Quick Coffee Cake
This coffee cake is wonderful, the cake itself it moist and delicious while the topping is slightly crunchy and sweeter. Together, they make a delightful combination that you will surely enjoy!
This coffee cake is wonderful, the cake itself it moist and delicious while the topping is slightly crunchy and sweeter. Together, they make a delightful combination that you will surely enjoy!
I'm glad I read all these reviews first! This is a great, quick coffee cake if you make a few adjustments to the recipe recommended here in the reviews. I doubled the sugar and added about 1/4th cup more milk. I also mixed the melted butter in with the topping mixture and sprinkled it all on top and then took a knife and dragged it through the batter (already in the pan) so that some of the topping would sink below. I really liked how it came out, I'm posting a picture in the photo section, so you can see. The cake came out nice and crisp on top but very moist below. It didn't last very long around my house and i'm already wanting to make it again!Read More
I found this to be a little on the dry side. The topping was really floury so I couldn't see if the top of the cake to test for doneness. I would also suggest adding more spices..mine didn't seem to have a lot of flavor. On a positive note, I was able to whip this up in time for an unexpected guest to have a peice. He did comment on how light it was and so it was enjoyed by some. I probably won't be making this again but I'm glad I tried it.Read More
I'm glad I read all these reviews first! This is a great, quick coffee cake if you make a few adjustments to the recipe recommended here in the reviews. I doubled the sugar and added about 1/4th cup more milk. I also mixed the melted butter in with the topping mixture and sprinkled it all on top and then took a knife and dragged it through the batter (already in the pan) so that some of the topping would sink below. I really liked how it came out, I'm posting a picture in the photo section, so you can see. The cake came out nice and crisp on top but very moist below. It didn't last very long around my house and i'm already wanting to make it again!
WOW I had a hard time deciding if I should make this or not because some people seemed to realy like it and others seemed to really dislike it. I took the advice of another and added 2/3 cups sugar to the batter and a little extra brown sugar to the topping (about 3 tbls) and WOW was it delicious, so quick, easy YUMMY! Whatsmakes this recipe even better is that it requires so little ingredients and all are common place around my kitchen. I will try to double it next time and see how it works. This is certainly a keeper and the first recipe to motivate me to rate and review. Give it a shot!!!
This is a good basic coffee cake. I read through the reviews before making it and I doubled the sugar and added an extra 1/4 cup of milk. It reminds me of Drake's coffee cakes for some reason. Next time I would definitely double the topping. This is something if you're having people over at the last minute and you need something in a hurry to serve with tea or coffee.
I just now whipped this up and have decided to throw out my old coffee cake recipe; this will be my new staple. Lovely, light, and delicate. I didn't alter a thing with the batter, except I ended up accidently dumping in more vanilla. Whoops! With the topping, however, I used half brown sugar and half white sugar, cut the flour down to one heaping tablespoon, doubled the cinnamon, and used an old trick for a crunchy topping: sprinkle the batter with the cinnamon mixture first, then drizzle the melted butter over it. YUM!!!
This was the BEST Coffee cake I've ever made. I did, however, make a few changes as suggested by others. I added 2/3 c sugar to the dry and a 6 oz container of Fat Free Vanilla yogurt to the wet ingredients. I topped half of the cake with the suggested topping and the other half I added shredded coconut and pecans to the topping, YUMMMMM!! My family LOVED IT!! The pecans and coconut were absolutely delightful! Very moist, PERFECT! A keeper for me!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because i think that it would have tasted just fine if I hadn't made the changes as other reviewers did. I added more milk,and mixed the melted butter w/ the topping and this came out too moist and the topping wasn't crumbly enough 4 me. If I just followed the original recipe it would have been great! W/ the changes this deserves 3 stars. I say: keep the recipe the way it is. It was a tad too heavy and sweet w/ changes. I have a sweet tooth and didn't care fot it. Next time I will make it the right way and I'm sure it will be scrumptious!
