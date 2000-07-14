Reheating Pasta
My daughter loves fresh pasta when she gets home from school. To speed things up...I cook the whole box. Place single servings in small zip-top bags and pop them in the freezer. All she has to do is dump a bag onto a plate...microwave it for 1 minute then top it with some sauce and microwave it for 1 more minute.Read More
OK, I don't see the huge timesaver here. What takes so much time is bringing the water to a boil. With the reheating part, you're bringing the water to a boil a second time. In my opinion, you're better off just to boil the pasta when you need it.Read More
This is a great way to save time when you need a quick meal. However, you can use a lot less oil than the recipe calls for. Also, I freeze the pasta for future meals. It comes out great!!!
I had my doubts, but it works. Not as good as doing the cooking all at once, but when in a rush you have to take what you can get. Make sure to leave the pasta a little under done. Thank you Myrna.
I agree, may as well cook fresh. Someone told me to just put your frozen or cold pasta in a colendar, boil water in the kettle and pour it over. Works like a charm and it steaming hot.
I love this idea! It is especially good for those busy days/evenings. When I first tried this recipe I was having a busy day so I made this in the morning and then re-boiled half of it in the evening for a quick dinner. I froze the other half of the pasta in an airtight bag - which I had today and it was so convenient since I was in a hurry. Definitely worth five stars. Thanks!
I do this when I have a dinner party and I make Bowtie Pasta with Chicken in Asiago cream sauce. Works fantastic!
This is great for a restaurant and used it when I worked in AZ, but at home it's useless, by the time the water is boiling, the sauce warmed up 5 minutes won't make the difference, and after 5 or 6 days you have to dump the pasta you didn't use.
This is a GREAT idea, especially for "cooking for one or two" or different shifts. Excellent tip. THANKYOU!
I have been to a pasta bar where they used this same technique. That way the pasta was ready for a large group when they wanted it. They used a canister with holes, you chose the pasta type, they added a serving to the canister, dunked it into the boiling pots for 1-2 minutes and your pasta was ready for your choice of sauce.
I'm doing this for the spaghetti dinner I'm hosting this evening for our high school girls soccer team. There will be anywhere from 20-38 girls and there's no way I could keep the spaghetti cooking fresh quickly enough for them. They like to come in, eat, and get out again, usually all are gone within the hour. This application is perfect for this situation!! Every day meals, no not really, but it's ideal for this.
Thank you!
I'm trying this as I prepare for 8 weeks of travel in our camper through Canada and Alaska. I will be freezing it and pulling out pasta as needed / desired. And I have two daughtes-in-law expecting in Oct-Nov so a great way to help them out if it works.
Worked like a charm
