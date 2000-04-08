Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting

This recipe obviously doesn't really need to be reviewed again, but I wanted to let anyone know who is worried about some of the reviews that stated that the frosting is too runny and wouldn't pipe, that they shouldn't be concerned. I'm not sure what mistake those who had problems made, but it certainly isn't the recipe. I made it as stated with NO changes and it is perfect, would absolutely pipe, and tastes fantastic. Obviously with it calling for real whipped cream, this isn't an icing that can stand up to being at room temperature very long, but that's an easy trade off for me so I can enjoy real whipped cream instead of the store bought kind that has to use partially hydrogenated oil to be able to stand up to warmer temps. This is an excellent icing. It's got a wonderful texture and is just sweet enough. It is a great icing to use for cakes that are already very sweet on their own. It will be my "go to" white frosting anytime I don't need to have a cake that will be sitting out for a long period of time. If the kind of icing you need is one that you want to be able to sit out on the counter all the time, then you need to stick with a buttercream frosting. Make sure you use a high quality whipping cream. I have found that the cheaper ones, in fact, don't hold their "whip" as well over time (also make sure it is very cold). I also refrigerated my frosting over night so the cream cheese could get cold again and help with the frosting not being too thin. Hope this helps some!