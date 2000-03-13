Soda Pop Cake
A white cake with strawberry gelatin and whipped topping makes a great summer cake that is nice and cool.
A white cake with strawberry gelatin and whipped topping makes a great summer cake that is nice and cool.
I have made this for years! ORANGE is fantastic, try this substitute. (To clarify a prior question below...you substitute the cold water in the jello mix with cold pop. I always use a can of sunkist, mix 1/2 in with the jello and just pour the other half over the top as well. I make it in a regular cake pan, one layer, with no whole fruit. It keeps a little better and is a huge hit. Tastes like a wonderfully yummy cream sickle. YUM... Regular cake pan makes it a bit easier to make, very quick and clean...easy to store in the fridge as well. :)Read More
I was really disappointed after reading all the great reviews...but the cake turned out very soggy. I don't know what went wrong, but I followed the directions.Read More
I have made this for years! ORANGE is fantastic, try this substitute. (To clarify a prior question below...you substitute the cold water in the jello mix with cold pop. I always use a can of sunkist, mix 1/2 in with the jello and just pour the other half over the top as well. I make it in a regular cake pan, one layer, with no whole fruit. It keeps a little better and is a huge hit. Tastes like a wonderfully yummy cream sickle. YUM... Regular cake pan makes it a bit easier to make, very quick and clean...easy to store in the fridge as well. :)
This is very similar to my recipe, except I use one small box of Jello with a coordinating 12 ounce soda pop. ONLY. no water. I always make it for bbq's! EVERYONE loves this refrigerated cake on a hot day. Even had a 'chef in training' compliment this cake!
I was really disappointed after reading all the great reviews...but the cake turned out very soggy. I don't know what went wrong, but I followed the directions.
I took this to a summer cookout. It was a huge hit. I added fresh strawberry slices and made it as a layered round cake. I also added fresh strawberries as embellishment.
Super moist extremely delicious cake! I am not a cake eater and this was excellent. I made two for a church function and the second one we chose to use orange jello and soda and it turned out awesome! I would like to try raspberry if I can find such a thing as raspberry soda. I was a little scared at the amount of liquid I was pouring into the cake. It was my mom's idea to serve the cake on little plates drizzled with chocolate syrup before placing a slice of cake on it and it gave a wonderful presentable effect. Will keep this recipe!
Very yummy. Very easy to make. Delicious. Thanks so much for sharing.
I used two square pans and covered with frosting and fresh strawberries between layers. Its not only good, its looks really pretty.
GREAT RECIPE! I made this several times with several different jello and pops. Everyone request this at potlucks. It is fun to use different flavors for different holidays also.
This is yummy. I used raspberry ginger ale and raspberry jello, because that was what I had on hand. I think I might like this better with just cool whip frosting, leaving out the pudding mix.
Loved the frosting. I baked the cake in my glass 9x13 pan and it kept for several days. Plus it was stored in the fridge with clear wrap on top.
This was what my Granny and Mom use to make. Love it.
My family absolutely loved this cake. My husband would have sat down and ate the whole thing if I had let him and I found a desert other than ice cream that my 2 year old will eat :)
had to toss this out. will probably try again but with no water. took the cake 30 min to almost absorb all the liquid
Excellent! My family loved it and I will make again. You must make sure your gelatin is completely disolved or the cake will turn out soggy. Also make sure you give the cake plenty of chilling time before serving.
this was a wonderful cake.made it for church funtion everyone loved it. thanks timmyjo
SO GOOD! It takes a while to make, so it's not a quick dessert, but it is SO worth it. I took this as a "back up" dessert to a bbq and it ended up being the most talked about! LOVED IT!
The cake had very good flavor, and I had 6 people over for a Sunday evening barbecue and over half of the cake was eaten. I thought you could cut the topping in half, I enjoyed the cake more than the frosting. linnie
This is a great recipe. Excellent with orange pop and jello as well. Be prepared, this becomes (obviously) very soggy and is hard to dish out. Looked nice with some sliced fresh strawberries over the plain white frosting.
This cake had a good flavor, but I found if not eaten fast enough (within two days or so) it becomes quite soggy and mushy. I added blueberries and strawberries on top in a flag pattern for the 4th of July....the vanilla pudding mixture however was tinted yellow..so that was a bit odd. I think I will just put whipped cream on next time and forget the pudding.
I made this and a smaller gluten-free version (with a Pillsbury gluten-free yellow cake mix). Since I had 4 cake mixes, I used an extra 3 oz. box of strawberry gelatin (increase water to 24 oz. & didn't quite use all of it). I also made my own whipped cream with a quart of heavy whipping cream, some vanilla, and sugar. Finally, I used an extra box of vanilla pudding. I didn't fold the whipped cream and pudding together much (one could still see color striations), but I think it only added to the taste. I cook for about 80 people on Fridays and made just the one recipe and the gluten-free addition. Every bit of it disappeared. I saw kids walking around with plates full of nothing but cake!! Everyone thought it was really light incredibly delicious!!!!!
I found this recipe in my moms recipe box once I am glad I found it again
My Grandma made this all the time when I was a kid. It has long been a favorite of mine. I've been trying to get the recipe for years. All hail the soda pop cake =) LOL
I have wanted to learn how to make this cake for years. This was a lot easier than I thought it would be and I made the white cake from scratch.
This is the yummiest moistest cake ever! We loved it. I used Jones Strawberry & Lime soda when I made it. Next time I will try the orange soda as another reviewer mentioned. It definitely needs to be eaten within a day or so, but that has never been a problem for us!
I made this for my daughter's birthday and used cherry gelatin & cherry soda. It was tasty and everyone thought it was "interesting". It definitely needs to be eaten in a day or two, otherwise it turns to mush.
The cake was easy and excelent tasting. The same as what I grew up on.. The lady in our neighborhood would never give my mom and dad the recipe.. it does take the whole time to make it.. but well worth it..
This cake was delicious! One of my friends used to make it, but lost the recipe, and here it was! It was gone in seconds!
Super moist extremely delicious cake! I am not a cake eater and this was excellent. I made two for a church function and the second one we chose to use orange jello and soda and it turned out awesome! I would like to try raspberry if I can find such a thing as raspberry soda. I was a little scared at the amount of liquid I was pouring into the cake. It was my mom's idea to serve the cake on little plates drizzled with chocolate syrup before placing a slice of cake on it and it gave a wonderful presentable effect. Will keep this recipe!
The directions (how much water to use with the Jell-O or just the soda, etc.) were a little confusing, but it was good, and the icing was WONDERFUL!
Check This out. I would have added the strawberry soda in place of water in the cake mix when preparing it according to box mix directions. I would have used yellow cake mix instead of white. Then I would have cooled the cake layers and added in the jello. Voila!!!! This is a good recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections