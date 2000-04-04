The Easiest Chocolate Pudding Cake

60 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 14
  • 3 11
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This cake is made with chocolate cake mix and pudding. It is so easy and so moist. This is also good if you use peanut butter chips

By Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large saucepan combine the non-instant pudding mix with 2 cups milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the pudding is thickened. Remove from heat. Pour the dry cake mix into the saucepan and mix until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan and sprinkle with chocolate chips and walnuts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 200.6mg. Full Nutrition
