Orange Fluff Cake
Wonderful cake with a true orangey flavor.
THis was the closest recipe to the one I had lost from my mother in law in Israel. It was delicious! The only changes I made was I poured the batter instead into two small "meatloaf" (not sure of the size) pans. This makes the cake a little more dense instead of so airy, which is how my husband is used to it. I also heat juice and regular sugar over the stovetop and pour over and down the sides of the cake while it's still warm to be absorbed. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!Read More
I followed this recipe to a T and it came out ok. I telling you first 60 mins bake time is TO LONG. My cake was pretty dark around edges im gonna see what i can salvage to make it edible. but next time Ill go with my gut and peek on it after 30 minsRead More
I would love to give this recipe a 5 star. It is a good cake and if you are thinking of making it you should. Just make sure that after 30 minutes baking time you check the cake, mine was done and well on its way to over done after 40 minutes. The glaze is delicious but you need more liquid then 2 TBS to be able to drizzle over the cake. With 2 TBS you get paste. I will make this again with changes I stated as well as finding out why it didn't raise a little more. The texture was angel food like but it didn't raise as much as I thought it should.
Thanks to those who saved this recipe by correcting the cook time to 40 minutes. Revised time was perfect! This cake was absolutely delicious and will go into my rotation. The only minor things I will adjust is an addition of orange extract to the cake (maybe 1/4-1/2 tsp?), as the orange flavor of the cake is a little light. Also I will double the orange zest in the cake. Finally, the glaze is delicious but only made enough for the top of the cake; therefore, I will double that. Try this recipe as it won't disappoint!
I read the reviews prior to baking so was weary of the published cooking time. I baked it for just 40 minutes andbuv wS perfect ... orangey and fluffy just as it’s titled. Everything else I did exactly to the recipe and found it to be just perfect. The only problem was ... everyone loved it and it only lasted 2 days! Now they want another! Thank you for the recipe, it’s a keeper.
I made no changes. Cooked 60 minutes and did not have any browning. (My oven may be off). Flavor awesome - but texture (as Paul Hollywood may put it ) was a bit stodgy. It only came up barely halfway on my angel food pan. I was a little disappointed with the lack of "fluff". Will try again - maybe didn't beat my egg whites as stiff as they needed to be. Love the glaze - just as the recipe said to make it.
Followed the recipe exact, the egg white never did get firm it stayed liquid with a little foam. Don't know what I did wrong. The cake turned out good flavor wise but texture was a little to dense and cake was stiff... Nothing close to fluffy
I wouldn’t make this again. I followed the instructions except I put in a bit more zest as others suggested and cooked the batter in two loaf pans for 45 minutes. It was a bit dry, perhaps if I had a pan like the author and it cooked longer it wouldn’t be so very dry, I’m not sure. We also made more glaze and made it with a splash more juice. It when on nicer and helped with the moisture. I was surprised at how little I liked this cake.
Used orange concentrate instead of juice, and a bit less sugar. My cake took an hour to bake through and had lovely light texture.
I followed this recipe except I only cooked it for 40 minutes using a silicone bunt pan. This picture is without the icing.
Very delicious! Six servings size baked in a loaf pan still came out a delicious treat.
It was a bit dry. I had hoped it would be lighter and fluffier! I baked it for 60 minutes and served it one day later. Maybe that was the problem.
Couldn't understand why instructions said not to use none stick?? Plus I didn't understand what a tube tin was?(but realised what it ment later) so used a lined 9in square tin and it turned out fine.
I followed the instructions with no problems. I had to cook at a lower temperature 140 for just under an hour because my oven is a law unto itself. I also covered the cake with some foil for last 20 minutes to stop it burning on top.
I added very thinly sliced candied orange peel I made last year to the glazing ( looked nice!)
The texture was very light!! I asked for a mark out of 10 from my other half and he said it was a 9 so I'd have to keep making it until it reaches a 10!!
Definitely give this a try!!!!
I don't have a special tube pan that the sides can be removed. Can this cake be made in a regular Bundt pan? Can't wait to try this recipe. Love everything orange and lemon. Thanks
fantastic recipe. But the cooking time is way off! I checked on it at 40 minutes and it was a tiny bit overdone already. Ialso had to make a little more of the frosting because it wasn't enough for me.
