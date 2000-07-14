Reheating Pasta

How to cook pasta ahead of time.

Recipe by Myrna

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until still slightly less than al dente; drain. Rinse with cold water. Toss with olive oil. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. To reheat, bring a large pot of water to a boil, add pasta and cook until hot, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 14.8mg. Full Nutrition
