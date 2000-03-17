Snowball Cake II
These little snowballs remind me of wintertime.
These little snowballs remind me of wintertime.
Mmmmm, this is Sucha Yummy Recipe Its a Hit with EVERYONE* in my house they love and crave and beg 4 more!!! Thanks so0o much!Read More
Ooof. I am *exhausted* after making this recipe. Waaaaaaaaay too much effort for the final product (which is good, but not *that* good). The frosting tastes a lot like marshmallow topping and is really good w/ the coconut. I think next time I'll make a white layer cake, give it a custard filling, and then frost with this recipe and coconut.Read More
Mmmmm, this is Sucha Yummy Recipe Its a Hit with EVERYONE* in my house they love and crave and beg 4 more!!! Thanks so0o much!
Ooof. I am *exhausted* after making this recipe. Waaaaaaaaay too much effort for the final product (which is good, but not *that* good). The frosting tastes a lot like marshmallow topping and is really good w/ the coconut. I think next time I'll make a white layer cake, give it a custard filling, and then frost with this recipe and coconut.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections