Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting

A decadent whipped cream and cream cheese frosting that has everyone asking if they can lick the bowl. It pipes very well.

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 frosting for a 2 layer 9-inch cake
  • In a small bowl beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine cream cheese, sugar, salt and vanilla. Beat until smooth, then fold in whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 90.8mg. Full Nutrition
