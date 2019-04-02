Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

A pancake sandwich is a great way to use up leftover pancakes! We made this sandwich one weekend purely by accident. It's more of a knife-and-fork breakfast, rather than an eat-with-your-hands sandwich. There's room for lots of variation.
Simple and delicious! What a great idea for a quick and easy breakfast treat! I love the combination of sweet and salty. Whenever I make homemade pancakes it makes a ton - enough to freeze a few for a future date. This was perfect to thaw a few and assemble these sandwiches. I made one with bacon and one with sausage. I can't wait to try a version with ham. No matter what kind of breakfast meat you use this is bound to be good and not to mention filling! I used real maple syrup that I placed on the side for dipping - De-lish! Thanks for the great recipe tiffany13!
I made pancakes specifically so I could try this. I used Gouda instead of the Cheddar. Like another reviewer said, each ingredient on its own was great, but I think I was expecting something different. However, it's filling and I enjoyed it. I think the other ingredients overpowered the taste of the pancakes, and I missed that particular taste. I did use cherry jam instead of maple syrup which I didn't have, and I must have done myself a disservice, from what others are saying. I will definitely try again with maple syrup, and other variations of meat and cheese.
This was a great way to use up leftovers in my fridge in a new way. This was quick for me to throw together and the kids thought this was great. Like, best mom ever great. I didn't have any ham on hand but I did have leftover cooked bacon that I used instead. I also used homemade whole-wheat pancakes, too. My kids are "dippers" so I just had a little syrup on the side and cut the "sandwiches" into fourths for easy dipping. NOTE: I've made this many times now, also with thin homemade breakfast sausage patties, and it's always a hit--especially with my truck-driving husband, who can't wait around in the morning for a hot breakfast. I can easily pre-cook the ingredients for this, assemble it, and wrap it in a paper towel for him to warm in the microwave before he heads out in the morning. EXCELLENT idea.
I made these for my kids for "lunch" because my breakfast time was interupted. However. These are great. Why pay 3-4 to get a hot piping fresh one at McD's when you can save money and make them at home. I did so for 4 kids I saved so much money in doing so. And didn't waste nothing. They were quick and excellent. I ended up using up some frozen items that I had saved in my freezer in making this and my calorie count for these were lower then the recipes count. I used Walmart Brand pancakes, Kraft Fat-Free Slice Cheese, Hormel Natural Choice Ham, TimberRidge Scrambled Egg Patties & Sugar Free Maple Grove Syrup, total calories was 355, 41g carbs, 11.5g fat, 25g protein....Now looking at this...wow on calories and carbs but on a cold day, that might be needed. On the protein factor...AWESOME. But as the recipe stands...we will make again because it was simple, quick and the overall usage of using up leftovers, is by far a bonus. I'm pretty sure I can make low carb pancakes and store in the freezer that would totally bring down that part of carbs and calories to boot. But for time, budget and the overall satisfaction in this recipe...is a total winner for my kids. Thanks Tiffany...I will keep this recipe as a staple for my leftovers.
The BEST way ever to use leftover pancakes! Loved this breakfast sandwich, and will make sure there are always pancakes on hand for when my family wants a tasty-filling hot breakfast. Thanks Tiffany13 for sharing your recipe.
This was a hit for Sunday night dinner! What a great combination!! My husband wanted the eggs, cheese (shredded), and ham (diced) scrambled together, so we did it this way, and it was a "breakfast for dinner" smashing success! Thanks for an ingenious combo!
Thanks for the recipe! I like eggs, ham and pancakes but never had them all together in sandwich form. It makes a great protein filled breakfast and fills you up for the morning! So I have to disagree with the breakfast police, I actually think this would make an amazing breakfast. Thanks for sharing your idea for leftover pancakes! Very clever.
This was a favorite way we ate pancakes, eggs and bacon and sometimes cheese back in the "old days" of the '40's and '50's----we also carried gormet sausage, egg and biscut put together for our lunch at school. We were way ahead of times, wish we would thought to use the idea these days--no one at school thought our "egg muffin" was cool---times do change.
Mmmmm...SO YUMMY! I used store bought frozen pancakes and bacon instead of ham. Hubby wouldn't try the syrup on it saying that syrup and cheese was 'weird', and I was skeptical too, but I gave in and tried it...it was GREAT! This is definately one that will go into our rotation! Thanks for sharing. :)
Very good!! I used Eggo whole wheat waffles, bacon, and put a pat of margarine on each waffle as I put this together. Tasted like a Mcgriddle sandwich from McDonalds. These were the ingredients I had on hand & they worked well. Would taste great to add a crispy hashbrown patty...think I'll do that next time. Will be making this regularly now that I've been introduced to it. Thanks!!
My fiance thinks these are just a new pregnant thing but I have been making them for years. I add ketchup with the syrup though. A great quick and easy meal if your not going to eat for awhile or have some hard work to do. Plus so many variations to meats and cheeses. I do mine with an over easy egg and waffles mostly. Super easy to eat on the go. Just put it together, wrap it in foil and your ready to head out.
I did a twist on this, making it with french toast, and the family loved it! We seldom have "leftover" pancakes, and I decided french toast was easier to make, along with all the other, and have it all ready at the same time. I prepared the french toast slices, put them in the toaster oven while frying the eggs, assembled it all, and everyone gobbled it up! It's been given the "thumbs up" to fix again!
I've been making this sandwich since my kids were little (decades ago) and it's delicious. You can use bacon, ham or breakfast sausage. I always use about a tsp of bacon fat per egg when frying them, more flavor that way. Also I put the maple syrup on the top of the bottom pancake and on the bottom of the top pancake. They're less messy that way.
These were good, but really no different than eating a regular hot breakfast. I had expected the flavors to somehow combine and create a new flavor or something, but it tasted exactly the same as the seperate components on their own. So I'm not exactly sure how to rate this. Of course it tasted great, but that was due to the breakfast items themselves, not the recipe as such.
Great recipe for using up leftover pancakes. Never knew you could heat them up again - assumed they would be hard. Very simple and easy recipe. Made it as written except heated cheese with egg. Will definitely be making this again.
You can also use leftover french toast. I have been doing it for years.If you use the expensive long french loaf of bread in most deli's,cut it thick. when you have leftovers cut the thick piece into two thin ones,you can either toast or not. make your sandwich with any breakfast meat,eggs,cheese,I even put onion on my husbands and he carried them in his cooler for breafast on the road (he will eat a lot of things cold). Just make your french toast like you usally do, I'm sure it would be good with regular sliced bread also and the maple syrup! Thanks for the recipe,I will try using pancakes,I love leftover pancakes with jam.
My two boys and I have made these for years. Frozen pancakes and frozen sausage patties work wonders in the microwave, throw on a piece of cheese and you have a healthy hearty breakfast in 2 minutes. Both of my boys love this quick and easy breakfast that they can do themselves.
Before making your pancakes, solidify maple syrup on a saran wrapped plate in the freezer. When pancake mix is ready, add pieces of the maple syrup to the batter. Cook accordingly. Use these leftover pancakes for the sandwich and crisp bacon, scrambled eggs and Gouda. SCRUMPTIOUS! to the very last bite.
Don't reckon you needed to have gone to CIA or Cordon Bleu to come up w/ this. Try Toast and call it leftover toast breakfast. Not very original. I like the person eating this for 60 years w/o a recipe probably. The reviewer is right...it's just ham, cheese and a bread like something above and below, be it thick bread, thin bread, pancakes, waffles, bagel, bun, muffin WHATEVER. You can't transform this...it is what it is. Kinda like the recipe for a fried egg between bread and calling it an Egg Sandwich. ..fun to eat, but not Culinary Science or a novel idea. There is a reason I haven't eaten one of these at a fast food place for decades. Still, a part of me is drawn to the ingredients...I...may...not...be...able to...resist regardless.
I have actually done this for years. In my case though, I make the two buttermilk pancakes specifically for a sandwich like this. Being a card-carrying bacon lover, I use bacon instead of ham; 5-6 slices. Using the bacon grease, I cook 3 over-easy eggs and put them over the bacon and top it off with the other pancake. I also don't usually use syrup, but if I do, it is locally produced real maple syrup made by Amish farmers.
I made these when my kids were little all 5 of them love left over pancakes for lunch with peanut butter and jelly. Now that I older and my kids are all married I will try it your way. Thanks for reminding me what to do with leftover pancakes.
Simple and easy to make in large quantities! I made my own adjustments which tasted amazing. When preparing the pancake mix i added maple syrup to the batter, giving it an extra taste! Ended up amazing!
Oh, I miss these... We used to go out for breakfast after church on Sundays(on the west coast) and be able to order a version of this at our local favorite Chain Coffee Shoppe when I was a kid. We could have bacon, sausage patty or Ham steak with our choice of cooked egg. Syrup on the egg was kinda weird, but everything else was NOMS!!!
The is delish, but only two tablespoons maple syrup....really? In this household we POUR it on, real maple syrup from our own trees! I honestly never thought of freezing left over pancakes though, pretty good idea, I usually just throw them out for the birds.
I like "McGriddles," so I was excited to try this. I was not disappointed. I don't know why I hadn't thought to do this myself! I didn't have ham, so I used a sausage patty. I added some salt and pepper to the egg. I put maple syrup in the sandwich, but I didn't pour it on top. It was still enough syrup, and it cut down on the messiness a little so I could pick it up and eat it. I will be making this again!
As it is, this recipe was ok, but a little plain. The first time I made it, I used real maple syrup (much better than what's suggested here) and home made pancakes. The second time I made it I swapped the ham for bacon, used extra sharp cheddar cheese, and added some thinly sliced Granny Smith apples. Better! I also made it in my Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, which makes fool-proof breakfast sandwiches every time. We eat breakfast sandwiches almost every day, and we've found the best recipes in "The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Cookbook" on Amazon.
Ha!! No more going to McDonalds for me to get Mcgriddles for my husband! I made these this morning and He was so impressed how good these are! I did make some with Bacon and Ham and instead of Cheddar cheese we use American!! I always have pancakes on hand I make double batches of Fluffy Pancakes recipe(from this site) and freeze! These make The best Breakfast sandwiches! I have one happy Hubby :)
This recipe has become a favorite. I will continue to make upon request.
I was looking for someway to use the extra pancakes I have. Found this. I didn't use the syrup at all. But I mixed a little butter with some mayo and used that as a spread. Besides the ham and egg I added lettuce and tomato. Made a great sandwich.
I tried this recipe, but used turkey bacon rather than ham. It was very good!! My husband also added peanut butter to his sandwich as he is a big fan of it and he said it was delicious! Thanks for this recipe!
This is such a great idea, and I cannot believe I never thought of it myself. I had some pancakes left over, and had everything else on hand-made these sandwiches for my two preschoolers Monday morning (no syrup) and they loved them! I just wrapped the bottom half of the sandwich in some parchment paper-it was very easy for the kids to hold them in their little hands, and not messy at all. This is a great way to use up the pancakes; and just to think that I used to throw them away because no one in my family would eat leftover breakfast. Thank you for the great idea!
