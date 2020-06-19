Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

Rating: 4.47 stars
1195 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 763
  • 4 star values: 301
  • 3 star values: 82
  • 2 star values: 25
  • 1 star values: 24

This is my go-to recipe when I want Chinese food without having to go out. Very easy and delicious. Substituting chicken for the beef works great too. Serve over rice.

By Dianne

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients


Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the oyster sauce, sesame oil, sherry, soy sauce, sugar, and cornstarch in a bowl, and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Place the steak pieces into a shallow bowl, pour the oyster sauce mixture over the meat, stir to coat well, and marinate for at least 30 minutes in refrigerator.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and stir in the ginger and garlic. Let them sizzle in the hot oil for about 1 minute to flavor the oil, then remove and discard. Stir in the broccoli, and toss and stir in the hot oil until bright green and almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the broccoli from the wok, and set aside.

  • Pour a little more oil into the wok, if needed, and stir and toss the beef with the marinade until the sauce forms a glaze on the beef, and the meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Return the cooked broccoli to the wok, and stir until the meat and broccoli are heated through, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 419.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1287)

Most helpful critical review

jgt
Rating: 2 stars
08/01/2011
The beef is kinda tough if you just throw it in pan. If you parboil in diluted sauce for about 20 mins the meat is very tender as in restaurant style. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
Familiar with Chinese cooking, I recognized this as a classic blend of seasonings and ingredients as well as an accurate cooking method. Therefore, I prepared this exactly as written - and it was perfect, just as I had anticipated it would be. My only criticism, and the only thing I did differently, was that the recipe calls for round steak, which I don't think is suited for this style of cooking. I used a New York strip steak, but tenderloin or sirloin would have worked well too. The ingredients in the marinade are so traditional and so key to the dish that I don't really see how you could make any changes and get a fair result. This was just delicious and made hubs and I members of "the clean plate club." Just a tip - if you partially freeze the steak for a half hour or so until semi-firm you will find this so much easier to cut into the thin slice so necessary for this style of cooking. Read More

(1073)
Karen's Cupcakes
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2011
This is delicious, I made one change because I have a friend who worked in a Chinese restaurant for years and she told me the secret to always tender beef even using tough cuts of meat is to cut the beef into strips then place in a plastic bag overnight with 1/2 t baking soda. Before preparing the recipe, rinse the beef off twice and dry on paper towels. Other than that difference, I followed the recipe to a T. Next time might add a few dried chilies, because I like the heat, but the sauce is wonderful! Read More

(776)
dabbler
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2009
OK... if you don't like people who don't follow the recipe, yet review it anyway - then don't read any further! I followed the cooking instructions, but I didn't have some of the ingredients, so I substituted, using what I had on hand. I didn't have oyster sauce or sherry, so I used hoisin and extra amounts of soy sauce, and I substituted brown sugar for the white - just because. Instead of fresh, I used powdered ginger, onion, and garlic, which I added to the marinade. I marinated the meat for 2 hours, which was good - but overnight would be better. I used the Normandy frozen veggie blend (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots) from Sam's and added a large sweet onion. I don't measure anything - just guesstimate, dump, and taste-test until it suits me. It turned out very tasty! I'll make this version as written when I have all the ingredients - but, I'll be doing my own version again too! If this one is half as good as mine, I'll be happy happy! Read More

(404)
007m52
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2009
Most excellent! I tried it with beef and also with chicken. I really like it with chicken. I will be using this recipe often. Read More

(84)
katach62
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2010
Wow. This was good. I wasn't able to make it exactly as written - didn't have oyster sauce or sherry. Used powder ginger instead of ginger root. And still, it all pulled together and had a really good flavor. Thanks ! Read More

(76)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
02/10/2010
This was very good but a little sweet and the sauce was a bit runny more like a broth. I followed the recipe as written but cut the sesame oil to one tsp as I'm not a big fan of the strong flavor/odor. I marinated the meat for about 6 hours. I will make this recipe again but will omit the sugar and increase the corn starch (possibly mix a little with soy sauce and whisk it in before adding the broccoli back.) Thanks for a tasty recipe! Read More

(72)
laneko
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2011
I LOVE this sauce. I actually have never made this recipe with beef but I have made it several times with tofu broccoli carrots onion and red bell pepper. It comes out great every time!! Thank you! If you want to make this with Tofu make sure you marinate the tofu with half of the sauce for 2-3 hours. Read More

(50)
jgt
Rating: 2 stars
08/01/2011
The beef is kinda tough if you just throw it in pan. If you parboil in diluted sauce for about 20 mins the meat is very tender as in restaurant style. Read More

(46)
Dani
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2009
VERY good!! Doesn't have the "exact" restaurant taste, but definitly a new addition to my recipe collection! I kept the ingredients the same other than I used chicken breast and doubled the sauce. I didn't think these changes changed the recipe so I could still give it an accurate rating. The second time I made this I added fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts and corn (the stuff commonly used in asian recipe's). Thanks Dianne!!!! Read More

(45)
