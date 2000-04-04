The Easiest Chocolate Pudding Cake

Probably the best cake ever. It was extremely moist and rich, just absolutely delicious. I made vanilla frosting for it and topped it with strawberries and it was amazing. You can easily switch it up and make a yellow cake with non-instant vanilla pudding and it's yummy as well. My mom loved both cakes so much she requested a layered cake for Mother's Day. Everyone who had it raved about it. You should definitely try it, it's easy to make and very very good. One tip though, when you make the pudding and it gets thick don't just add the cake mix and stir it together. Doing that makes it look too thick and not easily workable. I put the pudding and the mix into a bowl and mixed them together. Doing that gave it more of a batter texture and easier to work with.

