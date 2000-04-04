Old Fashioned Fudge Cake
A dense, moist chocolate cake made from scratch. Can be doubled without any problems.
This cake was very moist and tasty, though I feel it could use more chocolate than what was given on the recipes, maybe 2 oz. But, delicious! I used a chocolate glaze on top, too with powdered sugar, very tastey!
Mine turned out more like a cakey brownie, but the flavor was nice.
This cake was very moist and tasty, though I feel it could use more chocolate than what was given on the recipes, maybe 2 oz. But, delicious! I used a chocolate glaze on top, too with powdered sugar, very tastey!
Very easy to make. I ommitted the sour cream and only put in 1 cup of sugar as I couldn't get bitter chocolate only the normal dark kind, but it rose beautifully and tasted great.
Extremely moist! Sour cream always makes cakes moist. I used semi-sweet chocolate and the cake turned out perfect. No icing necessary.
Wonderful cake! I also used 1 cup of strong brewed coffee instead of the water. I increased the chocolate to 6 ounces. Very moist and delicious. I used a bundt pan and the baking time for my cake was about 40 minutes. Will definitely be making this alot!
If you're looking for a chocolate pound cake recipe, this is a very good one. When I saw "fudge" in the title, I hoped it was a fudgey and chocolatey traditional chocolate cake. I love pound cake and I love chocolate cake, but the combination of the two has never been my favorite. I could tell from tasting the batter that it wasn't going to be chocolatey enough for me, so I added a half cup each of cocoa and sugar. Still just wasn't what I was after.
The best chocolate cake I have ever made or eaten for that matter! Moist, thick and perfectly chocolate! I did substitute vanilla hazelnut coffee for water and added an extra ounce of chocolate to the original recipe. This recipe is already book-marked and will certainly use it again!
This is a really easy, delicious cake! I did add a teaspoon of cinnamon for a "Mexican chocolate" flair and for presentation's sake, I made a glaze of 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 tbl milk, and 1 tsp vanilla and drizzled it over the top. I will definitely be making this again and again, thanks!
This was wonderful! The only chocolate I had was semi-sweet chocolate chips, so I used about 3/4 cup. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of salt with the dry ingredients. Moist, dense, and perfect old fashioned chocolate homemade flavor!
this recipe was wonderful. it was easy and delicious. i made this on superbowl sunday and didn't have any sour cream, so instead of fighting the crowds in stores i just made it without it. still this cake was very moist and delicous. i can't wait to try it with all of the ingredients.
i LIKED THIS CAKE IT WAS VERY MOIST AND MY HUSBAND RAVED ABOUT IT. i SENT HALF OF THE CAKE TO MY MOTHER IN LAWS AND THEY LOVED IT ALSO, SO MUCH SO MY NEICE JUST CALLED AND ASKED ME TO BAKE ANOTHER FOR HER. THIS CAKE IS GREAT.
Mine turned out more like a cakey brownie, but the flavor was nice.
Very easy to make and a wonderful taste.
Don't try this recipe. It tasted like a brownie that went wrong. It was a wierd texture and in my opionon not very good at all.
Not a bad cake but not very chocolately, not what I was looking for. I followed others recommendations and added extra cocoa powder, it was still not very chocolatey. I was looking for a more dense fudgy cake.
Disappointing
Not bad at all...It was very tasty...everyone enjoyed it!
To be honest, the batter was much better than the final baked product which was just okay. Still it gets 4 stars because the batter itself was wonderful!!!
This cake was nice and moist and my family loved it
pretty bloody good
More fudge like and less cake.
This cake was wonderful! My daughter was craving chocolate so I found this recipe and she loved it. It's super moist, chocolaty and very satisfying!
Easy, quick, delicious, very moist. My tube pan is 2 pieces, so because the batter is so "liquidy", some of the batter leaked out. I've made many pound cakes and have not had that problem. Because of the taste I could not give it less then 5 stars. Next time I'll use a regular cake pan, or loaf pan. I was out of sour cream, so I used Greek yogurt as a substitute. It was really delicious. We really did enjoy the cake.
We love this cake. Definitely consider it more of a milk chocolate flavor. Fantastic with dark chocolate ganache for a topping.
Very easy to make and a tasty cake. It wasn't nearly as moist as I had hoped it would be though - not what I expected for fudge cake. Still, it was a nice experience.
Didn’t have two cake pans so ended up using a spring form pan. Took longer to bake, but the cake was delicious. Made it for my wife for her birthday. Will have to make it again next year.
