Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

I made these for my kids for "lunch" because my breakfast time was interupted. However. These are great. Why pay 3-4 to get a hot piping fresh one at McD's when you can save money and make them at home. I did so for 4 kids I saved so much money in doing so. And didn't waste nothing. They were quick and excellent. I ended up using up some frozen items that I had saved in my freezer in making this and my calorie count for these were lower then the recipes count. I used Walmart Brand pancakes, Kraft Fat-Free Slice Cheese, Hormel Natural Choice Ham, TimberRidge Scrambled Egg Patties & Sugar Free Maple Grove Syrup, total calories was 355, 41g carbs, 11.5g fat, 25g protein....Now looking at this...wow on calories and carbs but on a cold day, that might be needed. On the protein factor...AWESOME. But as the recipe stands...we will make again because it was simple, quick and the overall usage of using up leftovers, is by far a bonus. I'm pretty sure I can make low carb pancakes and store in the freezer that would totally bring down that part of carbs and calories to boot. But for time, budget and the overall satisfaction in this recipe...is a total winner for my kids. Thanks Tiffany...I will keep this recipe as a staple for my leftovers.