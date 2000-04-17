Baked Sesame Chicken

This recipe had it's share of problems. It also had it share of joys. The mixture was NOT enough to coat maybe even 4 breasts..by the third, I had to scrounge of every last bit. I constantly had to add flour and other ingedients to make it through. You also needed to add more soy sauce to the bottom of the pan. It was a bit dry, the funny thing is my dad liked it and I did not! Overall, I think that I will possibly try it again, and will definately add more things to it. This is a good "mess with" recipe...and that is all that it is good for at this point. Suggestion: Try some slices of green pepper on top...do not make this recipe the way that it is noted...you may not like it as well...definatley double even triple on the ingredients!!!

