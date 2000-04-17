Baked Sesame Chicken

Open, sesame! This baked sesame chicken recipe is a family favorite. For a variation, you can also use bone-in chicken pieces, but be sure to increase the cooking time in this case.

By Laurie Thompson

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings


Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place soy sauce in a 9x13-inch baking dish. On a piece of wax paper, mix together sesame seeds, flour, salt, and pepper. Dip chicken pieces in soy sauce to coat, then dredge in sesame seed mixture. Arrange in baking dish in a single layer, then drizzle with melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 40 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and tender and juices run clear. Baste with drippings once during cooking time.

  • Garnish chicken with extra sesame seeds if desired, and serve.

Tips

To toast sesame seeds, place them in a baking dish in a heated oven for about 5 to 10 minutes, watching carefully so they don't burn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 696.8mg. Full Nutrition
