Chocolate Maraschino Cherry Cake

A moist dark chocolate cake with maraschino cherries and nuts. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Danielle Stafford

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch pans.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and cocoa. Make a well in the center and pour in water, mayonnaise and eggs. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Stir in chopped nuts and cherries.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 478.7mg. Full Nutrition
