Alice Chicken

This was just OK. I'm really not sure what all of the excitement is about with this recipe. To me it tastes like a recipe that you would find on a bun in some restaurant chain. I wasn't too thrilled by the taste. My husband said it was just OK, and he certainly wouldn't request that I make this again. Only my son (12) liked it, but then again he would enjoy something like this at one of the chain restaurants. A disappointment to me, as I find too many recipes here have 5 stars and they are just average. I'm beginning to wonder if folks have never eaten really, really, good food.

Read More