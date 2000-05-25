Easy, fast, healthy, and delicious! This perfect weeknight Acapulco chicken dish takes less than 30 minutes, so it's a regular in our house. You can vary the heat by the kind and amount of chili powder and hot peppers you use. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2002
This was GREAT! It took a little while to do but well worth the time. I added garlic and sour cream. The sour cream is a must. It made a delicious rich sauce. Without it dish was a little dry. Thought I made enough for leftovers, -- wrong, all gone!
This was GREAT! It took a little while to do but well worth the time. I added garlic and sour cream. The sour cream is a must. It made a delicious rich sauce. Without it dish was a little dry. Thought I made enough for leftovers, -- wrong, all gone!
Definitely a keeper for a busy weeknight or lazy weekend! Made a number of tweaks only because I like to have alot different flavors blending in my food: 28 ounce can fire roasted tomatoes instead of fresh chopped tomato; 3 garlic cloves minced; 3tbs chili powder instead of 1; first seasoned chicken with adobo powder; add 1 packet chicken bouillon in powder form; 1 teaspoon dried crushed oregano; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; and 1 chopped zucchini or squash.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2002
I love this recipe! It's so fast and easy, not to mention colorful and delicious! The only modifications I make are using red peppers instead of green, adding garlic, and topping it off with melted mozzarella cheese. Otherwise it's perfect.
LBREHM
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2003
This recipe was a quick and easy dish, that delivered something a bit different. I did make some modifications. We are not big fans of super spicey foods so I did not use hot sauce or the jalepeno peppers. I added one can of black beans and 3 cloves pressed garlic. Also instead of one fresh tomatoe I used one can of diced tomatoes with chilies. I served with Mexican rice and also had cheddar cheese, black olives and sour cream for garnish. I will definitely make this again.
I added zing to this recipe by changing it up a bit. I didn't add more chili powder after cooking the chicken. After cooking the onion and bell pepper with 1-2 tsp diced garlic and 1 tsp ground ginger, I added 2 chopped roma tomatoes, 1/2 cup medium salsa, 1/2 cup water, a sprinkle or two of cinnamon (you'll be surprised how a little adds a lot of flavor!), salt, pepper, and added 1/8 cup finely chopped canned jalepeno slices. I then added the spiced chicken and heated thoroughly, allowing the liquid to form a "sauce". After cooking, I removed from heat and stirred in 1/4 cup of freshly torn cilantro. Excellent!
5 stars in my book: easy, quick to make, all the ingredients always already on hand, and delicious to boot! It isn't near as spicy or picoso as it sounds, either. Seve with Mexican rice, a cold Corona...yum!
This was a tasty recipe, with a few changes. I used the diced canned tomatoes with jalapenos and garlic. Served over saffron rice, with refried beans and sour cream on the side. The family has asked that this becomes a frequent meal.
This recipe is amazing! I used more chili powder and didn't use any hot sauce. For the heat, I added in more jalapeños instead. I also used canned jalapeños and canned diced tomatoes. It was really nice and spicy. We served it over rice and it was a massive hit! Super easy to make, too! Really delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2002
My family LOVED this recipe. We got some corn tortillas, heated them up and it was great! I recomend this recipe!
This was easy and tasty!! My 4 year old smashed a whole plate of the taco salad I made her. We made taco salad bowls out of tortilla shells in the oven. Used a deep plate. Filled with warm water added a tsp. of olive oil. Dipped them quickly and draped them over foil covered cereal bowls on a baking tray. Baked for about 7 min at 450. Quick and really flavorful.
This was AWESOME!!! It really wasn't as spicy as you would think, just enough kick but LOTS of flavor. I had read through the reviews and used some ideas from several of them, and changed it up a bit but here is what I changed/added: -28 ounce can of Cilantro/Lime diced tomatoes instead of fresh chopped tomato -3 garlic cloves minced -2 tbs chili powder instead of 1 -added 1 chopped zucchini -didn't use the hot pepper sauce -didn't use salt b/c the adobo can be salty -only 1 jalepeno Seasoned the chicken with adobo powder; 1 teaspoon dried crushed oregano; 1 teaspoon ground cumin and 2 tbs chili powder and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Served with Saffron rice, we decided this would be pretty tasty served with some warm tortillas, sour cream, and sliced avocados. We're going to try that next time.
