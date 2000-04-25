Fruit Pizza with White Chocolate

4.2
57 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

This recipe is very EASY and DELICIOUS and loved by all in my town! It is a sugar cookie crust with a milky layer of white chocolate and cream cheese, topped with your favorite fruit choices and a glaze! Substitute any fruit you like for the strawberries, and any fruit juice or juice from any canned fruits you use for the pineapple juice.

Recipe by Lynisa

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 10x15 pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • For the crust: Cream together butter, shortening and 1 1/2 cups sugar with electric mixer. Beat in eggs. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. Beat flour mixture into butter mixture to form a stiff dough. Press dough into a rectangle as large as the baking sheet.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light brown.

  • For the filling: In medium microwave safe bowl, microwave vanilla chips and cream on high 60 to 90 seconds, or until chips are melted and smooth after stirring. Beat in cream cheese with electric mixer until creamy. Spread on cooled cookie crust.

  • For the topping: Arrange sliced fruit decoratively over filling. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, pineapple and lemon juices. Stir and cook until sugar dissolves and mixture thickens. Pour over fruit. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 70.3g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 290.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022