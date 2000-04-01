Strawberry Cake and Frosting
If you love the beautiful flavor, aroma and color of strawberries, you will absolutely love this cake.
First off let me say that although this recipe gets rave reviews I was still very shocked at the wonderful flavor never having had a fresh strawberry cake not made from a mix. Which the strawberry cake mixes are just awful. Now on to my review. I am a recent graduate of culinary school in Baking and Pastry So I am used to making icings. However I paid close attention to the hints given for this icing as most said that it was to runny. I actually made this for a cake ordered for a customer who wanted it for a birthday cake. So for the icing I followed the hint and drained the strawberrys I also pureeed them through a thin strainer with an old fashion mashed potato masher. I then drained the puree somewhat on paper towels. This did leave a need for moisture which I filled with a few tbls of both water and strawberry juice. You dont need to drain but I wanted to be able to control the amount of moisture eventually adding a few tbls of milk as well to give it a creamy texture. I believe the recipe calls for 4 3/4 cps of powder sugar. I actually used almost a 2 lb bag. which was a little over 7 cups. With the addition of the liquid it turned out great of course this made a cup or so more icing then needed. I did end up with a flat icing which is what I was looking for. If I would have omited some of the sugar and added a little more milk this would have made a very creamy homestyle frosting. The reason that I focused so much on the icing is because most people said that they coulRead More
Wow (and not in a good way). I like to send my hubby w/ office treats every now & then. This time, I made Vday treats. These were very appropriate due to their pretty pink color, but I'm sorry to say not at all what I expected. My cupcakes didn't turn out at all! I must admit, I'm not the world's best baker, but I'm not a novice one either (I'm in b/t the 2). Not only were my cupcakes SUPER dry (I made 2 dozen cupcakes which I baked at 350 degrees for 20 min. as suggested on back of cake mix box), my frosting was also TOTAL failure! One VERY important note: You MUST soften your butter B4 creaming w/ your sugar & THEN add your berries. I'm not sure why I didn't do this (duh). I got so wrapped up in reading IMFLIPER's directions, I didn't give it a 2nd thought. My frosting was filled w/ lumps that even my powerful KitchenAid couldn't mix. I have 2 more thoughts to share. This recipe calls for a 10 oz. bag of frozen strawberries. It doesn't mention stawberries in syrup (i.e. the sweetened variety in a container that SHOULD be drained). There was no need to drain my berries (there wasn't any juice). I suppose if I allowed my berries to thaw, there may have been "some" juice, but IMFLIPER instructs to use FROZEN berries (?). Second, as is, this frosting is WAAAY too sweet (my gosh)! I couldn't stomach it & have a real sweet tooth! These remind me of cheap, aftificial box muffin mix w/ a sickenly too-sweet frosting. Sorry, IMFLIPER. Your dad's recipe is not for me! :(Read More
This is my father-in-laws recipe and we came out to the site to see if people loved it as much as we do. When we saw the issues with the frosting, we realized what we neglected to state in the recipe. We drain most of the juice from the strawberries into the cake, thus not having all that juice in the frosting. This way the frosting is not so runny. Sorry for the mistake... hope you continue to enjoy this. And to the person who said they could just eat the frosting... my brother-in-law does just that with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
This cake gets raves from everyone, especially my kids, even the one who hates strawberries! Best the second day. Everyone is puzzled by the frosting. The trick is to first DRAIN the strawberries in a sieve over a bowl, and SAVE the juice. Use the strawberries as directed; the frosting will not be runny. Add a little cornstarch to the saved strawberry juice, microwave until thickened to a medium gel consistency, then drizzle over the cake and refrigerate. It dresses up the cake! This works in a 9" X 13" pan, too.
Excellent, excellent! And I’m so glad about it since the strawberry cupcakes I made last week were such a bust. What a difference! Everything’s right this time – the texture and crumb is right, the shape is right and, most of all, the flavor is right! They’re delicious! I used a quart bag of whole strawberries I had previously frozen. Once they were thawed I pureed them and measured out 6 ozs. for the cake, which turned out to be a little better than 2/3 cup. The remaining puree I reduced (to concentrate the flavor) in a small saucepan over medium low heat. I used a white cake mix; I like the flavor better than yellow (less cake mix-y tasting for some reason) and I also wanted a truer pink color – didn’t want to try and work around the yellow. I wanted a very distinct strawberry flavor, so I also added in a teaspoon of strawberry extract. I beat the batter TWO minutes, NOT four, following the instructions on the package. I made this as cupcakes, and baked them 21 minutes. For the frosting: 1/2 cup each of butter and hi-ratio shortening, 1/2 tsp. strawberry extract, a pinch of salt, 4 c. powdered sugar and enough of the reduced strawberry puree to achieve the desired consistency for piping, about 4 tablespoons. I beat it on low speed of my stand mixer for 10 minutes. The flavor and consistency reminded me of strawberry ice cream – just delicious. I have to admit I was not expecting to like these cupcakes as much as I did. It was a happy surprise today.
This was good.....I was talking to my friend who has a similar recipe. I told her of some people whose frosting came out runny. We concluded that the recipe should be changed to 1/2 STICK of butter....not 1/2 cup. That will make it very runny. We also used 1lb box of powdered sugar. It was pretty thick so just add strawberry juice 1 Tsp at a time to get it the consistancy that you like. Very sweet cake. I made a double layer 9 in round cake....with strawberry glaze in between the layers. On top and around the bottom I made white-chocolate dipped strawberries....it was beautiful and Yummy!!!! Hope this helps on the frosting thing!!!!
This cake was so moist and delicous!! All i changed was I used fresh strawberies and white cake mix(all I had).
These are fabulous, WAY better than box strawberry cake and frosting! *UPDATE* For the frosting, reduce the amount of powdered sugar by almost half and add in 8 oz. of cream cheese, you won't be disappointed!
Everyone seemed to enjoy this. Icing was pretty sweet, but still good. I read the authors' notes in the review section and had no trouble with the frosting once I drained the juice into the cake as opposed to putting it in the frosting.
This is my daughter's favorite cake! I have been making it for years but misplaced my recipe in our move. I find pureeing the berries makes this recipe fail-proof! Much easier than draining all the good juice off! I use 2/3 cup in the cake recipe. The pureed berries works great in the frosting too. Just beat butter until fluffy and add powdered sugar and berries alternately until the frosting is the consistency you want.
This was a great recipe for strawberry cake! The cake was moist and just the right consistency. I used two 8" pans instead and only increased the cooking time by about 2 mins. Also, I used plain buttercream frosting instead of the strawberry and it was still delicious. I made it for my husband's birthday and he LOVED it! And he's not even big on sweets! A keeper for sure!
I have to be honest---I haven't made the cake yet, but I was looking for a good strawberry frosting, and I've found it! I guess you could say I'm an "old pro" at making frosting--I NEVER use canned---yucky! This frosting is very tasty, and just what I wanted for my cake. Might I suggest to others that, if the frosting is too soft, then add more powdered sugar until you get a tighter consistency---it does not compromise the flavor.
I definitely ate it all.
I've made a lot of different cupcakes, but I truly think that these are the best ones I've ever made. The light, moist strawberry cake combined with the sweet, creamy strawberry frosting is AMAZING. I am seriously addicted to these. A few notes: I used a 13 oz bag of frozen strawberries (thawed and drained) since that was all I could find, and I think it worked perfectly... you can never have too many strawberries! Also, I took others' advice and used an entire 2 lb bag of powdered sugar for the frosting. I had a lot left over, but the taste and consistency were great. I was able to make 43 cupcakes with this recipe. They baked at 350 for 23 minutes. Thanks for an outstanding recipe!
Absolutely Awesome!!!!! Made this cake for to take to the office. Everyone raved over how moist and delicious it was. Just the right amount of strawberry flavoring without being overpowering. Apparently, in an effort to make sure the icing was not too runny, I drained the strawberries too much and had to add juice to make it spreadable.
Recipe seemed promising-NOT! The Jello makes it taste fake, worse than boxed strawberry, not the seemingly fresh fruit bakery taste you dream when "strawberry puree" is a main ingredient. I didn't believe the "taste fake" reviews but it's 100% true. I didn't make the this icing-hate butter-creme icing. The cake is pointless just make the icing. Instead I used Stabilized Whipped Cream Icing-on this website, with berry puree, and another package of berries on top. Tasted Great! The cake (breadth) turned out just fine, need to practice on presentation of icing-tricky-read reviews and add extra sugar. A little practice and jaws will drop in anticipation... My last birthday I bought ,separately to make at home, Walmart bakery white sheet cake, strawberry filling, and a ton whipped icing-added a bottle of imitation strawberry flavoring. $2 and some elbow grease better than the cheapest cake made. Everybody went NUTS! Everybody died and went to heaven, all you need is decent cake-any flavor as long as the icing is pink, and filling/icing with "BITS"/"TASTE" of berry in it.
This rating is just for the frosting. My boys wanted chocolate cake with strawberry frosting, so I thought I'd give this one a try. Based on some of the other feedback, I thawed the strawberries in a strainer and then used a potato masher (the kids loved helping with that part!). I did use a tiny bit of the liquid, but I'm definitely glad I drained them as it came out just right!
I made these today and they are so good! I pureed the strawberries w/my immersion blender and since some of the reviews stated the frosting was runny, I used 6oz in the cake and 4oz in the frosting - it worked perfectly! This is going in my "keeper" recipe file for sure!
The cake is magnificent and extremely moist. I made cupcakes out of the batter. I added the juice from the strawberries once I drained them and in addition added three chopped fresh strawberries. Like many others I had issues with the frosting being to thin even though I drained the strawberries. I used a 2lb bag of powdered sugar and in addition added 8 oz of softened cream cheese. Sweet but very good.
This was pretty good. I'm usually against any recipe that starts off with a box mix - but I needed a strawberry cake for a friend's birthday. I made two cakes, only frosting one. Personally, I think it was better without. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen-
The frosting was amazing! However mine was a little runny because I kept adding strawberries to it. But the flavor was incredible and everyone at work loved it. I was not that impressed with the cake, I thought it just tasted like yellow cake, but I may not have used enough strawberries in the mix. Next time I think I will make the frosting on plain white cake. It looks so pretty and pink, it would be perfect for a little girl's birthday.
Easy to make. Really moist and delicious. I didn't need the frosting as it tasted very good without it, especially the next day.
This is a rating for the frosting only since I didn't make these cupcakes. The frosting was little runny and I used fresh strawberries but the taste was really good. So next time I'll adjust the strawberry juice and sugar ratio.
The cake was great but the icing was too sweet. I added more strawberries and then it was too runny. However still tasted great and my 2 year old loved it!
wow! These are great! I made mini and regular sizes cupcakes for a 1 yr olds bday party and rec'd so many compliments and a handful of new customers wanting me to provide their events with these cupcakes! One guest said their kid didnt like any kind of cake/cupcake but that her daughter loved and ate lots of these! I only had a problem with the icing being too "loose" for piping. I would suggest you add a little of the strawberries at a time until you reach the consistancy you are looking for. Thats the only reason I'm giving this recipe a 4 instead of a 5.
I made cupcakes with this recipe, and they were awesome. Everyone at work loved them. My frosting was not runny at all. In fact, I had to add 1tbsp of milk to cream the ingredients.
Followed other reviews and pureed the strawberries in my food processor. Very easy to make. I did not use the frosting on this recipe. I tried the Fluffy White Frosting which almost tastes like a marshmallow frosting and I added a little strawberry extract. Very tasty. Should be made the day before serving, much more flavor the 2nd day.
Came out flat and dense in a layered cake after being fridged for a day. I liked the strawberry cake II recipe better, baked into cupcakes.
These were very good. Will make them again. I made a strawberry cream cheese icing to go on top.
Better than box strawberry cakes but somehow lacking. It was very rich and very thick and very large - over powering. I would have preferred this cake to be light and fluffy with a fresh strawberry taste. Not so. I was actually disappointed because my husband is obsessed with strawberry cake but only had it from a box so I thought I'd surprise him with the real deal and of course he appreciated the gesture but hardly ate it.
This was just okay. The frosting is way too sweet. Will probably not make again.
This was really good--I found the poster's daughter's review making a correction to the recipe and I followed that: putting half the strawberries but ALL the juice into the cake. That leaves just half the strawberries for the frosting. I was lazy and this wasn't for any special occasion so I made it in a 9x13 pan. I had to cook it longer to get the center cooked through and that made the ends of the cake not really moist. So I was initially disappointed. But getting beyond the first row of cake, it was outstanding. On the frosting, I started with the butter and strawberries and just two cups of sugar in, it looked like a frosting consistency. I worried that adding more sugar would present an issue with then needing some type of liquid to make a spreading consistency so I stopped at two cups sugar. It was super and there was plenty of it for a 9x13. Definitely will be making this again!
moist cake, frosting turned out runny, suggest that you use a butter cream frosting. Cake is great to eat without frosting anyway. you will enjoy either way.
It was tough reviewing this recipe with the stars. I made this and took it to a party (used this strawberry cream cheese frosting--I took Cream cheese Frosting II by Janni and added 10 crushed strawberries to it--it was runny, but refrigerating the cake before serving took care of that problem). I didn't like it at all. I thought the cake was artificial tasting. However, I got tons of compliments from people at the party--they loved the cake. I won't make it again, unless someone asks for it.
**This review is only for the frosting** I made this frosting after having drained the strawberries, but it was still quite runny (not a big deal - I just kept the cake in the frig). More importantly, though, it was WAY too sweet. My guests made funny jokes about the sweetness, but when I tasted it, I knew they weren't just kidding -- I had to scrape off most of the frosting in order to eat my cake without gagging. I make frosting regularly, so I'm not sure what would have made this so sweet except that strawberries are a naturally sweet fruit. Maybe some fresh lemon juice would help balance out the super-sweetness...
This was okay. The layers were very thin; I only had to bake them for 17 minutes, not the 30 minutes recommended. Flavor was okay, but not spectacular. It's possible I'm just not a big fan of strawberry cake in general.
This was exactly what I was looking for! The colour is wonderful and the taste is delicious. I did not make the frosting though. I put whipped cream and fresh cut strawberries in between each layer and topped it all off with more whipped cream and strawberries. I am considering something like this for my wedding reception!
I love the cake and have gotten rave reviews of it! I thought the frosting tasted good but it was very runny (even after draining the strawberries and adding extra powdered sugar) and it didn't look very pretty because of the strawberry seeds. I needed something a little stiffer and more uniform looking for a birthday cake so I used a basic buttercream icing and added a little strawberry extract and I preferred that to the frosting listed here.
i just made the frosting part of this recipe without reading the reviews, so it did end up being pretty runny. to thicken it up, i added some whipped heavy cream (w/vanilla, but no sugar) to the original frosting until it was no longer runny and more "frosting" like. it was SO delicious and my 4 yr old daughter & husband (who usually doesn't like frosting) loved it! :) so even though i probably couldn't have used the original frosting since i didn't drain it first, the end result was great and had a very nice strawberry flavor!
If I could give this 3-1/2 stars I would, but I'll give it 4 because the frosting is excellent. Unfortunately, the cake doesn't have enough strawberry flavor. This is one of those cakes that gets most of its flavor from the frosting. I'll keep the frosting recipe, but keep looking for a cake recipe that uses all strawberries, and perhaps no strawberry gelatin or cake mix. I'm looking for a fresher strawberry taste. If you're absolutely dedicated to high quality ingredients and making cakes from scratch, you won't really be impressed. People who don't analyze every bite will be happy, though. Read the tips in the other reviews - a 9x13 pan works fine, and you want to put more of the fruit pulp in the frosting, and more of the juice in the cake.
My husband is convinced that I am "out to get him fat" he can't stop eating this cake! I am pretty sure that two nine inch pans would've sufficed. Also, I mixed a can of white frosting into the icing mixture (I didn't have four cups of confectionary sugar) This is a really nice cake!! I can't wait to share the recipe with my mom.
I doubled the recipe to make a 2-layer 9x13 cake for my husband's birthday. I used the strawberry frosting for the center, but frosted the outside with vanilla buttercream frosting. It was delicious!
This cake was good but not quite as strawberry tasting as I had hoped. I have made it twice. Second go around - added two layers of fresh sliced strawberries resting on a thin layer of frosting. The fresh strawberries helped me get more of the strawberry flavor that I was hoping to find. :D
I just used the frosting recipe for cupcakes I was making and the frosting is really DIVINE!