I tried this recipe after reading all the reviews and decided to add 2/3 cup sugar. The cake turned out delicious(not dry at all) and very tasty--my kids and hubby loved it. It did taste more like a pound cake, not like a coffee cake--very yummy though! I put apples under the crumble topping and made another one and omitted the crumble topping and put about 1/2 cup raspberry jam(about 10 minutes before it came out of oven) and drizzled a little icing on top of both cakes after they were baked. Thanks for the recipe--I will definately be using this one again.
We're having a blizzard in MA. The kids have yet another school day. Husband is off today and and I work from home. This put me in the mood to nest and give my family something freshed baked, sweet, and warm. This recipe was perfect! I made a few small changes based on what other reviewers said - increased the white sugar to 1/2 cup, used 6 tbsp unsalted butter instead of shortening, added 1/2 cup buttermilk to the batter, increased vanilla to 1 tsp. To the topping I added chopped pecans, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, and increased the cinnamon to 3/4 tsp. I baked at 425 for about 25 minutes. The cake was fluffy, moist, rich without being greasy, and not too sweet but not bland either. Next time, I will mix the melted butter into the topping as others have done, and perhaps run a knife through the topping to swirl it into the batter a little.
I found this to be a little on the dry side. The topping was really floury so I couldn't see if the top of the cake to test for doneness. I would also suggest adding more spices..mine didn't seem to have a lot of flavor. On a positive note, I was able to whip this up in time for an unexpected guest to have a peice. He did comment on how light it was and so it was enjoyed by some. I probably won't be making this again but I'm glad I tried it.
The best coffee cake I have ever eaten, so moist and tasty! The company we went to see asked if they could keep the leftovers! I did read other comments and doubled the sugar (total 12 tbsp) and I added a bit more shortening. As well I melted the butter and mixed it with the flour, sugar and cinnamon before pouring it on top. Used a knife to skore the topping into the cake. Will absolutely make this again with no hesitation.
I took this to Women's Bible Study a couple of weeks ago, and it was SO GOOD! Everyone loved it. The only thing I'll do differently next time is to double the topping. Yum!
Incredible!!! These taste even better than store bought coffee cakes!! I made them into cupcakes (as a previous reviewer suggested) and they were absolutely perfect. To get a crumblier topping, gradually add some in shortening like with the cake until you reach desired crumbliness!!
Made this on an unexpected snow day with only ingredients I had on hand. It was very good! I added pecans to the topping. I liked the contrast of the crisp,sweet topping with the soft and light cake. This recipe is a keeper that I will make again and again!
As almost everyone else here, I added an extra 2/3 cup sugar. I also doubled the amount of topping and halved the flour ratio for the topping. That said, this recipe was top-notch! Definitely make it again. Super easy and super-fast.
I have to say this is a 5 star with the part of the Streusel Coffee Cake by Jim Blamker from this site. I used the topping and icing of that recipe. I kind of combined the 2. I did follow the other reviewers on this and do 1/3 cup white sugar, I used butter not shortening, I added pumpkin pie spice a little ground ginger and extra cinnamon. I feel this would have been a complete bore with out it. There would not have been enough flavor to this cake. If you do take my advice use this combo all mixed up in a little bowl: 1C chopped pecans 1C packed Brown Sugar 1/2 t cinnamon and 6 T butter softened I put this on top of this recipe and ran my knife up and down the pan to get some of this mixture throughout the cake. I would also check the cake at about 40 minutes mine was a little too brown on the bottom for me but still awesome!!!!
So yummy! I made the recipe with 2 tweaks and it came out so good. One thing I did change was I added a little bit more brown sugar & cinnamon because, come on, who doesn't LOVE a little extra coffee cake topping? And the other was, I didn't realize I was out of shortening and used Blue Bonnet instead. Came out AWESOME! Very moist and yummy.
Very, very good. I doubled the recipe, hoping for leftovers for breakfast. My kids have ensured there will be no coffeecake for breakfast, they gobbled the stuff so quickly. I did add about 1/4 cup extra milk, slipped about 1/4 cup of whole wheat flour in with the white, and mixed the melted butter right in with the brown sugar/cinnamon topping before sprinkling it on top. This is easy, uses readily available ingredients, bakes in only 15 or so minutes, and tastes just like coffee cake should. Yum.
Quick, easy and delicious! Please note that the batter will be very thick , even after doubling the amount of milk, as others suggested. I substituted butter for the shortening, and doubled the amount of vanilla. After topping batter with brown sugar mixture I poured an additional 3 T of melted butter over it.
I've made this twice now and it is perfect. Do not add any sugar -- it is quite sweet already. I can't imagine what it would taste like with more sugar. Also, it is light and fluffy with just the right amount of substance for a coffee cake. If you find it dry or heavy, I suggest beating the egg really well (as per the instructions). Great cake!
This comes out fine as written - my 14-yr-old made it following the directions and ignoring the reviews that say change this or that - just be aware that the batter doesn't pour - it's more of a sticky dough - but it tasted great!
Didn't alter anything with cake part of recipe but with the strussel; WHO on this planet puts only 1/2 t cinnamon in anything? One might as well not bother putting any in at all. Make up your own, triple it and it's a good cake!
Very Good and easy to make.
This was wonderful! Moist and tasty, and most of all EASY! I made the recipe with no alterations, except for adding whole pecans with the topping. I wouldn't change anything else about this recipe - and that is so rare for me! Thanks for this one. :)
As others have said, this is a great base recipe. I had a great coffee cake once that was very simple to make and have never been able to recreate it until this recipe. I followed the recipe for the most part, but did the following changes: I added 1 c of Sour milk (1tbsp lemon juice and enough milk to make 1c) 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2c white sugar, 1/4c brown sugar, and 1tsp vanilla to the batter. I also doubled the cinnamon in the topping. It was great! I will be making this again.
After reading alot of the reviews, I decided to use this recipe. I doubled it to make in a 13.5 X 9.5 pan. Other reviews had suggested to double the milk. Instead I decided to keep the milk at what it called for but add 1/4 cup plain yogurt. I also changed the oven temperture to 400'F and bake for about 20 minute's. It turned out better then I could have hoped. The cake was light and creamy and just right in sweetness. (I didn't double the sugar like other reviews had.) By far the best coffee cake I've ever had or made.
I wasn't too sure about making this after reading the reviews about it being dry. I made a few changes and we loved it! I used butter flavored shortening, added a bit more milk & added about 1 tsp. cinnamon to the batter. I also added about 1 tablespoon of white sugar to the topping. I'll probably be making this one again because it's so easy & quick to make.
Great Recipe!! Easy to follow and ready quickly. Only problem I had with it was that it was a little dry, but that is easily fixed by adding a dash more milk. I also added a pinch of cinnamon to the batter to carry the flavor. Very enjoyable.
Great recipe... I have been saving it till my day off diet , and i am glad i did.. I did ehat others suggested 2/3 cup sugar in the batter, add 1/4 cup milk too. Made like a crumble on top but to be fair i simply eyed it and pressed the crumbs in a little.. It is sooooooo good... Easy and great :) i am enjoying it right now with a cup of tea, my friend had a slice and asked if she can have a slice to eat in the car coz she was running late :) oh i forgot i used ghee instead of shortening .. :)
This is a really great recipe for a "Quick Coffee Cake". I was surprised at how light the cake was! It was a hit with my husband!
As written I can see that this cake would be dry . . . as others recommended, I upped the milk to 3/4 cup and the sugar to 2/3 cup. I mixed the butter with the other topping ingredients and raked it through the batter. This was a FANTASTIC cake, the cake itself was very moist and tasty, the topping perfect! 5 stars with these changes!!
Very good with a the adjustments suggested by B Spradley: Double the sugar. Add another 1/4 cup of milk. Mix melted butter with topping mix and drag through batter. I also sprinkled in a handful of walnuts. Delicious! Definitely a winner.
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!! BEST COFFEE CAKE EVER!!!!!!!!! i cut 2 TBS of butter into the streusel and it was GREAT! starbucks doesn't even hold a candle to this one!
