Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting
A decadent whipped cream and cream cheese frosting that has everyone asking if they can lick the bowl. It pipes very well.
A decadent whipped cream and cream cheese frosting that has everyone asking if they can lick the bowl. It pipes very well.
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY! Thank you! A few of you have mentioned lumps in the frosting. What works for me, I warm my mixing bowl with hot water first. It is just enough warmth to "melt?" the cream cheese. Then use a chilled bowl for the Whipped cream, whip till very stiff. Maybe why some are having trouble with it being runny. Fold together and it is absolutely scrumptious!! Awesome flavor! So much lighter than a Cream Cheese frosting. It won't over power the flavor of your cake. Had many requests. MAY I ADD A HINT TO ALL WHO HAVE HAD TROUBLE WITH THIS RECIPE BEING RUNNY! IF USING THE SAME BOWL AND BEATERS YOU MUST WHIP THE CREAM FIRST. IF THERE IS EVEN A HINT OF THE CREAM CHEESE (OILY SUBSTANCE) IN THE BOWL OR ON THE BEATERS YOU WILL NOT GET YOUR CREAM TO "WHIP" UP TO A STIFF CONSISTENCY, WHICH MEANS THE FROSTING WILL BE TOO RUNNY. YOU MUST TRY AGAIN. VERY DELICIOUS!Read More
This was a real, real disappointment. There is NO WAY you can pipe this frosting...it is soooooooo soft and runny. I am an part time cake decorator so I am very familiar with piping frosting. I placed my bowl and beaters in the freezer and chilled my whipped cream. It was still too soft to really ice anything other than a flat sheet cake. After reading the reviews I noted that some people said use only 1 cup of whipped cream and not 1 ½ cups. Possibly that may have made it a little thicker. But my point is...the recipe as written does not work. Another reviewer suggested that this frosting can only be used on a flat, sheet type cake and I totally agree. I used this to frost a 10 inch angel food cake and it just started to drip/slide down the sides. It did not hold up well.....and that was after refrigerating and trying to chill/thicken it up. I would never make this again....stick will regular, buttercream creamcheese frosting. If you enjoy carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting you will not enjoy this fluffy, runny, whipped cream version.Read More
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY! Thank you! A few of you have mentioned lumps in the frosting. What works for me, I warm my mixing bowl with hot water first. It is just enough warmth to "melt?" the cream cheese. Then use a chilled bowl for the Whipped cream, whip till very stiff. Maybe why some are having trouble with it being runny. Fold together and it is absolutely scrumptious!! Awesome flavor! So much lighter than a Cream Cheese frosting. It won't over power the flavor of your cake. Had many requests. MAY I ADD A HINT TO ALL WHO HAVE HAD TROUBLE WITH THIS RECIPE BEING RUNNY! IF USING THE SAME BOWL AND BEATERS YOU MUST WHIP THE CREAM FIRST. IF THERE IS EVEN A HINT OF THE CREAM CHEESE (OILY SUBSTANCE) IN THE BOWL OR ON THE BEATERS YOU WILL NOT GET YOUR CREAM TO "WHIP" UP TO A STIFF CONSISTENCY, WHICH MEANS THE FROSTING WILL BE TOO RUNNY. YOU MUST TRY AGAIN. VERY DELICIOUS!
This was a real, real disappointment. There is NO WAY you can pipe this frosting...it is soooooooo soft and runny. I am an part time cake decorator so I am very familiar with piping frosting. I placed my bowl and beaters in the freezer and chilled my whipped cream. It was still too soft to really ice anything other than a flat sheet cake. After reading the reviews I noted that some people said use only 1 cup of whipped cream and not 1 ½ cups. Possibly that may have made it a little thicker. But my point is...the recipe as written does not work. Another reviewer suggested that this frosting can only be used on a flat, sheet type cake and I totally agree. I used this to frost a 10 inch angel food cake and it just started to drip/slide down the sides. It did not hold up well.....and that was after refrigerating and trying to chill/thicken it up. I would never make this again....stick will regular, buttercream creamcheese frosting. If you enjoy carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting you will not enjoy this fluffy, runny, whipped cream version.
Very Good recipe. If you are concerned about it not being stiff enough for decorating I would do the following. Dissolve 1 Tablespoon unflavored gelatin in 2-3 T boiling water. Strain out lumps if necessary. While beating the finished frosting very fast with mixer pour in hot gelatin mixture. I know this may seem odd-beating quickly and adding hot liquid but it works. Keep beating for a minute or two until it is well mixed (if not there will be lumps of gelatin). The frosting will stand up much better for decorating, I've used it many times for borders, writing and other (nothing too fancy though). The frosting will hold its shape after it is decorated for a few days.
I make large special occasion/wedding cakes. This recipe is a definite winner in the taste category, but it's only good as a filling. I was very disappointed in it as a frosting because it has way too many airholes, and it just doesn't firm up enough when chilled to be stable (and not slide off the cake). It does truly taste wonderful, and would be great as a fruit tart filling. I made a double batch decorate a large cake and ditched that plan shortly after I started frosting the cake. I read that it piped well, but I could just tell that was not going to work (and NO, my cream was not over whipped!). Note to the person who tried to substitute powdered sugar in this recipe: Powdered sugar is less sweet than granulated sugar, so you need 1 3/4 c powdered sugar to equal 1 c white granulated sugar. You can't always substitute powdered for granulated, but in this case you can. Actually, now that I think about it, powdered sugar contains 3% cornstarch which might aid in firming this recipe up a bit - I'll give it a try using powdered sugar next time.
I was nervous to make this based on the same concerns and problems coming up in many reviews and I was using this for a round devil's food cake. I always chill beaters and copper bowl.Chilled heavy cream also. Cream cheese was room temp. Debated the sugar issue:10x or granulated and chose to stick to the recipe. I beat the cream until it was almost like butter and placed it back in freezer while doing the rest. I whipped the sugar/cheese forever and there was no grainy text. When I put it together I could see that it seemed somewhat 'loose' so decided to put it back in the freezer for another 15 min. Garnished w/strawberries as seen in the pic and placed them between a papertowel to draw up the extra moisture and not leave pink 'footprints' on my frosting, or slide down the sides from wetness. The cake frosted fine although it is a very whippy frosting even after all the extra precautions. I wouldn't hesitate to just whip it up and throw it on a sheet cake but would take the extra time when doing a round cake. The taste is incredible. I love it because it is not sugary sweet but sweet enough and complimented by the cream cheese. I agree that this would make an A-1 fruit dip!!! Slathered liberally on the cake and still had about 1/2 a cottage cheese container left over so it does make plenty! I absolutely love this and would be great with almond extract on a cherry cake. This is definitely a keeper. thank you so much for such a lovely whippy non-sickening frosting!
Since I wanted to pipe the frosting onto cupcakes, and given some reviews indicated this frosting wasn't firm enough for that, I adjusted the sugar and cream to suit my needs. I used powdered sugar rather than white, and reduced the whipping cream to 3/4 cup. Once I had the frosting made I chilled it just long enough to make it of piping consistency. This was a light, fluffy cream cheese frosting which was the perfect choice for "Red Velvet Cupcakes," also from this site.
ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT ICING AND FILLING!!! I used this on a yellow cake for my husband's birthday and HE even said the icing made the cake. IT TASTES WONDERFUL!! You HAVE to be patient while you're whipping the cream because it can take a while, but you will know the cream is ready when it looks like Cool Whip. Also, make sure to stick the beaters and the bowl (I prefer a glass bowl) in the freezer for about 15 minutes before you whip the heavy cream. Your cream cheese MUST be at room temperature or you will end up with lumps. You'll find that if you do it right, this icing is light enough that it spreads PERFECTLY onto your cake, not like the tubs of icing you buy in the store. THIS ICING IS GREAT!!
Wow. This is amazing. I just frosted some pumpkin cupcakes with it and they are perfect. I had absolutely no problem with runniness, and can imagine piping this. It isn't really stiff, but it could happen. I did as another reviewer suggested and whipped my cream in a separate bowl than the other stuff. I happen to have a copper bowl, which I put in the fridge to chill for maybe 30-45 minutes first. I also kept the cream cheese cold, and I think this is important. Just by nature of beating something like this you warm it up, so I took this straight from the fridge and used it. I also chilled that bowl. I whipped it for a good long time - at least five minutes. I took little samples of it because I thought I was done, but when I tasted it I crunched on grains of sugar. After more beating and careful folding, I was done. This is amazing stuff. Just a little bite from the cream cheese, but otherwise light and fluffy with a wonderful vanilla flavor. What I don't know is how they will hold up overnight or for any length of time, so I'll post when I know that. Update: I made this on a Sunday night and took the cupcakes to work. One woman who ate one on Tuesday said it was the most amazing thing she had ever tasted and it was just wrong to moan and groan so much over the frosting. Thought that was a pretty good review, and convinced me that the frosting held up for a couple of days!
I've played around with this recipe a bit and found the right adjustments in order to make a frosting that will hold up to the weight of a layer cake, taste like cream cheese, and still not have that dense pasty texture of most cream cheese icings. 1 cup pasteurized heavy cream, cold 2 tbs granulated sugar 1 package Oetker (or other brand) whipped cream stabilizer 16 oz cream cheese, softened 4 tbs unsalted butter, softened 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted vanilla extract to taste Beat together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla. In a separate bowl with clean beaters whip the cream, granulated sugar, and stabilizer until medium peaks form. Add a bit of the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture. Stir to combine. Fold in the remaining whipped cream in two additions.
This is the ultimate in frostings! I use it exclusively on my famous carrot cake that I make for the holidays. It is easy to make, and it is very flavorful, delicate, and simply sublime! It is does require cool temperatures, especially when making it, so be sure to lightly soften the cream cheese just enough to work with it. If your room is too warm the frosting will be a bit runny. I found that it will snap back into form if you spread it quickly and then refridgerate it immediately. Some trial and error, but well worth it!
I was unsure about this recipe after reading some of the reviews. Here are my conclusion, however. First, you can definitely pipe with this. I used it to make cute swirls on mini and regular cupcakes. You just have to get the stuff cool enough. Chill a metal bowl, the beaters, and the cream in the freezer for 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, blend the cream cheese and sugar on med-high speed with the mixer (preferably the stand type) for at least 5 minutes. Put this mixture in the fridge while you whip the cream to very stiff peaks--stiffer than you would want for garnishing your favorite dessert. After you mix the cream in, chill the finished product for 15 minutes or so and that will make it firm enough to pipe. Although I wouldn't attempt any detailed piping, you can definitely do rosettes, shells, and swirls. Next, the taste is very pleasing but mild. Don't expect a really strong cream cheese flavor. That being said, this frosting is delicious and would work well with a lighter cake. As far as the type of sugar to use--I made the recipe as stated. The key to eliminating grittiness is to blend the heck out of the cream cheese and sugar mixture. Substituting powdered sugar would work as well, so feel free to swap it up. I hope these hints help--you should definitely give this recipe a try if you are looking for a change from the usual.
I have used this recipe several times. First off, it tastes AMAZING! It is the perfect combination of richness without being too heavy or too sweet. If you're like most of my family, and you cringe at the sweetness of buttercream halfway thru a slice of cake, you WILL love this flavor. I can just about eat this straight out of the bowl, if I didn't know better. I have made this with and without altering the recipe by substituting powdered sugar. It is slightly firmer with powdered sugar (do add 1 3/4 C. instead of 1 C). I should also mention that I do freeze my metal mixing bowl and balloon whisk attachment prior to beating the cream (old trick I've used for years anyway). I whip the cream first, then transfer it into another bowl, then it goes into the freezer while I mixed the cream cheese and sugar. Once I take my whipped cream out of the freezer and mix them together in the metal mixer bowl, I return it to the freezer until I frost my cake. I don't leave it long enough to freeze, maybe 15 minutes tops. But the chill helps it to stay firm, I'm sure. My favorite way to use this recipe is as a filling/frosting for a layered strawberry shortcake. Amazing flavors! My only complaint is that everyone asks for this cake for their birthday and it isn't exactly a fun one to decorate. I much prefer playing around with buttercream and fondant so it would be NICE if someone would ask for a regular cake one day! Not that it has anything to do with this recipe! : )
This is a fabulous recipe. As the title clearly states, it is *whipped*, as in, fluffy. It pipes beautifully. I have never had it turn out too thin to pipe, and I've made it dozens of times. Nor would I consider adding any kind of stabilizer or starch or gelatin. I will vary the amount of sugar, depending on what I'm using it for. As it is, this is pretty darn sweet. I blend the softened cream cheese and sugar together, with a stand mixer, first; until there is no trace of grittiness from the sugar. I frequently whip the cream in the same bowl without washing the bowl. This is cream we are whipping, not egg whites. I have used this as a filling and frosting for layer cakes without a problem.
The BEST cream cheese frosting I have ever had. I did take another persons comment and subtituted the white sugar for 1 3/4 C of Confectioners Sugar and it came out incredable. This definitely be used quite often.
Great frosting, but one you have to play with to get the right consistency for piping... I was using this for cupcakes so I used confectioners' sugar vs. white sugar a bit more cream cheese and cut back on the whipping cream. Overall, it was delicious but needed a little work.
This is an absolutely wonderful frosting for those of us who do NOT like sickeningly sweet frostings! I took the suggestion to use 1 3/4 cup conf. sugar, instead of regular sugar. I froze the bowl and beaters for 15 minutes before whipping the cream to stiff peaks, and it was no problem at all. I then put bowl of whipped cream into the frig to keep it cold. After cleaning the beaters, I then creamed the room temperature cream cheese and sugar together in a different bowl, then beat in salt and vanilla. Again, no problem. Folded the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, and the result was wonderful! I had more than enough frosting for my 9" x 13" pan of carrot cake. If you are careful to follow the temperature directions, this is actually a very easy recipe. This is a keeper for me!
Excellent!!! I am going to add a photo soon. This was not runny at all. I followed the recipe as is and frosted a two layer chocolate cake (too much chocolate chocolate cake, on this site) with lots of strawberries...sooo good!!! If you have not made whip cream before be sure to follow these tips: chill beaters and bowl before mixing - mix until you have the consistency you want. If you over mix your cream will turn to butter, if you under mix your cream will be runny. Once you have made whip cream put it in the fridge while you make the cheese mix. When cheese mixture is well mixed, fold in whipped cream. If you do not know how to fold it in, do not be scared. Pour whip cream on top of cheese mixture and stir in by scraping down the far side of bowl and coming up the other side. (Bringing some cheese mix to the top) continue this motion turning the bowl a little each time, until you have an even consistency throughout. I hope this helps.
I love this frosting!! After reading some reviews I changed it up a bit. Instead of regular sugar I used 1 3/4 cups of powdered sugar to cream cheese portion and also added 1 teaspoon of cornstarch to the heavy cream portion. I froze the whipping utensil and mixing bowl and the heavy cream for about 15 minutes. I whipped the cream for about 2 minutes on the highest setting and then added the cornstarch, beating it until it is very stiff almost butter!! This way when you add the cream cheese to it, it doesn't get too soft. Mine came out awesome...not overpoweringly sweet...perfect for frosting AND piping!!
This recipe obviously doesn't really need to be reviewed again, but I wanted to let anyone know who is worried about some of the reviews that stated that the frosting is too runny and wouldn't pipe, that they shouldn't be concerned. I'm not sure what mistake those who had problems made, but it certainly isn't the recipe. I made it as stated with NO changes and it is perfect, would absolutely pipe, and tastes fantastic. Obviously with it calling for real whipped cream, this isn't an icing that can stand up to being at room temperature very long, but that's an easy trade off for me so I can enjoy real whipped cream instead of the store bought kind that has to use partially hydrogenated oil to be able to stand up to warmer temps. This is an excellent icing. It's got a wonderful texture and is just sweet enough. It is a great icing to use for cakes that are already very sweet on their own. It will be my "go to" white frosting anytime I don't need to have a cake that will be sitting out for a long period of time. If the kind of icing you need is one that you want to be able to sit out on the counter all the time, then you need to stick with a buttercream frosting. Make sure you use a high quality whipping cream. I have found that the cheaper ones, in fact, don't hold their "whip" as well over time (also make sure it is very cold). I also refrigerated my frosting over night so the cream cheese could get cold again and help with the frosting not being too thin. Hope this helps some!
I knew there had to be a whipped cream, cream cheese frosting recipe out there! I love this site. Hey you guys, even I, an "intermediate" level cook, know how to stabilize whipped cream: Soften 1 envelope Knox gelatin in 1/4 c. water. Then microwave it for 30 sec. (watch it so it doesn't boil over the cup. You will have a mess and blame me for it.) Stir the thick mixture until gelatin has melted. It smells weird, but you won't taste it in the whipped cream. Then let it cool. Don't use it while warm. When you whip the cream, add the gelatin when you put in the sugar. It will keep the cream stiff and will hold it from separating. Good luck.
Absolutely delicious! I used less sugar called for & added some pureed strawberry/raspberry into the frosting which made it very raspberry-ish which is absolutely to die for. Frosted on my from the scratch strawberry cake. Will definately make this again & again.
I have a cupcake business and this is one of the frostings I use on carrot cake... it's fabulous! Just make sure you whip the heavy cream VERY FIRM. Then I fold it in the best I can with a spatula, then I quickly whip it with the hand mixer for just like 30 seconds to make sure it fully incorporates, it's great!
I think this recipe has wonderful flavor. I don't understand why other reviewers are calling it bland. Maybe they did not add enough vanilla. I must admit - I'm always a little heavy handed with the vanilla. I used my frosting for an orange layer cake so I added just a splash of orange extract also. The reason I rated it a 4 instead of a 5 is because of the sugar choice. I can't figure out why this recipe uses granulated sugar and not confectioners/powdered sugar. The granulated sugar results taste fine but the granules were noticable in the frosting. My thought is that a powdered sugar would produce a much smoother and non gritty frosting. But don't let that comment stop you from making this frosting. It's very very tasty and a wonderful idea and a welcome change from the traditional heavy cream cheese frosting. The whipped cream adds such a fluffiness to the frosting and the results of this frosting are PURE white which is hard to get when you make a buttercream recipe because butter is yellow. But to make it pure white you must use the "clear vanilla extract". I would say this frosting will go well on any cake recipe you choose. I'm sure it would be an ideal recipe to flavor with wonderful extracts also. Try it!
This is a really great frosting. Don't be nervous that it calls for regular white sugar - don't be tempted to use confectioner's instead. Just be patient and mix it until smooth, as directed. It will suddenly go from grainy to silky. Don't rush it! What you'll end up with is delightful - it would go well with so many flavors: strawberry, pumpkin, carrot cake all come to mind. I used it for strawberry cake and loved it (so did everyone else).
I normally don't make frosting for cakes. This one is excellent, easy to make, and holds up well for a day or two in the refrigerator. I can't recommend it highly enough.
This recipe is excellent, it's my go-to recipe for my strawberry shortcake cake! It's light and fluffy and it's the most beautiful frosting I can imagine. The only thing I noticed when reviewing it was that people are having trouble with the amount of cream used in the recipe because it makes the frosting a little thinner and less able to stand up than needed. The best way to get around that is not to reduce the amount of cream, because in my opinion that makes it less fluffy. I always make it by whipping the cream cheese, sugar, salt and vanilla for about 2 minutes with a stand mixer (with the whisk attachment) and then just adding the heavy cream to that mixture, and whipping it together until it's to your desired consistency. Works every time for me and turns into a gorgeous frosting!
I've made this frosting several times and love it each and every time. I follow the recipe as is, and have even substituted almond extract for the vanilla (cutting it from 1 tsp to 1/2 tsp). Recently I frosted nearly 70 cupcakes with this for my Grandson's first birthday and got rave reviews all the way around! Made three batches, adding food coloring to two - worked GREAT! Have to say that my Kitchenaide mixer made whipping the whipping cream nice and stiff which made the frosting easier to pipe with the star tip.
This is the perfect cream cheese frosting ever! I omitted the salt because the cream cheese is salty enough to our taste. Other than that, followed exactly. So light, flufy and full of flavor. Not too heavy like traditional cream cheese frosting, and not too light like whipped cream frosting. Perfect! Would go great with any cake, but especially perfect with carrot cake. I am sure that even those who do not usually like cream cheese frosting, would love this one! Thank you!
This frosting is GREAT!!! I used it to frost cupcakes and it piped really well. The ONLY problem I have is that if I leave the cupcakes out it gets very soft, but not to the point of melting. Next time I will add some powdered gelatin to my cream before whipping it. I will keep this recipe for ever!
I was skeptical about how stiff this frosting would be, but it was great and SOOOO delicious! The key is to make sure your whipped cream is beat to very stiff peaks. I put it on strawberry cake, it was very light and refreshing dessert. I can't wait to try it with lemon cupcakes! So good, I highly recommend!
Tried this... Ingredients are great but the directions need more input. Read all reviews and found that "KATSKI" was right on. Try this and see. You will change your mind if you gave a poor previous preview. Thanks for a gret recipe.
I used this recipe to frost and decorate a two-layer cake for my sister's birthday party. The frosting started to slide off the top of the cake as soon as I began applying it. After adding confectioners sugar to thicken it, I finished frosting the cake but it still continued to slide down. By the time we cut the cake, this frosting had slid off the side of the cake into a pool on the cake plate. What a mess!! It tasted good but BEWARE - don't use for a anything but a 13x9 cake in a pan!
This really cannot be called a "frosting." It is a whipped cream topping for a flat sheet cake or bar recipe. Don't think that you can actually frost and decorate a cake with this. It is very runny.....and I whipped the cream until stiff peaks formed and chilled the entire mixture well before putting in on my cake. If you like buttercream or cream cheese frosting this is not for you. If you like a rather bland whipped cream frosting give it a try. I did not like it at all and I don't agree with all the rave reviews.
