Spicy Apple Cake
An easy and delicious cake with a creamy frosting. Great for apple-spice lovers!
Really nice recipe! I added extra apples like some reviewers before me. I also added chopped almonds and almond extract which I HIGHLY reccomend! Very tasty! My only complaint was that once I got the icing on there, the combination was a little too sweet for me. I think I would cut back on the sugar in the cake it's self, as the icing was really yummy. I will deffinetly make this again. Thanks for sharing this recipe! :)
Well....I don't see what the big "tado" is about this cake! I've had numerous apple cakes that would put this one to shame. The nutmeg was way TOO much...and honestly I thought the cake was quite bland. I tasted it before I made the frosting, and decided not to waste the ingredients. Sorry!
Great cake, great frosting. The cake is moist without being soggy or oil-saturated. Pleasantly autumn spiced with nice chunks of sweet apple (I used apples from our tree and I haven't a clue what they are - all I know is that they are sweet and hold their shape). The frosting was gorgeous. I generally have no problem using shortening in frostings, particularly if I need it to be pure white, but in this case I felt this frosting begged for butter. Since there was already a fair amount of nutmeg in the cake, I used apple pie spice instead of nutmeg in the frosting, as I'm not a fan of too much nutmeg. I beat the frosting a good long time, which made it luxuriously fluffy and smooth. Once frosted, I sprinkled it all over with freshly ground cinnamon/sugar.
This is fabulous. I made it as directed except I used slightly more than 2 cups of apples, I added some ground cloves, too, and I did not make the frosting. I don't think the cake needs it, and it would probably be too sweet for us. Instead, I made a cinnamon sugar mixture and sprinkled it on the cake before baking--it made a great crispy topping. The cake itself has a very light texture. Great recipe!
This is a cake that will impress ! Lovely taste, with an amazing topping. Keeps well in the fridge. For non spice lovers try omitting the use of nutmeg, and using real vanilla in the frosting (insted of cinnamon and nutmeg).
Loved this cake (and don't omit the frosting!). I mistakenly peeled too many apples, so I actually had 4 cups of chopped fruit. I baked in the 9x9 inch pan, but the additional fruit required me to bake this almost 60 minutes before the toothpick came out clean. Next time, I'll still double the fruit, but I'll bake in a 9 x 13 pan. DELISH!
This was really dense and moist and so tasty. I used 3 big apples in the cake and used fresh grated nutmeg and it tasted really spicy. For the icing I just used a nutmeg/cinnamon/powdered sugar and milk mixture instead of the thicker frosting, and it tasted really good anyways.
Needed a quick dessert for some friends who decided to bring a pot luck dinner at the last minute. Quick, easy and delicious! Not a crumb left. Made exactly as written, using butter as the shortening and just a pinch of nutmeg since I don't care for it.
One word: YUMMY! I didn't make the icing this first time, and I don't think it even needs it! (I bet it's delicious with it too though). Will definitely be making this again. Oh, and I added chopped walnuts to it.
The best apple cake I have ever made. Moist, light, delicious!
We really enjoyed this cake. We didn't think the frosting was necessary (we did try it & it was good). I'd serve it plain with some whipped cream on the side. A keeper.
This is a wonderful recipe. The cake is moist and delicious. The cinnamon frosting is the perfect topper. Everyone LOVED it!
So good! And easy to make! I ended up using 3 large granny smith apples and instead of the icing I made a cream cheese icing (with the same seasonings...added vanilla). It turned out perfect! I can't wait to make it this fall! Perfect for breakfast and dessert...
I had lots of apples so decided to try this out, had my mom and brother over for dinner and they loved it. I thought the icing might be a bit too much, but tried it and loved it with the spices! I made another one a few days later! I am making one for the guys at the hunting cabin. Hope I get some leftovers, but doubt it! :) I like trying new recipes and this is definitely a keeper! Thanks
This cake was a big hit with my picky husband. It was a great way to use apples after apple picking at the farm and makes the house smell so good while it's baking. The frosting is a bit sweet so I would use a lttle less next time and use leftover for sugar cookies, Thanks for the recipe.
Very moist and yummy!
This was a quick and easy cake to make. The taste reminded me of Fall in VT. The frosting was really delicious.
My roommates and friends loved this recipe! I find getting tart apples really adds to the recipe. I also agree with some of the other reviewers in that I don't feel the icing is needed.
We really enjoyed this cake. It reminded me of the boxed cake mix "Snacking Cake" from long ago. My husband said to make sure I included this in my cookbook. Thanks for a great recipe.
Will make this one again! (maybe for Thanksgiving dessert) I would prefer some more apple chunks in it, but that is just my preference. This cake is sweet and delicious.
I substituted butter for shortening in the cake and it came out light, fluffy and scrumptious! I also substituted unsalted butter for shortening in the icing and half and half for eveaporated milk and it came out light and fluffy as well. It was a bit on the sweet side and made way too much to ice the cake with. I have a ton left over. Next time I think I'll only put 1 cup of sugar. My husband and I ate this with hot tea and it was perfect for a cold autumn night.
This cake was easy enough to make and the powder sugar frosting made it go down that much faster.
Great recipe. Light and moist at the same time. Just the right amount of spice. Love the addition of brown sugar to really ramp up the richness. A keeper.
I was hoping for more of a spice taste because of the name but didn't get that. Overall not bad, just next time I will double the spice.
this was great!! one note, don't use a bundt pan. didn't work!
Mmmm, this cake was so good. I made it exactly as directed except I used a different frosting only because I had some leftover from another cake. The next time I make this I will add one more cup of apples because more is better right?!