This cake was excellent! I did not measure the powdered sugar, just added until it was the right consistency for spreading. Make sure to let the cakes cool enough before frosting them. Will definitely make this again!
This cake was a big success at my daughter's 4th birthday party. The cake part I did exactly what the recipe said. I wasn't sure what I was supposed to do with the frozen strawberries so I popped in the microwave for about 20 seconds to defrost them a little. Then I threw them in the food processor. I didn't know how else to blend them into the cake batter. I had to cook the cake about 38 mins. That is because I used a larger crown cake tin. The frosting worked a little differently. I did not drain the juices since I used the food processor. I wound up using closer to 7 cups of sugar for the frosting. It was pretty sweet so I added a little less than a 1/2 tsp of salt. The cake was really good. Definitely a keeper and worth sharing with others.
Super good! I made this recipe as cupcakes and it made 20 of them. They were so moist and light. The frosting was delicious as well. I had to rinse the strawberries and drain them before putting them into the frosting. Also, I bought sliced ones, so I mashed them first so there would be an even amount in the frosting. They looked great and everyone at work devoured them!
I used the frosting from this recipe on a simple white cake that I made for my baby girls 9th birthday. I read all the reviews and took notes from all of them mainly on being sure to drain the strawberries and save the juice to add to the frosting as needed. I to mashed the strawberries before adding them.I made a rather large cake so I doubled the recipe. It was SO GOOD.. my daughter and EVERYONE loved that cake& RAVED about the FROSTING. The frosting is SUPER SWEET.. but so fresh smelling and delicious. I have enough frosting left over so I will be making another cake...as well as using this recipe OVER and OVER again...THANK YOU so much for this~
This was really good. I did make a few changes. I only used half of the jello that the recipe called for and I used 4 oz. cream cheese and 1/2 stick of butter to make my frosting. I also baked this in a sheet cake pan. I will definitly make this again.
This cake is awesome! made it for a bridal shower and decorated it with meringue daisies with lemon curd centers! It was perfect!
Very yummy and moist cake.
The cake would be good plain, or with some whipped topping. The frosting was a bit runny, I added an extra 1/8 cup of powdered sugar and that did thicken it up a bit, but it still wasn't the right consistency for a cake. I also divided this between two cake pans, vs three and baked an extra five miutes. Used a white cake mix. -- I am updating from 4 to 5 stars. After I frosted the cake, I put it in the fridge, and once it was cold, it was soooo good. Next time I will make the frosting, then let it set in the fridge while the cake is cooling so it will thicken some.
AMAZING! Used freshly picked Oregon strawberries straight off the farm. I am taking them to an Independence Day potluck and I will be surprised if there are any left by the time the fireworks begin. Thank you for such a simple but outstanding recipe.
I used only the cake recipe to make strawberry cupcakes, which were really very good, then filled with a lemon curd and iced with lemonade icing for a "Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake" theory. It was amazing, as the original recipe that I had just called for strawberry cake mix ... which has no flavor. With this recipe, the strawberry stood up to the icing, which was key to success. They got rave reviews!
Great recipe. Cupcakes were moist and baked in just under 20 minutes. Next time, I'll probably add more strawberries to the cake batter. I used a little more than 1/2 of a small tub of sliced strawberries and drained most of the syrup they were packed in...I didn't want them to turn out too sweet. To offset the sweetness of the frosting, I added the zest of a lemon and it turned out DELICIOUS. Thanks for the recipe, Imfliper!
I'm only reviewing the cake, not the frosting because I didn't make it - the cake was good - moist and flavorful - I used more strawberries than what was called for but I think that just added to the yumminess!
I guess I'm a beginner at frostings. I never know when the consistency is right when in the bowl. This recipe I had to refrigerate in the middle of frosting the cake because it started to melt. I don't know if it was the two teaspoons of half and half I put in to make the recipe "creamy" according to some suggestions or because I live in Florida and it was 82 degrees in the house. It started off okay with the in between layers but then seemed to "melt" when applying the top coat. Tastes good though.
Pretty darn good. Everyone loved it. The frosting was a little sweet, even after I lowered some of the sugar! Tasted best chilled in the fridge - maybe because the gelatin flavor could come out more that way?
