German Chocolate Cake Frosting II

This frosting was fabulous!! I did not alter any of the ingredients listed. I agree with other reviewers, it does NOT need cornstarch. Based on other reviews, I added all ingredients, except the vanilla and nuts, into saucepan and cooked over 2-3 level heat for about 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally (while it was warming, I toasted the coconut and pecans in the oven 5 min at 350). Once the butter was thoroughly melted and the mixture was smooth, I turned up the heat to between 6-7 and continued to cook for another 6-7 minutes until the mixture started to boil. After it started to boil, I continued to cook, stirring constantly, for another 6-7 minutes. At the end of the 6-7 minutes, the mixture should just be getting into the soft candy stage (higher than 200 deg). If you are unfamiliar with this, it will seem like the mixture is starting to pull away from the edges of the pan and the bubbles will start making a popping noise more than a rolling boil type sound. Once it reaches this stage, I cooked for about 2 more minutes then removed from heat. I added the vanilla and mixed to blend then added the toasted cooconut and pecans. I left the mixture in the sauce pan on the back of the stove as I made the cake. By the time the cake was cooled, the frosting was a perfect consistency and was the exact amount needed for a 13x9 cake. Turned out magnificient, looked great and tasted even better. Thanks Carol!!