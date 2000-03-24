No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake

FABULOUS!!! This was such a hit yesterday for Thanksgiving, it went faster than the other 9 pies on the table!!! *******Info that's good to know: Taste and texture is more like a mild Key Lime pie than cheesecake. I used a 8x8 glass Pyrex dish and it still came out great, prob. better (made it thicker). I baked the crust an extra 5 minutes. I added about 2 Tbsp of Splenda as well. Gelatin doesn't get "thick" - I tried to let it sit to get "thick", and after 1 hour of sitting it was still very much like the original state. I used it anyway and it turned out great. Other than that, I'll be adding additional lime or lemon extract to make it just a tad stronger in flavor. Overall, I find it amazing that this isn't loaded with sugar - it's beyond delicious, and I'll be making it for myself as a somewhat guiltless pleasure!