Great flavor and wonderful reviews! I made these cupcakes for my nieces 4th birthday and we called them pink princess cupcakes! Not only did the kids love them but the adults were mowing through the cupcakes! I followed the reviews on making the frosting not so runny but in the end the only thing that helped was putting the frosting in the freezer for a short time. THe frosting was still runny but it didn't really matter because it tasted soooo good. I can't wait to make these for the next birthday!
5 stars for flavor & simplicity! The only thing I needed to change was to adjust the cooking time. I made one thick 9 inch cake instead of 2 layers. So it cooked closer 40 minutes & I made sure the cake springs back when touched. It was delicious!
This cake tasted really good, but the icing was very runny. Unfortunately, I did not have an extra box of confectioner's sugar on hand to thicken it. But, even though the cake wasn't very pretty, it was a big hit.
Delicious! Only thing I did different was to use fresh strawberries instead of frozen. This cake turned out wonderful. Would definately make again and the other reviewers are right...you could just eat the icing!
I made this for a family birthday and was very pleased with how it turned out. I used white cake mix and a 14 oz pkg of frozen strawberries that did not have any type of syrup. The cake was really moist and a very pretty pink color. By itself it did not have much of a strawberry flavor. I baked it in a 13X9 pan. I made 1/2 batch of the frosting, draining the juice from the strawberries. Everyone loved the strawberry flavor off the frosting and the little bits of fruit in it. The consistency was fine to work with for a 13X9 but maybe a little thin to do a layer cake. I would love to try this recipe in a bundt pan and make the frosting thin enough to drizzle down the sides.
The frosting from this recipe paired greatly with the scratch strawberry cake recipe. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen. Excellent recipe.
This was pretty good. It was unnaturally pink, though. If I try it again, I may use something to replace the strawberry gelatin.
Let me start out by saying that I am not a baker.... and this recipe was so easy, and delicious. I love that it has a very dense consistency (kinda like a pound cake) Thanks so much for the recipe... I'll use it for years to come!
It was easy and I used the suggestions made in other reviews and it was the most moist cake I've ever tasted! The icing was awesome too! I made star cupcakes with them for my daughter's 5th birthday as the theme was Jem and the Holograms and used her signature star earrings as the main theme. I used white cake as I can't seem to find yellow around much. I'll be using this cake recipe again!
Good but too sweet with iceing. I think it would be better with a doplet of whipped cream or cream fresh and no iceing.
The frosting was great but the cake seemed more like a muffin to me. They were good, but not great.
So good! I have a very big sweet tooth. I didn't think the cake was overly sweet. The icing is very sweet but I thought it was the perfect balance. Perfect recipe to replace ever using a strawberry cake mix agian. I think it would be good with cream cheese icing also.
This was delish! Serve with fresh cut strawberries and vanilla ice cream.
Everyone loved this cake! I used fresh strawberries. It was very good and moist. I used a different frosting though, because of the other reviews. I made a cream cheese frosting and decorated the cake with sliced strawberries.
Great recipe! I made a few adjustments and changed the strawberries to raspberries and the same with the jello. I added lemon curd for the filling between the layers and frosted with buttercream. It was delightful. I love how easy and versitile this cake is! Everyone commented on how moist it was. I would definately make this cake again!
Absolutely delicious! I used cream cheese frosting instead of the frosting in the recipe, but the cake was beyond tasty.
The best strawberry cake I've ever tasted! I made this for dessert for our Father's Day dinner and the whole family was RAVING about this cake! My sister is getting married and this is going to be one of the layers of her cake. I followed the original recipe and also used the flollow up tips that the owner of this recipe later posted and the cake turned out PERFECT!!
We really loved this recipe, which I used to make cupcakes. The frosting was too sweet for us, so I doubled the amount of butter and added a little vanilla. Wonderful!
This is the most fantastic cake I've ever eaten! I could eat the frosting by itself all day! It's a wonderful dessert for those who like a little texture in their dessert (nuts, coconut). I didn't have any trouble with frosting consistency.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was so yummy. As others, I had a difficulty getting the right consistency. None the less, a great recipe.
Very moist and very pretty. Everyone loves the taste.
The cake was very good. I poured it into a bundt pan instead of making a layer cake. So I didn't make the frosting. I made a buttermilk glaze instead, and garnished the top with some fresh strawberries cut in half.
This cake is addicting! I made it for my son's birthday party and it was gone in a matter of minutes. I don't care for strawberry but, I loved this cake.
Super yummy & moist! I made these for a fundraiser at my husbands work and they went FAST!
fantastic! and easy!!! the icing gets thin. make sure to squeeze excess liquid out of strawberries and add powdered sugar if needed.
This cake is absolutely delicious!! The ONLY thing I would change is that I wish it had MORE of the wonderful icing. Next time I make it, which will be very soon, I will make more icing. Love it!
I made this for my daughter's birthday. The whole family loved it. My granddaughter's thought it was so good they couldn't stay out of it, especially the icing. I will keep this handy for events in the future. Very good. 5 stars!!!!!!!
I like adding 5 or 6 MORE strawberries to cut the 'way to sweet' taste of the frosting.
I want to give it 4.8 stars. The .2 that I can't give the recipe is because I have a mental block - if I am going bake a cake, it needs to be from scratch - and this uses the boxed cake mix. Aside from that, I love this recipe. It reminds me of birthday parties from childhood, and a taste of this cake is exactly what you need for reminiscing! If you aren't concerned with presentation, do yourself a favor and do the 9 by 13 pan - it is easier and then you don't need to worry about frosting the sides of a cake.
Excellent cake! Better than a boxed strawberry cake. I made it in a 9x13 pan and added a package of cream cheese to the frosting. It was a hit at work!
I was looking for a homemade strawberry frosting. So I only used the recipe for the frosting & not the cake. I used this on choc mayo cake (recipes are on here). I used fresh strawberries (pureeing them first, drain & save juice from berries you may need the juice to get frsoting a better consistency) AND the amount of butter is right......1/2 CUP! Use 1/2 stick and it wont be enough! (the person who used 1/2 stick, the frosting was runny from not draining juices, not butter!!!!)
This has been my strawberry cake recipe for many years. The smaller box of cake mix (16.5 oz) didn't seem to make a difference unless it was that the three layers were very thin. (I usually make just 2) Since they don't sell 10 oz. of frozen sweetened strawberries anymore, I bought 16 oz. and weighed out 5 oz. of strawberries and juice for the cake batter. Then I drained the remainder very well, reserving the juice. I added all the left-over strawberries to the frosting and added a little juice at a time alternately with the confectioner's sugar.
I only made the frosting and I definitely found it to be runny as well, but the flavor was incredible! I ended up adding 1tsp of cream of tartar to thicken the frosting and then put the cupcakes in the fridge. That seemed to work.
This cake was awesome so nice and moist the frosting oh my it was so good you could eat it by itself i was very pleas with this cake everyone i gave some to love it thanks alot for this one
It was a lovely cake with fresh flavor of strawberries. Very delicious.
Awesome recipe. I modified it slightly for my taste. I used sugar free jello and in some cupcakes I put in walnuts or pecans (couldn't decide but in the end I think I prefer walnuts). I tried to do the frosting but used a combo of splenda and confectioners sugar and it didn't work out. Too sweet for me - and it was that processed tasting sweet so that wasn't good. Personally the cake is moist enough and can be eaten alone. I'm not big on frosting anyway so I wasn't too upset. For those that are, and for appearances I just sprinkled some powdered sugar on top of some cupcakes.
This was really good cake and really yummy frosting. I followed everyones advice and drained my berry juice so my frosting would be of better consistency. I will definetly make this again.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving my family and I loved it! The flavor was perfect and it smelled delicious. Instead of cupcakes I made a bundt cake, which should be cooked for a hour instead.
Gorgeous cake! I made this cake for my mother-in-law's birthday and it was fantastic. The only change I made was to fill it with a strawberry glaze made from the remainder of the berries and top it with whipped cream instead of the frosting for a lighter version.
This was really, really good. The directions are based on cake, not cupcakes, so adjust baking time as needed. Oh, and I could not get the frosting to the right consistency. I don't know if it was me or the recipe but I kept tweaking it and it still came out runny- perhaps because of the amount of water in the frozen strawberries? Overall, very good.
I thought this was good but a little too sweet. I felt that the frosting was a little much. I think it would have been better to use vanilla frosting instead of strawberry.