Tasty and easy to make. Used a can of fire roasted tomatoes instead of a whole tomato and added some sour cream and key lime juice. As it is a spicy dish, I would suggest pairing it with a milder rice.
This was a very good meal. Though I have to admit, it was a bit of a disaster! While sauteeing the chicken, my kitchen became unbearably similar to the gas chamber at boot camp! It was not until I was adding the other 1/2 tbs of "chili powder" until I realized that I had used Cayenne!! All crisis aside, the dish was pretty good. I served with a sweet corn bake (from this site) on tortillas with sour cream...a must when you use that much spice!! :) Please remember to check your spice labels first and tip your waitress! ;)
A very tasty dish! My family likes things a little hotter so we added more chili powder & peppers. But it's easy to adjust to your liking. I also added a red pepper. A quick and easy dinner that we'll have often!
I love this dish - I do add some different things - just whatever happens to be in the fridge. One night we had leftover brown rice and added this. And I add a lot more chili power than this recipe says to because we love the flavor
We doubled the recipe but didn't have enough chili powder on hand so we made a blend of chili powder, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes. This was pretty good. Had a good spice and warmed your mouth but not too hot. Very nice with some white rice.
i dont eat meat, but am an aspiring culinary artist, and love to try new recipes, and this one was so easy and my family loved it. i did make a few changes though. i instead used cayenne pepper instead chili powder, left out the bell pepper, and added about 7 drops of tapito sauce, a splash of jim bean hot sauce, and a few shakes of Tabasco. i served it in homemade tortilla bowls with a layer of shredded lettuce under the chicken mix, also with shredded cheese, sour cream, lime wedges and avocado slices. veryyy good(: and i will definitely make this again.
Made this Chicken last night for dinner. Great recipe increases easly and the flavor is great. i love hot spicy food and te combanation of chili powder and hot pepper sauce adds a depth of flavor instead of just hot. A great make ahead meal, I will make this and let in stay in the fridge over night to blend flavors even more. But is great just made for sure. A real winner!!
The first time I made this, I agreed - it was "lacking". Next time I made it, I followed previous suggestions and added garlic, cilantro, more tomatoes (large dice rather than chunks), a little extra fire and some chicken broth. (also added the chicken broth to the rice). Everybody loved it!
Yummy South Beach friendly recipe and is very filling. Instead of chicken I used shrimp. Since it was already cooked I let it marinate in a mixture of olive oil, chili powder and garlic salt; added it towards the end. I added fresh mushrooms, used a can of Rotel (didn't have a fresh tomato) and added cilantro. I served it with cheese guacamole on top. Both were unecessary, next time I would just use sour cream. This would be great served on tortillas.
I have made this recipe several times and used many tips from these reviews. I always use DelMonte "Diced Tomato with Spicy Jalapeno" and I think that both gives the dish moisture and a little kick. Because there are peppers in the canned tomato I use only one diced fresh jalapeno. I use a pack (three peices usually) chicken breast, two large green and a large red pepper, one can of the spicy diced, one to two jalapeno and really add the chili powder liberally. I have added a bit of cour cream on top when I serve and it gives a nice touch, but its also good without. Next time I will try using some garlic as suggested and maybe serve fajita style as some others have done. In general I think this is a great dish to try.
We loved this! I grow jalapenos, so I am always looking for new recipes to use them in. The best part about this dish is that you can customize how spicy you want it to be. It is pretty spicy as is, depending on the brand of chili powder and hot pepper sauce you use.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2001
Easy recipie. Quick if you have a food processor. Try serving it over spanish rice. If you're in a hurry you can use Lipton's Spanish Rice packet. I like to heat it up with some special hot sauce and serve it with a side of sour cream.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
This recipe was great, we added about 1/4 cup of pineapple juice and about 1 cup of pineapple chunks at the time the tomatoes were added.
Good recipe...felt like it was missing something, added a little salt and that seemed to do the trick.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2010
Just as KEKY1 mentioned, I added some sour cream to the pan, and also a can (on top of the fresh tomato) of diced tomatoes. I was surprised at how well this dish turned out. It reminds me of a dish I had at Applebee's.. pretty darn close to it! And it all took less than 20 minutes! Great for a university student like myself. A+ recipe.
