Strawberry Cake and Frosting

If you love the beautiful flavor, aroma and color of strawberries, you will absolutely love this cake.

By IMFLIPER

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer 9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round pans.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, gelatin mix and flour. Make a well in the center and pour in water, oil, and eggs. Stir in half of the container of strawberries. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the Strawberry Frosting: In a large bowl combine butter, confectioners' sugar and the remaining half of the frozen strawberries. Beat on high speed until creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 94.8g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 390.7mg. Full Nutrition
