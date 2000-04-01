Strawberry Cake and Frosting

First off let me say that although this recipe gets rave reviews I was still very shocked at the wonderful flavor never having had a fresh strawberry cake not made from a mix. Which the strawberry cake mixes are just awful. Now on to my review. I am a recent graduate of culinary school in Baking and Pastry So I am used to making icings. However I paid close attention to the hints given for this icing as most said that it was to runny. I actually made this for a cake ordered for a customer who wanted it for a birthday cake. So for the icing I followed the hint and drained the strawberrys I also pureeed them through a thin strainer with an old fashion mashed potato masher. I then drained the puree somewhat on paper towels. This did leave a need for moisture which I filled with a few tbls of both water and strawberry juice. You dont need to drain but I wanted to be able to control the amount of moisture eventually adding a few tbls of milk as well to give it a creamy texture. I believe the recipe calls for 4 3/4 cps of powder sugar. I actually used almost a 2 lb bag. which was a little over 7 cups. With the addition of the liquid it turned out great of course this made a cup or so more icing then needed. I did end up with a flat icing which is what I was looking for. If I would have omited some of the sugar and added a little more milk this would have made a very creamy homestyle frosting. The reason that I focused so much on the icing is because most people said that they coul

