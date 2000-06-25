Soda Cracker Pie

This pie is delicious, with or without a filling. I make it with pecans and serve it with whipped topping and one shake of nutmeg on top. Or I make it without pecans and fill it with a fruit filling such as lemon filling. I use soda crackers, saltines, graham crackers, or buttery round crackers, finely crushed.

Recipe by Penny

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold in sugar, baking powder, crackers, vanilla, and pecans. Spoon mixture into a greased 9-inch pie pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool and serve or fill with the fresh fruit of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 10.7g; sodium 123.5mg. Full Nutrition
