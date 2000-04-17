Baked Sesame Chicken

My entire family enjoyed this, even my 8-year old daughter who rarely eats anything new. To eliminate the problem several reviewers mentioned of the sauce burning in the bottom of the baking dish, I put it in a separate bowl and dipped the chicken in that. I used a tablespoon each of regular soy sauce and low-sodium teriyaki sauce, and added a shake or two of garlic powder to that. I didn't use salt or pepper in the flour/sesame seed mixture. When I basted the chicken about halfway through baking, I DID add a couple of shakes of the teriyaki sauce to the pan, mixed it with the butter and spooned that over the chicken. I baked this for 30 minutes only and it was perfectly done, and the sauce didn't have time to burn since I added it halfway through. Yummy!
This recipe had it's share of problems. It also had it share of joys. The mixture was NOT enough to coat maybe even 4 breasts..by the third, I had to scrounge of every last bit. I constantly had to add flour and other ingedients to make it through. You also needed to add more soy sauce to the bottom of the pan. It was a bit dry, the funny thing is my dad liked it and I did not! Overall, I think that I will possibly try it again, and will definately add more things to it. This is a good "mess with" recipe...and that is all that it is good for at this point. Suggestion: Try some slices of green pepper on top...do not make this recipe the way that it is noted...you may not like it as well...definatley double even triple on the ingredients!!!
06/30/2002
I love reading everyone's reviews and getting ideas of how to improvise and modify recipes to get the taste you like best! I used this recipe as my basic guide and did the following: 1.Marinated small pieces ofboneless chicken breasts in a combo of soy, teriyaki, and thick maple syrup. 2.Coated the chicken pieces with the flour, pepper, sesame seed mixturs. 3.Browned the chicken pieces in a little sesame oil. 4.Added more soy, teriyaki, sesame seeds and maple syrup to the frying pan and cooked slowly until the chicken was done and the sauce was nice and thick and sticky. My husband and I loved this and thought it was very close to chinese restaurant sesame chicken.
Very easy and flavorful. I omitted the butter for less fat, and after 15 minutes of cooking, added about 1/2 cup water to the pan because the soy sauce started burning. It was done in about 28 minutes. Next time, I will double the coating ingredients - barely enough for 3 breasts, and it calls for 4. I served it with carrot rice (also found on this site) and green peas - great combination! Thanks for the recipe!
10/09/2002
Everyone must try this one. It is the best chicken recipe ever. I don't add the salt or pepper though, and it still tastes great. Toasting the seeds beforehad is a must for maximum flavor. The chicken is always very moist. So easy to make.
Great - easy, simple and tasty. And quick, too! Just one suggestion - using just soy sauce makes it too salty. Add some duck sauce or sweet-and-sour sauce (about 1/3 amount of soy sauce) to increase the taste. Sesame seeds can be purchased toasted from the Oriental food market. If there are none in your area, toast on the stove in the frying pan but STIR CONSTANTLY; once the seeds start changing yellowish, switch the heat off under the pan, but KEEP STIRRING - the pan will hold enough heat to finish toasting.
I really liked this recipe. It was extremely easy to make. I did think it was a bit too salty. My daughter thought it was salty too, but my son thought it was great. My son thought it should get higher than five stars!! Next time, I will leave out the salt. I will definitely make it again.
YUM! I made this, true to recipe, and it was PERFECT. Not floury, not soggy. I don't know what some people did to this recipe that it didn't turn out!? My husband and I just love it. The only substitution I made was Braggs Amino instead of Soy-and it was great. A keeper!
This was a great concept, but seemed to be lacking a couple of things. I added some sugar, garlic and oyster sauce to the soy sauce mixture. That really put it over the top. Thanks for the good, low fat recipe!
