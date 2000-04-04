The Easiest Chocolate Pudding Cake
This cake is made with chocolate cake mix and pudding. It is so easy and so moist. This is also good if you use peanut butter chips
Probably the best cake ever. It was extremely moist and rich, just absolutely delicious. I made vanilla frosting for it and topped it with strawberries and it was amazing. You can easily switch it up and make a yellow cake with non-instant vanilla pudding and it's yummy as well. My mom loved both cakes so much she requested a layered cake for Mother's Day. Everyone who had it raved about it. You should definitely try it, it's easy to make and very very good. One tip though, when you make the pudding and it gets thick don't just add the cake mix and stir it together. Doing that makes it look too thick and not easily workable. I put the pudding and the mix into a bowl and mixed them together. Doing that gave it more of a batter texture and easier to work with.Read More
Bake this in the 9x13 pan as the directions say to, not a bundt pan like the picture shows. I tried it in the bundt pan and the chocolate chips were all concentrated on bottom of the cake (because when you flip it over on to a plate the top where you sprinkled the chocolate chips becomes the bottom). I might have given this recipe 4 stars if I'd tried it in the 9x13 pan.Read More
This is a recipe that my Mom made for our family for years. She past on before she could pass on the recipe to any of us. Thank God I found it here. Now I make it for my Dad's birthday. We use aluminum foil to line the cake pan. It makes it easier to remove from the pan since the chocolate chips melt and are still gooey when you need to remove it from a greased pan. I tried it with the greased and floured pan and either got it out still warm and gooey to make a mess or waited till it cooled completely only to leave half still in the pan because the grease re-solidified and stuck it to the sides and bottom. YUM-YUM
This recipe is in a book by Emilie Barnes, and in it, the recipe is entitled Emilie's Triple Chocolate Cake. I tweaked it by using the large 5 oz package of pudding. It makes the cake twice as moist, brownielike, and delectable. I also omit the chocolate chips and cool the cake, then drizzle melted chocolate chips, followed by melted white chocolate chips. Gives it a really easy but classy appearance!
I make this recipe but use instant pudding mix and chocolate milk. Whisk pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes, stir in chocolate cake mix and chips.
Although I don't have kids let me tell you. . . I made this for my husband for his birthday and took some to work because it is SO rich. Everyone loved it. Some said it was the best chocolate cake they had ever eaten. One of my good friends asked me to make it for his birthday coming up! I made it even more chocolatey though. I used a dark fudge cake mix(or something like that) and used peanut butter chips on top, then put dark chocolate icing on top of that! It was so rich and so good!!!! If you love chocolate you will be in heaven.
I make this all the time and it is really moist and easy. Our favorite version is a yellow cake mix with butterscotch pudding and butterscotch chips on the top. Yummy!
This was simply the easiest and best recipe I have tried in a long time. If you want to make it into cupcakes, it works great that way. Everyone likes it and it has a great taste but not too sweet.
I can't believe how good this is, because it is so easy! Didn't really know what to frost is with though because everyone commented about how rich it was. I simply put cool whip on top and even my picky 5 year old loved it. He even requested it for his birthday! All I have to say is WOW
This is really good!! Not gooey, just moist and delicious. I topped with Cool Whip, but a nummy frosting would be better I think. I will make this again. THANKS!
I used Jello chocolate pudding, Pillsbury's devil's food cake mix, and Nestle bittersweet chocolate morsels. I skipped the icing and nuts and served it warm with whipped topping the way my husband likes. I cooked the pudding in the microwave for 6 minutes total in my big Pyrex mixing bowl. I didn't let it get as thick as I would for eating as pudding. When it was time to put the batter in the baking pan, I was having serious doubts that this would turn out. The batter got very thick as I stirred the mix into the hot pudding and was hard to spread into the pan. I was also afraid it wouldn't rise enough while baking. Because the batter was already hot, it only took about 17 or 18 minutes to bake, and it turned out great! Really moist! I couldn't stop eating it. Next time I will let the pudding cool for several minutes before adding the cake mix, and I'll put some nuts on top before baking.
very quick and deserves its name, it's easy enough. I followed the directions exactly and had no difficulty; it was good eaten still warm from the oven. This morn it's far less moist.
Very simple and delicious!! I made it exactly as written and it turned out perfect and received compliments!!
I used fat free/sugar free pudding and skim milk making it an "almost" healthy desert alternative! Unfortunately, I ate almost half the cake myself b/c it was so yummy!
Moist, gooey & yummy! Like Paula, I just used instant choc. pudding and beat it for 2-3 min. - no heating required. (Try it with peanut butter chips - SO good.) Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent! I mad ea two layer 9x13 with one using the devils food with chocolate pudding and the other a classic yellow with vanilla pudding. I was going to use banana pudding but decided against it since I was using banana slices between layers. Topped it off with the Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting and it was a hit!
This was very good and easy. I used 2 boxes of pudding with 2 1/2 c milk. I also added in 1/2c sourcream when I mixed in the pudding. It cameout very moist and delicious. I recomend using the peanut butter chips and topping with cool whip.
I don't understand the hype. These were alright, but not as flavorful as the reviews make it out to be. My expectations were guarded given the ingredients anyways, but this cake did serve it's purpose: a quick, easy to make chocolate fix.
AMAZING. I couldn't be happier -- incredibly simple, moist, and delicious.
Holy chocolaty goodness!!!! I added like half cup of sour cream too...because I always add sour cream to cakes. It's so moist and yummy! Not sickening sweet...my family and I loved it! Beware! You must have a tall glass of milk on hand!!!
Really is one of the easiest recipes
Excellent cake! It was so quick and easy to make. Very moist.
Amazing. I made this into cupcakes. Best ones I have ever had! They did not need frosting in my opinion but what is a cupcake without frosting? I took some vanilla frosting and put it in a ziplock bag, cut the corner, and drizzled a few fun designs on top so that there was still a little frosting but not too much. I will make this receipe every time! Very quick and easy!
This turned out ok- it was not as moist as I thought it would be.I did add cool whip topping that helped.
Awesome1 We won first place in a bake-off using this recipe. we frosted it with the cream cheese frosting 2 which is posted on this site.
Best cake ever most and delicious. I used a whipped cream cheese frosting and then put thinly sliced strawberries all over it! Yummm!
This cake is quick and easy, but not really what I expected. It's really dense, not light and fluffy at all. I expected it to be more moist and light. Also, the consistency is more like thick brownies when you're making it. Decent, but not great.
I made this cake for a friends bday last night. I needed something quick and tasty, as I had limited time to cook after work. This fit the bill and everyone loved it. I served it warm with a peanut butter glaze (that turned out more like a frosting, but was still yummy)!
Every one loved it. Easy to make
I was skeptical about making this recipe when I first tried it, but I was in a rush, and the ingredients and instructions couldn't be simpler. To my surprise, it turned out splendid! I made the cake for my daughter's first birthday and all the guests loved it. When a few guests asked for the recipe, I was hesitant to give it to them considering it was so easy! :) Highly recommend trying this one!
I don't like chocolate but my husband loves this cake! He said that it tastes like an Otis Spunkmeyer chocolate muffin when warm.
I made this for my dads 50th birthday. I ommitted the nuts and chocolate chips in the batter; instead I drizzled melted chocolate chips along with peanut butter chips on top and surrounded it with rasberries. The cake was a bit dense for my taste but the taste was great...especially with the tangy rasberries to cut the richness. My dad loved it, but I don't think I will be making it again.
I loved that it was super easy to make and only needed pudding and cake. I think it might taste better though and be a lot less sticky if you make the cake mix as it directs you on the box and then add the pudding.
I had two pudding mixes in the cupboard...a small instant, and a large cook n' serve. I decided to give it a whirl with the instant, since I didn't really feel like making a trip to the store. It was tasty and moist, but wasn't anything super special.
Cake had good flavour and was liked by most of my guests. My husband and I didn't like it, because it was too dense.
Yummy! I took this to a summer cook-out and everyone loved it, but I sure could of used a big glass of cold milk with it. The cake tasted great, but didn't look so good. I need to figure out how to get it out of the pan in a form that looks better. I also used chocolate icing, but I may experiment with the icing next time.
delicious. but I used a larger package of pudding than the 3.5 ounce it called for (I used a 170 g pkg) and added Bailey's for the extra liquid.
Very good recipe, however, the box of pudding called for 3 cups of milk and I needed it. I found I needed to follow the pudding recipe so the cake mix would incorporate properly.
I was a little disappointed in this cake. It was bland, the peanut butter chips dried out over top the cake and I ended up having to frost this because of the lack of flavor. It wasn't the worst cake I've ever made but I don't think I would make this again.
chocolate and more chocolate! I put lots of chocolate on. But I didn't like it as much because it is very sickly. But if you have a strong stomach put as much chocolate as you want, but don't be sick! and don't eat too much because you will damage your teeth.
This cake tasted good and was very rich. The only problem I had was when I mixed the dry cake mix in with the hot pudding, it started to cook the cake and it was hard to spread in the pan. Overall it was a good cake, if you are a die hard chocolate fan!
More like a brownie. Not great
i rated it "loved it" coz it sounds supperrr good! but I have a question... in the grocery stores where I reside, they do not have the pudding mix. it only comes prepared already. can I use that? if not, what do you suggest. thanks ;0
Super easy and so good. Used to teach my niece how to cook.
Cake came out delicious !!! my family loved it, the walnuts added a great touch! Even though I did not let the cake cook long enough half of it stayed in the pan, maybe because of all the ingredients (chips and nuts )-marlena
Everyone really enjoyed this cake and it was really easy. It is very rich! Ice cream or milk a must.
This was deffinately the easiest recipe I have made, BUT not the best. Consistency and texture were great but it could have used more flavor. I thought it was blan and needed more punch. Would I make it again? Maybe for an "goody day" at the office but not for home again.
I followed the recipe, and this was delicious! Very moist and very chocolaty! The husband loved it too!
First off, I had to add a lot of milk because if I had to follow the instructions I would be eating powdered cake mix. Also no eggs or oil? It came out very goopy. Please do not make this. If I could I would rate it a 0
