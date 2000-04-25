Fruit Pizza with White Chocolate

this is a fantastic recipe!!! I had to adapt in a couple of places: 1) I added a tsp. of orange extract to the crust. I thought that this made a huge amount! Not sure how thick the crust was supposed to be, but I ended up shaping the dough on a large baking sheet, was suprised at how big and puffy it got. It also took around 15 minutes to get to golden brown (and it turned out grrreat). Also, I had no white sugar, and used cane sugar. The crystals didn't break down when I creamed the shortening and butter, and they added a pleasant little crunch to the crust. My Kitchenaid was a doll working the crust. It was very thick and easily moldable into the rectangular form. 2) The vanilla chips and cream with softened cream cheese was so good I didn't think it would make it onto the crust. I couldn't stop eating it. I used generic vanilla chips and geberic cream cheese. 3) I mustve sliced my strawberries too thick b/c I didn't have enough to cover the crust completely! 4) I used lime juice instead of lemon in the glaze. It combined with the orange in the crust and the tartness of the cream cheese in a very pleasant way!! 5) I didn't realize until it was finished that I forgot the salt!! Maybe the baking soda or tartar gave it enough salty taste because it didn't affect the end result one bit.