This is delicious on pumpkin cake, and box recipe cupcakes. We found extra freezes well for at least a week (just cover very tightly) and is tasty for dipping thin mints and berries into. It has more "kick" than whipped cream frosting, but is lighter than traditional frosting. Perfect combination for a light dessert!
I just got done making this recipe and it turned out fantastic and tastes great too! I was a little leary since other reviewers had trouble with the consistency being less than desirable but thought i would give it a go anyway. I used my KitchenAid stand mixer and chilled the stainless steel bowl in the freezer for about 15 minutes before starting. I whipped the cream as directed using my wire whip attachment and then placed into a separate bowl when done. I then added the cold cream cheese, sugar (I used C & H Baker`s Sugar Ultra-Fine Pure Cane Sugar) and vanilla into my mixer bowl and beat until smooth and creamy using the beater blade attachment. I then removed the beater and using a rubber spatula I slowly folded the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Turned out great! Thanks for the yummy recipe!
This is an amazing frosting....quick, easy, and absolutely delicious. I used it in a strawberry shortcake recipe, and it was wonderful.
The best word to describe this frosting is: WOW!!! A week after using this frosting to make a Flag Cake for Independence Day I'm still getting rave reviews about this frosting and requests for the recipe. The next time you want to make a Cream Cheese Frosting give this one a try. It's not too sweet, light in texture and ultra creamy. You will NOT be sorry you tried this recipe.
This frosting is by far ‘the best’ cream cheese frosting ever!! I first made this when making the recipe ‘Frosted Banana Bars’ by deltaj, which was a reviewer recommendation. This works great whenever cream cheese frosting is needed – red velvet cake, carrot cake, spice bars, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bars, etc. As recommended by others DO NOT let the cream cheese get too warm. I only leave mine on the counter for no more than 10 minutes. I also use the whole pint (2 cups) of whipping cream instead of the 1 ½ of which the recipe calls for. I do this simply so I don’t have any leftovers, and I find the ½ cup addition only makes the frosting fluffier. Whether it is made with 1 ½ or 2 cups of whipping cream, you will not be disappointed only addicted!
I made this frosting awhile back and it was a hit!! I spread it on a chocolate cake, my son and his wife came for the weekend they thought it was totally delicious not a piece of cake was left, i did not find it runny while it is not as stiff as traditional frostings it worked wonders on my cake, i plan on having it as a fruit dip soon at an up coming BBQ plan on having soon, i really thought this was super yummy and not heavy and sweet like alot of frostings, its a 5 star for me!!!!!!!
This cream chesse frosting is absolutely grand! I made it with fat free cream cheese, room temperature and it was a success on a carrot cake...the trick is to have patience with the whipping cream, it will be well worth the time spent when everyone is raving over it!
This is just an amazing recipe. It has great flavor! To me it is just the right amount of sweetness! I'm not big on sweet frosting and this is just right. I made this for a cake that I had taken to work and everyone loved it. I had everyone asking for the recipe! Thanks
Super yummy frosting! Used 3/4 cups powder sugar. 2 tsp vanilla. No almond on hand. Held up perfectly!
This frosting is SO GOOD, it didn't leave you feeling sick like all other buttercream cheese frosting. I used 1 cup of heavy cream instead, and did chill my beater and bowl in the freezer for 20mins. Quick tips, if you want the whipped toppings to hold up better, I added 2 tablespoon of confectionary sugar to the topping, and beat til it stiff. And i placed them in freezer while beating the cream cheese. For the cream cheese, I used 10oz instead for stronger cream cheese taste and dumped it into food processor, and once smoooth, i added fine sugar to it, and beat til smooth and no lump. Transferred into another bowl, and then I folded in the whipped cream. I chilled the topping for another 15mins, so it is more easy to spread without being too soft on my round red velvet cake. Being a whipped topping base, you definitely have to keep your cake chill. This is definitely a keeper, as my family kept on asking for more!
Terrific frosting recipe! Very simple and easy! I made this to put on a vanilla cake I made for a birthday. I had no trouble whipping this up! It was my first time making frosting, so I was a little nervous on how it would turn out. It was fantastic! The only thing I had to change in this recipe was the amount o the vanilla. I reduce it down to 1/2 teaspoon. I kept everything else the same. I loved making this, and my friends enjoy eating this too! I had a friend who didn't like cream cheese, but she loved this! I would recommend this recipe to anyone!
This recipe is the only one I use for my Red Vevet cakes/cupcakes and Banana Bars. It makes alot of frosting so I usually cut the recipe in half. It IS critical you fold the mixture, not beat it. Otherwise, this turns runny and not the ideal consistency for spreading. Your usual cream cheese frostings can be very heavy-this one is not. It is light and perfect every time.
My boyfriend wishes he could give this more than 5 stars. I made it for his birthday cake and it was quite the crowd pleaser. Perfect for ppl who don't like really sweet frostings. FYI - we learned that it doesn't hold up in heat - at all.
nice and light. Goes great with Easy Chocolate Banana cake from this site!!!
Wonderful icing. If you let it sit in the frig a while, it sets up enough to be very usable on a variety of cakes. I have been using a recipe like this for 20 years and our favorite is to bake a chocolate cake in a 9 x 13 pan. Let it cool. Spread this mixture on and let set in the frig a while. Top with a can of cherry pie filling- swirling a bit to get a marbled effect and let sit in frig until ready to use. We use it for birthday cakes and special occasions and get asked for the recipe often. I have had friends call from across the continent if they lose this recipe. Raspberry pie filling tastes great with the chocolate and this frosting as well. Thanks for a great recipe.
Fantastic. You CAN absolutely pipe this - anyone who said they can't didn't make it right.
Yum!! This is fantastic frosting! I added about 1/2 c raspberry juice (raspberries and water put in a blender then strained) into mine because I wanted it to taste like raspberry, and it turned out great! Very light, airy, fluffy, and delicious, but yet the right consistency for piping onto my cupcakes. I recommend, though, to others who may want to add a different flavor to scale back on the vanilla. Its a little much if you're going for any flavor other than vanilla.
Very tasty on a spice cake, not too sweet. Make sure to thicken and be quick if your planing on piping with it. It will break down if reaches room temp, or over worked. Remember to keep refridgerated!
Delicious very easy to make. not your typical heavy frosting its very light and fluffy.
Very delicious frosting! I like to use cool whip instead of the heavy whipping cream
Excellent Frosting! My only recommendation is whip the heavy cream AFTER doing the other portion; my cream flattened by the time I folded it in (still very good though!) but I enjoyed this frosting and it WAS bowl-lickable :)
Simply Delicious! I did however take the advice of others and used confectioners sugar instead of the granulated, it gives it a much better (stiffer) consistency that doesn't drip down the sides. Thanks so much!! :D
Not quite the recipe I was looking for. A little too whipped vs frosting. Will keep looking.
This is one of the best frostings I have made. I use it as is and sometime I add some flavor. Lemon was a hit. I added lemon extract in place of vanilla and some fresh lemon zest with a few drops of yellow food coloring. Today I made chocolate. I added half a cup of coco powder to my cream cheese mix. It was just devine.
I jove this cream cheese frosting recipe. The whipping cream makes it less sweet, fluffy and easy to spread.
This was great and easy to make. Put it on a chocolate cake I made and the family loved it. Thanks!!
ADDICTING. Served on Sam's Carrot Cake - could not stop eating this.
I like the flavor of a cream cheese frosting. I usually don't like the richness, though. Cream cheese frosting tends to overpower the cake. I went on a quest to find a less heavy frosting. This one is perfect!! It spreads like a dream. It doesn't separate. It accentuates the cake without overpowering. Perfect!! I even had some left over and put it in my coffee. Try it in hot chocolate, or on some spiced apple cider! Perfect perfect perfect!!! Love this one!
Make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature. Otherwise you will have little lumps all over the icing. It tasted good, not too sweet, but the presentation was awful because it was lumpy. This is definately not as rich as regular cream cheese frosting if you are looking for a light alternative.
Great frosting. I had no problems..I added in 1/3 cup confectionery sugar to my heavy cream(I only had 1 1/4 cup)and whipped it for a good 5 minutes until it was thick(I added in the sugar thinking the recipe said to add in whipped cream-oops-came out so good though!). I didn't soften my cream cheese that much..thinking maybe that is why other people were getting runny frosting. I must say it came out perfect and it spread on my "strawberry Cake I" cake from this site beautifully. THANKS.
When I read the recipe for this frosting I was excited to make it...then I read the reviews and was a little worried but decided to go ahead and follow the recipe to the letter. I mean its frosting..if it doesn't turn out, toss it and start over, right? If followed exactly this is the best frosting ever! It is not runny by any stretch of the imagination, in fact while I was folding the cream cheese mixture and the wipped cream together it stopped my mixer several times and I had to help it along by hand. The only thing I can figure out is that those that have said so did not whip their cream long enough. Try it; I don't think you will be disappointed.
this THE best frosting EVER!! I could eat it by itself! Thanks so much for sharing it!
This was very light and creamy. I used this on a 2-layer 9 inch chocolate birthday cake. I was nervous to try white sugar for a special occasion, so I just used 3/4 cup powdered sugar (it wasn't too sweet with that). But I want to try the regular white sugar next time to see the difference. I used the tips to chill the bowl and beaters, I let the cream cheese set out for about 15 minutes, and I beat the whipping cream for about 2 minutes on high speed. Thanks again for the great recipe!
Absolutely DEVINE!!! So light and fluffy. Really good on red velvet cupcakes. I used castor sugar instead of normal white sugar and it came out light and dreamy.
I didn't have vanilla so I used about a teaspoon of maple syrup and it was amazing. I can't get enough of this frosting. In fact I wouldn't call it frosting, it's so light and fluffy. It isn't too sweet it just melts in your mouth. Amazing!
I used strawberry cream cheese and I thought this frosting tasted great. It is a little soft, and I did put it in the freezer for about 10 mins before I frosted my cupcakes... I gave the recipe 5 stars for it's nice, light taste.
Excellent light cream frosting...super easy and turns out perfect!
Delicious. I used powdered sugar in place of regular sugar and made it as filling for whoopie pies. Thank you...I'll use over and over.
This icing tasted great although I'd be tempted to add a little more sugar. I used powdered sugar as I was short on granulated. The icing wasn't quite as smooth as I'd hoped, but maybe I should have beat the cream cheese mixture together longer before adding my whipped cream.
This is definitely my favorite frosting for almost any cake or cookies! thanks for sharing!
Absolutely AWESOME! Yum, Yum, Yum! I frosted my son's bday cake with this and got rave reviews. The only problem I had with it was that it would thin out when I stirred in the food coloring. But that's because it's the type of frosting you need to fold, not stir. So might be best if you just keep it white.
I live near Buffalo,NY and in our grocery stores we have 'Whip it". Its made by Dr. Oetker from Canada. Its a whipped cream stabilizer. I use this every time I'm making a whipped cream topping,it keepe the cream stiff so that you can pipe with it and it holds its shape.Added to this frosting recipe it makes beautiful decorated cakes and cupcakes.Its one package to 1 cup of whipping cream.
I agree with one of the reviews that it's really best as a filling, not all over frosting, but honestly...I just didn't like how it tasted!
Notes about technique. 1. Use stabilized whipped cream 2. Use superfine sugar 3. Use slightly warm cream cheese 4. Finally - add the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture in stages. Add 1/3 whipped cream and fold then add another 1/3 whipped cream, fold and finally add the last 1/3 and fold. Put in refridgerator for a few minutes and voila - yummy, creamy pipe-able frosting.
This recipe makes a perfect lightly sweet, fluffy, cream cheese frosting. If this frosting doesn't turn out well, it's a technique problem, not a recipe problem. Beating the whipped cream to "stiff peaks" and using the proper folding technique are probably the big issues. Proper folding will keep your frosting fluffy and firm and not turn into goop. If your frosting is too soft or runny, either the whipped cream was underbeaten and not at stiff peaks, the whipped cream wasn't properly folded (ex. was stirred or worked too much), or both. If you have trouble folding the whipped cream (or are new to folding), add a few tablespoons of milk to the cream cheese mixture first. The finished frosting will be softer but it'll be easier to fold.
This frosting is awesome! Followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect and delicious. Very rich though so I would not suggest putting it on super sweet cakes. And yes you can pipe this and yes you can use this frosting for cakes other than a sheet cake. I have used this frosting for double layer cakes and cupcakes. It is important to remember that is a whipped cream frosting. It will melt if you leave it out too long! Also you MUST get the cream to stiffen. This takes about 10 minutes in my kitchen aid on medium speed. You don't want to whip the cream too fast as this will make the molecules bind to each other instead of getting air molecules in between them as this is what you want.
SUCH a great frosting! I piped it out and it worked wonderfully. Here's what I did...I thoroughly whipped just 1 cup of heavy cream in a separate bowl and stuck it in the refrigerator, then I put the sugar / cream cheese mixture in a pot on low heat on the stove, just to get it a hair above room temperature. I mixed the cream cheese and sugar with a spoon as it was on the stovetop until it was almost totally smooth. I removed it from heat for a few minutes, then added it all at once to the bowl containing the chilled, very whipped heavy cream. I mixed all ingredients until velvety smooth and immediately placed in a piping bag. I then put the piping bag in the refrigerator for an hour or so, and when it was time to decorate my apple turnovers, the consistency of the frosting was PERFECT for piping. Not too runny or lumpy. Just right. The flavor is wonderful as well...sweet, light, creamy, and not overpoweringly sugary. Tastes divine and looks beautiful. Thanks for the recipe! Will use again and again!
Don't expect this to be a true cake icing - it will not pipe and in my opinion doesn't even have that great of a taste. I made this icing for a carrot cake for a party and am very disappointed. I used it to fill the middle so I didn't waste it and made more traditional cream cheese icing to frost it.
This was delicious. I wanted a fluffy frosting to put between my Red Velvet Sandwhich cookies, to resemble Ice Cream. This was PERFECT. I followed the directions.. chilling the bowl for the whipped cream (and doing it first) then warming a seperate bowl for the cream cheese making sure that I whipped both to fluffy consistency. Everyone loved it, will be making this again.
This is our absolute go-to, all purpose, foolproof frosting. It pipes so beautifully, and it's so sweet and cream-cheesy without being heavy. I've been making it for over three years now...thanks so much for sharing the recipe. :)
I was very worried to try this because I didn't have any vanilla extract. But I wanted to try sonething different for dinner. This is by far one of the best tasting frosting I have ever tried!! I actually started eating the frosting right out of the bowl...sooo good!
I have made this a few times and it is spectacular! I made the mistake of using low fat cream cheese and it didn't turn out nearly as well. I added crushed oreos and used it as a filling in my daughters b-day cake and got tons of compliments! Delicious!!!
I prepared this recipe with a chocolate cake, and although the frosting is absolutely delicious, I didn't find that it went well with it. It is extremely tasty (if you use fat-free cream cheese, you'll get the same taste), I'd recommend using it with carrot cake.
My sweetheart usually hates cream cheese frosting, but this was perfect. The whipped cream took just enough of the "bite" out of the cream cheese.
Oh my goodness! oh my goodness! This is one of the best recipes I've found on this site. My mother turns 95 tomorrow and when I asked her what she wanted for her birthday dinner, she said, "I don't care as long as you make that cake again with that frosting." She is raving all over her assisted living facility about her daughter's (me) fabulous cake - Betty Crocker Devil's Food boxed cake mix! I think you could smear this frosting on cardboard and it would be awesome! Followed the hints - put my bowl and beaters in the freezer for a few hours before whipping the cream. I used the entire one pint carton (can't waste this good stuff) and didn't change the other proportions. The whipping cream stiffened up nicely in about 6 minutes. Brought the cream cheese to room temp. Just frosted a two-layer 9 inch cake -really the cake is just an excuse for this frosting. It's in the fridge and will serve tomorrow. Have done it ahead like this before and the cake stays moist and the frosting just keeps getting better and better. Thanks so much for this recipe. It's becoming my claim to fame :-)
This is simply the best of both worlds in cake icings! I usually just do whipped cream with my choice of flavors. But my husband wanted cream cheese icing on his coconut cake. So, I saw this one on the side border of the page and thought it would be perfect, and it is! This turned out really well! It is super easy to make and really easy to keep it firm. You do not have to change the sugar you use. Use granulated sugar. You do not need powdered sugar to make this work. First, I left my cream cheese in the package on my counter for 6 hours prior to whipping it up with the sugar and flavorings. I usually leave mine out overnight. That is totally safe and works well. Make sure it is really soft and then beat it with a hand mixer for a couple of minutes until the lumps work out. Simple easy peasy. Second, while you are mixing the cream cheese have the metal bowl for the whipping cream in the deep freeze. That will keep the bowl cold and will help speed the process of whipping the cream. Third, make sure the whipping cream is heavy and that it is in the fridge right up until you whip it. Whip the cream on a higher setting. I use my cuisinart 7 speed hand mixer at 5 speed. Make sure you scrape the cream into the beaters while mixing, makes it go faster. Then I folded, not mixed or stirred or blended, it into the cream cheese. Then I put wrap on the bowl and put in freezer until I had my cake area ready to frost. Wahlah perfect!
So Good!
LOVE this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly though I was not sure about using white sugar. I make lots of cakes and have always used my mom's butter cream recipe. I had a request for a whipped frosting for a wedding cake and tried this, not only is the taste and texture perfect, it also smooths nicely and is easier to work with than my butter cream recipe. I will be using this from now on!
I agree with others saying that this frosting is not the best to decorate with. I used to cake decorate as well and I know that cream cheese frosting is the hardest to work with so I thought maybe this would be better. Anyways...its better on a flatter cake or cupcakes-I tried to ice a taller oval shaped one and had trouble keeping the icing from staying put. Does taste good, but honestly...cream cheese frosting always tastes better than decor icing. So i found this to be average but I did like the fact that it was a bit fluffier. I just wish it was stiffer. (It was when I first mixed it, but it started to lose its volume over time. (I did not have any meringue or cream of tartar...so ended up popping this in the fridge to get it to be a more workable consistancy.) My suggestion would be to not make this while your cake is baking as you will have to wait for it to cool...during this time your icing will lose its fluffiness, so make it right before you plan to ice your cake and throw it in the fridge so it doesnt have time to try to slide. I only used 1/2 powdered sugar and 1/2 granulated (as I thought I'd have enough powdered...but next time I will just do what I had originally intended and use all powdered as I do when making other types of icing.
GREAT GREAT GREAT...compliments any cake but is my favorite to use on the sour cream chocolate chip cake...absolutely awesome!! Only thing different that I do is cream the sugar, vanilla, and cheese together then add in the heavy cream and beat till peaks form...much easier and you dont have to worry about your whipped cream going flat.
Delicious! Wonderful is you prefer a not-too-sweet icing, and it's very light and fluffy, yet stiff enough to pipe on cupcakes. I haven't tried it on a cake yet, so I'm not sure how well it would stick to the sides, or if it would slide. I have already used this a few times and am getting ready to use it again for my friend's birthday cupcakes - she liked it so much when I made it before, she asked for it specifically!
Oh my goodness. This is beyond yummy! I read many reviews before attempting this recipe, and by combining several, I think the end result was fantastic! I used a whole pint of the heavy whipping cream, since what am I going to do with 1/2c of it after making this? I put the mixer bowl and mixing attachment in the freezer for about 15min before whipping the cream and it whipped up so fluffy after just a couple of minutes on 8 on my stand mixer. I poured a kettleful of hot water in my stoneware bowl I was mixing the cream cheese in to help "melt" the cream cheese a bit, letting it sit while I whipped the cream, and then when I put the whipped cream in the refrigerator, I dumped out the water and dried out the bowl. I used 1 1/2c of sifted powdered sugar, and added 1tsp of lemon juice as well as the vanilla, since I'm icing Sam's Famous Carrot Cake with it. As I was trying to fold the whipped cream in, I kept seeing blobs of the cream cheese, so I impatiently used my hand mixer to get it entirely incorporated, which seemed to work well. It seemed very firm, I think pipe-able with the cornstarch in the powdered sugar. I generously frosted a sheet cake with it, and saved what was left to have with strawberries on waffles for Saturday breakfast. My 19-month old son cleaned off the beaters of my hand mixer better than the dishwasher could! *Update: The next morning the frosting was very firm- if I want to put this between layers or pipe it, I'll refrigerate it overnight, then use it
My only concern is... will there be enough left for the cake?! It's out of the bowl terrific! I became a member JUST so I could review this recipe. Nice job!
This was the best frosting I have ever tasted! I made it to go with a gingerbread cake and everyone raved.
WOW.... I can't believe I did this right.... but its really easy if you follow the instructions.. but its also better to use powder surgar as well.. When you mix the cream cheese make sure its at room temp , use a spoon to mix the vanilla extract and sugar once you get it all mix to where you see a look kind of creamy get your wisk an then continue to mix to get any lumps out & real creamy..... Now the key to this frosting is WHIPPING THE HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM... I used a stainsless steel bowl that I had in the Freezer 2 hours freezing I also froze my blender mix utensils . I poured the whipping cream into the cold bowl & begin mixing. BE PATIENT this takes about 5 - 12 minutes of mixing.. I started with it on low setting 1 then escalated to 5.. You continue to mix till it thickens so that it will be popping off the mixer .. It will look like very firm whipped cream. Yes it needs to be firm so you can fold it into the cream cheese mixture. Get your flat spatula pull the whipped cream out of the bowl start folding & steering it in the bowl. I pulled some , mixed some, pull so more into the mix till I got all the whipped cream out of the bowl. Now as you stir this will look like a smooth creamy frosting. I then put it in the fridge to chill while my cake cools down... FOLLOW THE RECIPE EXACTLY... THIS WILL TURN OUT PERFECT
I made this today for a trial frosting and I did tweak it because it had too much of cream cheese flavor for my taste. I ended up adding more whip cream (about another cup). I also didn't add salt. I did have plenty left, so maybe next time I will use a little less cream cheese. The consistency was great to spread on the cupcake.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections