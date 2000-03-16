Eggless, Milkless, Butterless Cake IV
This is a dark cake, moist and spicy with raisins. It is also known as Wartime Cake.
I did a few things differently with this one. I took out the raisins and instead put a can of sliced peaces (in natural juices, drained) on the bottom of the pan. I also added a dash of allspice. Did this in the microwave for 12 minutes on high. It turned out great! It was the perfect breakfast treat when I was out of eggs and out of ideas. It was a little dry but I'm wondering if that's because I took out the raisins and it wasn't anything that hot chocolate or coffee/tea couldn't fix. I will definently be making this one again! My 1 year old and 2 year old both loved this and it is cut back on fat for me.Read More
My grandmother called this "War Cake". I learned to make it 53 yrs ago when I was 10yrs old standing next to her. As an adult and like everybody else you watch fat intake. My grandmother made this with lard. So I decided to make with Crisco.. changed the whole complexion of the cake, taste and texture. Her recipe was larger also. She used cloves cinnamon, ginger, and COCOA when boiling with the raisin. When it cooled she added as she said "2 glasses of cherries". To this day I still think did she drain or not.. she did chop them. we had to reconstruct her recipe after she passed. I make this every year at xmas and give as gifts. People like better than fruit cake as it is more moist.Read More
EXCELLENT!! It turned out pleasantly moist and with a nice, lightly spicy flavor. I didn't have any raisins, so I used Craisins instead. I was worried that it would taste weird with the brown sugar and the spices, but it turned out really well. Next time, I think I'll add some nuts or maybe some chocolate chips... This recipe is a keeper!
I HAVE MADE THIS FOR YEARS AND I ADD THE CANDIED FRUIT [AS FOR FRUIT CAKE] AT CHRISTMAS TIME AND IT MAKES A WONDERFUL MOIST FRUIT CAKE.
Good cake. Great served with Breyers cherry vanilla icecream
I can't tell you how many times I helped make this cake! It was 63 years ago when I was 10 years old! The part I took in making this cake was standing over the stove stirring all the ingredients, It always seemed like for ever! Mom would bake two loaf pans and was sliced like bread.
Very nice cake but a little dry on its own. I made a cinnamon icing to compliment the cake. Next time I will double the nutmeg and cinnamon and add 2 tsp powdered ginger. My picture shows the cake with the addition of the icing. Quick and easy to put together.