EDIT: I have made this recipe several times: I've done as is and have experimented with some additions (chipotle peppers/cumin/my spicy red seasoning blend/minced garlic/cilantro) I've also served over both rice and tortillas, with and without added shredded cheddar/monteray jack. Every version has been a success. This is really a wonderful base recipe and my family thanks you immensely.
I must have done something wrong because my sauce turned into MUSH!!! Nothing turned out right. And I used Chipotle Pepper for the ground pepper. Let me tell you, watch it with those!!! They are SERIOUSLY hot. I didn't even use the amount of pepper in the recipe and we could hardly eat the stuff!
Made this recipe last night, it was very, very delicious. The chicken was juicy and succulent and the spices were perfect. Served the chicken over quinoa and the only thing I would do different is add some extra spices and chicken broth into the chicken mixture while it's cooking to give it some extra juices in the quinoa. Will most certainly be making this again, possibly once a week! Just loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2002
This dish has become a regular in my household. Not having any children around, the spiciness is not a problem at all. I use boneless chicken thighs (dark meat) for this recipe as I love the tender texture, plus it has less of a tendency to get overcooked like white meat. Highly recommended!
We thought this was off the charts! I pretty much followed the recipe but took someone's suggestion to add cayenne pepper. We tried this as a wrap but it made a mess, so leftovers are on rice (and avocado on the side). LOVED it!
I like to try a recipe exactly as it's written the first time out, and my daughter and I liked this recipe very much just as written. And one of the nice things about this dish is that there are a number of different variations one could try, and it would still be great. This is definitely going to be added to our regular menue. Thanks!
I chose this recipe because I was looking for a fajita filling idea that didn't involve those salty/starchy packets you buy at the grocery store! I was very impressed with the results from this! I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of leaving out the hot pepper sauce - it was definitely hot enough without it! Though the jalapenos were a pain to work with to remove the seeds, the end result is worth it. I served it inside burrito-sized flour tortillas with a bit of sour cream and lots of cheese - it was great! There was even a good amount of sauce in the pan to drizzle inside. This is a keeper.
This was awesome. I added a more chili powder, probably triple or even the quadruple the amount called for. Thought I had tomatoes, didn't so I used 1/2 can (14oz size) diced tomato. This was so good. Served it in warmed up corn torillas like a fajita. Two nights later when eating the leftovers, I put some cubed avocado and cilantro on the table to garnish the fajitas. Later on wished I had some sour cream too. Oh well, next time as there will be a lot of next times with this recipe.
This recipe was full of flavor and it was a hit with the family!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2002
I read the comments before I made this, and noticed some disagreement about how spicy it is. The "zing" depends a lot on the chili powder you use: a powder that was on the grocer's shelf for 3 years before you bought it two years ago will not be nearly as good as a powder made from chilis grown this year. Jalapenos vary greatly in the heat they have, too. In short, this dish can be as spicy or as mild as you choose!
I made this dish tonight, and the chicken was WAY too bland. The dish in general is bland, even with the suggested chile powder and hot sauce. I added salt to my dish after serving, and that made it more edible. I do NOT plan on making this dish again. Any advice on what I might have done wrong would be appreciated.
Super-yummy and healthy! I thought it was one of the best new recipes I'd tried in a while. My husband really enjoyed it, too. I did cut back on the spiciness, however, in hopes that my kids would eat it. One out of four isn't too bad, is it?
Tasty and flavorful. I actually sauteed the jalapenos with the pepper and onion, and added salt then as well as to the chicken at the beginning. Also, if you dont mind dealing with the seeds, it gives a more intense flavor.
This dish had a lot of flavor. It was close to authentic mexican food. I will make this again. I suggest you use two tomatoes instead of one. Great dish!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2002
I made this last nite & it passed muster. I scaled the recipe to serve 4 and it was a little too spicy (chili powder & tabasco), but everyone cleaned their plates. I stirred sour cream into the peppers to cool it down a little for a creamy, spicy sauce. Had "Best Spanish Rice" on the side, a definite keeper.
Pretty good. Heavily altered recipe: didn't have any green peppers, but would be good; used 2 cans of diced tomatoes; used a can of diced chiles; added a can each of black beans and corn; added garlic; and a shot of V8 juice. Spices: used chili powder, a lot of hot pepper sauce, added cumin and cayenne. Served over white rice.
