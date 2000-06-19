Alice Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
930 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 69.5g; cholesterol 152.3mg; sodium 1974.6mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2001
Hello. I am the one who submitted this recipe, however when AllRecipe listed it, a few things were misprinted. I do not use ANY onions, and I sautee the mushrooms in margarine until they are fully cooked (actually they are pretty soggy), and top the chicken with them after the chicken is removed from the oven. Then I top with the Honey Mustard (although, my Wee Ones dip instead) I hope you enjoy!
Hello. I am the one who submitted this recipe, however when AllRecipe listed it, a few things were misprinted. I do not use ANY onions, and I sautee the mushrooms in margarine until they are fully cooked (actually they are pretty soggy), and top the chicken with them after the chicken is removed from the oven. Then I top with the Honey Mustard (although, my Wee Ones dip instead) I hope you enjoy!
OK So how do I give this beauty 10 stars? It was moist, flavorful, easy and quick. What's not to love?? I am a retired chef with over 30 years of cooking chops to my credit and I found NOTHING to complain about here. "All things in moderation." We all need to relax and give ourselves permission to splurge occasionally.
Delicious! But my, how fattening! OMG! I grilled the chicken and the bacon on my George Foreman grill to make the recipe a little bit healthier. I then added the bacon to the cooked chicken and the cheese on top, and put it in the oven on "broil" for about 4 minutes to melt the cheese. Lastly, I sauteed half a small onion along with my fresh mushrooms, added that on top, and used a low fat honey dijon as a topping. Heavenly dish!!:-) I hope I at least knocked off 20 grams of fat doing it my way though! Ally
This is a really good chicken dish. I marinated the chicken over night and they came out so flavorfull. However I did not broil them (I have had really bad "broiling" experiences I think its my oven WINK* WINK*) I baked them at 350 and they came out really moist. After they finished baking I topped them off with the bacon and cheese, but did not use honeymustard (I didn't have any) Will make again :)
This is a keeper. All my husband could say is "WOW!" I marinated the chicken overnight and cooked the mushrooms in the same pan as the bacon. Cooked the chicken on the grill and added the bacon and cheese at the end. Served with steamed broccoli and fresh corn on the cob.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2002
I've made this several times and I have to say it's the best recipe I've found on this site. It's easy but tastes special. I made it for a dinner for my friends and they loved it. One of them made a variation of it for the staff Christmas party at our church last year(50+ people). I also use a double-sided electric grill to cook the chicken then after assembling the other prepared(cooked)ingredients, I broil them for a minute to melt the cheese. DO use a good quality honey mustard dressing or make your own, forget the cheapos, they won't do. If you can find it in your area, "Brianna's" is the absolute best honey mustard dressing!!...high YUM factor!! Thanks :)
This is a fantastic recipe! My whole family loved it and we will be eating it again soon! I took the advice of other reviewers and I cooked the chicken a little longer than the recipe says and it came out perfect. I found that it required about 8-10 minutes on each side instead of 5 minutes each side. GREAT RECIPE!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2002
This dish had so much flavor and was so easy, my husband thought I slaved for hours. I grilled the chicken and used a one skillet method. I browned the bacon and set aside, then the mushrooms and set aside. Then I placed the chicken in the skillet topped with prepared honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon and cheese and broiled until bubbly. Ummm. I can't wait to have it again and again.
I am still learning to cook and This was the first recipe I have ever made for dinner and it was EXCELLENT! It tasted almost exactly like the one at outback. My dad was so impressed, he didn't believe that I cooked it by myself. I made frozen fries to go with it, and I burned them. My father jokes "How do you make a main course as good as that, but burn frozen fries?" I used half as much worchetshire sauce because alot of people said it was too strong, but I will use the amount called for next time. I marinated it for 4 hours. It was soo tender! and I used twice as much cheese. we love cheese <3
Made this for the family and in-laws for Mother's day and was a real hit. The chicken came out surprisingly moist. I'm a fan of Worcestershire sauce but it can be overwhelming...not here, was just right. Tip: gently warm the honey mustard dressing before topping the chicken with it and slightly undercook the bacon before putting it on the chicken as it will cook further when it all goes back in the over and the small amount of bacon fat that cooks out gets into the chicken and adds a nice smoky quality to the chicken breast. Enjoy!
