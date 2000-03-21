Strawberry Cake III

This was fantastic frosting. I made this cake for a 4th of July party and used DRIED EGG WHITES instead of raw egg whites. This is a MUCH safer option if you are going to be feeding this to the elderly, little children or pregnant, as raw eggs whites can have salmonella. Anyhow to test, I made 2 batches of frosting: one with raw egg whites and one with the dried egg whites and had my husband do a taste test to make sure I was still getting the same outcome. We both agreed that they both tasted exactly the same. I made my own yellow cake and also put sliced strawberries between the layers on top of the filling. YUMMY! I put raspberries and blueberries on top for the red and blue color. SUPER EASY FROSTING TO MAKE! I agree with previous review that if you are using a kitchenaid mixer, you don't need to mix for 20 minutes. Mine was done in under 10 and very very fluffy. Turned out beautiful!