Being worried about the salty taste of the soy sauce, I took some advice from others who had tried this recipe. I added a container of sweet and sour I had in the fridge from McDonalds and about 3 or 4 teaspoons of Mrs. Butterworth to the soy sauce. To the sesame seed mixture I added a teaspoon of garlic powder and left out the salt. But as others had found you'll need to double the mixture to have enough to coat the chicken. I cut the breasts into strips and ran each one though beaten egg before the soy sauce mixture, then dredged it through the sesame seed mixture. I also sprinkled more sesame seeds on top before putting it into the oven. I flipped the chicken halfway through cooking, it was moist and perfectly seasoned. A new favorite!!
Really, really good. I altered this recipe a bit, though. I added 1 T. garlic and 1/2 T. sweet/sour sauce to the soy in the pan. I also dredged the chicken through plain flour, then dredged through 2 beaten eggs, then through the flour/sesame mixture given in the original recipe. The results were fabulous!
This was good, but not spectacular. As others suggested I did not use the salt and pepper in the flour. I also found that there was barely enough flour for two large chicken breats. I don't see how it would ever cover four. I used 1 T of soy and 1 T of sesame teriyaki sauce. There was really only a hint of flavor. I ended up cooking my chicken for the full 40 minutes, but I started checking it with an instant read thermometer at about 25 minutes. I did not bake my chicken in the soy/teriyaki mix either since so many complained of burning and I was not comfortable using sauce I had put raw chicken in to baste. I ended up using the left overs for a Chinese chicken salad and it was really good in that.
This was nothing like any Sesame Chicken I have ever had. I mean that in the worst sense. It tasted ok but definitly not what we were expecting. My daughter wouldn't touch it. Left overs were thrown away. Won't make this one again.
I found this recipe one evening when I wanted a change from the normal old "chicken night". It was pretty good, but I think when I make it again, I may add some teriaki sauce to the soy before dipping the chicken. It may give it that extra little kick it was lacking. Great idea, though -- I'll definitely take off with this one!
I'm so sorry to rate this recipe with two stars. I gave it 2*, because it was very easy to make, but at the end, neither my husband or me liked the flavor at all. I served it with ceasar salad, and ended adding the dressing to the chicken to give it some flavor. Sorry.
Good recipe. Easy, quick preparation. I cut the chicken breasts into "fingers" and cut the baking time to 20 minutes. This eliminated the burning that can occur at the high oven heat. Also, I left out the salt due to several reviewers stating recipe was too salty as written. Both my husband and I liked this recipe very much, and I am certain I will make again. Thx for the post Loll!
This was pretty good. I added Sesame Oil, Garlic Powder, Maple Syrup, Ginger, and some other spices to liven it up a bit. My chicken breasts were big, so I had to make a bit more of the coating. I did have to add about 1/2 cup of water 10 minutes into baking because the bottom of the chicken was going to stick and burn to the dish, otherwise. My husband said it needed more garlic, so next time we'll probably use fresh cloves. Good idea for a recipe, it just needs spiced up a bit!
Pretty good :D We used skinned chicken breast and thigh instead of just the breasts and we ended up quadrupling the amount of soy sauce, sesame seeds, flour, etc. We also cut it up into strips and baked for about 15 minutes. THe chicken turned out moist and delicious, but a little too salty on the smaller strips. We're trying to figure out how to make it more crispy...probably add more butter. We'll probably make it again for a potluck. Note: it would be a good idea to grease the pan b/c the chicken will stick!
This was so good that my boyfriend asked me to make it again a week after the first time we had it! I made a few modifications, based in part on what others had said. It was really salty the first time, even though I used some teriyaki in addition to the soy sauce. The second time I used more teriyaki than soy, and added a bit of maple syrup and it was fantastic! I added some more teriyaki and syrup when I basted, too, because there isn't enough liquid to baste it fully. I served it with steamed broccoli and couscous -- yum!!!
06/22/2001
We loved this. My daughter, who didn't want any ate 2 chicken breasts. Next time I'll bake it on parchment paper to avoid losing all the coating to the bottom of the pan.
