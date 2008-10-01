Quick Cake

A quick chocolate cake also known as Wacky Cake. It has no eggs or milk, and is mixed in the same pan it's baked in.

By Brenda Moore

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 8 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Have ready an un-greased 8 inch square pan.

  • Sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt into an un-greased pan. Make a well in the center and pour in the water, oil, vinegar and vanilla. Mix until blended.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 8.8g; sodium 245.3mg. Full Nutrition
