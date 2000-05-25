Acapulco Chicken

Easy, fast, healthy, and delicious! This perfect weeknight Acapulco chicken dish takes less than 30 minutes, so it's a regular in our house. You can vary the heat by the kind and amount of chili powder and hot peppers you use. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.

Recipe by CapeCodLorrie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and sauté seasoned chicken for 3 to 4 minutes, or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and keep warm.

  • In the same skillet, stir-fry bell pepper and onion until soft. Add jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, remaining 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, and hot pepper sauce. Cook, stirring, for an additional 3 to 5 minutes; add chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 635.5mg. Full Nutrition
