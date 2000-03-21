Strawberry Cake III

This is a great easy cake that my grand mother made for every family memeber's birthday. It's a pretty pink color and is light and fluffy. Garnish with additional sliced fresh strawberries if desired.

Recipe by Sharon

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer 8 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the cake according to package instructions for three 8 inch round cake pans. Bake as directed on the package. Cool on wire rack.

  • To make the Frosting: In a large bowl, beat the egg white, sugar and strawberries on high speed until very stiff peaks form. This takes about 20 minutes. The frosting really grows so be sure you use a large bowl.

  • To assemble the cake: Place one layer on a serving plate, put in a couple toothpicks (this helps to hold the layers together) and frost with 1/4 of the frosting. Repeat with second layer. Place third layer on top, and frost top and sides of cake with the remaining frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 4.7g; sodium 287.5mg. Full Nutrition
