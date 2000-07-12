German Chocolate Cake Frosting II

German chocolate cake frosting that is cooked on top of the stove and put on warm cake while frosting is warm.

Recipe by Carol B

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 frosting for 2 layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine evaporated milk, sugar, egg yolks, margarine and vanilla. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick. Remove from heat and stir in pecans and coconut. Spread on cake while still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