10/05/2003
This recipe was great! I always use low sodium soy and it was definitely a help based on other reviews. I added more soy to the pan, which was needed and I doubled the recipe and used boneless chicken thighs along with the breasts. The family loved it!
DFENICHEL
04/02/2001
First of all, I'm a guy: No cooking comes easy. That said, it was easy for me to follow the recipe and it came out great. The only thing knocking it down from five stars was that I used four prepackaged fresh chicken breasts and pounded them out. After I did that, there wasn't enough of the sesame coating for all four breasts. I'd say make about half again as much of the coating.
The recipe and reviews sounded great and I cook ALL the time, but this recipe wasn't that great. I imagine it would be MUCH better if it was redipped in the soy sauce after dredging through the flour mixture and then sauteed in a pan not baked - it really dried out the chicken. I will try that next time.
Sure, it's chicken and it also contains sesame seeds - but let's face it: this is NOT what you'd think of as sesame chicken (unless you've never stepped foot in a Chinese restaurant). For one, it's baked (sesame chicken is fried), and two it's just coated in soy sauce (sesame chicken has a thick, red, slightly sweet sauce). Save yourself some effort and just order Chinese take-out -- it's SO much better!
This was really quick and flavorful. I added some crushed garlic, honey and sesame oil to the soy sauce to give it more flavor. I would make a little extra sauce to pour over the chicken halfway through baking next time. Will definitely make again.
07/24/2002
This was an easy, delicous recipe that even my husband, who does not like fish, loved it and asked for it tonight again. Ginny Wilde
This is very tasty...we loved it. Coating mixture does need to be doubled. A tip to prevent the sauce from burning is to spray the dish with oil, add more soy sauce to the dish when basting, and cover lightly with foil after the basting. I also reduced the cooking time to 30-35 mins.
This was a wonderful recipe! Very flavourful with the sesame seeds and soy sauce, although I had to double the recipe for the amount of chicken so there would be enough to coat each one to allow the flavour to come through. I'll definitely be making this one again, it smelled divine!
i used a sauce called "fish and things teriyaki marinade" by jill on this site instead of soy sauce. I coated the chicken with the flour mix and seeds and then sauce. i stir fried instead of baking and added more sesame seeds on top. it was delicious!
I have used this recipe many times for family and friends. Everyone raves at how good it is. I do use a little more flour and toasted sesame seeds than what the recipe calls for. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
10/24/2002
This chicken was very good and easy to make! I will definetly make it again. My family liked it too.
01/27/2001
I thought it was very tasty, though it was a little dry.
My husband was skeptical when it came out of the oven but wasted no time in devouring it. The chicken was nice and moist and had a terrific flavor. This recipe will definitely get a second chance in my house, but next time I think I would increase the soy sauce, butter, and amount of flour.
Reviewers are right about the lack of liquid. It is still good -especially left over. I'll make again and adjust. Maybe cut up chicken and stirfry in same sauce on stove. This recipe is close to being great, but not there yet.
this was ok although I made alot lot of modifications, I added brown sugar to it, and I pan fried it, I also added green peppers and onions to the pan and need ALOT alot ALOT more of the flour mixture probably will make it again, but not a favorite
I omitted the soy sauce and instead, marinated the chicken in 1/2 cup Ken's Steak House Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce. I melted the butter in the 9 x 13 pan to coat the bottom and prevent sticking. After discarding the marinade, I coated the chicken with the sesame seed/flour mixture and placed in the pan. I basted the chicken about halfway through with additional teriyaki sauce. 30 minutes at 400 degrees was perfect. It was delicious! I served it with Green Beans Amandine from this website and Uncle Ben's Long Grain & Wild Rice cooked in chicken broth with a few craisins tossed in near the end of cooking.
