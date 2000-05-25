Acapulco Chicken

I have made this recipe several times and used many tips from these reviews. I always use DelMonte "Diced Tomato with Spicy Jalapeno" and I think that both gives the dish moisture and a little kick. Because there are peppers in the canned tomato I use only one diced fresh jalapeno. I use a pack (three peices usually) chicken breast, two large green and a large red pepper, one can of the spicy diced, one to two jalapeno and really add the chili powder liberally. I have added a bit of cour cream on top when I serve and it gives a nice touch, but its also good without. Next time I will try using some garlic as suggested and maybe serve fajita style as some others have done. In general I think this is a great dish to try.