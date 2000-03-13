Soda Pop Cake

4.5
35 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 10
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A white cake with strawberry gelatin and whipped topping makes a great summer cake that is nice and cool.

Recipe by Lori

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake according to package instructions for a 9x13 inch pan. remove from oven and poke holes in the cake with a wooden skewer or toothpick.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine boiling water with strawberry gelatin. Stir until dissolved and allow to cool slightly. Pour in the strawberry flavored carbonated beverage. Pour slowly over cake, allowing it to soak in. Refrigerate until cool.

  • To make the Frosting: In a medium bowl combine pudding and milk. Beat until well blended and thickened. Fold in the thawed whipped topping. Spread on cake. Refrigerate for several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 265.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022