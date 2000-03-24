No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
I made this for a friend with gestational diabetes and changed just a few things to make it completely sugar free- I used sugar free shortbread cookies for the crust and mixed 1 C. whipping cream with 1/2 packet of sugar free vanilla pudding instead of the whipped topping. It turned out wonderful! (You can mix the whole packet of pudding mix with a 2C. carton of whipping cram and save half for frosting a sugar free cake or something.)Read More
The texture was too much like jello. . . . not what I was looking for. However, based on some of the other suggestions, I came up with the following: 16-oz fat-free cream cheese; 1-pkg (1-oz) sugar-free instant cheesecake pudding(or vanilla); 3/4-c fat-free milk; 1-pkg (.3-oz) sugar-free lemon Jello; 1-c boiling water. 1. Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding mix and beat to incorporate. Slowly add milk, mixing thoroughly. Don’t worry about small lumps; the hot Jello will work them out. 2. Combine the Jello and boiling water, mixing to dissolve. 3. Slowly pour the hot Jello into the pudding mixture, beating continuously. 4. Pour the filling into the crust and refrigerate until firm, about 2-3 hours (over-night is best). For those who can have the sugar and fat, and don't enjoy the artificial flavor, just use full fat and sugar ingredients. I'm sure that'll taste even better!Read More
I made this for a friend with gestational diabetes and changed just a few things to make it completely sugar free- I used sugar free shortbread cookies for the crust and mixed 1 C. whipping cream with 1/2 packet of sugar free vanilla pudding instead of the whipped topping. It turned out wonderful! (You can mix the whole packet of pudding mix with a 2C. carton of whipping cram and save half for frosting a sugar free cake or something.)
The texture was too much like jello. . . . not what I was looking for. However, based on some of the other suggestions, I came up with the following: 16-oz fat-free cream cheese; 1-pkg (1-oz) sugar-free instant cheesecake pudding(or vanilla); 3/4-c fat-free milk; 1-pkg (.3-oz) sugar-free lemon Jello; 1-c boiling water. 1. Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding mix and beat to incorporate. Slowly add milk, mixing thoroughly. Don’t worry about small lumps; the hot Jello will work them out. 2. Combine the Jello and boiling water, mixing to dissolve. 3. Slowly pour the hot Jello into the pudding mixture, beating continuously. 4. Pour the filling into the crust and refrigerate until firm, about 2-3 hours (over-night is best). For those who can have the sugar and fat, and don't enjoy the artificial flavor, just use full fat and sugar ingredients. I'm sure that'll taste even better!
Made this recipe for my sister who is dibetic. She loved it! I did make a few small changes. I used stawberry jello instead. I also used 2 packs of cream cheese. Also I added sugar free stawberry preserves on top. I was unable to eat it because I'm dieting, but it is going to be one of the first things a make after this diet! Tasted it and it was incredible! Next time I'll use fat free cream cheese! You'll love this one!
I have recently been hired as a cook for a large facility. I was told that a lot of the clients have a sweet tooth, but a few were diabetic and recipes, although they had several cookbooks, were pretty much all the same thing for the diabetics. I made this one night, and they fell head over heals for it! Even my boss was asking about it!!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe! I will definately pass it along.
I made this for a family gathering and used a store-bought crust. My husband didn't like it and my mother said it had an "artificial" taste to it.
This was a hit for an office birthday party. I used strawberry-kiwi jello (I'm not a big lemon fan) and added sliced, fresh strawberries on top. I didn't notice any aftertaste from the sugar-free jello.
FABULOUS!!! This was such a hit yesterday for Thanksgiving, it went faster than the other 9 pies on the table!!! *******Info that's good to know: Taste and texture is more like a mild Key Lime pie than cheesecake. I used a 8x8 glass Pyrex dish and it still came out great, prob. better (made it thicker). I baked the crust an extra 5 minutes. I added about 2 Tbsp of Splenda as well. Gelatin doesn't get "thick" - I tried to let it sit to get "thick", and after 1 hour of sitting it was still very much like the original state. I used it anyway and it turned out great. Other than that, I'll be adding additional lime or lemon extract to make it just a tad stronger in flavor. Overall, I find it amazing that this isn't loaded with sugar - it's beyond delicious, and I'll be making it for myself as a somewhat guiltless pleasure!
