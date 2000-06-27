Chicken Jerusalem II

Never thought I'd get my husband to eat artichokes but even he loved this recipe! Wonderful, we will definitely make it again and again. I did change a few things since I had slightly different ingredients on hand. I used these substitutions and changes: - sliced turkey breast cutlets instead of chicken - a jar of sliced mushrooms instead of the fresh ones (would have been a little better with fresh though I think) - half-and-half instead of the cream which was just the perfect richness for us - 1/2 cup cider vinegar + 1/2 cup water instead of the white wine Finally, I added some dried rosemary to the sauce as well. Many people have discussed how the sauce doesn't "thicken". They are correct. It would be more appropriate in the recipe to not say "thicken" but instead it should say "reduced". And if you do boil it (rolling boil), then it definitely reduces after 20 minutes or so. At the point it is "reduced", there is still liquid, but it is much more concentrated and reduced. Personally, I wouldn't want to add cornstarch or flour or the consistency would be entirely different in this recipe. The reduction was the key for me. (But everyone likes different things.) :-) I served it over brown instant rice.