No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake

This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.

By Penny Lipchen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and cinnamon. Mix well and press into the bottom of a 9 inch square pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

  • Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Let cool until thickened, but not set. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Blend in lemon gelatin. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Pour filling into crust. Sprinkle top with graham cracker crumbs. Refrigerate over night.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 330.1mg. Full Nutrition
