chicken in small pieces & cooked in the sauce. Served over egg noodles. Both times, I have cooked the sauce for quite a while & I have not had a problem with the thickness. The sauce is incredible & I imagine it would go with beef as well as chicken.
I had a recipe for Chicken Jerusalem in a church cookbook that we loved. Unfortunately the book was lost in one of our moves so I turned to Pinterest. I changed this recipe to Corrientes more to my old one. I breaded the chicken with flour and egg and brown in olive oil on each side for about 2 min. Took them out of the pan to rest while I made the sauce. I followed the sauce recipe and added the chicken back in at the end.
Outstanding! I read several reviews so I’ll try to help a bit. First and foremost, I REALLY took my time. I let the broth/onion/garlic boil down for about 45 minutes before adding the wine (Franzia Crisp White). I then let that boil down about 15 minutes before adding in mushrooms/artichokes, which I simmered for about 20 minutes (I also used marinated artichokes but rinsed thoroughly first). Ultimately, I still used a bit of cornstarch since I really like a thick cream sauce but either way, it was DELICIOUS! I also added fresh parsley, along with a splash of sage per the reco of another review. Served with egg noodles & asparagus on the side. The other variation was I used a different baked chicken recipe that took it to another level: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/52005/tender-italian-baked-chicken/
Dinner was fabulous!
This was EXCELLENT! I made it with Marinated Artichoke hearts that I chopped into large pieces which added a unique and delicious flavor. I served it with white rice cooked in chicken broth.
An entire cup of white wine was too overpowering.
We zapped up the flavor by adding Kalamata olives and capers. I omitted the onions, too. We also cooked the chicken from frozen so the entire process took about 2 hours. We served it over rice. I'm Celiac so we may try it over spaghetti squash next time. It was delicious!
This wasn't bad, but it was pretty bland. I served this over chicken tossed with egg noodles. No complaints but no one raved or even had seconds.
This is probably a personal preference, but I don't really care for the overall taste of this dish... The sourness of the artichoke and the cream sauce just doesn't sit well with me...
i loved this recipe! the sauce was thin, but i served the chicken over wild rice and it kept the sauce from spilling all over the plate; plus it gave the rice a fantastic flavor. i'll definitely add this recipe into the meal rotation!
Sauce was runny...difficult to make.
This is called Chicken Jerusalem, which it doesn't deserve to be called. Jerusalem Artichokes are not in the same family as regular artichokes. Jerusalem Artichokes are a tuber from the sunflower family, and are grown much the same as a potato. The taste is different from an Artichoke, thus it is completely a different recipe. Having said that, it wasn't a bad recipe at all, but just not great. True Jerusalem Artichokes have a sweeter flavor that really enhances the taste of this dish.
This was so delicious. So much flavor. The sauce was wonderful with crusty bread.
This was so good and very easy to make.
absolutely delicious! I've made it twice in two weeks and my family loves it! Thank you :-D
The flavor of the sauce was very dissapointing. The mushrooms overpowered the sauce.
