Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

This recipe was great, but the measurements on the ingredient list must be way off. 1 1/2 cups of sugar is WAY too much. So is 1 tablespoon of salt. This recipe is perfect with about 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of pepper and t teaspoon of paprika. Also, I suggest simmering the chicken with the lid off so the wine will reduce a bit.
Truly awful and gross tasting. I'd given it zero stars if I could. I used scant sugar since all others said it was too sweet and it was still straight to the trashcan. This is NOT coq au vin so don't waste your time and be fooled by the positive reviews here. This is truly the worst recipe I ever made from this site!
I used 1/4 cup sugar, which was just enough. The 'something extra' I added was 1TBSP unsalted butter. I added in a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce (I spooned some of the sauce into a separate bowl, mixed with with the corn starch and then put it back into the skillet so it wouldn't get lumpy.) Next time, I may use 3/4 c. wine and 1/4 cup water or broth. It was pretty powerful, but good, chicken. I also coated the chicken with salt, pepper and paprika before I started cooking. I don't remember the measurements but it wasn't the same as this recipe mentions.
This dish has soo much potential, to make it a hit, there must be changes. First off, I seasoned chicken with salt pepper, and seared in olive oil until juices ran clear. Then I removed from pan, drained some of the oil, added 1/2 cup of sliced red onion, i garlic clove chopped, 1 cup of red wine, 1/2 cup of chicken stock, and 1 good tbs of brown sugar. DO NOT USE ALL THE BROWN SUGAR RECIPE CALLS FOR, I also added some garlic powder and onion powder, and 1/2 tsp of dried basil, and a good pinch of crushed red pepper to balance the sweetness. I let sauce simmer for awhile and added the chicken back to the pan, coating well with sauce. Let reduce down a little. Meanwhile I cooked 1/2lb of spaghetti noodles. I removed the chicken from the pan, and placed on platter, and tossed spaghetti in remainder of sauce. The sauce this way is wonderful!!!NOt sweet at all, and a little spice from the crushed peppers. It will be a winner if you tweak with it, and the spaghetti with the sauce was out of this world, it was a gourmet meal!
I've used this website for a LOT of recipes, but this is the first one I've made where my boyfriend couldn't stop talking the entire way through the meal about how great it was. He even ate the extra chicken that I made to bring to lunch today! I too reduced the brown sugar and upped the red wine (we're wine drinkers, so I knew that would be good) and it was delicious. I didn't have any paprika and it turned out fine. I also seasoned the chicken a little with some salt and pepper about an hour before cooking it.
I personally liked this recipe, but my family members only thought it to be okay. I think because it is VERY sweet. I would reduce the sugar and wine. Since I am the cook, I plan to make it again regardless of the support from my family, but I will modify it slightly so that they also enjoy it. PS-I agree on the mushrooms-add them! Its worth it. Also, simmer with the lid off! This will result in not too much extra sauce (unless you have plenty of something to dip it in!)
Very yummy recipe and something different than what I normally fix. I cut back on the sugar, and made sure that I used a dry red wine. I also sliced an onion into thin rings and sauteed it with the garlic for some additional texture to the dish. I made it the first time for company and everyone really enjoyed it!
I made this for my fiance and he absolutely loves it! I added mushrooms to the recipe and it tasted delicious. Made the chicken again two days later for guests...and needless to say, they enjoyed it as much as we did! Will definately make this again! This is now one of my favorite chicken dishes! Thanks!
What a delicious yet simple recipe! It didn't turn the chicken purple. I think the combination of paprika and quick-browning the breasts tempered the color of the wine quite a bit. Anyway, I cut each breast in half lengthwise, sprinkled with salt and paprika, and browned the meat in two batches, 2 minutes on one side ONLY. Then I returned all chicken to the pan, browned side up and sprinkled with 1/4 c. brown sugar. For wine I used Cabernet Sauvignon, simmering the breasts for 15 minutes, uncovered (added mushrooms last 5 minutes). I removed the meat while I thickened the sauce with 2 tsp. cornstarch in a little water. Then I returned the chicken to the pan. The sauce was plenty sweet. Reminded me of Chicken Marsala! The key was having all ingredients measured and ready in advance so that the chicken didn’t overcook between steps. Fabulous over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, which I had made an hour before and simply reheated at the last minute.
This was fantastic! By far it was the favorite dish at dinner. The chicken was tender, the sauce was excellent, and it was very easy to make. (It took me longer because I started with a 5lb fryer chicken and removed the skin and bones to ensure that it would cook evenly.) Definitely cut back on the sugar. 1/4 c is plenty, I might even scale back a little more next time.
I have to admit that I was nervous as HECK about making this one after all the hit & miss reviews. In the end, I decided to take the advice of some of those who have gone before me. It's always better to err on the side of caution. :) So I doubled the garlic, cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup, cut the paprika down to 2 tsp, and bravely used the directed amount of red wine (a nice zinfandel). The flavors were perfect! I don't like to cook garlic in hot oil at the beginning of browning anything since it tends to burn & get bitter. Instead, I salt & pepper the chicken breasts and brown them, then added the garlic for the last 30 seconds or so of browning just to release the flavor, then followed Step 2 as instructed. Twenty minutes later -- I had delicious, caramely, tender chicken w/ a fabulous deep, dark color. Note that the instructions never tell you to turn down the heat, so I kept it covered & simmered over med-high heat. This helped reduce the sauce & really blend the flavors. We really enjoyed this chicken! Thanks for the great start! :)
Simply INCREDIBLE. This will be on the regular rotation at my house. I can't give it five stars because I didn't follow the original recipe. I followed one reviewer's advice who said to use 1/2 cup merlot, 1/2 cup chicken stock/broth and 1/4 cup brown sugar. I sauteed a diced shallot in olive oil. I patted dry chicken breasts, sprinkled generously with paprika, kosher salt, ground pepper and a small amount of Red Robin seasoning (akin to season salt). I then browned the chicken on each side. I removed chicken from the pan, added garlic & cooked for 1 minute before adding wine mixture & deglazing the pan with it. I add two cans of mushrooms. I put the chicken back in, covered, & simmered for 15 minutes in sauce. I removed the chicken and stirred one tablespoon butter into the sauce. No need to thicken unless you double the sauce and then just mix a TBSPN corn starch to a TSPN water & whisk til smooth, add to sauce. Repeat if necessary. Served over mashed potatoes. This is restaurant quality. One of these "knock 'em out of the park" recipes comes along every blue moon and you know it will become a go-to dish to impress or just to have a great meal at home. Can't say enough good about it. UPDATE: I have made this at least 15 times now still with the above mentioned changes. Note that if you double the sauce do NOT double the brown sugar or it will be too sweet! Add a tspn at a time until it's your desired sweetness. Finish w/ pat of butter. Stellar recipe!
I think what a lot of people don't realize is that this recipe is for *3* pounds of chicken. That much wine and sugar would be a lot for most people who only make 4-5 thighs, breasts, but for the amount of chicken called for it seems just right. If you don't want to make it in such big quantities change the serving amounts..that should help.
This was amazing, but only because I cooked it according to what others suggested! First, I cut brown sugar in half and added that to wine and set aside. I sauteed 1 sliced onion, 1 cup sliced mushrooms and garlic initially, then removed from skillet. Next, sprinkled chicken with salt, pepper and paprika, cooked in skillet till browned (about 5-6 min per side), topped with cooked mushrooms and onions, then poured wine and brown sugar mixture over top. Covered and simmered 15 min., served and it was perfect!
This dish was delicious! The adjustemnts I made were to decrease the paprkia and brown sugar by half, only use 3/4 c wine and leave the lid off so it thickens better. Try it, you'll love it! I'm glad I cut the sugar back because I think it would have been too sweet with the full cup. As a side I made rice and mixed in 1 can of mushrooms and 1 can of peas. I poured some of the juice over the rice and the chicken and it was delicious! My husband and my 3 year old really enjoyed this dish!
Yummy!! I will definitely make this again and was pleasantly surprised at the taste. This would be good for company. It's quick and hard to screw up. Use less paprika if you're feeding little kids. I used 1/2 cup honey and left the lid off so the sauce could reduce and thicken up. Great with rice.
Fantastic recipe! The glaze was a bit reminiscent of the Jack Daniels Glaze served at TGI Friday's. I pretty much followed the recipe as written with a few exceptions. I only browned the chicken rather than cooking it so long before adding the sauce. Chicken breasts shouldn't cook that long or they become too dry. Also, I took the lid off toward the end of the cooking time. That gave the sauce a chance to thicken into a scrumptious glaze! Very tasty and very easy! We will have this again.
I noticed some of the reviews before me are a little unimpressed. I think that's because of the cooking time...I've made this quite a few times and love it. My advice to anyone out there is to read previous reviews and go with your gut. I DON'T cook the chx as long as written; I start the sauce the second after I put all the chx in. Figuring out how the get the wine to boil down into a sauce without drying the chx is hard, I've only done it once, but if you can get it to a gravy consistancey, great! I always serve with white rice, and hog the "up for grabs" pieces from my family. This is a gorging recipe for me.
This is a wonderfully easy recipe that just needed a few tweaks. Some nice additions to the glaze are onions, mushrooms, and a bit of garlic. I not only cut the brown sugar in half (per recommendation), I also added extra wine since the mushrooms will soak up a fair amount of the liquid. Add the onions and garlic with the wine and sugar. Add the mushrooms the last 5 - 10 minutes. Went great with mashed potatoes and the Grean Bean and Mushroom Medely, also from this site. Good luck!
This did not go over well at all. The combination of overpowering sweetness and garlic were less than appealing. The wine needed reduction, having only been cooked covered for 20 minutes. Once reduced, the sweetness was cloying. I tried adding some reduced chicken stock, but sadly, that didn't salvage the dish. Ended up rescuing the chicken breasts, scraping all the sauce off and applying some tomato sauce and cheese. They were barely edible, as the sweet, winey flavor had permeated them completely.
I found this recipe to be very delicious and took the advice of others to use 1/2 wine, 1/2 chicken broth. Made it just right. I also cut back on the brown sugar ( 1/2 cup) and rubbed the chicken with the paprika and some seasoned salt and pepper and put it in fridge until I was ready to cook. I also used 1 cup of sliced sweet onions and browned them and the garlic in olive oil and removed them until the chicken was browned then added them back with the wine and the broth and brown sugar. 1/2 cup of sugar is plenty and for some maybe a tad less would work. I added the cornstarch just before serving and that worked well too. Hubby loved the whole dish. Served with rice and think next time will try mashed potatoes. Deeeelish.....
I'm fairly certain that wine, when cooked, loses it's alcoholic properties, right?? Well, somehow, This particular recipe magically retains that special something that is Purely addictive! As other have suggested, I halved the brown sugar & added sliced onions & mushrooms to the mix &....Oh My!!! We've rarely been the kind of family who eats til they're ready to explode but this meal? Simply could Not stop! Be Warned - you Will love this dish. Guaranteed.
Very good recipe provided you make some of the adjustments suggested in the comments. I rubbed the chicken with paprika, salt, and pepper before doing anything and let it sit then I sauteed onions, mushrooms, and garlic first and removed them before adding the chicken. I cooked the chicken for about 5 minutes per side because it will continue to cook when simmering. I used a little less than 1/4 cup of brown sugar (and it could have used even less, maybe just a few tablespoons!), added the vegetables back in, and added 1/2 cup wine. After simmering covered for about 15 minutes I thickened the sauce with about a tablespoon of cornstarch. The wine soaked mushrooms and onions were addictive and the chicken was moist and very flavorful. Went well with roasted potatoes and carrots.
This was pretty good but the chicken needed a little somthing extra. The garlic is pointless since the brown sugar and red wine TOTALLY overpower the taste, so if you want to taste the garlic, throw a little more in. Despite the fact that it looked like bruised chicken, it didn't taste that bad.
Don't follow the recipe, half the sugar and paprika and keep the lid off and this is very, VERY good. Don't lose any of that liquid in the pan, you might want to pour it into a wine glass and drink it. Yummmm!
The flavor was pretty good, but I had some trouble with the garlic. Adding it at the beginning, I found it started to burn before the chicken was done (not a great flavor...). If I make this again, I will add it at the same time as the wine instead.
1 cup sugar and 1 cup water is the recipe for simple syrup. If you mix 1 cup sugar with 1 cup red wine (which already has sugar in it, no matter how dry a wine it is), you are essentially covering your chicken in STRAIGHT SYRUP. I halved the sugar and it was still too sweet (I saved it by adding chicken broth and more dry red wine). Also, garlic should NEVER be added at the beginning because it burns quickly. This could be great, but it requires such major alteration that you're no longer making the original recipe. I gave it two stars instead of one because it has *some* potential. As written-- TERRIBLE.
This was good...with some changes that I made. I reduced the amount of brown sugar to 1/2. I didn't want something too sweet. I also added some mushrooms. I served this over roasted garlic red potatoes and it was delicious. Will continue to make again and again. Thanks for the post.
This is one of the best chicken recipes I've had in a while. It is so juicy and flavorful. Just make sure you make left overs because it just gets better! It basically marinates over night and makes it even more flavorful. I used 3 lbs of chicken, 2/3 C of wine, 2 tsp. paprika and 1/4 C brown sugar. The paprika and brown sugar was plenty, that's the only thing I would change (original recipe calls for quite a bit more sugar — not needed). Make it, you won't regret it!
This is a really quick, easy and tasty recipe. I followed other reviewers advise and reduce the paprika and the brown sugar by half, and the wine to 3/4 cup and in 30 minutes I had an excellent meal that looked like it had been order at a restaurant, I served the chicken over a garlic and basil fettucine and the drizzle a bit of the sauce on top and it was amazing...Thanks for an amazing recipe and to the reviewers who for their suggestions.
This was good, but not as good as I was hoping. I did take other reviewers' advice and I cut back the sugar and the wine a bit. The sauce was very yummy and my family loved it- especially my kids. It tastes a little bit like a teriyaki sauce because of the brown sugar. I don't know that the cooking method and time was quite right. I questioned it initially because it seemed long for chicken breasts, but then decided to follow the recipe and so I ended up with fairly dry chicken. If I do this again I will give the chicken a quick sear, then make the sauce and add the chicken back to the pan for a couple minutes.
This was just AWFUL!!!!! It is too bad because there was so much potential for this recipe. It is WAY TOO SWEET!!!! My recommendation is a tablespoon of sugar for the 1/3 cup of wine. It just amazes me the number of people how rated this recipe so high. For those who would like to try it, my suggestion is to proceed with caution.
First, I scaled this to 3 servings and used boneless skinless chicken. I added extra garlic and also threw in a Vidalia onion. I browned the chicken, not fully cooked though. I then added my brown sugar, halving as I tasted my wine, a cabernet, as it was a somewhat sweeter wine. I cooked it as directed for 5 minutes and lowered it and added fresh, sliced Baby Bellas. Covered and finished cooking. Came out moist and delicious! I aroma is just to die for! Served with plain ol' mashed potatoes and green beans. Will make again! Oh, and if you use a bad wine it will turn out bad...it's the golden rule with cooking...never cook with a wine you won't drink, because when the alcohol cooks off, all you are left with is the flavor!
I think I made a slight error and combined all the sauce ingredients and poured them over the chicken to cook -- the result was a very yummy sauce and no purple chicken (which is a good thing!) This was a very easy recipe, I might consider adding a little red pepper flakes to jazz it up a bit or change out the paprika for chili powder instead.
Excellent flavor, chicken cooked too long. Next time i will cut down the cook time, served with noodles, Made with red wine vinegar, insetead of just red wine (its what i had on hand) Loved the sweet tartness!! Will definitely be making again very soon...
good basic recipe. i had no paprika so i used greek seasoning. added sauteed thinly sliced onions & a can of drained mushrooms & 2 tbs of flour to thicken up the mix a bit. also cooked with the lid off to aid in the thickening. i bet this would be good with some thinly sliced beef as well
This is one of my "go-to" recipes. My husband and I love it. I double the wine and keep the whole cup of brown sugar - we like sauce. I chop onion and mushrooms and saute with the garlic. Also, to make the sauce a little thicker I remove some of the wine liquid, add some corn starch, and slowly stir back in. We serve over egg noodles. Yummmmy!
I cut the brown sugar in half (per the recommendations), and the BF and I both agreed that it was still too sweet. I added two small onions and sauteed them with the chicken. I did add 1 tablespoon of butter to the wine sauce, and some corn starch to thicken. I served over pasta, but it didn't really compliment well. If I made it again, I would probably use 1/4 cup brown sugar, keep the sweet cream butter, add whipping cream and a small amount of corn starch-- that combination would probably go well with pasta. I served it with garlic bread and spinach.
I thought this was a great recipe. I took the advice of others and added some chopped onion. I only used 1/2 cup of brown sugar which seemed to be a perfect amount. My husband's only complaint was that there wasn't enough of the sauce. He wanted more to mix in with the angel hair pasta and chicken. I agree. Also, the chicken was a tad bit dry, so next time I will cut back on the cooking time. Quick, easy and very tasty meal.
This is definitely a 5-star dish with some modifications and is one of the best new chicken recipes I have tried in a long time. I made a half recipe and only used 1/4 cup brown sugar which was just right. First, I sauteed 6 or 7 mushrooms and a small sliced onion with the minced garlic in 1 T. olive oil + 1/2 T. butter, then removed to a bowl, sauteed the chicken (not quite to fully cooked), and then simmered all together in the sauce (used 3/4 c. red wine + 1 c. chicken broth---in a half recipe) thickened with 1 T. cornstarch. By reducing the brown sugar, adding mushrooms and onions, and making extra, thickened sauce this recipe is a winner. I also added pepper and parsley. The chicken has lots of flavor and is very moist & tender. Definitely plan on serving this with noodles or mashed potatoes to accompany all the flavorful sauce.
YUM! This is an easy variation on the French favourite coq au vin. I've made this over 10x already and everyone who I've made it for has loved it. I like to add some onions and carrots to it, I sautee them first a little in some water and wine to get them to soften and then add them to this dish. I have yet to find someone who doesn't love this dish!
This is a great base recipe, but I seldom ever use a recipe exactly as it's written because I like to adjust to my family's tastes. I reduced the brown sugar to 1/4 c, added butter when I was sauteeing the garlic and added fresh mushrooms and onions in the mix along with rubbed sage, rosemary & thyme. Before I put the chicken in with the veggies I sprinkled the paprika, salt, and pepper on the chicken. Cooked in my stainless steel pan on stove top on medium heat for about 12 minutes then put in the oven at 400 for about 35-40 minutes and thickened the sauce with cornstarch and used it to coat my spaghetti noodles and served with chicken on top and baked garlic and cheese pita chips. I also used Burgandy cooking wine because we don't drink and that's all I ever have on hand, but it gave it an amazing flavor. Was very yummy. Family ate it up! Thanks for the recipe!
I used chicken thighs and was browning them when I was reminded that I had an appointment to keep so I put the chicken in a crockpot, mixed the sauce ingredient in a bowl (upped wine to 1 1/2 cups with same 1 cup brown sugar + extra crushed garlic), poured it in and set the crockpot on high. I came home 2 hrs later, spooned the chicken out, stirred a roux into the liquid, and mixed chicken back into the pot after sauce thickened up. It was absolutely delicious. I brought some into work for lunch the next day and a friend of mine wanted to trade lunch.
The dish ended up turning out really well, but I made too many adjustments to give it 5 stars. First I cut the chicken into small pieces and coated them with pepper, paprika and granulated garlic. I put in more wine than suggested (because I wanted to use the rest of my bottle) and I'd definitely use a dry wine - pinot noir is not the best for this dish! I also added cornstarch to thicken the sauce and sliced in some onion rings for more flavor. It didn't taste exactly right so I added some soy sauce and BAM! Instantly tasty. I'll definitely make it again.
Add plenty of a nice red wine - keep adding it and reduce it back for a thicker, richer sauce.
I loved this recipe! Like others, I made changes. I sauteed onion with the garlic, used thigh meat instead of breast (doesn't dry out as much during the long cook time), used only 1/2 cup brown sugar, and used 1 cup Marsala wine. I also seasoned the chicken with seasoned salt and garlic salt while browning. I simmered with the lid off. My husband liked it so much he asked me to fix it again the next day!
I tried this thinking it would be fantastic and it just wasn't. I had to cut down on the sugar by more than half and it was still too sweet. The sauce was also very runny. I wouldn't recommend this one.
My husband is not a fan of chicken but I make it at least once a week because I like it. I used this recipe last night and now he said he won't mind eating chicken if I use this recipe. Thank you for helping me expand my meal planning.
Big hit. Cut back wine (cheap stuff) and brown sugar to 3/4 cup. Sauteed onions, mushrooms, and couple TBL of chopped red pepper before browning chicken and added back for last 10 min. Blended in about one TBL of corn starch to thicken sauce a bit. Served with rice, peas, cornbread.
Delicious! I really enjoyed this recipe. I did cut the brown sugar down to a half of a cup, based on other reviews, and it was PERFECT! Just the right amount of sweetness. My boyfriend loved it as well, so I definitely will be making this dish again.
I really wanted to like this recipe. I made it exactly as written. It is very odd to eat purple chicken, and the paprika tastes....not quite right. It has one star for the first night I finished my plate. **Just a thought, but if you change 6 or 7 things when you make a recipe, does that recipe still get 5 stars? It isn't really even the same recipe any more...is it?
This is very similar tasting to a honey & Dijon mustard recipe on here however I find this to be the superior recipe. It is sweet like the other recipe but not as cloying. I didn't have a regular red wine so I used a nice Taylor Port. I should have added a bit more salt since the port was much sweeter then a usual red. There was just enough sauce to toss with noodles. Yummy!
great recipe! But I did make my own adjustments. I used double the garlic because I love garlic! I used chicken wings instead because I didn't have any breast. I seasoned well with paprika, garlic salt, pepper & dried rosemary.. I dredged in a bit of flour before browning, to get a great color & also I knew it would thicken the sauce later so I wouldn't have to use cornstarch. Next time I will definitely add mushrooms & onion as suggested by others. Instead of the cup of sugar, which I think would b too sweet, I just sprinkled a small handful over the top of the chicken.. I also didn't cook the chicken for 10mins on each side, I just browned it on both sides then added the wine. I used a Shiraz which was great. I simmered for longer than 20mins because I didn't cook the chicken through. I think it was better this way because it gave the sauce & chicken time to really cook down nicely. Served with rice & green beans! Yumm
Gourmet! This is better than any chicken I've had in a restaurant! I only used 1 1/2 lb. of chicken though so cut down the rest of the ingredients accordingly and from the reviews cut down even more on the brown sugar, I used 1/2 cup. My hubby and I loved it!
Excellent. I scaled this down to 2 servings and used a bone-in chicken breast. I added half an onion and sauteed it with garlic. I added a few Tbsp brown sugar (less than called for). It was very moist and tender. I served it with rice and green beans. My husband and I both loved it. I will make this again.
I followed the directions of sheinshine with a twist and it was a hit! I used boneless skinless thighs and seasoned the chicken before browning it with seasoning salt and cayenne. I then removed it from the pan and sautéed ONIONS and garlic in the pan drippings. From there, added just 1/2 cup of red wine and 1/2 cup of chicken broth and 1/4 cup of brown sugar (instead of putting it directly in the chicken). I let it come to a boil, stirred in a tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce. Then I put the chicken back in the pan to simmer 10 minutes per side. I had planned on sautéing spinach to go with it, but got lazy, so I just added it to the chicken when there was just 3 minutes left. Great 1-pot meal (though I decided to serve it over brown rice--so not quite one-pot). DELICIOUS
This was really delicious! We love red wine, so I figured I couldn't go wrong with this recipe. I added in a few extra cloves of garlic and reduced the brown sugar to just half a cup. I added about a teaspoon of cornstarch/water mixture to thicken up the sauce at the end and served it with steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes (we also love garlic)!
I don't understand why this recipe is rated so highly by so many people. I didn't have a problem with dryness (used chicken thigh and reduced cooking time by a LOT) but both hubby and I found it way too sweet. I should've reduced the sugar by at least half.
I give this 4 stars as written. It is very good, but needs some additions. Less brown sugar as others suggested. I added onions, but believe mushrooms would be a great addition as well. Also, crushed red pepper pods to add some spice. I also used some cornstarch mixed in water to thicken the sauce. Salt & pepper a must. I will make this again.
My boyfriend and I loved this recipe. I was worried my bf might not like the sauce because he isn't a big red wine fan, but he thought it was great. I didn't have paprika, so I sprinkled a little cayenne pepper on the chicken because I seem to think it's a good substitute for paprika and we like a little kick. Then I used about 3/4 cup of brown sugar (as others have suggested) but I think a cup would still taste great. This is a fabulous recipe and a great way to use some not-so-good red wine. I will definitely make this again and next time I'm going to add some mushrooms.
This is so good my kids always ask me to make this dish! The only change I make is to use boneless skinless chicken thighs rather than breasts because. The thighs add a little extra flavor & are so moist they are basically fool-proof to cook. I usually use Pinot Noir for the wine but have used several other reds always with great results. I usually serve this with Roasted Garlic Mashed potatoes also from this site & a side salad. Delicious!
Delicious and easy. First dredged chicken in flour seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder, but the flour was probably not necessary. Sauteed onions and garlic first, then chicken in olive oil 3 min. each side. Added everything else (reduced sugar to less than 1/4 cup and it was still really sweet), plus some baby carrots and mushrooms. Followed others' tip to add some cornstarch to thicken sauce at the end. YUMMY!!! Husband enjoyed it a lot and he is not a fan of chicken.
