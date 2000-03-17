Snowball Cake II

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These little snowballs remind me of wintertime.

Recipe by Saundra

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 snowballs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and 1 1/2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing just until incorporated. Stir in the 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and lemon extracts.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat 5 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To make the Fluffy White Frosting: Combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, 2 egg whites, corn syrup, and cream of tartar in the top of a double boiler. Add cold water and beat on low speed of electric mixer just until blended. Place over boiling water and beat constantly on high speed about 3 minutes or until soft peaks form. Remove from heat and place over cold water. Add vanilla and beat an additional 3 minutes or until frosting is thick enough to spread.

  • To make the snowballs: Cut cake into 2-inch squares. Trim corners of each square, leaving rounded edges. Spread top and sides with frosting. Sprinkle coconut generously over frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 120.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022