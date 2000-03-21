Strawberry Cake III
This is a great easy cake that my grand mother made for every family memeber's birthday. It's a pretty pink color and is light and fluffy. Garnish with additional sliced fresh strawberries if desired.
This was fantastic frosting. I made this cake for a 4th of July party and used DRIED EGG WHITES instead of raw egg whites. This is a MUCH safer option if you are going to be feeding this to the elderly, little children or pregnant, as raw eggs whites can have salmonella. Anyhow to test, I made 2 batches of frosting: one with raw egg whites and one with the dried egg whites and had my husband do a taste test to make sure I was still getting the same outcome. We both agreed that they both tasted exactly the same. I made my own yellow cake and also put sliced strawberries between the layers on top of the filling. YUMMY! I put raspberries and blueberries on top for the red and blue color. SUPER EASY FROSTING TO MAKE! I agree with previous review that if you are using a kitchenaid mixer, you don't need to mix for 20 minutes. Mine was done in under 10 and very very fluffy. Turned out beautiful!Read More
I thought this cake was ok. i followed some of the advice from other people and it turned out ok. the frosting was really hard and runny.Read More
This is so easy and so delicious! Can't believe how much 1 egg white makes. Just a note, with a powerful Kitchenaid mixer this only took me 10 minutes, not 20, so depending on your mixer watch the timing. Thanks for the great and easy recipe.
Ok, I'll admit I was skeptical of this recipe. I had a back up dessert just in case but this was incredible. It was so light and airy. It melts in your mouth, yet at the same time not overly sweet. Used my Kitchen-Aid, so this was a breeze to whip up. NOTE: taste good chilled but frosting does not hold up well overnight, serve same day for best results. This is a keeper!!
There are a few things you can do that will help with the runny icing situation. It is basically a meringue icing, so you will want to add about 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar, and 2 egg whites instead of one. The other big thing is to add about 1/2 cup of the sugar to the cup of strawberries and let them sit about 20-30 minutes to drain off most of the water. If you're going to put slices on top of the icing, you should drain them this way, as well. Getting rid of the water will help the icing last longer, as will the cream of tartar.
Delicious! Couple of things... definately needs to be frosted the day of the event. Hanging out overnight in the fridge makes it a bit messy. And definately doesn't travel well. I neglected to use toothpicks to hold the layers. The top layer slid off 2" off the bottom layer in transit. I was a mess! But let me tell you... Using fresh NJ strawberries, 2 9" rounds, and cutting up bits of strawberries in between the layers... what a hit. Everyone at work loved the cake. Will DEFINATELY make again, even with all the mess!
I made this for a co-worker's birthday. It was delicious and got rave reviews even though I thought the frosting was a little too runny. I mixed it up in the morning but did not ice the cake until the afternoon. I think it's best to frost immediately after mixing, which is what I will do in the future. Definitely fill and garnish with fresh strawberry slices for extra taste and a gourmet look!!
I made the frosting that is listed here for a different strawberry cake that I made today and it was absolutely wonderful. I must say that I was a bit skeptical about only using 1 egg white and 1 cup of sugar with the berries, but it was enough to fill and frost 2 9 inch layers-and I had leftovers which we all enjoyed eating. This frosting has the consistency of Marshmallow Fluff and is a very pretty pink and just tastes incredible. Heck, I wouldn't even need to eat cake-just sit there with my bowl of strawberry frosting! I would be one happy gal! Thanks for sharing this recipe, I will use this one often.
This could not be any more simple! It really does take 20 minutes to make the frosting fluffy so don't skimp on the time. I made the cake in a bundt pan and cut it in half. I put the bottom half of the cake on a serving plate and added sliced strawberries before I frosted that layer. Then I placed the second layer of cake on top and frosted. I think the cake needs to be chilled before you eat it for better flavor! Very moist and really flavorful.
What and easy and great recipe to do!! I made a double recipe though and we ended up eating half of it before it even made it on the cake! Great for people who don't like too sweet icing. Also great to hide the cakes imperfection.
I made this recipe without the cake, and served in wineglasses. i think I used to much sugar, it was very sweet. Next time I will use less sugar, and a kitchenaid. It took 15 minutes to whip the egg white. With less sugar: yumm!! Tasted like strawberry whipped cream.
I am only rating the icing/topping. I used a different cake recipe. Just like everyone else said, I really could have eaten the whole bowl with a spoon. It was fantastic!!!!
The frosting on this cake is unbelievable! I used it for a shortcake with strawberries on it. It was well received by all. A keeper to say the least. Many thanks, Sharon!
I made just the frosting. It was Perfect! Great Flavor and texture and a pretty shade of pink. Will use this one again and again.
Absolutely scrumptious! Who would have thought that so few and simple ingredients would create a bowl of strawberry delight. Thank you for sharing!
Very good and moist, but it was definitely hard to tell when it was cooked. It looked fine, but then I took it out and it dripped all over my cooling rack. :( Great flavor, though!
I made this for my sister's birthday and it turned out awesome!! Just dont mix the filling (heavy whipping cream) for too long or it turns bad.
I had trouble with the frosting. I have a really cheap blender and used frozen strawberries. I'm not sure if the problem was the frozen strawberries or the cheap blender, but after 40 min of blending the frosting I decided it was as thick as it was going to get. The frosting oozed out from between the layers of cake and the strawberries on top slid down the sides. My boyfriend said regardless of the mess the cake was delicious. Next time I think I'll let the frosting set before putting the second layer on and before placing the strawberries on top.
Great recipe! Just made this for Valentine's Day with the following change after reading the icing was too sweet - used 2 egg whites from medium eggs - used less than 1 cup of sugar - still very sweet - next time I may cut back to 3/4 C sugar & increase strawberries to 1-1/2 C. Wasn't sure if I should add sugar & berries to egg whites then whip or whip then add - so I whipped the egg whites until they were all white and starting to get fluffy & stiff and gradually added sugar & berries. Used low fat version of white cake (3 egg whites instead of whole eggs) for an all around low fat dessert - icing should be done shortly before serving for best look.
Really yummy! I replaced half of the water called for in the regular cake mix with heavy cream and the result was amazing!! Reminded me of a tres leches cake only not as "wet"...I will continue to make this cake!!!
This cake was awesome. It tasted delicious and the whole thing was gone in no time. I made it for my daughter's 8th birthday and she loved it. Even though I used toothpicks to hold the cake together it slipped apart anyway. I just took the cake from the counter to table and it turned into a mess. But no one cared. We ate it up in no time. It may have been because I used frozen strawberries instead of fresh due to having to make the cake in December when fresh strawberries are hard to find. But this is definitely a repeat recipe.
Incredible frosting! So easy and simple and SO delicious! It was a hit with everyone in my family and I can't wait to make it again.
Was very tasty, but the icing was so runny that when I arrived with the cake at the event, most of the icing had slid off the top of the cake, and I had to re-icing it again.
Pretty good, though I wouldn't say spectacular. Used a "confetti" cake mix for my granddaughter and made the frosting/filling as written. I didn't feel it was too sweet at all. In fact even though my strawberries were very ripe & sweet on their own their flavor just didn't come through in the filling. I coursely chopped some to place in between the layers (made a 2-layer cake) & that was the best part. I had no problem with the frosting, I could not believe that 1 egg white created that much, and I added 1/8 tsp. cream of tartar. IF I decide to make this again I will follow the recipe in regards to making it a 4-layer cake & definitely place some sweetened strawberries between each layer.
WOW!!! Easy and really good. The frosting has a really wonderful strawberry taste (is it really a frosting?)!! This is a keeper.
I had extra strawberries, so I decided to try this recipe out... and wow, the 'frosting' was exactly like whipped cream! I'll use this whenever I'm out of whipped cream!
Made a different cake (strawberry flavored) for the inside but the frosting from this recipe was a huge hit!! So crazy how it whips up into so much volume!!
Best with 'local' berries. Serve chilled. Separates if stored - Can be remixed by hand. My family has used the strawberry whip for more years than I’ve been alive (on SS&Medicare). I use it for shortcake. Truely a early summer favorite.
It should call for confectioners sugar instead of white sugar for the frosting. The frosting never sets and will be grainy because of that.
Delicious! Made it for my daughter's bday, was as delicious and messy as everyone claimed. :) I used dried egg whites as one reader suggested as I was also leary of using uncooked egg whites. I used a dash of cream of tartar suggested by another reader although I'm not sure if did much (but worth a try). I can see that this cake would not be transportable. I made the layers the night before and frosted a few hours ahead of serving. Instead of toothpicks (which could get lost in the cake) I used 3 bbq skewers to hold it together in the fridge and that also helped keeping the plastic film off of the cake. I removed the skewers just before adding bday candles. If you don't mind a cake that is messy and not prone to stand tall once cut, do try this one because there was nothing left afterward.