I loved this cake!!! This might sound weird but I was in the mood for coffee so I thought coffee cake not thinking it wouldn't actually have coffee in it. Well I decided to make this one but I put 1 1/2 tablespoons of instant coffee. It tasted delicious! I have made it a few times since then and it is always gone with in 15 minutes of when it comes out. My family doesn't even wait for it to cool. They practically eat it straight out of the oven. Awesome recipe!!!
VERY good! I doubled the recipe. For ONE loaf, I used 1/2 cup sugar. (so z cup for two loaves) I melted the butter and mixed it into the topping instead of drizzling it over the top. I didn't use flour but instead used oatmeal (about 1/4 cup or so). YUMMY!
So simple and easy!! Taste great too!! Did add a little more milk as reviewers recommended and mixed the melted butter with the brown sugar, flour and cinnamon topping.
I'm confused by this recipe, where is the coffee in this cake? It may be a South African thing but our coffee cake actually tastes like coffee. Also had issues with step 4 & 5, how can you pour the batter into the pan if it's already there?
double the sugar and added about 1/4th cup more milk. double the topping mixture and sprinkled it all on top and then took a knife and dragged it through the batter (already in the pan) so that some of the topping would sink below.
A great, simple coffee cake. I made it exactly as listed with the exception of substituting margarine for shortening and it was moist and delicious. It's true the cake itself isn't super-sweet but the topping makes up for that. I think the key to it coming out well is following the instructions as listed and not over-mixing. This is a great cake to throw together on a whim without having to buy any special ingredients. Thanks for posting it!
I have looked for this recipe a long time. I lost it some years ago. The topping is quite vrsatile, it can be used as a simple cinnamon topping for other cakes or breads.
Delicious--and requiring ingredients I always have on hand!
Awesome! Love making it from scratch as the taste is so much better!
Mom made this as one of the desserts for my birthday party. I was too busy munching on everything else that night, but I did have this for breakfast the next day. Not overly sweet but lots of flavor. Liked it a lot!
This was a great recipe. I read some of the reviews before making it and took one of the suggestions to mix the butter with the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon mix for the topping. Made the top very nice and crispy. It definately would have been a bit dry otherwise. I also substituted whole wheat flour for the white flour. Had lots of compliments!
BLOODY FANTASTIC!!! I DOUBLED THE RECIPIE AND MADE INDIVIDUAL CUPCAKES!!! PERFECT FOR BREAKFAST ON THE GO
This was great, the only thing is that the batter may be a bit stiff making it hard to spread into a pan -- if this happens, adding a little milk while mixing worked for me. I often make variations of recipes I like to have a few new options. This one turned out lovely: I left out the drizzled butter and the crumbled topping altogether. Doubled the cake recipe, added a table spoon of cinnamon, and put a few teaspoons of batter aside. I mixed in a cup of raisins to the main batter and poured it in a rectangular. Then added extra cinnamon to the few teaspoons, some vanilla extract, and a little cocoa powder just to darken -- then used it to marble the cake. I baked it and frosted it after it cooled, with a simple white butter frosting (butter, powdered sugar, teaspoon cinnamon, and milk to consistency). I served this at a Christmas party and people were crazy for it.
Unlike some others, I didn't read the reviews before I decided to make this coffee cake Christmas morning. It has a great rating and I had all the ingredients on hand. Well, I woke up early to start. The batter seemed terribly thick and more like cookie dough, but I spread it in the pan as best I could. The kids were up shortly thereafter and we waited nearly 40 minutes for this cake to bake. We added 5 minute intervals to the 15 minute cook time, checking with a toothpick. At one point I thought it was done and it was just the topping sticking to the toothpick...nope! Raw in the middle. When it was finally finished I had a very dense cake. It was edible and the kids were famished, but we had to break it apart for my 2 year old twins, it was too tough for them to bite off on their own. There was one piece left over and within hours it was hard as a rock. I think, even with suggestions of others, I won't try this recipe again...
It's a good base recipe, and I liked the cinnamon-sugar topping. I think next time I make it, I'll add either raisins or apple pieces to the batter... or maybe blueberries or raspberries. Either way, it's great that it uses basic ingredients - 9 times out of 10, I'll have all the stuff I need to make it.
as originally written only gets two stars. To those who say it's not sweet enough--coffee cake is not supposed to be sweet like other cakes. The recipe as written needs more milk, what a thick mess!
Very easy to make and with simple ingredients. Just made this and its sooo good. I increased the sugar as others suggested and added 1/4 cup of milk...perfection. kids are enjoying a slice right now and the house smells yummy.
Decent, but I've definitely had better. It was very quick and all of the ingredients were on hand, but I probably won't make this again.
Yummy! I didn't change a thing. It reminded my husband of his mom's toasted poundcake.
I used 1/4 c. of butter instead, 1/3 c. of milk and 1/4 c. of vanilla honey mead. To cut back on some of the fat I didn't drizzle the melted butter on top. Also, the crumb mixture makes way to much so either split it up and put some on the bottom of your pan and some on the top of the cake or make half of the mixture indicated in the recipe. Overall this is a good, modifiable and quick recipe. I had to cook a little longer since I used more liquid. Will probably add walnuts next time for some added flavor too.
I really like this recipe. Very good. Classic coffee cake.
Very good taste, quick & easy. I also doubled sugar as people suggested, and mixed the melted butter with the topping. Yummy, and I found that unlike most baked goods, it was actually better once cooled. I got nervous that when I poured the batter in it looked like a very thin layer, but it rises when cooked, and turns out substantial.
What a great recipe! I didn't read the reviews...I just wanted coffee cake and didn't want to have to take a trip to the store. I love that this uses basic ingredients you'd always have on hand. I followed the recipe exactly, only adding an extra yolk because I used skim milk. I probably put in more vanilla than called for because I never measure it. I forgot to put the cinnamon in the topping until the cake had been in the oven about 10 minutes. I took it out, sprinkled some over the top and popped it back in the oven. I also added a few chopped pecans to the topping. This is a wonderfully simple, delicious recipe as is, but I'd think you could make lots of variations with a high rate of success. Oh...one more thing. I used exactly the sugar called for in the recipe and the cake was perfect. Perhaps a bit more vanilla as opposed to more sugar if you are looking for more flavor.
This was really good and incredibly easy. I did add a bit more sugar and milk as others had suggested, and sprinkled crushed pecans on top as well. Next time I will swirl the topping in but either way this was really tasty - a keeper!
I did not think this cake was anything special, made exactly as written. I have made much better, but this gets points for being quick & uses simple ingredients.
Sooooo tonight was the start of a warm cozy snow filled wkend with my husband an kids,,,, WIth that being said I thought this recipe for warm coffee cake along side a lg glass of milk would be great.!!!! That indeed it was. However I made a few small tweeks.... Starting with ... I baked it at 350,,, Hellooooo am I the only one here that noticed 425 was way to high....... I also took the advice from some other reviews the additonal 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup sugar. Also A little trick of my own was I baked my cake fully then when done I sprinkled my topping over the top once removed from oven,next I melted butter and trickled over the topping. This created A pretty an sweet candy crunch topping... This recipe gets 4 stars from me. Quick and easy..!!!!
Nummers! What a perfect first recipe for my new recipe box. I added an extra splash of milk, forgot to cut in the shortening so added it after stirring in the liquids, put a shake of nutmeg and powdered sugar and half the flour into the crumbles, did the knife-drag to spread the crumbles, and added the melted butter last (Smart Balance, which worked well). This is the coffee cake recipe I've been looking for!
Based off the original recipe, I would say I liked this cake. However, when I tried it with the recommendation of others in the comments, adding an additional 2/3 cup of sugar and extra 1/4 cup milk, I LOVED this cake. I would have given it five stars had the original recipe had these changes to it. I also doubled the brown sugar topping, but that is just because I like it extra thick on my coffee cake. Overall, I highly recommend, but go ahead and make the slight changes everyone suggests.
Very good
Wonderful! I made it in muffin cups and each one was so yummy! I made a dozen muffins. Thank you!
This recipe is very similar to the one my father would make for us on Sunday nights while watching The World of Disney on t.v.! I did have to increase the milk to 3/4 cup and I also increased the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. I left out the flour for the topping, instead mixed the cinnamon, melted butter and brown sugar together. After pouring batter into a 9 inch pie pan, I stirred the topping mixture into the batter with a fork, creating a swirl effect. The family thought it rocked with vanilla bean ice cream.
I followed the recipe exactly and found this a little dry, as though I'd made it with biscuit mix, which would have been easier still. I think additions of sour cream or yogurt would improve it greatly.
Yes, it is quick, but it came out pretty dry for me. The batter wouldn't spread very well into the pan so the whole cake came out uneven. Tasted like coffee cake & with less mess than the normal crumbles on top, but still not a recipe i'll use again.
The best coffee cake recipe ever!!! It's a big hit with my family and friends! I am always asked to make this dish whenever entertaining or going to a party.
This coffee cake is amazing! I love the texture and I've made it several times already. It is perfectly moist, not excessively sweet, and the tastes only becomes better and better with a few days. I would recommend doubling the crumb top recipe, I think the original is a little bit skimpy. I added nuts on top of the topping for a supplement of pazazz! DO NOT DOUBLE THIS RECIPE, though. Every time I have doubled the recipe, the bottom had to be burnt in order for the inside to be cooked.
For years I've been searching for a recipe that would produce flaky coffee cake, not cakey cake. I tried all kinds of complicated recipes but was disappointed time and again. This recipe was perfect. We're trying to cut back on sugar so I used only 4T sugar in the batter (figuring the topping would make up for the less sweet cake). I also poured the butter over the topping mixture (I don't like the topping to be dry). It turned out perfect - sweet, flaky but moist. The whole family loves it.
We loved it....thanks!
The cake itself is so simple, moist and delicious. Because I was using a darker pan, I turned the temp down to 350 F and baked a bit longer (5-10 min longer). It came out SUPER moist. I also added 1 T vinegar to the batter. I think that helped. I also added chopped apples. It added to the moistness and delicate flavor of the cake. The crumbly topping was just OK. I like my streusel toppings really nice and thick and crumbly. So the 2nd time I used this recipe, I substituted the crumble mixture with a modified Martha Stewart mixture: (You can scale this down): 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup packed light-brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened My additions: 1 tsp - 1 T cinnamon (my addition) 1/4 cup of walnuts Just form clumps and add to the top. Overall, great proportions with the cake. Thanks for sharing!
I doubled this recipe and put it in a 13x9 inch pan so I baked it for an extra 10 minutes. I added an extra 1/2 c milk and forgot to add the melted butter on the top. I was making this for a breakfast party of all men and had last minute notice so I needed a recipe that was easy and quick (plus required no trips to the store). I haven't had a chance to taste it but it looks and smells wonderful!
Really good! Just added about 1/4 more milk. Doubled recipe. Yummy & moist.
I was not as impressed as everyone else who has made this recipe- the topping was OK and the cake was rather ordinary. All right for a quick solution but not something I would rush to make again.
This was very easy,moist the first day then it dried out so quickly.I might make again if I know it will be gone the day I make it.
Cake turned out great! After reading other reviews, I added milk to the batter (it was WAY too thick, almost like peanut butter!) and also some mixed spice to the batter (cinnamon, nutmeg & allspice blend). Instead of drizzling melted butter and then sprinkling the topping, I mixed the butter in with the topping and sort of crubmled it all over. It gave the streusel a nice crunchiness. My husband asked me to make this again the next day!
This was okay, but there was nothing special about it. I think I'd rather use a different recipe than this one.
the original recipe is the best...I might add some walnuts to the topping , but that is the only change
so. i made this EXACTLY how it is written. I failed to read reviews but.. im so terribly sorry but something went really wrong. maybe it was the baking powder or the shortening but it was really salty.
Very good for a basic recipe. I followed the other reviewers and used 2/3 cups of sugar and added cinnamon to the batter. I also put in a dallop of sour cream for moistness. I didn't have brown sugar so I just used white and it was fine.
Quick and easy. My family loved it! Keep a close eye on it, I cooked it a bit less than recommended time and I was glad I took it out of the oven when I did. The topping is very nice, just the right amount of sweetness.
