Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

A simple red wine sauce with brown sugar, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper makes this dish simply yummy! Braised chicken breasts, brazenly good taste.

By Robin

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook garlic in oil until tender. Place chicken in the skillet, and cook about 10 minutes on each side, until no longer pink and juices run clear.

  • Drain oil from skillet. Sprinkle chicken with paprika and 1 cup brown sugar. Pour red wine around chicken. Cover, and simmer about 15 to 20 minutes; lightly baste chicken with wine sauce while cooking. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Note

You can also use one whole chicken, cut up, for this dish, or 3 pounds of any chicken pieces you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 58.6mg; sodium 248mg. Full Nutrition
