Strawberry Upside Down Cake

Using white cake mix and a few ingredients, you will make a delicious cake that leaves your family begging for more. As the cake bakes, the strawberry mixture goes to the bottom, and the marshmallows rise to the top making a delicious crust!
With some slight alterations, this recipe is delicious and SO easy to make. I put a layer of mini marshmallows (1 package), poured on yellow cake mix, arranged sliced fresh strawberries (1 lb), then poured on strawberry jello, baked for 1/2 hour, chilled it for a few hours, served it with whipped cream, and it came out -perfect-. I don't think it serves "24 people". A party of 6 gobbled it up real quick. Will definitely make again :)
I like the easy concept, but this recipe is not good. I think it would be much better using fresh strawberries as the frozen added way too much moisture to the cake. It was one wet mess the next morning. The cake was also sickly sweet, some people may like that, but no one in my family did. I liked how the marshmallows on the bottom of the pan floated to the top to create a crust. It's inspired me to try a rocky road cake using a store bought chocolate cake mix.
With some slight alterations, this recipe is delicious and SO easy to make. I put a layer of mini marshmallows (1 package), poured on yellow cake mix, arranged sliced fresh strawberries (1 lb), then poured on strawberry jello, baked for 1/2 hour, chilled it for a few hours, served it with whipped cream, and it came out -perfect-. I don't think it serves "24 people". A party of 6 gobbled it up real quick. Will definitely make again :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/15/2001
I like the easy concept, but this recipe is not good. I think it would be much better using fresh strawberries as the frozen added way too much moisture to the cake. It was one wet mess the next morning. The cake was also sickly sweet, some people may like that, but no one in my family did. I liked how the marshmallows on the bottom of the pan floated to the top to create a crust. It's inspired me to try a rocky road cake using a store bought chocolate cake mix.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/30/2001
I really did not like this recipe. I feel that very pertinent informations are missing. For instance....what package instruction are we to follow for baking?? Should we wait until the cake is completely cooled before flipping it? How does the finished cake look like? I just hope that this cake came out so horrible because of me....
This was an excellent cake! I made it for a friend who doesn't like chocolate for her birthday, and it was a big hit! I'm still amazed at how the strawberries got to be on the bottom while the cake still stayed white.
I followed the previous reviewer's modifications to make this cake. I put mini marshmallows on the bottom of the pan, then poured the yellow cake batter over it. Then I arranged sliced fresh strawberries on top of that, and poured strawberry gelatin powder on it. After 30 minutes in 350 oven, however, the cake was still liquid at the center. So I baked it longer, checking every 5 minutes. The cake was done after about 45 minutes of total baking time. The marshmallow crust was browned, but thankfully not burned and it tasted fine. The cake was delicious! It was also easy and fun to make. Note: next time I will try using just 3 oz of gelatin powder instead of 6 oz.
I thought it was important to share how easily adaptable this recipe is. I thought this recipe sounded really good, but wasn't sure if I had the exact items on hand. I didn't, but here's how I made the cake - it's kind of funny. I didn't have frozen strawberries, but instead used a combo bag of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries. I only had raspberry jello and yellow cake instead of white box cake. I didn't have mini marshmallows, but cut-up larger ones to cover the bottom of the pan. The cake was delicious! How do those marshmallows get to the top of the cake? Don't be afraid to make this one with a few changes. Experiment a little, you may just discover something amazing. I will definately be making this one again. Maybe next time I will try using the ingredients listed in the recipe.
I think there needs to be more specifics on the strawberries and how wet they are. My cake was still liquid in the middle after the 25 minute cooking time. Added 10 minutes twice and finally hoped it was done. Does it need to refrigerate to set the jello on the bottom? The marshmellow crust got too is hard to cut through neatly.
This is a delicious cake. Although, the strawberries were a little overwhelming for my taste. It was very good if you're only having one or two pieces of the cake such as if you were taking it to a potluck or something. It is nice to have something different for a change though.
