Spicy Apple Cake

An easy and delicious cake with a creamy frosting. Great for apple-spice lovers!

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing just until incorporated. Stir in the chopped apples.

  • Spread batter evenly in prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the frosting: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup shortening, confectioners' sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Beat until light and creamy. Beat in the milk, one tablespoon at a time, until desired spreading consistency is achieved. Spread over top of cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 44.4mg; sodium 273.2mg. Full Nutrition
