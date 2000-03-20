Quick Coffee Cake

This coffee cake is wonderful, the cake itself it moist and delicious while the topping is slightly crunchy and sweeter. Together, they make a delightful combination that you will surely enjoy!

Recipe by Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square pan.

  • In a large bowl mix together the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Cut in the shortening with a pastry blender to the size of small peas.

  • In a separate small bowl, beat the egg well, then stir in the milk and vanilla. Add the egg-milk mixture to the flour mixture all at once. Stir carefully until just blended.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly. Drizzle top with melted butter.

  • In a small bowl mix together brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of cake. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 225mg. Full Nutrition
