Quick Coffee Cake

Unlike some others, I didn't read the reviews before I decided to make this coffee cake Christmas morning. It has a great rating and I had all the ingredients on hand. Well, I woke up early to start. The batter seemed terribly thick and more like cookie dough, but I spread it in the pan as best I could. The kids were up shortly thereafter and we waited nearly 40 minutes for this cake to bake. We added 5 minute intervals to the 15 minute cook time, checking with a toothpick. At one point I thought it was done and it was just the topping sticking to the toothpick...nope! Raw in the middle. When it was finally finished I had a very dense cake. It was edible and the kids were famished, but we had to break it apart for my 2 year old twins, it was too tough for them to bite off on their own. There was one piece left over and within hours it was hard as a rock. I think, even with suggestions of others, I won't try this recipe again...