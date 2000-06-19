Alice Chicken

4.5
919 Ratings
  • 5 626
  • 4 206
  • 3 62
  • 2 15
  • 1 10

Marinated chicken breasts broiled with bacon and cheese, then served with sauteed mushrooms and honey mustard dressing. Fantastic way to broil chicken that adds that extra something!

Recipe by LABORDAY

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a glass dish or bowl; poke with a fork several times, then pour Worcestershire sauce in and turn to coat. Cover dish or bowl and refrigerate for about 1 hour.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.

  • Heat butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, and saute for about 10 minutes, or until soft; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to Broil.

  • Remove chicken from marinade (discard any remaining liquid), and broil for about 5 minutes each side. When chicken is almost finished, top each breast with 2 slices bacon, then cheese. Continue to broil until cheese has melted, then remove from oven. Serve with mushrooms and salad dressing for topping.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
930 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 69.5g; cholesterol 152.3mg; sodium 1974.6mg. Full Nutrition
