Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

Simply INCREDIBLE. This will be on the regular rotation at my house. I can't give it five stars because I didn't follow the original recipe. I followed one reviewer's advice who said to use 1/2 cup merlot, 1/2 cup chicken stock/broth and 1/4 cup brown sugar. I sauteed a diced shallot in olive oil. I patted dry chicken breasts, sprinkled generously with paprika, kosher salt, ground pepper and a small amount of Red Robin seasoning (akin to season salt). I then browned the chicken on each side. I removed chicken from the pan, added garlic & cooked for 1 minute before adding wine mixture & deglazing the pan with it. I add two cans of mushrooms. I put the chicken back in, covered, & simmered for 15 minutes in sauce. I removed the chicken and stirred one tablespoon butter into the sauce. No need to thicken unless you double the sauce and then just mix a TBSPN corn starch to a TSPN water & whisk til smooth, add to sauce. Repeat if necessary. Served over mashed potatoes. This is restaurant quality. One of these "knock 'em out of the park" recipes comes along every blue moon and you know it will become a go-to dish to impress or just to have a great meal at home. Can't say enough good about it. UPDATE: I have made this at least 15 times now still with the above mentioned changes. Note that if you double the sauce do NOT double the brown sugar or it will be too sweet! Add a tspn at a time until it's your desired sweetness. Finish w/ pat of butter. Stellar recipe!