Our favorite cake to use fresh OR frozen strawberries. Followed directions and quantities per recipe and the cake turned out perfect!! Made cake many times have even substituted applesauce in the cake mix and it still turned out great!
I made this cake this past weekend, and it was delicious. And the aroma that fills your home when baking this is worth baking this for alone! It was not any sweeter than a regular strawberry shortcake dessert is, and the adults as well as the kids loved it. I used frozen strawberries, and 1 3 oz strawberry jello, and 1 3 oz raspberry jello, I also used a Aldi's brand yellow cake mix ( this was unbelievably similar to a sponge cake, that is why I mention the Aldi's name) Don't be turned off by others reviews of it being too sweet, just think strawberry shortcake, only prettier, and easier, and you get the bonus of the yummy aroma!
Awesome and easy. Followed the directions exactly for the first time I made this recipe and it turned out GREAT. The box said to bake the cake for 35-40 minutes for a 13x9 page, not the 25 minutes listed here. Follow the direction on the cake mix box and this will turn out! I can't wait to try this with blueberry!
This would cook up better with fresh fruit. Have made something similar with rhubarb. The cake took 35 mins to bake and by then the marshmallows were tough and burned around the edge. The cake was very tender and overall the taste was pretty good.
I read the comments about it being too runny and drained the strawberries, using the juice in the cake mix instead of water. This led to me not having enough strawberry mixture to cover the top of the cake mix. The cake part had started to crust before the marshmallows could rise to the top. It tasted OK, but to my taste too sweet. The appearance left much to be desired. (It was kinda splotchy.) It would probably have been better if I'd used more strawberries and made homemade cake batter with less sugar.
This recipe would make an interesting science project if you can explain the science involved in the marshmallows and strawberries passing by each other as they pass through the baking cake and all three end up unchanged by the others. Amazing! If I were to ever make this cake again, I would definitely use 3 oz of jello instead of 6. My strawberry topping (made with three cups sliced fresh strawberries) is a sticky, jellowy mess. You can't taste the strawberries. The marshmallows are good but remain in your mouth for chewing after the cake and strawberries have already been swallowed. The cake itself came out well in spite of all the activity while it was baking. I was hoping for something unique, but this cake doesn't do it. I had to bake longer than box instructions called for, which is why the strawberries were overcooked and the marshmallows are so chewy.
don't use strawberries frozen with sugar made the cake to sweet
katyargenzio
Rating: 2 stars
05/29/2012
This is yellow box cake with strawberries on top, Besides being very moist, it was really no different than making a box cake and throwing strawberries on top. With the marshmallows, fresh strawberries and gelatin ingredients, I was expecting the fruit layer to be something a little more special. Turns out I was pretty unimpressed, as it seems was my family, since almost the entire cake wast still on the table at the end of the night.
I used fresh strawberries rather than frozen. I used both 3 oz packages of jello and added just a few tablespoons of water to dissolve the sugar a bit. The cake took about 10 minutes longer to bake for me, as others commented. I immediately inverted it onto a dish and just left it for about 30 minutes or so. When I checked it, the cake had all very nicely transferred and I was only left to scrape off some of the yummy topping and put it back on top. It's not the prettiest cake, so don't make it for the "wow" factor. But if you're mainly concerned with the taste?... YUM!A little Cool Whip topped it off beautifully.I will make it again and share the recipe with everyone who tasted it at the party I made it for!
Yes I tried it. I add a few minutes to the cook time. Any time you add something liquidy to a cake mix you have to add time. I remember this recipe from the 70's. I believe it was on a Jello box or in Woman's Day magazine. My kids loved it because of the marshmellows and strawberries changing places. They thought I was magic or something! I let their assumptions stand.
Great 4th of July recipe! I added fresh strawberries, left out the marshmallows, used half the amount of jello and added a package of frozen blueberries. Served with fresh cream garnished with leftover fruit !! Delicious!!!!
Tastes great, like really good strawberry shortcake. However, ugly, ugly, ugly! I was taking it to a church function and tried covering it with whipped cream to pretty it up, but it didn’t help much. I felt like I had to apologize for how unappealing it looked.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.