Lovely, light, guilt free dessert! My only changes were to use a small box (.3 oz) of lemon gelatin rather than the .6 called for in this recipe,...and I used a prepared graham cracker pie crust for convenience. Results were excellent. I will make this again.
A good recipe. I experiment a lot in variations. I omit the cinnamon. Instead of Lemon flavored sugar-free jello, I also tried Orange flavore with orange zest, or Lime (mock keylime). If you try cherry or even strawberry, add fresh berries to the mixture as well.
This was really good. I used individual tart shells and garnished with a fresh strawberry sliced to fan out. It was a nice surprise for my diabetic husband on Valentine's. Will make again.
I did not add the cinnamon to the crust. That was the only change I made. This really isn't a bad cheesecake--I really was surprized. Light and fluffy and just sweet enough. I think this would make a great mousse dessert (and lower in carbs) if I were to skip the crust next time and pipe into dessert cups.
This recipe was great. I did do sugar free strawberry jello instead and made the crust from sugar free shortbread cookies. I put some strawberries on top and My family couldn't tell that it was sugar free. Now I have a guilt free dessert for the summer. Thank you all for the hints!!
Hmmm, I like the alternative but diabetic people should be aware that this recipe is not sugar free. Graham crackers have 7g of sugar per serving, Ingredients in graham crackers typically include sugar and high-fructose corn syrup.
This was good, as far as low-sugar cheesecakes are concerned. I am really not a fan of artificial sweetener, nor is my stomach. So I wanted to find a cheesecake that didn't use too much fake sugar. I found this, and because I am watching my carbs (not just sugar) I made a crust out of finely chopped pecans and melted butter and pressed into a pie pan. Also, I doubled the cream cheese and halfed the jello and I couldnt imagine using more jello than I did. The consistency was JUST right as I did it. Lastly, if you aren't a fan of lemon, use another flavor. I didn't care for the sourness, but may have liked it more with strawberry or even lime. Worth a try!
My boyfriend (pre-diabetic) loved this cheesecake--along with everyone else who got their hands on it! I did make a few chanhes to the recipe. I did not add any cinnamon, used Cherry sugar free jello, and put no sugar added Cherry pie filling around the edges. It covers up the odd color of the Cherry jello mix. Also used fat free whipped topping and cream cheese instead to cut down on fat! Tastes very yummy, and a better flavor than the lemon, which didn't go over too well the first time. It was rather bland I think. Also put it in a round (8 inch?) pan.
My husband is a fairly recent diabetic, so is always very disappointed with the tastes of desserts that he (use) to love.......until now! He could not believe this is sugar free!! This is a weekly dessert in our house. I've tried rasberry, lime and orange...rasberry is the favourite!!!
I experimented with this alot and over the last 2 weeks Ive made it nearly 6 times. People keep asking for it ... I always use about 1/2 packet of cheesecake pudding mix and I do make sure to whip the jello, vanilla, and cream cheese really well. I cut the jello to .3oz as well. I also add fresh fruit to the top each time. I probably have tried it with every flavor of jello and its always a hit! Thank you for this!
I only wish I could give this recipe more than 5 stars. I’m always on the lookout for cheesecake recipes I can convert to low carb/sugar free. Because I use Splenda instead of sugar the cheesecakes usually suffer a bit in the consistency department. Not with this recipe though. One other change I made was to omit the flour and cornstarch to keep the carbs low. As other posters suggested I used 24 ounces of cream cheese and 8 ounces of sour cream. It was easily the best sugar free cheesecake I have made (and I’ve made a lot!). I baked this with a nut crust and topped it with sugar free cherry pie filling. When I brought it to a cookout no one could tell it was low carb. I got a lot of requests for the recipe. Now if I can just bake a cheesecake without cracks on the top…
I made this cake for the Jewish holidays for my uncle who is diabetic! The only thing I added was some sugar free jello cheesecake pudding. The whole family ate it and loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
I went with a few suggestions from the previous raters and it was very good for a no bake sugar-free cheesecake. I used two packages of cream cheese, no cinnamon, and what seemed to be a smaller box of lemon jello light. The only thing I would still change for next time is to try it with real whipped cream instead of Cool Whip... that would make it perfect, because the Cool Whip does have a bit of artifical taste and that was my only complaint. I only gave this 4 stars because I did make those changes, but everyone I served it to really loved it and my diabetic mother-in-law was very very grateful I found the recipe, now she can have dessert on special occasions too!
