Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

Rating: 5 stars Familiar with Chinese cooking, I recognized this as a classic blend of seasonings and ingredients as well as an accurate cooking method. Therefore, I prepared this exactly as written - and it was perfect, just as I had anticipated it would be. My only criticism, and the only thing I did differently, was that the recipe calls for round steak, which I don't think is suited for this style of cooking. I used a New York strip steak, but tenderloin or sirloin would have worked well too. The ingredients in the marinade are so traditional and so key to the dish that I don't really see how you could make any changes and get a fair result. This was just delicious and made hubs and I members of "the clean plate club." Just a tip - if you partially freeze the steak for a half hour or so until semi-firm you will find this so much easier to cut into the thin slice so necessary for this style of cooking. Helpful (1073)

Rating: 4 stars This is delicious, I made one change because I have a friend who worked in a Chinese restaurant for years and she told me the secret to always tender beef even using tough cuts of meat is to cut the beef into strips then place in a plastic bag overnight with 1/2 t baking soda. Before preparing the recipe, rinse the beef off twice and dry on paper towels. Other than that difference, I followed the recipe to a T. Next time might add a few dried chilies, because I like the heat, but the sauce is wonderful! Helpful (776)

Rating: 4 stars OK... if you don't like people who don't follow the recipe, yet review it anyway - then don't read any further! I followed the cooking instructions, but I didn't have some of the ingredients, so I substituted, using what I had on hand. I didn't have oyster sauce or sherry, so I used hoisin and extra amounts of soy sauce, and I substituted brown sugar for the white - just because. Instead of fresh, I used powdered ginger, onion, and garlic, which I added to the marinade. I marinated the meat for 2 hours, which was good - but overnight would be better. I used the Normandy frozen veggie blend (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots) from Sam's and added a large sweet onion. I don't measure anything - just guesstimate, dump, and taste-test until it suits me. It turned out very tasty! I'll make this version as written when I have all the ingredients - but, I'll be doing my own version again too! If this one is half as good as mine, I'll be happy happy! Helpful (404)

Rating: 5 stars Most excellent! I tried it with beef and also with chicken. I really like it with chicken. I will be using this recipe often. Helpful (84)

Rating: 4 stars Wow. This was good. I wasn't able to make it exactly as written - didn't have oyster sauce or sherry. Used powder ginger instead of ginger root. And still, it all pulled together and had a really good flavor. Thanks ! Helpful (76)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good but a little sweet and the sauce was a bit runny more like a broth. I followed the recipe as written but cut the sesame oil to one tsp as I'm not a big fan of the strong flavor/odor. I marinated the meat for about 6 hours. I will make this recipe again but will omit the sugar and increase the corn starch (possibly mix a little with soy sauce and whisk it in before adding the broccoli back.) Thanks for a tasty recipe! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE this sauce. I actually have never made this recipe with beef but I have made it several times with tofu broccoli carrots onion and red bell pepper. It comes out great every time!! Thank you! If you want to make this with Tofu make sure you marinate the tofu with half of the sauce for 2-3 hours. Helpful (50)

Rating: 2 stars The beef is kinda tough if you just throw it in pan. If you parboil in diluted sauce for about 20 mins the meat is very tender as in restaurant style. Helpful (46)