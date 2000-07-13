Fruit Dip with Cream Cheese

4.8
76 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A sweet companion to your favorite fresh fruit.

Recipe by PJARRELL

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, blend cream cheese, marshmallow creme, sugar and lemon juice with electric mixer until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 51.3mg. Full Nutrition