Like others I increased the apples to 3 cups. It worked out that one apple made one cup when diced up so I used 3 apples. I also added ground cloves (a half teaspoon) to the batter. It took longer to cook than the recipe suggested (55 min), but that might be because of the extra apples. I also agree with other reviewers that the frosting is too sweet. I tried to make it less sweet (after I tasted the final product) by adding regular milk, but that didn't really work either. I ended up using 1/4 of the frosting I made just to put a thin layer on top to make it look nice without impacting the flavor too much. Next time I'll probably just sprinkle powdered sugar over the top for looks instead of frosting.
Could not believe how quickly this got eaten. I was worried it might be too much spice, but even my kids loved it. I agree about the cake being sweet, and not needing glaze for that reason; but it's kind of plain looking without it--needs something on top.
Loved it! Deserved all 5 stars.
Delicious cake! Every time I make it, it gets rave reviews. I use cream cheese frosting instead. I live in Denver, so I'm still playing with the recipe so that it stays together, but it's otherwise a delicious cake.
This was really good. When making the cake, it seemed as though there were too many apples. I cut it down to a cup and a half. I wish I would have added the full two cups. The cake rises so much that the apples spread out. I made my own icing to cut down on the fat a little bit.
Outstanding. I used the original recipe and just switched out the shortening for coconut oil instead. It gave it a bit of a tropical flavor!
I used 3 Granny Smith apples and left the nutmeg out of the icing. I also had to use a bundt pan because I didn't have a 9x9 pan. This is an absolutely delicious cake. Will definitely make it again.
This cake is very good. The spices give it a wonderful flavor even in the icing.
The cake is light, moist and delicious. The kind I would be proud to serve to company, or take to a pot luck. I'm not a fan of frosting, so I made a warm carmamel sauce for topping. I'm going to try a streusel topping the next time I make it.
It was wonderful, but next time I make it I need to add on at least 10 minutes to the baking time as middle didn’t cook enough!
I made this for my church ladies circle and they insisted I add this recipe to our 150th anniversary cookbook. I have never had that reaction before. I did'nt include the frosting and they insisted it did not need it.
I used butter instead of shortening and it turned out lovely. A very easy recipe to make.
This is my most requested cake. My family calls it Chris’ amazing apple cake. I did make a few changes to the recipe. I substituted sugar in the raw for regular sugar, decreased walnuts to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup craisens . I also added a tbs of rum to the caramel glaze.
My husband and I had this last night. We both loved it! Aside from cutting back on the sugar (used 1C coconut sugar only), I followed the recipe. Thanks for this terrific recipe. It's a keeper!
I substituted stevia for sugar and it turned out excellent!!
I made as directed. It was moist and delicious. I do agree with other reviewers that the frosting, while very tasty, makes it too sweet. I will definitely make again.
instead of chopping the apples i grated them in!
Nice recipe
I canned quarts of apples last fall and was looking for a recipe to use them. This one fit perfectly. Followed the recipe as written and added the drained canned apples. I made a caramel sauce to accompany it instead of icing. Very moist and delicious!! I’m adding to my most favorite recipe list!
First time, followed the recipe. The cake was good, the icing was not. The icing had no flavor except sweet. I added extra cinnamon in the hope it would help. It didn't. The next time I made the cake, I put in 3.5 cups of apples & 1/2 cup of walnuts. No icing. I plan to cut back the white sugar next as the cake is a bit sweet. I'm also going to try making it as muffins. Without the icing & adding extra apples & walnuts, this recipe is 5 stars.
This cake is wonderful!! I've made this twice this week. The frosting makes it so good. Everyone in my family loves this dessert.
I like the flavor. I only had 8 inch pans, toothpick test was dry, top was nicely browned, but when I tried to get it out of the pan to cool on a rack, the bottom was liquid. Definitely need the 9 inch pan.
Delicious as is!!!
Very moist and had rave reviews when I brought to work
too dry for my family. didn't really care for it.
This was a lovely apple treat! My sons class went apple picking and he brought home a lot of them. Easy way to use apples. Being from UK, I made custard tonight to serve over them. Very nice easy recipe.
I didn't make the frosting, and I bet that would have added to this. Without it, the cake tasted like a boxed spice cake mix with apples added to it. It was a tasty though!
This cake was much better than the apple cake I made over a year ago. It's not dense and it is flavourful! I think the icing makes ties it all together, as it adds another texture to the cake! So creamy!
I will be making this often--not to spicy, just right. Thanks P.G I forgot to mention I did not make the frosting since my husband and I are both diabetics . I was great just plain...
My sister in law made this cake for me while I was visiting recently. I loved it!! It was so good we enjoyed a piece for breakfast with tea! This cake is perfectly spiced, moist and full of apples. I added about 1/2 cup extra and did not chop them too small. The icing complements the not too sweet cake perfectly. This cake makes a wonderful addition to Fall meals and Is a great way to use the abundance of Fall apples. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe that is now in our family faves cook book.
Splendid!! It was quickly eaten - it is sooo good. This is a homerun in my house.
This cake is simple to make and is so good! The cinnamon frosting is delicious. I did omit the nutmeg, since my husband doesn't care for it. My family loved it!
This was a very tasty cake. It had a nice crumb, was moist and the spice was very good. I made the icing, which was good as well, but next time I make it, I will serve it without the icing and just use a drizzle of caramel sauce and possibly some glazed pecans and let the cake be the star!
I doubled the recipe and added 2 extra apples and used less sugar...it's delicious!!! I made it twice already.
I loved this recipe and made exactly as written, may have used more apples. Stayed moist until it was all eaten. I used Granny Smith apples as I would in a apple pie. I Will definitely make again!
