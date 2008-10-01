Quick Cake

I just loved this cake! It is sooo easy, quick to make, sooo moist and fluffy and delicious! I was worried It might stick to the ungreased pan, but it didn't! And I was also worried about the vinegar taste, but there was none! The easiest cake I've ever made. Doesn't need any icing or glaze or anything. Delicious as is. The only reason I gave it 4 stars, is that my husband did not like it at all for some weird reason:(...Anyway, I thought it was great! thanks so much for the recipe...update: I have made this cake many times now, but substituting either lemon juice or sour cream for the vinegar(equal amount). It turned out even better than the first time, and even my hubby had no more complaints about it! I don't ever use vinegar anymore. Perfect! love this recipe, and kids love to make it with me.