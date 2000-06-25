Soda Cracker Pie

This pie is delicious, with or without a filling. I make it with pecans and serve it with whipped topping and one shake of nutmeg on top. Or I make it without pecans and fill it with a fruit filling such as lemon filling. I use soda crackers, saltines, graham crackers, or buttery round crackers, finely crushed.
This turned out fantastic! I used chopped almonds instead and added 1 Tbsp. Amaretto, 1 tsp. cinnamon and grated some fresh nutmeg in. I also added 2 more crackers to soak up the Amaretto. I then made a raspberry sauce (1 bag frozen raspberries, sugar, corn starch) and poured it on each slice. It was sooooo good. Everyone loved it! They cannot believe that there are simply crackers in there!
I'm surprised I'm the only one to rate this anything less than stellar. I had high hopes for this recipe, that is until I took a bite. The one pro is it's very simple to prepare (and the only reason why I afforded it 3 stars instead of 2). It smelled wonderfully while cooking, but was far too plain to consume. It needs an oomph to it. It's very thin and unsubstantial. I would consider using this as a crust for some type of pie or custard, other than that, I won't be making this again. Better luck to anyone who makes this recipe!
This is a great pie. My husband doesn't care for sweet things but loves this pie. I did, however, use 3/4 cup sugar instead of the full cup the second time I made it. With the whipped topping on it, it was plenty sweet without all the sugar.
I have been searching for this recipe for years! My mom always talked about it and I have been wanting to make it for her but she called it Ritz cracker pie & I couldn't find a recipe! This was great! Everyone loved it! I used walnuts in it and it still gave a great flavor, almost like a pecan pie. A big hit. Thanks so much! Can't wait to make it again.
I've been looking for this recipe for 0ver 30 years. I put whipped cream & sliced fresh peaches on the top but you can use just about anything for a topping. Next I'm going to try the amaretto & almond topping that I saw on another review.
I've been making this pie for years and my family expects at least two of these for Thanksgiving and Christmas dessert. My original recipe called for pecans or walnuts but I use chopped macadamia nuts and call it Macadamia Nut Pie. Its the easiest pie I've ever made and a nice contrast to all the heavy pumpkin and pecan pies during the holidays. My recipe is slightly different: 3 egg whites whipped stiff as if for meringue, slowly add 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp vanilla bean paste (or extract), then add 11 finely crushed soda cracker squares with 1 tsp baking powder, stir in 1 cup chopped macadamia nuts. Pour into ungreased 9" pie dish. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes. Maybe my version is for high altitude? This must be served with whipped cream or it will be dry. Enjoy!
I have made this several times but put it in a buttered pie plate to make a pie shell. Once it has cooled, I fill it with sliced peaches or strawberries that have been folded into whipped cream or cool whip and then chill. It really is a very refreshing and light dessert.
Awesome recipe. However, even using fat free saltines, the pecans are just over 56 grams of fat so you end up with 10.9 grams of fat per serving. Just thought everyone might like to know that if you have to watch your fat grams.
Absolutely wonderful, and so very easy! We loved this! I even cut back on the sugar on the second one and got away with it -- with rave reviews on top of that! I like to leave my crackers a bit chunky -- it seems to have more crunch that way.
My Mother used to make this pie. I love it. Make it just like the recipe and it turns out fabulous! I entered this in a pie contest this summer and there were some very delicious-looking pies submitted. I was totally surprised, but delighted when they announced this as the first place winner. I felt guilty when I realized how easy it was compared to the effort others had spent. I have never tried anything but saltines, but now I am anxious to try some of the others. Thanks for sharing.
OMG! My kids and husband are a fool over this quick and easy pie. Tastes just like pecan pie. We put vanilla ice cream on it and it was gone in one sitting, really needed 2 of these for the 9 of us. They where all begging for more! Requested this for Thanksgiving already. :)
My step-mother made this for my daughters when they were small and they now request it for every holiday or special occasion meal. We top the merangue (after cooling) with a good vanilla bean ice cream (softened) and more nuts on top. Freeze until ready to serve.
My mom has been making me this for years, and this tastes just like her recipe. I top it with real whipped cream and strawberries. Most desserts and other pies are too sweet for me, but this is absolutely perfect. Enjoy!
I made this scumpdillyisious pie. Family and friends loved it also. Next time I will try cutting the sugar down by half . I used graham crackers and pecans, and cool whip for the topping. Has anyone tried using sugar substitutes, how does that work out? I used to get this pie at lubby's , I spent a long time asking around for the name of it, I even called the main offices for lubby's and could not find it, yiiippppee the lost is found, and have learned new ways to change it up. It was easy to do, measure everything out first , have it setting there ready to grab. Happy cooking
This was really good. My mother used to make something very similar (tasted the same anyway) with fresh peaches (peeled, sliced, with a little sugar) between the crust and whipped topping. I'm definitely going to make this again when peaches are in season! I will say that I made one pie with fresh blueberries as the filling, and it was not very good. :) But the other pie (made as directed) was delish!
I love this pie. In KC it was made in a pie crust at a family cafeteria or restaurant ...? Had just moved here and fell in love with it many years ago. I have always had a heavy hand when it comes to adding nuts to something and I think they should be small pieces. I also think the cracker needs to be medium size crumbs... so there's a lot of loft to the mixture. As I was just playing around trying to figure it out... I used no baking powder but I did use salt into the whites before beating them.... Watch the color for your time and served with unsweetened whipped cream { pinch of Meyers dark rum } and caramel sauce drizzle. Sissy
I have been looking for this recipe for years. It is exactly how my grandma used to make it. She would bake it as a pie crust, let it cool, and fill it with strawberries and whipped cream. I recommend adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and about 2tbsp sugar to your strawberries before mixing them with the whipped cream.
I think it’s great! The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made it, I added an extra egg white, increase the pecans to one and a half cups, I baked it in a springform pan, then wrapped it in acetate, after the crust cooled I added chocolate pie filling. Then placed it in the freezer. After frozen, I decorated it with whip cream using a star tip / pastry bag. I think this may have been the best dessert I have ever made.
You can’t beat a cracker pie piled high with real whipped cream. Delicious. I have used ritz crackers, yum. The Luby’s version uses broken graham crackers and pecans and is called “Butternut Brownie Pie” in the Luby’s cookbook. That recipe is online if you search for that name (for the reviewer who couldn’t find it). Can’t go wrong with any version of a cracker pie in my book. Super easy too.
I'm so glad I found this. I grew up eating this with fresh berries and whipped cream. It's so delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2021
This is a great recipe simple to make and great tasting, I cut fresh juicy strawberries put top of crust then use whip cream on that so great you can't go wrong with this pie crust great for a summer desert
