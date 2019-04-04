Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
For another tuna twist try substituting the spicy tuna with shoyu tuna--take 1 can drained tuna and add 3 tbs sugar and 4 tbs soy sauce and heat until the tuna absorbs all of the liquid.Read More
I had really high hopes for this recipe since my husband and I are big sushi fans, especially any spicy rolls. However, this did not taste like restaurant spicy tuna. Instead, I tasted each part (chili powder, tuna, wasabi) instead of the sum of the parts: Spicy tuna. The tuna was dry, as noted by other reviewers and somewhat fishy. To the rice, I added a bit of salt and sugar and it was great... but not good enough to fix the tuna. Sorry.Read More
I had really high hopes for this recipe since my husband and I are big sushi fans, especially any spicy rolls. However, this did not taste like restaurant spicy tuna. Instead, I tasted each part (chili powder, tuna, wasabi) instead of the sum of the parts: Spicy tuna. The tuna was dry, as noted by other reviewers and somewhat fishy. To the rice, I added a bit of salt and sugar and it was great... but not good enough to fix the tuna. Sorry.
For another tuna twist try substituting the spicy tuna with shoyu tuna--take 1 can drained tuna and add 3 tbs sugar and 4 tbs soy sauce and heat until the tuna absorbs all of the liquid.
We eat sushi at home pretty regularly. The 2yo and the 6yo love to help layer veggies on the rolls. We usually just do vegetarian sushi but I had the rare can of tuna in the house and decided to try it. The flavor is good. The texture of canned tuna was less than desirable. I think if you used a chunkier, higher quality pouched tuna, it would be MUCH better.
Mmmmmmmm! Spicy!
This was descent, it was a little fishy tasting, but it was ok. I made too much sushi for dinner and had some leftovers for lunch the next day. I actually think this one tasted better the next day. The tuna seemed a lttle dry, maybe more mayo? I used the pouched white tuna as recommended by a couple of reviews.
As this was my first time making sushi, I was quite impressed with myself. However, as a sushi connoisseur I thought this was just okay. Maybe it was the tuna from a can or maybe it's because I thought it was a tad too dry. I feel like you needed more mayo and spiciness to mix in with the tuna. I bought a little container of spicy sauce from Wegman's in the pre-made sushi section. I was 99 cents if I remember correctly. I put a little dollop of this on each piece and it SO improved the taste.
Makes THE BEST spicy tuna rolls ever! Although i did make some variations to the recipe. I did not use the carrots. I also did not use canned tuna I used fresh raw tuna (it tastes much better). Chili powder was a nice touch! TIP: did NOT over stuff the roll. yummmm
I tried this today and it was delicious! Plus it's easy and cheap - hard to argue with that! I substituted green onion for avocado and it worked great. My 2-year-old even had some.
delicious and simple!
Every so often we like to have a sushi night and I decided to add this to the menu. Everyone LOVED it! It was very easy and inexpensive to make, yet looks and tastes so luxurious! We look forward to having it again (sooner than later)!
We have used this recipe several times, except we use salmon instead of tuna (farmed salmon is more environmentally conscience). Very good!
Gross. Simply gross. Without fresh raw tuna, it's horrid. Sorry. I'm a huge sushi fan and this isn't sushi.
Is only marginally OK. Canned tuna is just not the way to go for a tuna sushi roll. The rice is also not done in the traditional matter. The sauce for the rice should be made separately and not done when cooking the rice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections