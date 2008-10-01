Quick Cake
A quick chocolate cake also known as Wacky Cake. It has no eggs or milk, and is mixed in the same pan it's baked in.
This cake worked out REALLY WELL. A nice and simple recipie, although i think the "you can mix it in the pan" statement is debatable. I ended up transferring it to a mixing bowl half way through...not that that was a problem, it really doesn't make it any harder. However, i do have a few handy tips. Not to say that it needs improving - more about subsitution. First of all, I used olive oil. I know! might seem a little icky...but it really works quite well. The nutty flavour suits the cake well, and the more savoury flavours are easily covered by the sugar and cocoa. Also, if you can't find 'pastry flour' or whatever, mix a couple of tablespoons of cornflour (cornstartch) with 1.5 cups of plain (all-purpose) flour. I did this becuase i couldn't find 'pastry flour' (in Australia). GOOD RECIPIERead More
I didn't really like this cake. And neither did my husband. Guests seemed as though they enjoyed it but I could taste the acid far too much.Read More
I just loved this cake! It is sooo easy, quick to make, sooo moist and fluffy and delicious! I was worried It might stick to the ungreased pan, but it didn't! And I was also worried about the vinegar taste, but there was none! The easiest cake I've ever made. Doesn't need any icing or glaze or anything. Delicious as is. The only reason I gave it 4 stars, is that my husband did not like it at all for some weird reason:(...Anyway, I thought it was great! thanks so much for the recipe...update: I have made this cake many times now, but substituting either lemon juice or sour cream for the vinegar(equal amount). It turned out even better than the first time, and even my hubby had no more complaints about it! I don't ever use vinegar anymore. Perfect! love this recipe, and kids love to make it with me.
This has got to be one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. Take it out of the oven and while it is still warm serve it with vanilla icecream, wow. My whole family loved it.
GREAT DAIRY FREE CAKE!! The best part is you can lick the bowl without having to worry about salmonella:) Very moist and yummy. Makes about 14 cupcakes. Cook at 350 for 20 minutes for cupcakes. Don't fill the cupcake to the top or they will fall in the middle. Leave a little more than 1/4 of an inch of space from the top. QUICK and EASY!!
How easy was that???? I did take advice from other feedback and substitue some wholemeal flour in the recipe. I also used part white and part brown sugar. My 18 month old LOVED it and my 30 something husband did as well. This one definitely goes in the recipe book!!
Fastest easiest cake that I have ever made and least messiest for clean up!!!! I used whole wheat flour and it tasted just great. However, I would probably use less sugar as it was a little bit too (not too much) sweet for my taste. This could be due to the fact that I used Hot Chocolate powder instead of cocoa powder. Will definitely make again.
Easy cake to make even after dinner for a late dessert....and yes, wonderful when it's warm with ice cream. Actually I think this is the only way to eat this cake. Great for people watching their cholesterol levels, (no eggs/milk) I also used Splenda instead of sugar and low fat ice cream.
this is the easiest recipe I've used for a cake, used it a lot when I was working Tanzania (Africa) and was great because of my lack of a fridge to store milk, eggs, etc! The recipe I use is slightly different as there is no baking powder used. I always make a chocolate sauce to go on top, and almost always end up serving the cake warm from the oven with the sauce spooned over top. Yummm!!
i made this cke when i was in highschool.we called it a bachelor cake. i keep on losing my recipe until now .thanks for having it in here.
Very easy and quick to make. Moist and tasty. It is a good recipe for kids to learn how to bake. My three year old thought it was fun to mix everything into the pan with a spoon.
Excellent recipe. I have made it without the cocoa but added ground cinnamon and mixed fruit and a little extre vanilla extract. this recipe makes 12 full size or 24 mini muffins too!! My egg and diary intollerant 3 year old loves them.
Good, moist cake. Easier to mix well in a bowl first. I thought I had mixed it well in the pan but found lumps and a goey texture on the bottom when we were eating it. We enjoyed the bubbling action from the baking powder and vinegar!
FANTASTIC! I used this recipe to make a low fat, low sugar cake. Followed the recipe exactly with these low fat alternatives: substitute sugar with splenda and substitute vegetable oil with no sugar added applesauce. Nutrition Info for cake this way is approximately 130 calories and 3 grams of fat per slice. Cake made 8 slices.
This was great! Much better than I expected. I made cupcakes, just used self-raising flour as I didn't really know what pastry flour was. And I doubled the cocoa powder (cos I like things really chocolatey!) Warm out of the oven they were good, but a day or two later they were fantastic, they took on a soft, almost gooey consistency like brownies. Everyone liked them, no-one guessed at the unusual ingredients.
