Strawberry Upside Down Cake

This recipe would make an interesting science project if you can explain the science involved in the marshmallows and strawberries passing by each other as they pass through the baking cake and all three end up unchanged by the others. Amazing! If I were to ever make this cake again, I would definitely use 3 oz of jello instead of 6. My strawberry topping (made with three cups sliced fresh strawberries) is a sticky, jellowy mess. You can't taste the strawberries. The marshmallows are good but remain in your mouth for chewing after the cake and strawberries have already been swallowed. The cake itself came out well in spite of all the activity while it was baking. I was hoping for something unique, but this cake doesn't do it. I had to bake longer than box instructions called for, which is why the strawberries were overcooked and the marshmallows are so chewy.