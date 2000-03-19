Strawberry Upside Down Cake

Using white cake mix and a few ingredients, you will make a delicious cake that leaves your family begging for more. As the cake bakes, the strawberry mixture goes to the bottom, and the marshmallows rise to the top making a delicious crust!

Recipe by Sheila Greer

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan. Put a single layer of miniature marshmallows on the bottom of the pan.

  • Prepare cake mix according to package instructions. Pour batter over marshmallows in pan.

  • Mix gelatin powder and strawberries in a medium bowl. Pour over cake batter in the pan.

  • Bake according to package instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 2.4g; sodium 177.3mg. Full Nutrition