very easy to make and tasted good, I used the regular cool whip instead of light because it has the same amount of carbs
I made this for my Diabetic Uncle and he just raved about how good it was. I added a package of cheesecake pudding to the mix and I used peach flavored jello instead of lemon and it was very tasty. This cheesecake only lasted one night!!
If you're on restricted diet, this is a pretty good recipe. I used 2, 8 oz pkgs of cream cheese instead of 1. That gave it a creamier texture and better taste, but I also had to add a little sugar substitute to taste. For the crust I substituted 1 C of finely chopped walnuts mixed with 2T melted butter and 1/2 t cinnamon and sugar subsitute to taste.
I made this for my diabetic father- in-law for a family gathering. He liked it and so did everyone else who tried it!! I did add an extra low fat cream cheese, but that was the only change I made. Good recipe for company who are watching their sugar intake!
I made this cheesecake for my diabetic mother for the holidays and the whole family raved about how great it was. I also made two other regular cheesecakes but the sugarfree one was the first to go. You will love it. It's quick and simple to make, it has a light and creamy texture, and the hint of lemon taste is great.
5 star for taste, 4 because I had to follow MFGriffins changes. Double the cream cheese, mix in pudding, add milk and disolve Jello in 1 cup boiling water. I used an extra large pre-made shell. It was just the right amount of filling. I used lemon jello and lemon pudding, but I want to try other combo's. It's not real cheesecake, but for a quick no bake pie it's wonderful. I would even try it with regular ingredients if sugar free isn't needed.
This recipe does NOT deserve the 4.5 star rating it has received! I wish I would have read the reviews before I made it; it seems as though every review that was good had completely changed the original recipe! I made this for a family dinner and was so embarrassed. The texture was AWFUL - like RUBBER. The crust was very good and the actual taste was good, but the texture was SO BAD that no one ate it!! I am SO disappointed in those members who gave this such a high rating, when they were actually rating their own version of it. And it does need changing, believe me...!
I have a client who is diabetic and has a pot luck supper in his apartment building every month. He always wants to take this to the supper. In our local supermarket they don't have lemon flavored jelly though so I make other flavors. Everyone at the supper emjoys it.
I made this for my husband who has lost 80 lbs so he could have dessert with the rest of us. He loved it. He would not try it when I made it with sugar free cherry. It was good, but like another reviewer I think 1 3 oz pkg of jello is enough. I made it in a prepared round graham cracker pie crust eliminating the hardest part of the recipe. I will continue to try other flavors. It is a real keeper!
Absolutely enthralled by this recipe as it is surprising the closest thing to real cheesecake that I can take to my diabetic friend who is unable to enjoy any of the other sugar-loaded deserts I make. So every time I see him I bring him one of these cheesecakes and he loves them. Plus you can freeze it for later.
I loved this recipe after taking advice from others and adding my own little twist. The only changes I made were replacing the .6 oz lemon gelatin with 1 (0.3oz) box sugar-free raspberry jello and 1 (1 oz) box sugar-free lemon pudding mix and 1-1/2 cups cold fat-free milk. Everything else remained the same, including the 1 cup hot water. I stirred in some lemon zest and a tsp of lime juice to give it a little more "zing", topped it with some blueberries, and it was to die for! My boyfriend loved it so much he licked his bowl!
I thought it was fantastic, but my husband thought it was too lemony (even though he ate it all). I'll be making it again, perhaps with strawberry or orange.
yum
Husband and brother-in-law are both diabetic and I made this for Sunday dinner dessert. They both liked it but agreeded it is not a cheesecake. We decided to call it 'Lemon Fluff'. I used 2 small jellos with the cup of hot water and 2 cream chesses. Will make again. Brother-in-law is really hard to please and he really liked this one.
Great Cheesecake! I did change the recipe slightly. I used only small 3 oz. box of lemon jello and a small 3 oz. box of cheesecake pudding mix. I do like a cheesy taste, so next time I will add an extra 3 oz of cream cheese.
This is wonderful. I didn't use the cinnamon (by accident) and it turned out great. The one thing I would do differently next time, is use two pkg. cream cheese, as suggested by another reviewer. The pie texture was too much like firm gelatin. I think the extra cream cheese would make it more creamy. Thank you for the post!
I read the review about the person who made it for someone with gestational diabetes. The homemade whipped cream made the flavor very good. I varied though and used 1/2 box of sugar-free cheesecake flavored pudding mix. Overall pie turned out very well. Don't expect a cheesecake, but something that tastes very good for those who can't have sugar.
I've made this several times using different jello flavors. I do think lemon is the best, very light and refreshing. My father-in-law in a diabetic and really enjoys this dessert. I have some trouble with the texture being a bit lumpy, but that's probably something I do wrong :P
no flavor what so ever. Needs maybe a fruit topping or something but the texture is way to heavy.
Thank you for an elegant dessert I can now serve to diabetic friends. I also make it with regular jello (orange flavor) and substituting orange liqueur for part of the water.
Both my husband and father-in-law must watch their sugar. I served this to them for dessert last night and both were suprised how well it tasted. I even used fat free cream cheese and cool whip. I just would have liked the lemon flavor to be alittle stronger.
It was pretty tasty for sugar free. I also used more cream cheese than what was called for (about 12oz.) and I only used about 3/4 of the Jello. I only had raspberry jello so that's what I used and it was good. Not as thick as the real thing and it doesn't have as much richness but its an excellent alternative!
Hello to one and all. I just wanted to say that I am glad I FINALLY found THIS recipe again. I first found it in 2001 (under Becca Boo). I have lost my copy (and although I handed MANY out, no one else could find theirs either!) So, thank you Penny for putting this here. On the recipe itself, I have tried it with just about every sugar-free flavor jello I can get my hands on and honestly believe there is a flavor for anyone willing to experiment. (Layering complimentary flavors for an elegant presentation. Of course, you will get 2 cheescakes which will no doubt rapidly disappear!) I currently work in a smaller care facility, but all are anxious to try this cake. Thank you again Penny!
Eh...it was a bit bland for me. I used a 3 oz box of sugar free lime jello so maybe that's why it was lacking in the flavor department. Also, it wasn't as creamy as I was hoping - more like a whipped pie than cheese cake.
easy to make and wonderful. I will make this again!
I made it with white grape gelatin and sliced Kiwi on top. Very nice, and light.
I prefer my version of this. I make the jello (lemon is the best) and let it set in a pie dish. When it is set I top it with a mixture of fat free cream cheese, sugar free whipped topping and 1/4 cup Splenda. It is sugar free and diet friendly.
Everyone loved this even tho i kept saying but its for grand pa its sugar free :0)
The reaction I got most when I served this was "it's too sour!" It's a great recipe but next time I think i'll use a different flavor of jello.
I looked on some of the "remakes" that others did and incorporated those. It was good but I am going to use 2 boxes of cheesecake pudding next time to give it a familiar taste...this one tasted too much like lemon and cream cheese. Overall...well worth making again for someone that can't have sugar. ALSO for a true sugar free recipe...use sugar free cookies instead of graham crackers...it tasted great!
All in all a pretty good sugar-free cheesecake. The texture was a little too much like jello for my taste but the flavor was good and the crust was great! The jello texture wasn't enough of a turn-off for me not want to make this again.
This was very easy to make. Had to fold in whipped topping cause the jello goes from thin to set very quickly, I ended up mixing not folding and it turned out fine. But the taste was TOO MUCH LEMON! It may be better with some other kind of jello-just didn't taste good.
