Precious Pineapple Cake

I made this recipe as written, but with only 2 layers; and while the flavor was VERY GOOD, the cake absolutely fell apart and crumbled when we tried to slice it. Maybe others' suggestions of adding an extra egg would have helped -not sure.
I loved this cake, and my family did too. The first time followed the recipe as it was on the computer, but the second time i added a extra egg, it made it thicker and even more moist. I LOVE this cake it is the BEST!
This cake went over very well with my family. I made the three layers as suggested and they were very thin..I might make only two next time. I added an extra egg to the mix and used a store bought cream cheese frosting then added flaked coconut to finish off the outside. My husband said it was one of the best cakes he's had and my father in law, who loves fruity cakes, thought it was great. Will definitely make this one again.
A great cake! For convenience, I use a 9x13" rectangular pan, (still the same number of servings). If you DO want to be "elegant" use the 1, or 2, layer pans, suggested. But, however you bake it -- it tastes great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2004
This is a great recipe. I add marichino cherries and some madarin oranges to it too. I decorate cakes as a hobby and this is one of my most request cakes.
With any cake mix, I use not only an extra egg, but a package of instant pudding. This adds flavor and moisture. As I like to go "fresh" as much as possible I use fresh pineapple. This turned out super.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2006
I made this recipe as written, but with only 2 layers; and while the flavor was VERY GOOD, the cake absolutely fell apart and crumbled when we tried to slice it. Maybe others' suggestions of adding an extra egg would have helped -not sure.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2003
WOW! This is a wonderful cake, thanks Linda for my all-time favorite cake.
THIS IS A GOOD, QUICK CAKE. I USED THE EXTRA EGG AND I THINK IT HELPED KEEP THE CAKE FROM CRUMBLING MUCH. I ONLY SPRINKLED TOASTED PECANS ON TOP OF FROSTING. I ONLY NEEDED 3 CUPS SUGAR FOR THE FROSTING. I ALSO BAKED IT IN A 13X9 GLASS BAKING DISH. USED BUTTER INSTEAD OF MARGARINE. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN.
This cake is the perfect dessert for company. After reading all the reviews and seeing the complaints about the 3 layers being too thin, this is what I did. Using the regular box cake, I also added a small box (Jiffy - 1 layer cake mix) to the batter. Of course, had to add more of the other ingredients. 3/4 cup butter, 5 eggs, 1 1/2 cans crushed pineapple and 3/4 cup pecans. ( toasted the pecans first for a really good flavor). I DID NOT increase the frosting and seemed to have just the right amount. Then baked in 3 pans. The cake was beautiful, nice high layers and presented well.
I did love the taste of this cake, although I did find it to be far to soft. It just did not cut very well for me at all, which made the over all presentation quite poor. Far too crumbly. Glad I made this cake, but pretty sure its not something I will be baking again
This is an A+++ recipe. I bake cakes to take in to my volunteer job and made this one for today. I did some slight variations due to the fact that I have to double a recipe to take care of the numbers of servings I need to pass out to the soldiers and medical staff. I used two cake mixes and instead of 2 cans of pineapple, I used one 20 oz can and a 15 oz can of mandarin oranges in the cake . I made Cream Cheese Buttercream icing, adding fresh grated orange peel, 1 tsp of orange extract & 4 T fresh orange juice to the powdered sugar. After spreading the icing, I topped with coconut for a real Tropical theme cake. I omitted the pecans to avoid any possible nut allergies. This cake got RAVE reviews from the soldiers and staff at our military hospital.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2015
Trying to reduce our exploding pantry here in Naples, I wanted to make this cake bad. Only trouble was, I had the cake mix, but I had just two (8 oz.) cans of crushed pineapple, not the 20 ounces required. Throwing caution to the wind, I made a number of modifications and accommodations to get this done. So if you find yourself in the same boat I was, here's what I did. And it worked. Because the cake turned out surprisingly good. Fluffy, pretty, moist - and it tasted pineapple-y good too. I guess that made it a cake mix/pantry raid winner. I used melted butter, not softened margarine. In order to make up for the 4 ounces of pineapple with juice that I was short I just sort of guessed at this - I added an extra egg and 1/3 cup milk. I followed the mixing directions on the back of the (French Vanilla) cake mix box. Baked it in a greased and floured 13x9" pan for 35 minutes.
This was a good cake, and extremely easy. Didn't rate it a 5 just because I didn't think it was spectacular, after all, it it a box cake. I would probably make again, something different that quick and easy. I did add the extra egg as mentioned in other reviews, and the cake did crumble somewhat but not a lot.
So yummy!! My husband & I loved this cake. I made it in a 9x13 & baked it for 20 minutes...came out perfectly. I added a little brown sugar to the pecans that I sprinkled on top. I used Betty Crocker cream cheese frosting, if you love frosting, you might even want to use 2 containers. Very moist & delicious! Thank you, Linda for the wonderful recipe :)
I used a yellow "pineapple" DH cake mix and subbed applesauce for the margerine, and used 3 eggs. Baked in a 9 x 13 pan to take to a reunion. No icing for us, we made it into a strawberry jello POKE CAKE. WOW, it was a super hit. One of the best and easiest cakes I've ever made.
