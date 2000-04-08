Raspberry Walnut Torte
A very dense, decadent cake that always gets raves from friends and family. You can substitute other nuts for the walnuts and different preserves if desired.
A very dense, decadent cake that always gets raves from friends and family. You can substitute other nuts for the walnuts and different preserves if desired.
Absolutely delicious! At first I thought it was going to be a disaster because both cake layers fell apart as I was removing them from the pans. I had to kind of patch them up and skip the step of slicing them in half and putting icing between them. In spite of that, it turned out great, and every one wanted seconds! My mother is picky when it comes to cakes, but she raved about this one! Works great as a birthday cake because you can pipe a message on top in place of the lattice design. Next time I will probably use parchment paper to make the cake easier to remove from the pan.Read More
Absolutely delicious! At first I thought it was going to be a disaster because both cake layers fell apart as I was removing them from the pans. I had to kind of patch them up and skip the step of slicing them in half and putting icing between them. In spite of that, it turned out great, and every one wanted seconds! My mother is picky when it comes to cakes, but she raved about this one! Works great as a birthday cake because you can pipe a message on top in place of the lattice design. Next time I will probably use parchment paper to make the cake easier to remove from the pan.
This torte/cake was a lot of work for me, which is saying something since I made an Inside out German Choc. Cake that took four hours! While this didn't take nearly as long, the process of splitting the layers and trying to make the thing look presentable was a challenge. I found the cake rather crumbly (but not dry), therefore not so easy to separate. They also sunk in the middle making the process of getting "even" layers very difficult. Not sure if this is due to the high altitude where I live as I sometimes have issues with this when baking. My suggestion from what I learned, split the batter into four parts instead of two and adjust the cooking time to less to avoid having to cut the layers up. Also to get them out of the pan easily I highly recommend lining the bottoms of the pan with parchment paper, I did this and they came out without a problem. I made the recipe exactly how it was written except I used almonds instead of walnuts and added a little bit of almond extract instead of vanilla to the frosting. It tasted good but I wouldn't say it was "to die for" since I found the texture a little odd and not as elegant tasting (if that makes sense) as I would have liked. Perhaps this could be cured by grinding the nuts finer. I also prefer fresh fruit instead of preserves since I find preserves too sweet. I'm not sure I want to go through the trouble of making this again, but other people really enjoyed it so I might.
Excellent cake to impress others. Anybody could make this cake with outstanding results - however I needed at least another hour of time to have the cake turn out like the photo. The effort is definitely worth the results. Cake doesn't rise as high and the frosting isn't as impressive in hot, humid weather.
I made this for a party and it was a huge sucess. Used crushed almonds instead - very good. Also had trouble getting it out of the pan intact even though well greased. Luckily, frosting is forgiving :)
This cake turned out great!! I used powdered sugar instead of white in the icing, I know it changes the texture, but I don't like tasting the grains in frosting. I did everything else as written. everyone loved it! It definately was a lot of work, but I did allow my 3 year old son to help which doubles the work, at least. Anyways, well worth the effort, especially when you have a husband who loves it as much as mine does.
Very good cake with a beautiful presentation. I like that the walnuts are ground, rather than just chopped.
This was a surprisingly exquisite cake that was surprisingly easy to make. Quite a sophisticated texture and flavor. This will become a standard cake recipe!
Awesome cake! We made it with almonds and fresh raspberries, and it was outstanding. I love using cream instead of butter.
This cake is truly fantastic. I even make the raspberry jam from scratch because most store-bought jams are too sweet and not "fruity" enough for me. Women: this cake will yield marriage proposals!!
Tasted SO good. Even my cake hating boyfriend loved this. However I found the cake almost impossible to cut into 4 layers without breaking. Good thing the iceing was forgiving! Looked great topped with fresh raspberrys.
My husband made this for my birthday because I love raspberries -it was a hit.
i left out the walnuts and turned it into a bunch of mini cupcake sized tortes and it was a huge hit with everybody
I made this torte to take to a German restaurant when we had company from Germany. It was the perfect dessert for the occasion. I did 3- 8" by making 1 1/2 batches and doing 6 layers. My friend from Germany even requested the recipe. Thank you for the recipe, it's a keeper!
This cake was amazingly delicious. The recipe for the icing alone makes it spectacular. It's best feature was that it was not overly sweet the way many cakes can be. Made it for a party and it was a HUGE hit.
Used the frosting from this recipe for a strawberry cake. This frosting is TOO DIE FOR!
Came out great. I followed the recipe pretty closely. I substituted strawberry jam for raspberry (because that's what I had on hand) and used ground almonds instead of walnuts. Cake was firm but surprisingly moist and very flavorful. I think I actually liked the cake even better than the frosting (which isn't normally the case for me).
I've made this cake multipe times and everbody loves it. I use pecans instead of walnuts because of a slight allergy, but other than that follow the recipe exactly. A little time consuming, but always worth the effort.
I have made this cake many times and have recieved rave reviews every time! I'ts easy to make, but it does take a little time to frost if the weather is hot. I have found that if it is summer and I am making this, I stick it in my deep freezer a few times during frosting it to make sure the frosting doesn't slip down the side. I also toast my walnuts for a bit for a richer taste. This is not only a great tasting cake, but presentation can't be beat!!
This got rave reviews from the staff at my daughter's school. It's delicious. I did have problems with the icing sticking to the sides. It tastes wonderful and looks almost too good to eat!
I added a pint of crushed fresh raspberries to the jam. What a wonderful enhancement of the raspberry flavor. This is by far one of my favorite cakes.
TREESALIA
Fantastic recipe! Just sweet enough without being too sweet (I followed the recipe exactly, though I only spread a thin layer of the preserves on the top, or it would have been too sweet for me). Thanks to the folks who gave the tip about using parchment paper in the pans - I followed their advice and the cakes came out easily. Here's a tip for slicing the layers easily and cleanly, since a lot of people had problems with that: use thread instead of a knife. It has to be strong thread - nylon, not cotton. You cut a piece of thread, wrap an end around each index finger, like dental floss (come to think of it, that would probably work too) and slice each layer horizontally with it. Works like a charm (works great for slicing dough too). Many thanks for the recipe, Tom - this cake not only tastes wonderful, it looks wonderful too!
Heaven on a plate! I made this for my daughter's birthday and I was so very happy with how it turned out. Everyone loved it, from my 4 year old grandson to my 73 year old mother. The only thing I did differently was to make an extra half batch so that I could have 3 layers of significance. I did this after seeing how much the full batch made and decided against cutting them in half and just add another layer instead. This will be a cake that I will make many times in the future!
This is an excellent cake, I will be making it for my mother's birthday this week. The recipe I have came from a Pillsbury "Cakes Unlimited" mini cookbook purchased at the supermarket checkout stand at least 30 years ago. Your recipe doesn't show the photo in that book or described in your recipe. It has a lattice type top, frosting piped over the raspberry preserves on the top. Anyway it's done, it is very good.
everyone liked it. No changes in the recipe. followed exactly. Walnuts were toasted before grinding
very very dry but the flavour is amazing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections