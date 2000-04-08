Raspberry Walnut Torte

A very dense, decadent cake that always gets raves from friends and family. You can substitute other nuts for the walnuts and different preserves if desired.

By Tom Parker

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch pans. In a medium bowl mix together the flour, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and ground walnuts. Set aside. In a small bowl whip 1 1/2 cups cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, eggs and 3 teaspoons vanilla. Beat 5 minutes at highest speed of an electric mixer. fold in flour mixture alternately with whipped cream.

  • Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To make the Frosting: In a large bowl combine cream cheese, 1 cup sugar 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until smooth. In a separate small bowl, whip 1/12 cups whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture.

  • To assemble cake: Split each layer in half horizontally to form 4 layers. Place 1 layer on serving plate; spread with 1/2 cup frosting. Top with second layer; spread with 1/2 cup preserves. Top with 3rd layer; spread with 1/2 cup frosting. Top with remaining cake layer. Frost sides of cake with frosting, reserving about 1 cup for decorating. Spread remaining preserves on top of cake. Using a pastry bag and a star tip, pipe reserved frosting in a lattice design on the top of cake, pipe border around top and bottom edges of cake. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 96.2mg; sodium 204mg. Full Nutrition
