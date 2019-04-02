Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

4.6
65 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A pancake sandwich is a great way to use up leftover pancakes! We made this sandwich one weekend purely by accident. It's more of a knife-and-fork breakfast, rather than an eat-with-your-hands sandwich. There's room for lots of variation.

Recipe by tiffany13

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a frying pan over medium heat and lightly spray with cooking spray. Crack egg into the pan and break the yolk. Cook egg to desired firmness. Warm sliced ham in the pan alongside the egg.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, toast pancakes in the toaster.

  • Assemble the sandwich: Place one toasted pancake on a plate. Top with cooked egg, 1/2 of the maple syrup, Cheddar cheese, warmed ham slice, and remaining pancake. Drizzle remaining maple syrup over top.

Tips

I use the Buttermilk Pancakes recipe from this site.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 269.8mg; sodium 890.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022