Quick, easy, and delicious. The only mods I made were changing green bell peppers to orange one, I added paprika and cayenne to the seasoning, and squeezed fresh lime over the mixture while cooking in the skillet. I'll definitely make this again, it was very good.
This was delicious! I didn't have tomatoes or jalapenos on hand, but happened to have a can of rotel tomatoes and chiles. I also seasoned the chicken with garlic pepper salt in addition to the chili powder. Other than that, I followed the directions as listed. My boyfriend and I loved it and will definitely have this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2001
I have to say I'm not that fond of mexican food. But I wanted to try something different, since I am cajun and I am looking for more spicy food to taste, I came upon this recipe.. AND may I say that IT was the BEST! I was sooo pleased with myself and finding this recipe. This meal will be in my home at least 4 times a month.. Thanks!
This was so easy to make and very good. Not too spicy, but a nice warm tasty heat. I added garlic to the chicken while sauteing it, and instead of bell pepper, used zuchini and added some oregano as well. Toward the end, rather than using fresh tomato, I added a small can of diced tomatoes with chiles, and a half cup of sour cream. SOOO good. We did these fajita style. Will definately make again.
This was alright, i wasn't too crazy about it. My husband really liked it. I didn't have chicken so i used veal. And I didn't use 2 jalapenos or the hot sauce because I thought that it would be too hot.Not at all.. I will definitly make it spicier next time. i also had served it "fajita" style and added cheese. I'll make again although next time I'll add more.
The chicken needs a longer marinade. Aside from the surface spiciness (I added a LOT more spices and hot sauce), the chicken had little flavor. Next time, I'll try adding cilantro with a longer marinade... and serving with corn tortillas. Bachelor-friendly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2000
I liked that this recipe was quick and easy and tasted relatively good. Next time I'll probably add more hot sauce. I also suggest eating it with spanish rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2001
Not as spicy as I had expected...nice surprise! Great recipe that the family loved!
This is a very delicious, spicy chicken dish! Easy to prepare for me and the family loved it! I served it as more of a "fajita" mixture with tortillas, but it would be great alone or over rice, as well.
I used Pam instead of olive oil, sprinkled liberal amounts of cumin and garlic and when I removed the chicken from the skillet, I added about 1/4 cup of water and more or less steamed the veggies which brought more of the flavor into the recipe then had I sauteed them. Not to mention it is much healthier than more oil. I added the chicken to the veggies and served over steamed rice. Plopped a nice helping of fat free plain yogurt ontop and my family went nuts. This is a great recipe and nothing was missing except maybe some tortilla chips. They, however, are not on my diet.
Tried this recipe last night and it was wonderful. I added fresh cilantro and some chopped chipolte peppers in adobo sauce. Served it over spanish rice and topped it with some shredded cheddar as some other reviewers did. Will be making this again and again!
I gave this recipe four stars because it tastes good and is easy to make, as well as remaining inexpensive. I would, however, modify it quite a bit the next time I make it. For instance, I don't agree with using a hot pepper sauce when I could use a teaspoon of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, or various other forms of heat and flavor that don't come in a bottle. I'm not saying not to use hot sauce and chili powder -- that is what makes it easy. I just would make the flavor a little more complex to suite my personal taste.
I listened to the other reviewers that mentioned that this recipe was missing that special something and I added three tablespoons of sour cream when I combined the chicken and the veggies - this gave it quite a bit of ZING! I also doubled the amount of Tabasco. Terrrrrriffic!
This was a quick easy recipe. I used another reviewers advice and substituted Rotel for the diced tomatoes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2003
This was a simple, good recipe, but probably too spicy for children. We modified it by putting in a can of diced tomatoes and jalapenos (they come together in one can now) because we are too lazy to cut those ingredients and it worked out great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2000
I really liked this recipe, I didn't put as much hot sauce in so my kids would eat it. It was great and easy to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2003
Being in the UK I needed to find some new recipes to feed my hungry hubby. This dish was absolutely FAB!!!! Instead of adding a fresh tomato add a can of chopped tomatoes with chillies to add extra spice and to give a slightly dry dish a little sauce. YUM!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.