Fruit Dip with Cream Cheese

I made this recipe this weekend for a family get-together and wanted to contribute a couple of ideas on changing up the flavor. You could use strawberry or pineapple cream cheese instead of plain - I LOVE strawberry cream cheese with this. Or another idea is to put in about 1/2 t of any fruity-flavored extract (I used banana and it was AWESOME, but you could also use raspberry, strawberry, cherry, etc.) to the original recipe. Not only does it taste delicious, but it smells SO GOOD. Also, a note on using the electric mixer... I only have a stand mixer and I didn't want to dirty the whole bowl just for this, so I mixed by hand. I noticed that you could feel the texture of the sugar crystals, even though it was powdered sugar. I would definitely recommend using a mixer.