Southern Green Beans

Rating: 5 stars One of my friends described this as 'German Potato Salad' meets Green Beans which is a great combo!! Here's my suggestions for next time: -- substitute red potatoes if you don't have new potatoes and dice them into 1/2 inch chunks -- after cooking the bacon, remove it and cook the onions in the bacon fat. Add another T or 2 of butter if necessary -- once the onion is cooked, add the potatoes and garlic. Cook for a couple minutes and then add the green beans and broth -- do not add too much broth as this will make your 'sauce' too soupy. -- make sure you have a large enough pot to be able to mix the vegetables as they cook. Otherwise the bottom cooks and the top is still raw. -- Once the dish is plated, sprinkle the bacon on top for an attractive presentation. -- Enjoy!! Helpful (267)

Rating: 5 stars Being southern, when I first made this recipe I included the bacon grease for extra flavor but next time I'll drain it off. No need to fry up bacon, you could just use bottled real bacon bits. Also since the small new potatoes aren't used whole, they are diced, you could just use 3 or 4 regular size potatoes. Loved the balsamic vinegar in this. Will be making this again! Helpful (156)

Rating: 5 stars These were great, lots of flavor. Didn't put in the potatoes because I was serving baked potatoes and used plain white vinegar instead of the balsamic. Also used home canned green beans (drained). Just tossed them a bit to blend with the other ingredients while heating and they were ready to serve. Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars My daughter cried because I forced her to eat 1 of these green beans, big soggy tears! Then she asked for 1 more green bean to be sure she really didn't like them...then she had to have just 1 more. That's how I can tell this was a good recipe!! No leftovers!! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars A very good recipe! I made this as a side for Thanksgiving. It smelled wonderful when cooking and went very well with the meal. I needed to cook the green beans much longer than 10 minutes to make them tender, but as the potatoes cooked, some began to break down and thicken the sauce, which was a nice touch. I would prepare again. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars So good! I followed the recipe quite closely. Substituted a white onion for a red. I omitted the balsamic and felt no additional salt or pepper was needed. I believe the balsamic would have been too many competing flavors. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This dish is truly delicious! I followed one of the other comments that recommended using the bacon grease instead of adding butter. I also sauted the onions/garlic first for 2 min, then added the potatoes for another 5 min and then finally the broth & beans for the final 5 minutes (with the pot covered to allow it to steam). That gave the potatoes & green beans the right cooking times (both were fresh from my farm, so getting them perfect is super yummy). It turned out amazing!!! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great! I followed a mix of the reviews and put 1 cup broth, red wine vinegar and cooked it for 15-20 min. Definitely will make it again! :) Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I really loved this recipe. I added about 3/4 cup of chicken broth instead of 1/4 cup. I also let it cook a little longer than 10 minutes to get the green beans more tender. It was perfect!!! Helpful (27)