Delicious without any modifications. Luckily, it's easy to avoid the problem of fat and calorie content without any real modifications. I simply use low fat ingredients. You can even use no fat cheese with little sacrifice in flavor. For the dressing, making your own with low fat mayo (or even yoghurt) can cut the fat & calories dramatically.
VERY DELICIOUS! and SOOO easy! I grilled my chicken rather than broiling it, and topped with cheese and bacon, then broiled it to melt the cheese. Cooked the bacon, and then added the mushrooms and cooked them in the bacon remains, rather than butter. Served with Ken's Honey Mustard..YUMMY! Will be making this again and again!
This recipe is good, but not that good. First, you need to double the broiling time or chicken is NOT done. Second, I used only HALF the 16 oz bottle of dressing called for, and the four breasts were completely drowned in it. We couldn't taste the cheese, mushrooms, or marinade at all. All we could taste was dressing. I added some sweet cooked onions too, just because we love them. Next time, I will make homemade dressing and just drizzle it on, or leave it off entirely and offer as a dipping sauce. I'm also considering baking instead of broiling next time.
I didn't have sliced bacon because I used it all for breakfast so I just used the Real Bacon Bits. This was fantastic.. Im glad I ran across this recipe. I will definately be fixing this again. Thank you for sharing.
This dish was really good! I used turkey bacon to make it a *little* bit healthier and substituted caramelized onions for the mushrooms since my roommate and I don't care for mushrooms. Very delicious!
Awesome recipe!!! I didn't use the whole bottle of dressing just squirted about 1-2 Tbsp on before I put the cheese on to broil. This was a great recipe! Thank you so much for sharing
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2003
This was a wonderful recipie. I did, however, change a few simple things. I marinated the chicken in the morning and let it sit all day in the fridge- much better. Also, I use colby-jack cheese and it was perfect. Finally, I served the dressing on the side for individual dipping. Overall a fabulous recipie. One of my favorites!
This chicken is so delicious! Wasn't sure about the combination of ingredients but it WORKS! Yum.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2003
Good eats! I used real bacon bits instead of bacon (I do this with broccoli salad and it works great) and it really cut down on the prep. and tasted great. I just sprinkled them over the cheese a minute or so before chicken was ready. Anyway, I'm on Atkin's so I didn't use the honey mustard and it was yummy. Thanks!
This was really good. But as much as I would like to give this more stars I can't because I modified it a bit and turned this into a sandwich recipe because we weanted samdwiches instead of a full meal for dinner. So here it goes. I pounded the chicken breast into filets and then marinated them in a mix of the honey mustard dressing and worcestershire sauce for about 4 hours. I seasoned the chicken in salt , pepper, garlic powder, and paprika then put them on my george foreman grill. About 10 minutes in topped each filet with pre-cooked bacon, swiss cheese, and monterey jack cheese. Let the cheese melt and served on whole wheat bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. YUM! My family loved this.
This turned out great! My boyfriend only ever orders the Alice Springs Chicken at Outback and said he really enjoyed this recipe. I used my George Foreman Grill to cook the bacon and chicken, then put under the broiler to melt it all. I sauteed onions with the mushrooms in the butter and a little more worstershire sauce. Also used Marie's honey mustard from the refridgerated section of the produce department. Also used combination of cheddar and mozzeralla cheese. Will prepare again!
Excellent recipe. Cooked the mushrooms along with a chopped onion in the bacon grease with a dab of butter. Used extra sharp cheddar because it's all I had, otherwise followed recipe directions. Will make this again and again, much to the chagrin of my arteries. =)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2002
The recipe was realy good. The only thing that would make more since is to use slice cheese rather than shredded cheese because shredded makes a mess. We used a mixture of cheddar and jack. Kids loved it, husband loved it, it was great!
this recipe was wonderful, the only thing I did different was I marinaded the chicken all day (for time reasons)All of the flavors blended together so well! It was a big hit at my dinner party and the kids loved it!
5 stars. When I lived in NC there was an Outback steak house, everytime I went I would order the alice chicken. I now live in NY and there is not an outback, but this recipe must be theirs. It taste just like it.
I have made another recipe on this site, "Aussie Chicken" and it is exactly like the Alice Springs Chicken served at that famous "outback" restaurant....this one is a bit different, but the other one tastes just like the menu item at the restaurant....this is a bit easier and almost as good.
This is the best! I've substituted all kinds of different cheeses & barbequed the chicken, You can even make it a sandwich! YUM. My husband hates mushrooms but LOVES this dish! The Creamy Honey Mustard (PC) dressing is the best. PC has changed their dressing it is now Blue Menu honey dijon yogurt dressing. Still great!
Very good dish. Used the Forman grill and used sliced cheese instead of shredded. Tastes and ingredients are very similar to the Aussie Chicken from this site. Thanks for the post.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2006
Yum:) Did not use honey mustard dressing. I cooked my chicken on 375 for 30 rather than the broiling it for 5 minutes. My neighbor and I cooked this recipe together. She did as instructed and broiled hers and it took forever to cook through her chicken. So I cooked my as I normally would on 375 and followed the rest of instructions. Turned out very tasty. Would also recommend sliced chesse rather than the shredded so it would hold better. My bacon kept falling off the chicken only using shredded cheese. Will definitely cook again with sliced cheese. Yum:)
Love this recipe! Marinated in worcestershire all day and was most tender and juicy chicken we've ever had. My kid's liked this with French dressing instead of the honey mustard. Also, I think next time, I'll put the mushrooms on top of the bacon and then put the cheese on so they don't slide off!
Soo yummy! I did add a 1/4 of a medium sized yellow onion (chopped) with two minced garlic cloves to the mushrooms as they simmered. I also used turkey bacon and lite honey mustard dressing to help cut back on the calories a bit, and it was very tasty!!!
I made this months ago and forgot to rate it. I've made it a few times and it's always good, but we don't use the honey mustard dressing because we don't care for it in this recipe. I love honey mustard otherwise, just not on this chicken.
I love Outback's Alice Springs Chicken, but when I go there a I want a steak. Now I can fix Alice Springs Chicken at home and it tastes like the real thing. I grill the chicken and finish it off in the oven to melt the cheese. Also, I use a slice of Colby Jack cheese instead of the shredded Jack called for in the recipe. Yum! It is always a hit.
this is just like my favorite dish at a restaurant chain, and when I saw it I had to try it. Fabulous. Very easy to make. I made the chicken on the stovetop, and added a garlic clove to the mushrooms with the butter. My family loves colby, so I used that instead - will make again!
I thought this recipe was really good, but I made it a bit differently (in my mind easier cause I hate using my broiler): I cooked the bacon (thick sliced maple syrup flavored) most of the way through. Then I sautéed the mushrooms until they were almost completely tender/cooked. Then I browned the chicken and used the Worcestershire sauce in cooking it (probably 2 - 4 tbs.). Then I took the chicken out and cut it into large bite-sized pieces. Then I put the chicken, bacon, and mushrooms back in the pan and set it on med-low and added the honey mustard dressing... just enough to have a couple of spoonfuls per plate after coating the meat. Then I served it over rice and added the cheese. It was delicious!
This was a wonderful dish. I grilled my chicken and bacon in my George Foreman grill to quicken the time up and cut down on the fat and calories. I used Newmans Own light honey mustard salad dressing and was very pleased with the flavor. We also put the chicken on a sesame seed bun with lettuce and tomato and baked french fries to make a quick and easy lunch. This one's in the recipe box for sure!
Excellent recipe! I used thin breast fillets to speed up the cooking process, and the broiling method makes this recipe very speedy on a weeknight. The only changes I made were to use pre-cooked bacon (i just heated it for a few minutes on a cookie sheet in the oven), and I drizzled the honey mustard over the chicken before I put the cheese on top. We will definitely be having this one again!
The ideas & flavors are great in combination, but the health impact here is NUTS! --- To adjust I cut the bacon to 1 thick slice per chicken breast, added a whole onion (carmelized), cut the cheese in half and used just 1 serving (2T) of the honey mustard per piece of chicken. This brings the recipe down to 410 Calories from 930 --- Five Stars 4 taste, 2 for health impact as is. I rated 4 stars for the quality of the base recipe.
So delicious. My son said it was the best chicken he ever ate. He claimed he was in chicken heaven. He even ate and loved the mushrooms even though he claims he is allergic to mushrooms! That is a 9 year old for you!
This recipe is fantastic, and incredibly easy. I used Mozzarella and Cheddar in equal portions instead of Monterey Jack, and I also placed the chicken breasts (still frozen) in a zipper baggie with the worchestershire sauce and let them thaw in the fridge for several hours.
This chicken was so moist. It was melt-in-your-mouth tender. I didn't know chicken could be this tender. I used large chicken breasts--and since I cooked them on a foil-lined (sprayed with a little Pam) jelly roll pan--I put the pan on the middle oven rack while broiling (so any grease would not ignite). It took me a lot longer to get the chicken done--closer to 10 minutes on each side. It only took 1-2 minutes to melt the cheese. I also used cheddar cheese with the monterey jack. The chicken is almost as good with less cheese and no bacon. We also liked the honey-mustard dressing on the side. My husband actually said these were the best chicken breast I had ever made. Thanks Misty.
Made this tonight and was very pleased. I have never broiled any meat so I was a little hesitant but came out perfect. Followed the recipe except I found a recipe for the Honey Mustard off this site and used it. It was excellent together. The recipe is Honey Mustard Dressing I by dpapel. My husband kept raving about how good this was. I will be making this very often. Thanks for your recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2001
I loved this recipe when I tasted it at a local restaurant. I tried it for my hubby with a nice salad and some pasta and he loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2013
I am a chicken lover to start with, my husband is not a fan of chicken however and he loved this.I did make a few revisions to it. I did not use worcestershire to marinate though, I used fat free Italian dressing and I allowed it to marinate in the fridge for a few hours. I also did not saute my mushrooms in butter, instead I used a little bit of olive oil. I used turkey bacon in place of regular bacon and I made my own dressing so that it would be a little healthier.
Fairly simple and Fairly decent. I used tad bit more worchestershire sauce (some things i measure visually) and only half of the dressing. Came out delicious and paired nicely with some jalapeno poppers for like a southwesterny meal. Might consider adding some onions next time.
I wrapped the bacon around the chicken without browning/cooking either one and baked at 375 for about an hour, but otherwise followed the recipe as is. We all loved it, and my husband and 14 year old daughter are not easy to please!
This was amazing. I changed the recipe a bit though. I broild chicken until almost done. I placed sliced raw mushrooms on top of the chicken, the bacon on top of that, and then topped with a mixture of cheddar and smoked gouda cheese. Broiled for a few minutes longer. TUrned out great. I didnt use any honey mustard dressing. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I will continue to tweek it. Tasty!
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! My wife and I loved this. I did sautee onions with the mushrooms and I poured the dressing on the plate and set the chicken on top of it instead of pouring it on top of the chicken.
Wonderful! It is a little hard to eat with the bacon, cheese, and mushrooms on top. I would suggest butterflying the chicken breasts before broiling, then stuffing them with the bacon, cheese, and mushrooms. That way, all the goodies won't slide out as easily.
My children wanted Aussie chicken again for dinner so I decided to try this recipe. I still omitted the mushrooms and my kids LOVE Lea & Perrins. Bought a jar of O'Charley's honey mustard sauce. This was a hit! With teens you never really know if they even tasted it as they inhale it, but they said that they did! ;-) This, too, is a very good recipe. I did brown the chicken in the pan I fried the bacon in and didn't use butter. Thank you.
Absolutely delicious! I flattened chicken before marinading. Then I grilled on my indoor JennAir grill. Assembled as per directions and put under broiler for just a couple of minutes. Covered w/ sauteed mushrooms.
I felt that the chicken was very dry even with the toppings. We ended up using ranch dressing because the honey mustard dressing doesn't taste well with it. I like the combo of topping but next time I will marinate it in something other than worcestersher sauce
