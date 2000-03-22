Precious Pineapple Cake

This wonderful cake starts with a cake mix to which you add pineapple and pecans. It is very moist, even better the second day.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8-inch round pans.

  • Cream margarine in a large bowl until smooth. Blend in eggs. Add cake mix and pineapple with juice; mix until smooth. Stir in pecans. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool cakes in pans on wire racks for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto cooling racks. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • To make frosting: Beat margarine and cream cheese in a medium bowl until smooth. Gradually blend in the confectioners' sugar. Mix in pecans.

  • Spread frosting onto the cooled cake layers. Stack layers; frost top and sides.

Editor's Note:

You can use a 13x9-inch baking pan instead of three 8-inch round cake pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 82.8g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 67.9mg; sodium 531.9mg. Full Nutrition
