Eggless, Milkless, Butterless Cake IV

This is a dark cake, moist and spicy with raisins. It is also known as Wartime Cake.

By Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square pan
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, water, raisins, shortening, nutmeg and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, and continue boiling for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square pan. Sift together flour and baking powder.

  • In a large bowl, combine the raisin mixture with the flour mixture. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 8.1g; sodium 338.5mg. Full Nutrition
