Fruit Pizza with White Chocolate

This recipe is very EASY and DELICIOUS and loved by all in my town! It is a sugar cookie crust with a milky layer of white chocolate and cream cheese, topped with your favorite fruit choices and a glaze! Substitute any fruit you like for the strawberries, and any fruit juice or juice from any canned fruits you use for the pineapple juice.
This is easy, a beautiful presentation, and *delicious*. I used fresh pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and peaches arranged over a heart shaped crust for Valentine's Day. Everyone went crazy over it. P.S. For a very easy and delicious crust, I just spread out a package of refrigerated Pillsbury sugar cookie dough.
Where do I start? The cookie "dough" which was more like a batter that I had to spread with a spatula puffed up and spilled down over onto to bottom of the oven and burned. After I cleaned that up and cleared the smoke from my kitchen, I used an 18 oz. sugar cookie dough. Thank goodness I thought to buy one just in case. The cream cheese and white chocolate formed a very weird, slimy consistency when mixed together and I ended up taking half of that and mixing in a half tub of Cool Whip which made it much fluffier and 1/4 cup of lemon juice to take away the sickening sweetness of it. I waited till about 2 hours before I served it to frost it and arrange the fruit so it wouldn't get soggy. I used kiwi, strawberries, blackberries and mandarin oranges. It turned out wonderful but the original recipe is terrible. What a waste of time and unnecessary stress.
This is easy, a beautiful presentation, and *delicious*. I used fresh pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and peaches arranged over a heart shaped crust for Valentine's Day. Everyone went crazy over it. P.S. For a very easy and delicious crust, I just spread out a package of refrigerated Pillsbury sugar cookie dough.
This was FABULOUS. I took it to a casual wine and cheese party with some co-workers. Everyone LOVED it. I too made it with Ghiradelli white chocalate, I also left out the heavy cream by mistake. That mistake turned out to be a blessing in diguise, the filling turned out very rich and delicious! I used sliced strawberries, peaches, kiwi, pinapple and blueberries. The glaze was perfectly thick for me, keep in mind that cornstarch does not reach it's full thickening power until it comes to a SIMMER. I brought the glaze to a simmer and let it simmer for about 30 seconds until it was thick.
This was very well liked at an office potluck! I reduced the fat by using Neufchatel instead of cream cheese and replacing the 4 Tablespoons cream with a scant 1 tablespoon of 1% milk. I was out of pineapple juice, so made the glaze with orange juice. Also added 1 tsp. vanilla and the grated rind of one orange to the crust. Next time, I plan to try a shortbread cookie recipe for the crust, as the crust was a little sweeter than I cared for. (Everyone else LOVED the crust, as it was). For the fruit, I used kiwis, strawberries, oranges and bananas (dipped in lemon juice to prevent them from turning brown). I laid the fruit in diagonal stripes, and it looked like a colorful Mexican blanket... beautiful!
WOW!! I took this to our July 4th family picnic and everybody loved it!! I used blueberries and rasberries, and my own sugar cookie dough recipe (but only b/c I had some frozen) it was delish. The only reason I brought some home is b/c my husband hid some to bring home :) Will definitely make again.
Where do I start? The cookie "dough" which was more like a batter that I had to spread with a spatula puffed up and spilled down over onto to bottom of the oven and burned. After I cleaned that up and cleared the smoke from my kitchen, I used an 18 oz. sugar cookie dough. Thank goodness I thought to buy one just in case. The cream cheese and white chocolate formed a very weird, slimy consistency when mixed together and I ended up taking half of that and mixing in a half tub of Cool Whip which made it much fluffier and 1/4 cup of lemon juice to take away the sickening sweetness of it. I waited till about 2 hours before I served it to frost it and arrange the fruit so it wouldn't get soggy. I used kiwi, strawberries, blackberries and mandarin oranges. It turned out wonderful but the original recipe is terrible. What a waste of time and unnecessary stress.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2002
DELICIOUS! I cheated and used premade sugar cookie dough, but the glaze and the cream cheese spread (I used white chocolate chips) were just amazing! Also, I made individual circular pizzas and used strawberries, pineapple, mandarin oranges, and kiwi. Looked and tasted great! My book club gave it rave reviews! Thanks Lynisa!
This is sooo awesome! I used the juice from a can of lychees for an Asian influenced dessert. I used lychees, kiwis, bananas, strawberries, and blueberries. I had my husband pick up an empty pizza box from the closest pizza place to serve the fruit pizza at a friend's get-to-gether. The box added a unique twist and it was a hit!! I wanted to make life easier and rolled out a refrigerated sugar cookie dough instead. Besides being a beautiful dessert, this is so delicious!
This was ABSOLUTELY AWESOME. I highly recommend to use fresh fruit, not canned. I bought the pinneapple already cut in it's own juice and though it may be a bit more expensive, it's definitley worth it. Also, I used Ghiradelli white chocolate chips and it was wonderful. The only problem I had was with the glaze it wasn't as thick as I thought it could have been so I only used a little bit because I didn't want the crust to be soggy. I would definitely use this one again.
This was way too sweet. It was like eating frosting with 10 cups of sugar dumped in. It wasn't bad, but for the effort that you put in, it isn't worth it, and if you don't have a sweet tooth, don't bother. I had a sugar head rush from less than one piece.
Nothing wrong w/ this recipe; my personal taste though thinks the white choc chips (couldn't find vanilla) overpowers the taste of the fruit and crust more than compliments it. I prefer the lighter cream cheese frostings for fruit pizza. NOTE: If you make this on a round pizza pan make sure to leave room for spreading - 1 inch at least.
This was a great recipe! I cheated and used the refridgerated sugar cookie dough. I also omitted the heavy cream with the white chocolate chips! It was so good! I had to make another one for my dad because the white chocolate one looked so good except we didn't have any more white chocolate chips so I used milk chocolate. The milk chocolate was great also but we preferred the white chocolate minus my mom (she doesn't like white chocolate to begin with) I would highly recommend this recipe!! It's easy and quick! The longest part is waiting for the cookie crust to cool! I also didn't put the pineapple drizzling on top of the milk chocolate one but did on the white chocolate one...either way it was great so don't worry if it doesn't turn out! But I don't know why the sauce didn't thinken up for other reviewers but mine thickened up just fine!!
The crust was not good. I loved the rest of the pie, though. I am still looking for a TOH recipe that had powdered sugar as the sweetener in the crust. It made the crust taste more velvety, like a piece of shortbread. =)
this is awesome! it was sooo good. me and my family loved this fruit pizza. the white chocolate chips in the fosting really make it taste amazing! i used strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for topping. the only problem i had was when i was making the crust, don't forget its going to rise and spread out so don't press it all the way up to the edges of the cookies sheet! otherwise it will start to make a mess in the oven. thats what happened to me. so next time i'll be sure to leave at lest an 1" or 2" between the cookie crust and the edge of the baking sheet. but other that it was soooo easy and delicious!! i highly recomend this!! you won't regret trying it! :)
This one is really good. I took it to the in-laws last year for Christmas, and was asked to bring it again this year. I don't bother making the crust....I just smash out a roll of refridgerated(sp?) sugar cookie dough. Kids especially like this one, it seems.
This dessert was great! One tip: After I washed my fruit I dried it on paper towels and then sliced it and let it sit out to dry a bit before decorating so the liquid from the fruit didn't run. I did need to use a little more cream than called for because the chocolate was really thick as it melted. I did fold in about 1/4 cup cool whip as others recommended and the texture was great. I also used store bought sugar cookie dough and it worked perfectly and took a lot less time!. I just rolled it out on the pan and had to cook it longer than the package directions called for but I just added a couple minutes at a time after cooking for 10 minutes up to about 16 minutes. It came out great. Soft in the middle and crispy edges. I also left off the glaze because we had company coming and I just didn't have the time but it was still delicious! Our guests loved it and couldn't believe it wasn't store bought. This dessert would be perfect for showers as well! Beautiful and delicious.
I tried this recipe twice today. The first time, I used a baking stone instead of a cookie sheet and the dough ran ALL over the bottom of my oven. So...I made the dough again, this time using a cookie sheet (10x15 as directed). The crust came out very weird. It wasn't browning on top and the edges started to cave it as it baked. Then when I took it out of the oven, part of the crust "fell" and the other part didn't so it was very uneven in thickness, plus it had the weird edges...almost a rippling effect. I have no idea what caused this, but I will not use the dough recipe again. I haven't tried the filling/glaze yet...not sure if I will complete the recipe or not. I don't want to waste any more money on it if it's not going to work out??? Good luck!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2005
this is a fantastic recipe!!! I had to adapt in a couple of places: 1) I added a tsp. of orange extract to the crust. I thought that this made a huge amount! Not sure how thick the crust was supposed to be, but I ended up shaping the dough on a large baking sheet, was suprised at how big and puffy it got. It also took around 15 minutes to get to golden brown (and it turned out grrreat). Also, I had no white sugar, and used cane sugar. The crystals didn't break down when I creamed the shortening and butter, and they added a pleasant little crunch to the crust. My Kitchenaid was a doll working the crust. It was very thick and easily moldable into the rectangular form. 2) The vanilla chips and cream with softened cream cheese was so good I didn't think it would make it onto the crust. I couldn't stop eating it. I used generic vanilla chips and geberic cream cheese. 3) I mustve sliced my strawberries too thick b/c I didn't have enough to cover the crust completely! 4) I used lime juice instead of lemon in the glaze. It combined with the orange in the crust and the tartness of the cream cheese in a very pleasant way!! 5) I didn't realize until it was finished that I forgot the salt!! Maybe the baking soda or tartar gave it enough salty taste because it didn't affect the end result one bit.
This recipe is awesome! I recently took it for the cast of a show I was in, and everyone raved. The sugar cookie crust is perfect...not too hard or too soft, and it has great flavor. The white chocolate and cream cheese together is a great combo. Thanks again for the wonderful recipe!
I made this for a Mother's Day celebration! Not only was it easy, everyone raved about it. Hardly a slice left. I used strawberries and blackberries. Super!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2002
I really loved this recipe! I took it to a family gathering and it quickly disappeared. Both kids and adults were gobbling it up and at least four people requested the recipe. Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/13/2002
I was disappointed after the rave reviews I read. I took this to a party, and received no compliments at all. It looked really good, but the cream cheese/white chocolate filling was not as good as I expected. Won't make it again.
This is an excellent recipe. I love the white chocolate layer. I used Baker's White Chocolate instead of vanilla chips and it makes a world of difference. I used fresh pineapple, kiwi, strawberries, bananas, and fresh blueberries and it turned out delicious. The White chocolate layer would be good as a fruit dip alone. I doubled the glaze and the white chocolate layer and made 3 pizzas for a school function, with 3 pkgs of sugar cookie dough as the crusts. Yum!
I varied this recipe, it seemed too sweet and fattening. I used premade sugar cookie (pillsbury refrigerated), spread on pizza pan and baked. I used only 1/4 c white choc chips (melted), 1/3 less fat crm cheese, no heavy whipping cream and spread it on cookie. Then layered fresh fruit (I like strawberries, blueberries and sometimes right before serving I use sliced bananas that had soaked in lemon juice)on top and did not put the sugary glaze on. It's fresher tasting this way...less sugar, less calories and much better! I gave it a 4 stars, because I like my modified version! :)
This is by far the best fruit pizza recipe I have made. The filling is sooooo yummy! I use strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and kiwi when I make it. Always a big hit at parties. I never go home with leftovers!
This recipe is 5 stars when I make my changes to it. I use the Shortbread crust recipe on all recipes instead of the crust recipe this calls for. I also use 10oz white baking chocolate melted in a pan instead of chips and mix that with the cream cheese and heavy cream. Then for the topping I only use fresh raspberries and then do the glaze. Looks and tastes AMAZING every time!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2000
I made this recipe for company and everyone raved about it! It really is delicious. I used kiwi, raspberries & strawberries for the fruit.
Yes, I made it, and loved it! I used a large and small cheesecake pan for the crust, because I wanted to slice it like a cake! I baked them for 12 minutes! These worked perfectly! For the filling, I only used 1 cup white chocolate chips and used 1/3 less fat, cream cheese! I also added a teaspoon of almond extract!I cut back the sugar for the glaze, to 1/3 cup! It was a hit!
I did like this recipe. I'm not a white chocolate person but that's my preference so I didn't knock it down in the star rating. So the only thing I changed was instead of the white chocolate, I just spread some Nutella on there. It was great.
I run a baking business and was looking for a very good fruit tart. I've read the reviews and had some concerns, so I made changes as I went. I used a single stick of butter per the recipe, reduced the shortening to 1/3 cup, and used ONE cup of sugar (concerned about sweetness). Spot on, no need for that extra 1/2 cup! I used a tart pan w/removable bottom, 12". As a result I only used about 2/3 of the dough. But I wanted a finished edge and overall pretty piece. Concerned about the mixture running in the oven from some reviewers, I wrapped the bottom of the pan in tin foil, which was totally unnecessary. It did puff a lot, as I did not have any baking beads, so when I removed it I gently pressed down on it with clean oven mitts to reduce the thickness. Worked great. For the filling, I used the 2 c. of white chocolate chips, but HALVED the cream cheese. I dislike the overall cream cheesy taste with some of these recipes, and I wanted the white chocolate flavor to stand out. I also halved the cream to 1/4 cup and used whipping cream. I beat it on HIGH until it was well incorporated, and somewhat fluffy. I also am omitting the glaze, as I want fresh berry taste and not a sickening sweet finish. This is a good recipe, gaining it 4 stars.
I really liked this recipe, it was very tasty and enjoyed by all at my family reunion.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2001
I made this recipe w/o the heavy cream and vanilla chips, but intend to do so the next time I make it. The reason I chose this recipe over the others was b/c of the glaze...that makes this recipe stand out and I loved it. The glaze also helps keep the fruit (bananas) from browning (dipping the fruit in lemon juice also helps). It's the finishing touch to an excellent appetizer.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.