Eggless, Milkless, Butterless Cake IV

My grandmother called this "War Cake". I learned to make it 53 yrs ago when I was 10yrs old standing next to her. As an adult and like everybody else you watch fat intake. My grandmother made this with lard. So I decided to make with Crisco.. changed the whole complexion of the cake, taste and texture. Her recipe was larger also. She used cloves cinnamon, ginger, and COCOA when boiling with the raisin. When it cooled she added as she said "2 glasses of cherries". To this day I still think did she drain or not.. she did chop them. we had to reconstruct her recipe after she passed. I make this every year at xmas and give as gifts. People like better than fruit cake as it is more moist.

Read More