Made this today, substituting panko crumbs instead of the flour...and I used frozen chicken breasts. My husband said it had a really good flavor and the chicken was juicy. I added pineapple juice & chunks. He loves Chinese food, so I was glad to find this baked version of one of his favorite dishes! Will make again for sure.
My family loves the sweet sesame chicken that you get at Chinese restaurants, so I mixed about 1/3 cup duck sauce with the soy sauce before dredging in the sesame seed/flour mixture. (The stickiness made the chicken really hard to coat.) The chicken came out nice and tender and had a pretty good flavor, but it's not anything like the restaurant chicken.
This was okay... has the potential to be better with a little bit of tweaking. Besides the flavor of the soy sauce, I thought it was a little bland. This would also be great served with some type of sauce.
03/15/2001
Quick, easy, and delicious!! I used store bought toasted sesame seeds, which really made it quick.
This is a great recipe! My husband devours this and always says we need to have it more often. I've served it on top of the Mandarin Almond Salad from this site and it was delish! I've even forgotten to put the butter on top (found the melted butter in the microwave the next morning! oops!), and it was STILL good! Thanks Loll, for this quick easy and yummy recipe!
I added teriyaki, oyster sauce, maple syrup, minced fresh garlic and soy for sauce. Poored on when chicken just about done. Tenderized chicken, then cut in strips. Made carrot, ginger rice as recommended, turned out great!! Yummy! Used recipe from this site for a lite vinaigrette salad dressing, with fresh spinach and then threw mandarin oranges on top.
This was okay. Tasted like it was missing something. Probably because I make a sesame pecan chicken that has paprika in it, and it's so good that this recipe doesn't compare. I won't make this one again.
just a little too salty for me between the butter and soy- I think adding a little brown sugar or honey to the soy before wetting would help it be more traditionally sesame chicken. Great idea though and super easy:)
This is a very easy recipe to make....kind of a lower fat version of sesame chicken. And the chicken always comes out tender when I make it. Just wished it had the sweet and sour quality of the restaurant sesame chicken.
KsMom
09/10/2008
Really liked this recipe, it kept the chicken super moist, and had a great flavor. The only thing I added was a little bit of sesame oil, mixed with the soy sauce, but otherwise, followed it exactly. Will make again!
This recipe was so yummy and really easy. My whole family loved it! If you have a meat thermometer I would use it. The chicken was actually done 17 minuets earlier than the recipe called for, so it was nice and juicy.
Ummm... I doctored this up big time and it was pretty bland, so I can't imagine the original recipe being any better. I marinated in a mixture of soy, teriyaki, and sesame oil. Coated in flour, sesame seeds, garlic powder, and ginger. Included sesame oil in the melted butter and baked 30 minutes. It was just ok. I found it much better when I drizzled honey on top of it.
I have to say, sadly, that this was terrible. I tried to improvise according to the reviews I read, using sugar, sesame oil, garlic, a bit of water, etc. But the coating was soggy and tasteless and we both ended up eating PB & J. I had high hopes, but have to reluctantly give this one star, only because I can't give it zero stars.
This was a wonderful recipe. The chicken was SO moist and tasty. I always use Lite Soy sauce because regular is too salty. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to the letter and it was fantastic. The last breast was a little short on flour/sesame seed mixture, so next time I'd make just a little bit more of the mix.
Following the advice of other reviewers, I let chicken sit in soy sauce a few minutes, doubled the seeds/flour and shook the chicken in a bag after removing from soy. Placed on a foil lined cookie sheet (no soy) since I was using thinner chicken tenders. Baked at 375 and turned after about 20 minutes - EXCELLENT!! We had the leftovers for lunch and they were still great. Thanks for sharing.
After combining the ingredients, I did not have enough to cover 4 boneless chicken breats. The flavor was not there with just the ingredients listed. I would not recommend this recipe unless you double the amount listed.
I really like this chicken! It was quick and easy. I used chicken breast pieces, but I added more soy sauce, because it seemed it lacked liquid. It was tasty and great with rice and steamed veggies. I love the texture the sesame gives the chicken. My 3 year which is a picky eater ate his plate and loved it! THanks!
Very good recipe. We made it the first time exactly as written and agree with the others that it was very bland. So this time, we cut the breasts into cubes; added 1/4 tsp roasted garlic seasoning (Tones)to the dry mixture; added 1 clove of minced garlic and 1/4 tsp fresh grated (or minced) ginger root to the soy sauce mixture. We then coated the chicken with the soy sauce and added it to a zip top baggie which had the dried ingredients in it and "shaked and baked....and I helped". We then poured entire bag contents back into the baking dish and cooked for 30 minutes only. The results were excellent. The chicken was moist, well seasoned and not overpowered by any one flavor. We serve it over a balsamic rice (which you can cook while the chicken is in the oven.) Doing it this way will definitely make this a keeper.
01/07/2004
I didn't think too much of this recipe. The coating did not "coat" very well. The flavor was bland. It did come out tender and juicy but I was not crazy about the flavor. I might make it again...I like the fact that is baked and not fried.
I made this recipe exactly as the directions stated and it was fabulous! My husband and I were both really impressed. I didn't find it too salty, but for those watching their sodium intake, you could substitute regular soy sauce for low sodium soy sauce. Also, I read a review that complained that the sesame/flour/salt mixture didn't cover all the pieces of chicken. I'm fairly certain that this person misread the directions as the recipe only calls for two chicken breasts cut in HALF--not four full breasts. The dry mix was exactly the right amount.
I'm trying to teach my stepsons how to cook, so tonight the 13-year-old made this dish, and it turned out so well. We did make one change - and it's only because we read the directions wrong! We accidentally added the butter to the dry mix for the dredging. And it seemed dry so we added another tablespoon of butter. But it came out great, so i think we'll keep it that way when we make it again in the future. Which we will, for sure! We served with a side of fried rice. (Oh - and we use low-sodium soy sauce.)
Very easy and OH SO GOOD. Tastes almost like oven fried chicken. The sesame seeds add such a great flavor!
04/17/2003
Delicious! All my 3 children (ages 1-5) loved this chicken, as well as my husband. I cut the chicken in slivers and marinated it in the soy sauce while preparing the flour mixture which I doubled. After baking I served it sliced over Jasmine rice and peas. It's a great easy recipe that rewards your minimal efforts with MAXIMUM flavor!
Too salty - I would definitely not add extra salt next time. Also, not enough liquid - when I took the chicken out to baste it, there was nothing to baste with & I had to add 1/4 cup of water! However, this was tasty & I would try it again with modifications.
10/23/2001
This recipe was very good, but I made some changes after making it the first time exactly as the recipe calls. The second time making it, I used chicken tenders instead, and decreased the cooking time to 25 minutes. It came out juicy and moist. I also used more soy sauce and butter and added garlic for more seasoning.
10/20/2001
I am a presonal chef and this recipe has been asked for over and over.My clients love it!
I forgot to pour the melted butter on top of the chicken, until I checked into the oven after 10 minutes of baking and saw the soy sauce on the bottom of the pan already burned and dry. DUH!! I'm sure with the butter that wouldn't have happened! But it was pretty good anyway, even with the slightly burned taste. I pounded the chicken breasts to an even thickness (which makes them bigger), and didn't have enough of the sesame/flour coating. I expected the sesame seeds to be crunchey and was dissappointed when they really weren't (I don't think my kids even realized they were sesame seeds, they just thought it was fine bread crumbs from in the food processor). Maybe it's because I poured the butter on after they were partially baked? At any rate, it's worth trying again!
Fair. Chicken was moist, but a little salty. I added minced garlic and a little ground ginger to the soy sauce. It would have been bland if I didn't. Coating mixture was still soft on most of the chicken after 40 minutes of baking and I didn't even use all the butter.