My husband wanted cake and I had very few supplies and time...this cake was a SMASH hit!! I did change it a little I used applesauce in place of the oil which changed the consistency a little...but it was very moist and almost gooey. Also just used all purpose flour bc it was all I had. Also adding the apple sauce made the cake fat free which you would never guess after tasting it!!!! This will definitely be a new "go to" recipe!!!!!
This was definitely the easiest cake ever, (though like another reviewer, I found it much easier to mix up in a bowl than in the pan). It tastes good served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and is great for a last-minute weeknight dessert for my family. I was thrilled to find a cake recipe that doesn't use butter or eggs!
this was great. was so easy. my daughter helped me mix the ingredients. Turned out great. Was a little skeptical about using the vinegar. However, the final product had absolutely no smell or taste of vinegar. Once again, great recipe and soooooo quick.
If you want a bit of chocolate cake in a hurry, this works well. Very easy! Sometimes I add a tsp of cinnamon, and that's nice too.
We make this recipe all the time in our household for birthdays, just needing something sweet in the house and for my kids that can't have milk and eggs. It's always been a winner and we call it WACKY CAKE! The only difference with this recipe is that we don't use pastry flour we just use all purpose flour (2c), half the sugar and add more cocoa.
exactly what I needed to make up 3 small cakes! I cut the recipe in third and it came out perfectly. I didn't have cocoa powder so I used a heaping tablespoon of nutella. The cakes came out so light and moist!
I left out the cocoa powder, the cake came out nice and fluffy but a little too crumbly.
Asolutely great cake and so simple to make! I added a frozen banana "ice cream" on the side, but it is delicious on it's own too. Very moist.
This cake tasted STRONGLY of vinegar, as well as smelling of it. No one who tried it liked it or ate more than a bite of it. I don't know if the vinegar could be omitted. It might be worth a try, or use a different recipe altogether.
A wonderful cake as is. I was sceptical about the vinegar but I made it as is and it was perfect.
For ease of preparation and simplicity of ingredients - this is a top recipe. I added a handful of choc chips, just for added texture. The taste is a bit weird, though. I wouldn't try it other than the recommended 'served warm with ice cream'. Will be repeated when next in a pinch.
Doubled the recipe and made it for a crowd. I reduced the sugar a bit and used 1/3 wheat flour, and 2/3 white flour. It was quite easy, turned out very well and best of all, everyone loved it! I did go ahead and make a thin frosting, which I think added that extra special touch. (Cocoa Frosting recipe: In a saucepan, melt 1/2 C butter and mix 1/3 C milk & 1/4 C cocoa powder till well blended. Add 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 2 - 3 C powdered sugar and mix well. Pour onto hot cake that's just been removed from the oven. Will make a good amount of frosting for an 8" sq. cake. Delicious!)
This cake is good for those times when, once in a blue moon, you have a serious cake craving and don't have many of the standard cake ingredients on hand. When it first comes out of the oven and is still warm, it's delicious. You almost can't tell it's at all different from a "normal" cake. Then it cools...and develops an odd texture. While, like I said, it's a good recipe in a pinch, I hope I don't ever fall into the situation again where I'd turn to this recipe, and I certainly would never bake it to serve to other people.
A very good cake. I didn't make it in the same pan I baked it in, but it still only dirtied one dish! I was nervous about all the vinegar, but it turned out to be unnoticeable. It was very moist. It was good on it's own, but great with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream. The one thing that messed up was my own fault. I didn't sift the flour and ended up with bubbles of it in the cake. It was a good cake and I'll make it again, but it almost seemed like it was missing something. Maybe I'll add chocolate-chips next time.
I followed the recipe exactly as it appears. Extremely delicious and extremely moist!!! You won't miss the eggs or milk in this recipe!! I sprinkled confectioners sugar over the top to finish off the cake. DELICIOUS!!!
My hubby says, what can you make real quick, he was thinking cookies, but with no butter at room temp, that was not going to be quick. So, I whipped this up. It's really moist, and flavorful. The only thing that I would different would be to mix this in a bowl and not in the square pan as it was difficult to get it properly mixed.
A great cake for vegans, an okay cake for the rest of us.
This was simular to the taste of brownies. Very good, quick and EASY!
Chocolaty, moist and delicious (oh and lets not forget LOW FAT!!), i cant even believe that there is no eggs or milk!!! and wow was it very fast indeed to prepare, i drizeled it with white melted chocolate and sprinkled some dark chocolate shavings on top.FANCY!!! gonna make it again and again for sure and maybe next time add some chopped up nuts in the batter.
Very easy and makes just the right size if you aren't feeding a lot of people. I used a combo of 1-1/4 cups flour and 1/4 cup cornstarch to replace pastry flour because I didn't have any pastry flour. I also made a frosting of about 2 cups powdered sugar/1/4 cup cocoa and about 2 to 4 tablespoons vanilla soy milk. Made the for a lactose intolerant 4 year old who thought it was fabulous. And he is honest and picky! The texture isn't like a regular cake though so be prepared for a slightly more "dense" cake.