This is not a cheese cake. It doesn't have the creamy consistency or smooth, richness of cheesecake. I didn't care for the taste either. Will not make again.
This is a good-tasting, creamy pie! I made it with sugar-free orange gelatin, and it tasted like those orange cream popsicles. I added the following: 1 package of cream cheese, 4 packets of Equal. My family voted this recipe a keeper. Next time, I will try with different flavors.
it was good for sugar free. but ONLY USE HALF THE JELLO!!! it gives it a really strong tase. I added some cheesecake pudding. But I thought it was good. a little lumpy. maybe my fault.
This came out very good and can be made into many different versions of cheesecake so it's good to have in a pinch. I wouldn't say exactly that it's sugar free though because i'm pretty sure graham crackers contain sugar. Very good though and totally recommend for a fun and easy spring/summer dessert.
This was a wonderful dish. I fixed it for my diabetic Grandmother and it will become a regular. I might try strawberry jell-o next time instead of lemon for a twist.
My husband is diabetic and loves cheesecake and he is delighted to finally find one he can eat! Thank you!
This recipe is easy to do and the taste I would rate as good... the only real issue I had with it was the consistency of the dessert. I made it exactly as written. I will save this and make again as it has good flavor but will try variations to help make it more creamy in texture. Overall a good recipe!! thank you.
My husband is diabetic. I made this for his bithday and he ate almost all of it! Thanks.
I made this for a client who is diabetic. I told him he would be my guinea pig because I was looking for great recipes to give my mother who is also diabetic. I love lemon and I think this is a great recipe.
I am a diabetic and have to watch my sugar intake, but this recipe was very good and hit the spot.
this was a great dessert. I added a little extra cream cheese and used sugar-free raspberry jello instead of the lemon. I also made my own whipped topping with heavy whipping cream and Splenda. It was a hit!
This recipe was well received by diabetic and non-diabetic fellow employees. I served it with fresh, unsweetened red raspberries as a side for those who wanted a topping.
Like others suggested, I used the sugarfree cheesecake pudding mix, and the smaller jello (.33 I think), and 2 cups of milk. It turned out pretty well, but to me it's more like a parfait than a cheesecake.
YOU SAID NO BAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!but i have to admit it was vary good.
Awesome. I made this with strawberry jello powder and put fresh strawberries on top after it set. My dad and sister who are diabetic greatly enjoyed it.
excellent taste and texture
This is a great and easy recipe. I made it for my dad. He is an diebetic.
My husbands diabetic and its nice to know I can whip him up a sweet treat that doesn't take forever. Try different jello flavors! For St. Patrick's Day use lime jello. Works great!
I made this dessert for my diabetic father. Everyone there loved this dessert and asked me to bring it to every function from now on. I used a reduced fat graham cracker crust, strawberry jello, cheesecake pudding with 3/4 cup milk and no cinnamon. In my opinion it tasted too sugar free for me, but it deserves five stars for the rave reviews from my family.
I used lemon extract, unflavored gelatin, and grated lemon zest for flavoring, in addition to 4T of Splenda. After chilling for 3 hours, it was ready to go! Someone posted that theirs turned out runny - mine didn't. It was a yummy, simple, fast cake and I would make it again for sure. Not similar in density or richness to a traditional cheesecake but that's part of what I like about it.
While not completely sugar free (unless there is such a thing as sugar free frozen whipped topping that I just couldn't find), I like this one. I used strawberry sugar free Jello instead of lemon. I also blended fresh strawberries into the whipped topping and re-froze it before folding it into the cream cheese and jello mixture. I cooled the jello a little too much so the texture didn't come out quite right, but the flavor was fresh and tangy. I'll make it again, but next time I'll be more careful about the jello, and I'll also cut back the butter and graham cracker a little next time for a little thinner crust.
It is pretty good for a sugar free treat. It does have a bit of a jello taste. I did the recipe exactly as written. I plan to keep the recipe but next time I will use more cream cheese and maybe whipped packets instead. I could taste the coolwhip. Enjoy.
A delicious recipe that is very light in texture . Highly recommend it for both diabetics and calorie watching people.
This recipe is quick to make and very delicious. No one knows it's sugar-free unless I tell them!
I made it for my family and everyone absolutely loved it!
I made this cheesecake last Christmas for my family. I didn't tell anyone that it was sugar-free until after everyone had gotten through eating. I had so many compliments on this recpie that I have started making it for every dinner party that I throw.
This was a hit on 4th of July with my father, sister and brother-in-law who should not eat sugar. I topped it with fresh blueberries and raspberries which looked very patriotic and added some pizzazz.
i tried this since its my fathers birthday and he's diabetic....i was under the impression that they would be amazing but they weren't -that- great. i wouldn't really recommend this recipe
the texture was a lot like jello, but that was because I let it set too long, however, My mother in law still loved it!!
Not what i expected. It was really more of a jello salad than cheesecake, but it was good for what it was.
Made this for my Fiance who is diabetic and he described it as being "gummy". The texture was not what he expected to say the least. I will not be making this again.
This recipe was easy to follow and quick to make!! I made it as a birthday gift for a diabetic!! It turned out perfectly and everyone loved it!!
i made this as a no-guilt dessert while my husband and i are watching what we eat. it was good - but tasted nothing like cheesecake! it tasted more like a gelatin pudding. considering how healthy it is though, i guess that's to be expected. very easy and quick.
This got rave reviews at a recent neighborhood party. We have a lot of diabetics young and old who loved it. I added fressh blackberries as a garnish! YUMMY!!
I read what the other people wrote, but the cheese cake to me tasted rubbery. I will not make it again. Terrible.
My daughter liked it. WOuld also be good with other flavors of sugar free jello!
A gelatin-like consistency just doesn't seem right for cheesecake. If you are looking for something just as easy and much tastier (no gelatin or whipped topping) try No Bake Cheesecake 1 from this website.
It came out really good. I combined from the other suggestions and upped it to 2 8 oz cream cheese. Plus I lowered the gelatin to .3 oz. Also, I did it with strawberry flavor instead of lemon. And I added the preserves on top. So good that I made it for my family who are not diabetics. The kids loved it. It is not quite as firm as a regular cheesecake.
It was good
I thawed out enough blueberries to cover the top and made a glaze of 1 C Splenda, 2 T. cornstarch, mixed together, then added 1 C water. Bring to a boil stirring constantly till dissolved. Cool slightly and add 1 pk sugar-free berry-flavored Jello, stir well. Pour over the blueberries and chill in the fridge. This dessert is a lot better the next day. Next time I'm making it a day ahead of when I need it. I? served it to a neighbor and he loved it too.
This didn't taste anything like a cheesecake. It tasted more like a rubbery jello-like pudding. The texture was strange. I ate a slice but my husband and son through theirs away after one bite. I would like to try it again using less jello, but I'm afraid that my family won't try it.
Definate keeper!! This a diabetic's dream come true!!!
I thawed out enough blueberries to cover the top and made a glaze of 1 C Splenda, 2 T. cornstarch, mixed together, then added 1 C water. Bring to a boil stirring constantly till dissolved. Cool slightly and add 1 pk sugar-free berry-flavored Jello, stir well. Pour over the blueberries and chill in the fridge. This dessert is a lot better the next day. Next time I'm making it a day ahead of when I need it. I? served it to a neighbor and he loved it too.
It was my turn to make lunch for a group that meets monthly. One of our members is diabetic & fragile. I used the variation posted by MFGriffin and it was a big hit. I brought a piece home to my finicky husband and he wants me to make more. Thanks, MFGriffin for your version. It will be a regular for us.
I loved it, next time I think I'll make 2 pies. I want to try one with strawberry Jell-O, but together with the lemon, maybe a 2 layer pie ... yum.. thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I wasn’t able to get lemon jello so I used lime and it still worked out. The coworker I made it for loved it.
Love this recipe! It is so easy to change up with different flavors of SF gelatin mix. Easily adaptable for people who are limiting their carbs. I just eliminated the crust and sprinkled a few graham cracker crumbs over the top. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections