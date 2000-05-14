Chocolate Maraschino Cherry Cake
A moist dark chocolate cake with maraschino cherries and nuts. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
A moist dark chocolate cake with maraschino cherries and nuts. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
This recipe is awesome! I did add some of the cherry juice to the water added to the mix and put a little juice in the frosting as well. For a family that loves chocolate covered cherries, this is an excellent cake!Read More
It was "OK" It didn't taste a lot like cherry. i even added a little of the cherry juice to the mix as another reviewer said. Didn't help much. It was Great as a CH. cake with some cherries and almonds in it, as a Ch. Cherry cake. not so much.Read More
This recipe is awesome! I did add some of the cherry juice to the water added to the mix and put a little juice in the frosting as well. For a family that loves chocolate covered cherries, this is an excellent cake!
Excellent cake. We didn't taste it until Day 3 (it was refrigerated) but once we tasted it, it was gone in a flash! Very moist.
It was "OK" It didn't taste a lot like cherry. i even added a little of the cherry juice to the mix as another reviewer said. Didn't help much. It was Great as a CH. cake with some cherries and almonds in it, as a Ch. Cherry cake. not so much.
I'm torn w/this one. I can't decide how I feel about the mouthfeel/texture. The chunks of cherry are a little off-putting to me, particularly since they're not accompanied by a burst of flavor. I elected to bake as cupcakes (and bake time was longer than usual for them...close to 25 minutes as opposed to the usual 16) for easier individual serving. I frosted them w/a buttercream to which I added cherry juice and almond extract and I found myself preferring the taste of the frosting to the cake. It's a beautifully moist cake w/a nice strong chocolate flavor. If I made this again, I'd def sub at least 1/2 the water for cherry juice and see if that amped up the cherry flavor. Instead of chopping the cherries, I think I'd also simply place a whole cherry in the center of the cupcake for a burst of flavor. THANKS for the recipe, dms036!
This was a pretty average cake. I only made it because my husband came home from a ice cream sundae thing for his students with 3 jars of cherries. I don't think I'd make it otherwise, but it was good.
Excellent cake! Super moist. My advice... Leave out the nuts and cut cherries into eighths. Also, use the cherry juice instead of water.
Love it
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections