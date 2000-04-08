Raspberry Walnut Torte

This torte/cake was a lot of work for me, which is saying something since I made an Inside out German Choc. Cake that took four hours! While this didn't take nearly as long, the process of splitting the layers and trying to make the thing look presentable was a challenge. I found the cake rather crumbly (but not dry), therefore not so easy to separate. They also sunk in the middle making the process of getting "even" layers very difficult. Not sure if this is due to the high altitude where I live as I sometimes have issues with this when baking. My suggestion from what I learned, split the batter into four parts instead of two and adjust the cooking time to less to avoid having to cut the layers up. Also to get them out of the pan easily I highly recommend lining the bottoms of the pan with parchment paper, I did this and they came out without a problem. I made the recipe exactly how it was written except I used almonds instead of walnuts and added a little bit of almond extract instead of vanilla to the frosting. It tasted good but I wouldn't say it was "to die for" since I found the texture a little odd and not as elegant tasting (if that makes sense) as I would have liked. Perhaps this could be cured by grinding the nuts finer. I also prefer fresh fruit instead of preserves since I find preserves too sweet. I'm not sure I want to go through the trouble of making this again, but other people really enjoyed it so I might.