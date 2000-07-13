Fruit Dip with Cream Cheese
A sweet companion to your favorite fresh fruit.
I made this for a party and it was a hit! I doubled up the recipe but only used one jar of the marshmallow creme, and it turned out GREAT! Don't let the low number of reiews fool you on this dip. I highly recommned it.Read More
it came out well but I guess I am just not a huge fan of marshmallow fluff. Next time I will add coffee or chocolate liquor.Read More
I made this recipe this weekend for a family get-together and wanted to contribute a couple of ideas on changing up the flavor. You could use strawberry or pineapple cream cheese instead of plain - I LOVE strawberry cream cheese with this. Or another idea is to put in about 1/2 t of any fruity-flavored extract (I used banana and it was AWESOME, but you could also use raspberry, strawberry, cherry, etc.) to the original recipe. Not only does it taste delicious, but it smells SO GOOD. Also, a note on using the electric mixer... I only have a stand mixer and I didn't want to dirty the whole bowl just for this, so I mixed by hand. I noticed that you could feel the texture of the sugar crystals, even though it was powdered sugar. I would definitely recommend using a mixer.
This dip was so yummy! I made it to serve with apple slices, and it was delicious! I used Neufchatel cheese instead of cream cheese to make it a bit healthier, and omitted the powdered sugar, because the dip was definitely sweet enough without it! Thanks for such a quick and tasty recipe; I will be making it often!
I've been asked for this recipe at least six times, since serving it on Independence day, this year. It's sinfully easy, to make - and tastes very luxurious, rich, and creamy. It's like "800 threadcount Egyptian sheets" for your tastebuds. Great recipe!!!
Easy and Quick!! This is the only way my kids will eat fruit!!
This is great dip. I served it at a birthday party and everybody liked it and commented on it. It went well with grapes, strawberries, bananas, apples and even cantaloupe!
Very good, very easy. Served at wedding with fruit plates. Doubled the batch, served 150 guests and they licked it clean. Could have used another batch or two I guess.
LOVE this dip! We have been making it for years, and it really doesn't get any better. We make it exactly as is, and no one is ever disappointed...try it and you wont be either~YUM! :)
So easy and delicious! Especially great with apples, grapes and bananas. Or you could just eat it with a spoon. :-) Yum-O!
This is outstanding: simple ingredients, easy to make and delicious flavor. I got many compliments on this and would definitely make this again. I served it at our book club meeting with a fruit salad of oranges, grapes, strawberries and cantaloupe.
I love it i love it this dip is the best and it is awesome
I made this for Superbowl and used light (not fat free) cream cheese. Everyone loved it and ask for the recipe. I will make it again.
I prepared this recipe just as described. It was wonderful! I have three little girls and they dipped every piece of fruit I could find. The adults enjoyed it just as much. Thank you so much for a super easy and very delicious dip.
This is awesome! My whole family loves it and it is so very simple to whip up. My three boys could not stop eating it and went through a whole batch in one afternoon!
I have been making this dip for years. Always a big hit at parties. Only difference is that I use 2 tubs of strawberry cream cheese and 1 large jar of marshmallow creme. I don't add the sugar or lemon juice either. Turns our perfect! Great to serve all year, especially when you have berries or grapes that are not in season...it adds the perfect sweetness to otherwise tart fruit.
Delicious! This was sooo tasty. It tasted like a really sweet cheesecake filling.
This recipe is good. Just good. I like to make it and dip strawberries in it. I call it my strawberry dip. To make it taste not so plain. Instead of buying regular cream cheese to put in it, buy the strawberry cream cheese, or whatever flavor you like. Don't be afraid to mix it up. You won't believe the results and how differant it makes it taste.
We regularly make this in the summer when we have people over. It's always popular.
THE BEST!!!Everyone asks for the recipe when I make this one
I made this dip for a bridal shower and it was great! Not too sweet and light and fluffy. I used fat free marshmellow cream and 1/3 fat cream cheese. Still tasted great with any fruit!
Made this yesterday, but omitted the lemon juice. Very yummy! It is a bit sticky, I'd like to try another recipe that maybe is more fluffy. However, still very delicious! Served ours with apples, strawberries, and grapes.
OMG, I could just eat this with a spoon!!!
just looked this up and made it in less than 5 min. Had fluff in the cupboard. It's was the big plastic size, but only had about 7 oz left (eyeball measuring), so I added the cream cheese and the confectionery sugar and use the wand blended to mix right in the fluff container. I'm leaving the extra in there to take with me. Didn't have any lemon, but it's perfect. I thought it would be okay, but it's really good. Thank you!
great dip! works very well with apples, have made this twice and everyone loved it!
Grocery store was out of plain cream cheese (?!?) Substituted chocolate cream cheese and served with apples and strawberries. YUM!
I fixed this for my new inlaws at my first family brunch and it was a huge hit. They all now fix it at every occasion. Thanks this was my in with the new family.
I just made this and it is delicious. I added a little extra lemon but I think it would be just as wonderful as is. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I halved this recipe but kept the 1/8tsp lemon juice. Sweet with a little bit of tartness. I served this dip with fresh pineapple chunks and whole strawberries. The only thing I might try next time is to add some red food coloring to make it pink and therefore stand out a little better on the table.
yummy can't get enough strawberries for this recipe!
This was perfect! I hoped to take the easy way out and buy a pre-made fruit dip (time crunch!) but couldn't find any at the store I went to (??) Looked this up on my phone, knew I had the ingredients at home, and whipped it up, exactly as written - the teen girls I served it to LOVED it! Served with GS apples, red grapes, strawberries and pineapple chunks. Thanks so much!
Wow! This stuff was great and the hit of the party! The lemon juice makes sure that the dip isn't too sweet. Definitely on my list to make again!
Delicious! Easy and quick to make! Will definately make this again.
I thought this was going to be way to sugary sweet.. but with the lemon juice added, it was PERFECT. I dont think I'll ever eat fruit or bagels plain again!
I made this for the kids at my church and they LOVED it! *I have to admit it was very yummy myself!* Thanks for a great recipe.
Very simple to make and is always a hit for us.
Very easy and quite good
So delicious and so easy. LOVE IT!
Loved this. I doubled the recipe (based on other reviews), but did not double the marshmallow creme. It was perfect and delicious. Lemon gave it just a hint of flavor. Wait. . .you're supposed to serve this with fruit? I thought you just ate it out of the bowl
So good! Reminds me of cheesecake!
Yummy! A great dip for apples for sure. I had half a jar so halved the recipe. It was gone in a flash.
Turned out AMAZING and delicious
I made this for a party! Everybody loved it, big hit. Now any time there is a function of any kind this is first on the list! Everybody ask for the recipe.
Wow, this is yummy!!!!! I left out the confectioner's sugar, it's sweet enough without it.
Just made this and it was easy and super yummy!
Everything about this dip is yummy just as is. I have added a couple of tablespoons of marmalade or apricot preserves to pretty it up a little.
one word: WOW!! thank you for the recipe!
Amazing!! I added more lemon 1/2 teaspoon.
I make this dip for every birthday party my kids have. It's easy and delicious. I recommend using strawberry cream cheese.
No need for changes.. this is perfect as is. Served with some fresh fruit and an excellent EASY side dish or appetizer.
I made it to go with a fruit tray for a Women's Bible Study. Everyone loved it, especially me!
It was very tasty but kind of heavy. Next time I'll try a recipe with cool whip so it will be lighter.
Disappointed, tasted like Fluff, didn't add sugar, it was already overly sweet. I make another dip with instant pudding, yogurt and cool whip.
Wish I could give this recipe more than five stars! It is perfect! I followed the recipe exactly and it tastes amazing! Perfect for all kinds of fruit.
Easy, taste amazing the Mother’s Day celebration gave it two thumbs up ?? will keep in my go to recipe folder
AWESOME. I'm not s fluff lover by any means, but I loved this.
Wonderful! My family devours this dip every time I make it. I have made it with and without lemon juice and it is a hit either way.
This is great and the one to use!!!!!!!
Such a simple, easy recipe, but sooooo good. My only complaint would be mixing marshmellow fluff, not that easy, so sticky. I used 1/2 strawberry and 1/2 pineapple cream cheese. This makes a very large portion so save room for the fruit.
Delicious and easy. Added a tad more lemon juice to thin it a bit. Tastes very much like creamy cheesecake