This cake turned out great! I used this easy recipe in a two-layer cake that was one layer coconut cake and one layer of this precious pineapple. Voila--a pina-colada! The pineapple taste is subtle but definite. The cake was for a large party, so I doubled the recipe with no problems. I left out the pecans, and didn't miss them. Moist and yummy!
This was tastey but did tend to fall apart. I used 2 8" pans; put in freezer and cut them so I had 4 layers. I popped them back in the freezer and frosted them while they were still frozen. I used cool whip as I didn't know how the cream cheese frosting would hold up.I cut the first slice while frozen for photo. Because it took a couple of tries to get nice slices. I ended up cutting all the cake and placing on dishes while frozen so they would look nice. By the time we were ready to eat desert they were thawed. If I make again I would use a 13 x 9 pan.
this is simple and delicious. the only things i changed: used 9x13 pan (because i don't have three round pans and others said it fell apart, which i can see happening because it's so moist!) and i sprinkled nuts on top of frosting rather than in it (i though it would look nicer). it was wonderful and everyone loved it. thanks for sharing!
The cake got rave reviews from my family. It was describe as super moists and good but not overly sweet (I didn't use the full amount of powder sugar, just enough to lightly sweeten). After baking the cake did totally break apart on me. I remedy it by piecing it together, then doing a light icing fridging for 30 min. Then finished icing. I did put some coconut on the side, but no one had a clue it had broke because it looked awesome! Thanks for the recipe!
I doubled the recipe & made 2 pan style single sheet cakes & used white cake mix. I doubled everything & mixed 1/2 smart balance margarine & 1/2 unsalted butter. I also made it 1/2 low fat & half regular cream cheese. I added 4 more oz. of cream cheese to the icing(because it was too sweet & 1/4 tsp. almond extract. It made it more of a cheese cake icing flavor. I used chunk pineapple 20 oz. (it worked perfect in the mixer) I made it the night before, refrigerated it and served it for our church picnic. I froze the second cake!
Thanks, Linda, for a scrumptuous, easy recipe. I would give it 10* if I could. Only thing I did differently is that I used a pineapple cake mix & a 13" by 9" pan. Oh yea, I did add more pecans because I'm a nut who loves nuts!!! :)
Pretty good. Made it for my Oscar's party last night, so it was cute going with my theme. Not sure I would make it again as a party cake, more just a have at home cake. It was a refreshing change from my usual standards and had a light taste. Might have liked a bit more of a pineapple taste.
I made the cake as suggested, using pineapple pieces instead of crushed. Then I baked it in an 8x8 glass pan. It took longer to bake, but came out perfectly. I just dusted it with powdered sugar, but it was moist and held together.
This cake is fantastic. The only change I made was to toast the pecans in a very small amount of butter before using them. I also topped the cake with crushed pineapple drizzled over the top and toasted pecans...ummm family went crazy over it.
Great recipe, didn't add pecans, did add 1 tsp rum extract and the fourth egg. Baked in 13x9 pan, came out great. For cream cheese icing, I added tsp rum extract, tbsp triple sec and conf. sugar to taste. 4 cups a little too much. Topped with toasted sweetened coconut. Delish!!!!
I think this taste has a great pineapple flavor! I wouldn't want it to taste solely like pineapple. It's a very easy cake to make, and very tasty. I don't see how this would be a 3 layer cake, though. I made mine only 2 layers, and I would've had to make very thin layers to get 3 out of it. My cake was also really really soft, not sure what happened, but I'm pretty sure it had to be something I did. It fell apart as I was frosting it(and yes, I did let it cool). I will try this again down the road and see what happens.
Easy and great cake! We added one egg and reduced the amount of powdered sugar in the frosting to 3 cups. We didn't have any trouble with the cake falling apart - it was perfect - only trouble we had was fighting over the last piece. :)
I followed the directions EXCEPT I added about about a half cup of coconut. It took almost 20 minutes longer to bake but my husband loves it. Someone posted it was better the second day. Honestly, I baked in an aluminum 9 x 13 pan with a sliding lid and keep it in the fridge - it just gets better and better.
I added one more egg and used a butter recipe cake mix along with instant vanilla pudding as others suggested. I also added one cup chopped pecans and used a store bought cream cheese frosting then sprinkled pecans on top. Baked in 9 x 13 pan. It was fantastic! I took to a gathering and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks so much for an easy recipe.
This was soo good. From the cake to the frosting. I’m not a big cake person, but I definitely ate more than I usually do. I used 4 eggs instead of 3 and I’m glad I did because it was a bit hard to cut through without it getting messy. I used less confectioner sugar because I don’t like overly sweet frosting. Easy to make. Tastes even better after being refrigerated.
I took the other reviewers advice and added another egg (4) and baked it in a 13x9" pan. I baked it until a toothpick came out clean, and let it cool. I frosted it with cream cheese frosting sprinkled with coconut on top. It cut into squares okay, but when you cut each bite with your fork it was SO crumbly it just fell apart, and could only get crumbly bits onto your fork unless you smashed them together. The only bites that tasted good were the ones that had the frosting on it. The crumbles without frosting weren't sweet at *all*, and didn't taste very good. (Usually almost all cakes taste good even without frosting, for those that don't want frosting.) I wouldn't make this again, even to try it with just 3 eggs to see if it made any difference in how crumbly it was. (I'm guessing it wouldn't going by what others have said.) :( Sad it wasn't as good as some thought it was.
Made this for Easter and did make one change. Since I’m a nervous baker I didn’t make a layered cake. I used a 9x13. After frosting it covered it in dyed green coconut and marshmallow peeps. Taste was amazing and looked pretty cute.
This cake was so easy. I made it for a luncheon at church and it was a big hit. I made it in a 9x13 pan and used already prepared store bought cream cheese frosting and sprinkled it with coconut instead of more pecans. I had a lot of requests to make it again.
This sounded like a great recipe, but I found it only so...so. I followed the recipe, with the only addition being 1 tablespoon of Butter Vanilla Pastry Emulsion. I also made cupcakes instead of a casserole style baking pan. The cupcakes didn't raise very much. They came out flat even though I filled with the recipe suggested amount. Tasted great but not presentable enough for a special luncheon. Won't make again.
I am gluten-free so I did not eat the cake. I made this for my husband's birthday because he likes tropical flavored cake. I am not a baker. ut this recipe was very simple to follow and make. After reading the reviews, I added one additional egg - the only modification that I did. About 7 people ate the cake and they all loved it. I will be making this again!
Family loved it. I flavored the store-bought frosting with a touch of almond and orange extract. Topped the cake with toasted coconut and pecans and served strawberries and whipped cream on the side. Ta-DA!
Absolutely delicious! Very moist cake. I left out the nuts. I made whipped cream icing instead of the cream cheese icing. To make the icing: Beat 1 cup heavy cream with 4 T powdered sugar. Then add 3 T clear piping gel and 1tsp vanilla. Makes a very light icing that compliments the cake well. I may try the cream cheese icing another time.
Everyone loved this cake. I didn't even get a chance to put icing on it. I baked it in a 9 X 13 pan. It was very crumbly but my teenage kids and their friends didn't seem to care! They just ate it right out of the pan. They sometime request me to make it when they are at my house. I am not sure what to do to make it hold together better. I did use crushed pinneapple in heavy syrup, so maybe that was my problem. Heck, I think I might make the cake tonight and take it to work with me tomorrow!!
Hands down one of the best cakes. I have made this over 30 times for my family and friends. I make the following changes - I use unsalted butter instead of margarine and I do not add the pecans. I also do not add the margarine to the cream cheese frosting. I find that cream cheese frosting taste amazing with just cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. The butter or margarine most people add is unnecessary calories and does not add to the flavor in my opinion, and everyone goes crazy for my cream cheese frosting.
I hardly bake but love baked goods. I had these ingredients around minus being short some margarine. I used 1/4 c margarine, 1/4 c veg oil. Like I said i never bake so the batter seemed thick to me and I got nervous thinking maybe I was suppose to add the ingredients to the cake batter not just the dry mix. oops, so i then added 1/2 cup water & 1/2 cup milk (Mistake). Needless to say its a little too moist. I also used Yellow Funfetti Cake mix with Orange Sherbet icing. No doubt it would have been perfect had i left out the extra liquids : )
I added an extra egg and baked this in a 9 x 13” pan, and it was WONDERFUL! The frosting makes a lot, so for the 9x13 which I left in the pan (rather than the 3 rounds where you’d most likely frost the sides) it’s a bit too much. But I will say, NO one complained! ??
Don’t know what happened? I baked cupcakes. First for 25 min. and they were still wet inside. I tried again 10 min later...same thing. I ended up baking them for 50 min. When I took them out to cool on the rack they sunk inside. I was really looking forward to this recipe but I will not make them again.
Very good cake. Love the lightness of it.. I think I would prefer it in a 9 x 13. there was not quite enought frosting for 3 layers..But the taste is fabulous. I'm not a huge pineapple fan (my husband is) but this was an exception for me..
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2005
This is a very moist cake. It's almost *too* simple to make and everyone loved it. This is a lot better than any dry pineapple dessert I've ever tried.
My family gave this a 9. The husband take to work and his co workers rate my recipes. So thanks for submitting this one. Very delicate. I did add extra egg and next time I might add some coconut. But it's a 5 star as is. I also baked in 9x13 pan.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.