Not enough chocolate flavor.
Delicious cake. Even my sister who doesn't like chocolate gobbled this cake down. This cake never lasts more than two days at my house. I didn't change the recipe at all. It is great just the way the it is. I bake it in a silicone baking pan. Works great! Love this recipe.
Came home from dinner on the town and just HAD to have something quick and chocolate. We were devouring this in way less than an hour after I'd located the recipe! Did a partial Splenda substitution and used Hershey's dark cocoa powder. Oh, yes, and while the cake was baking, I whipped up some chocolate frosting. I would definitely recommend this one for a quick chocolate fix!
We loved it. It was easy and quick. I did mix it in a bowl because I was using a flimsy pan. It worked very well and would recommend this cake. If you need to whip up something quick for unexpected guests this would be great.
It tastes so much like vinegar!!!
My name is sharday I am 7 years old I made cupcakes and one cake I made it all by my self
This cake is delicious. I also substituted pastry flour with regular flour plus some corn syrup. We had no cocoa powder so I added some hot chocolate mix (may need a bit more than suggested). I also added cinnamon. It was really moist and delicious!!! And very fast and easy too. It did need to cook longer than the recipe calls for but as long as you're keeping an eye on it, it should be fine!
I used whole wheat pastry flour because that's all I had. I accidently used 1/3 cup vinegar instead of 1/4 cup. I mixed it in the cake pan with no problems. The cake came out sunken in the middle. The flavor was only mildly chocolate. I think the Better Homes & Gardens chocolate snack cake recipe is WAY better and only slightly more work.
It was quick & easy to make, but not very tasty. There was little chocolate flavor and the texture was a little off. As my husband said "It tastes like it's sugar-free or something trying to be healthy". My 11 year-old took one bite and would not eat any more. I guess if eggless/milkless is important, you could learn to like it. Otherwise, I'll pass.
Awesome. Light, moist and crazy easy... I would add to it if I was to make it again, as was a bit plain.
Great Recipe. Perfect with black coffee! Helps me remember things ????
I've made this cake three times in about 10 days. Quick cake is the perfect name. It's also low cost, with ingredients that I always have in my kitchen. A great go-to cake when the chocolate craving hits.
I love this recipe because it is quick, easy and convenient. Whenever I make it, people always ask for the recipe.
The only reason why it's getting 2 stars instead of one is because this could be a goos way to get some chocolate into you if you are a vegan with a cake craving, other than that, I found this cake to taste bland and almost "store bought". I got the same disappointing sensation I get after eating those fake, processed, cardboard tasting chocolate prepackaged snacks...I will not make this again.
Quick, easy and a really nice cake! I used a bowl so everything would be mixed in well and I sprinkled dark chocolate chips on the top before baking. Didn't notice any acidic taste as some reviewers have mentioned. Will make this again.
This has been such a blessing! We all love this cake. Even my 7 year old made it today and loved the easy no non-sense recipe!
This is such an easy cake! I have made this several times and it comes out great every time. I followed the recipe as written. It's not the very best chocolate cake I have ever had, but it is certainly a good one for how easy it is to make. I would take this over a box mix any day, and it certainly isn't any more difficult. I mix this together in my stand mixer - just put all the ingredients in and let it mix. So simple!
It was easy and all in one pan.
Amazingly easy and delicious! Having read other reviews, I mixed mine in a bowl instead of the pan. I also substituted my sugar free baking mixture (50% erythritol 50% sucralose/maltodextrin) that I always use for the sugar, and it came out moist and lovely. I served it as a poke cake, poking holes in it and pouring a warm glaze over. All in all it was the fastest cake I think I've ever made, and came out perfectly - I didn't expect the baking soda and vinegar to adequately replace the puffing effect of eggs, but they did!
I only had all purpose flour, so that's what I used. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It was moist, flavorful, and chocolate flavor was perfect. No complaints from anyone. The second cake, I omitted the chocolate, subbed the vanilla for lemon extract. I added the zest and juice of 2 lemons. And for frosting, I used another lemon, zested and squeezed, and followed a regular buttercream recipe. This was also a big hit. (Yes, I used the lemon juice AND the vinegar.). Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Definitely quick & tasty.
I should have went with my instincts and added a bit more sugar (or used my preferred raw sugar) and more cocoa. Other than that the instructions were perfect and the recipe/results were just what I needed for a late night, sweet treat.
Oh, last thing, when I checked it at 20 minutes the center was still really moist and I intended to leave it an extra five minutes. I got distracted and it was in closer to 10 minutes and got too done so it's a little dry. Be sure not to leave it in too long and wipe off the edges of the dish so there isn't any thin batter because it will burn.
My whole family loved this, and it took less than an hour to bake!
One smart lady suggested substituting the vinegar for sour cream/Greek yogurt which I did to great success. Made 6 cupcake size and 4 large mini loaves with these measurements. Easy to make and family loved it
This is possibly one of the best cakes I have ever made. My family loved it so much I had to make it twice! The cleanup is very easy and only takes about 1 minute. And this cake can be enjoyed with or without frosting!
this could have used a little more chocolatey-ness but it was nice and moist and cheap to make
Made this recipe 3 times now!!! Delicious and EASY.... Makes about 16 cupcakes and doubled it for more than enough 9x13 cake pan. So easy and delicious. I did ice it with homemade chocolate frosting for my mega chocolate lover for his birthday!!! 1st time it sunk in the middle--after checking my baking soda and powder I determined it was from over mixing. Best if make a well, mix till JUST mixed together then get it in the over right away so the chemical reaction takes place in the oven creating air inside the cake... YUM!! I also added a handful of chocolate chips for all of them... everybody loved it!
Made the cake exactly as described! Unfortunately EVERYONE noticed an 'ODD' taste which had to be the vinegar! Not quite sure what the vinegar is supposed to do but I doubt I will make it again.
im a newbie in baking... i tried this recipe and it is so easy and so yummy! i never thought that i can make a delicious chocolate cake with no egg and no milk! ^_^ however, i doubled the cocoa powder, i made it 1/2 cup instead. this is my first ever homemade chocolate cake! ^_^ thanks for sharing this recipe!
i LOVED this recipe. i am a terrible cook, but when i made this it was a piece of cake! :)
Fantastic! Made it with my almost 23 month old daughter and it was quick, easy, and moist.
I liked the texture, not too light, not too dense, but I found the flavor to be bland, even with frosting, I like my chocolate cakes to be rich and sickeningly sweet. I'm sure with some adjustments I could make it more to my taste while still a no egg no milk cake, but as-is I wouldn't make it again.
Surprisingly delicious
Was looking for a chocolate cake 8 X 8 pan recipe w/no eggs & milk. Disastrous, inedible, vinegary epic fail. Do NOT make this cake. Not worth your time nor ingredients!
We used ghee instead of vegetable oil and my 2 year old granddaughter chose a pyrex ring dish instead of the two cake pans. It came out moist, rich and so very tasty. She painted ghee allover the inside of the dish instead of using flour and oil. Slipped right out
It was a really easy and good tasting cake. It was also very moist. A tip from me would be to put it in a dish with milk and fresh strawberries! (Yum) Jason
I used cake flour (I live in South Africa). Added a few teaspoons of alta rica instant coffee and forgot to add the vinegar! I mixed it in the pan as per the recipe and it came out beautifully!! Will try with vinegar added next time, but it didn't need it in my opinion! I made it for dessert and served it with whipped fresh cream. It was yummy!
I could not get over how fluffy it was!it is easy and yummy. I did my cake gluten free.Gluten free items are never good but this is delicious!
Super easy cake to make from pantry staples. I mixed the cake in a bowl, not the pan as my kids were "helping". I didn't have pastry flour, so used plain flour + 1T corn starch as suggested by another reviewer. We didn't sift the ingredients and ended up with heavy lumps at the bottom of the cooked cake (possibly corn starch?). Will sift the ingredients next time. The result was a great cake, enjoyed by the whole family. Definitely great eaten warm from the oven, and we will be having it for dessert eaten with vanilla ice cream. It will be perfect!
I listened to one of the reviewers about the cake being too sweet and added only about 2/3 cup sugar. As a result, the cake ended up having a definite soda aftertaste. Next time will use full cup. ***I have made these one more time now, and have decreased my rating to 3 stars because there is still a soda aftertaste (even though I doused the soda with the vinegar directly). It is not worth making unless you are truly short of ingredients or allergic. Otherwise stick to a recipe that includes eggs and milk.
This is the second time I have made this cake, and it is fantastic. I have it all mixed up, and stuff put away before the oven is even pre heated. My kinda cake- easy and tasty! Moist and flavorful. Love love love it.
A quick, easy, and delicious cake that can be prepared at a moment's notice. Turns out very, very moist and tasty. For even more chocolate flavor, try adding mini chocolate chips. YUM!
I followed the recipe just added a little more cocoa based on reviews but maybe I should have doubled the cocoa. I didn't like the flavor it was a little too acidic tasting to me even with whipped cream. It looks awesome though and it is fast. The only reason I gave it 3 stars is because my kids seemed to like it. They said it tasted like strawberries. That reminded me of cherry cake, which I'm not too fond of, so maybe thats why.
