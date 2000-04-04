Old Fashioned Fudge Cake

28 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A dense, moist chocolate cake made from scratch. Can be doubled without any problems.

By RITA610

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch tube pan. In small saucepan, heat butter, chocolate and water until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool.

  • Sift together into a large bowl the flour, sugar and baking soda. In a small bowl, beat egg slightly and combine with sour cream and vanilla. Stir into flour mixture. Pour in the cooled chocolate mixture. Beat at low speed for 5 minutes until completely combined and the consistency of heavy cream.

  • Pour batter into prepared 9 inch tube pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 80.2mg; sodium 73.2mg. Full Nutrition