This coffee cake was very easy to make, but I thik next time I'll add another egg and maybe a little more milk. It's a little dry, and the batter was hard to spread in the pan.Other than that, the topping was very easy to make and there was plenty of it go go around the pan.
I love this recipe....I added 1/2 cup of blueberries to the wet mixture and it was even better. Must say the original recipe is wonderful too.
This was so delicious and easy to make! The only change I had was I added a little bit of melted butter on top of the sugar topping as well as under. The extra weight of the melted butter brought the topping down into the batter and made this absolutely delectable sugary filling in parts of the cake.
Excellent recipe. I've made this several times now.
Delicious with some modifications. I added more sugar to the batter, I used four tablespoons of white sugar and four tablespoons of brown sugar. I also had to add and extra 1/4 cup of milk as the batter was more like dough without it. I also doubled the topping, mixing in the melted butter instead of drizzling it over. I put half the batter in the pan, crumbled half the topping over it, then topped with the rest of the batter (easier said than done!) and topping. Baked at 425 (well, 400 in a convection oven) for about 22 minutes for it to be perfectly done. It was delicious, moist cake and crunchy sweet topping.
I lost the delicious coffee cake recipe my mother gave me and thought I'd try this one since it sounded similar. I was really disappointed. I added more milk to make the cake moist, but the flavor wasn't great. It had a very floury taste (no good flavor!). I even added extra cinnamon, etc to the batter! I think it needs more sugar and less flour... SOMETHING to make the cake sweet.. It took us a week to choke this down. I might try it again, but I will definitely be changing the amount of flour vs the amount of sugar, etc.
Good but very buttery tasting. Didn't use streusel topping, thank goodness. Can't imagine adding any more butter. Still, delicious. Would make again with less butter.
I made this coffee cake for our family Mothers Day gathering today, and it was a huge hit! Everyone loved it.
With extra milk added (about 1/4 c.), this really is a perfectly simply coffee cake. We also use brown sugar instead of white in the cake itself, which gives it a bit different flavor and texture. When it comes out of the oven the line where the cake meets topping is like they mixed together, and the result is yummy! It's usually gone in less than a day at our house.
I agree that this is a good basic coffee cake recipe. I made the recipe as is. A true coffee cake is not overly sweet so the recommended sugar is a good amount. I believe I will use this as a base recipe for many variations to come.
I ought to have read the reviews before making this coffee cake. I found the topping a bit dry and would have put a little shortening in it. Overall it was good, though as I used butter for the cake shortening and it was fine. This is a great coffee cake if you need something quick, but have only basic ingredients rather than things like buttermilk that are asked for in other recipes. I would make it again, but maybe get creative with other ingredients.
Although this was an easy recipe, I was not that impressed with the results. It was heavy and dry and not what I was hoping for. We were in the mood for a moist, struessely coffee cake. I am at altitude and that might have made it a bit too dry. It was easy to put together though!
Very easy to make. The perfect companion for my morning coffee.
This recipe is tastes great and is super easy. I made only two modifications, added a splash more milk and also doubled the topping and raked it through the cake. This cake has a perfect texture so delecate and not too sweet, which is a wonderful contrast to the sweet crunchy top. Will make again and again!
I'd really give this one 4 and a half stars if I could. I used 2/3 cup sugar and 3/4 cup milk, and 1 tsp. vanilla extract, and I drizzled the butter after I sprinkled the top with the brown sugar mixture, not before. I also added some cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to the batter (I didn't measure, just shook some in). This was a very easy recipe and it turned out well, so I will definitely make it again.
It turned out alright. I followed the recipe but I wish I read the comments first!
very very dry. even with crumbly brown sugar topping, it wasn't sweet enough. i'm not sure if i will be making this again. sorry :(
Delicious!! The cake was moist, the topping was more than enough, it was so good! My favorite thing about it was how fast and easy it was to make. My husband thought it was so good he ate 3 pieces!
Easy to make even for a beginner like myself. It was super easy I was shocked at such great results. I will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections