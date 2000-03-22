Potato Chocolate Cake
A versatile cake made with mashed potatoes and chocolate. Add 1 teaspoon each cinnamon and allspice for a chocolate spice cake!
I made this cake years ago to add life to a school project. My mom had a box of instant potato mash which we were never going to use so i figured why not. The cake came out moist and smooth. It was not very chocolatey rich but it still made a great tasting cake. Everyone was surprised to learn that it did include potatos and needless to say I got an A* on the project for it made a very interesting presentation.Read More
I put 1/2 c. walnuts in this cake and used cloves instead of allspice. This cake is ok but really a good old chocolate cake is enough without the bother of mashed potatoes. Plus the mashed potatoes I used I could have used for supper but had to more.Read More
This was a great tasting, moist cake. It was wonderful still warm, and also good the next day.
that cake is to good :)
