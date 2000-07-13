Bananas Foster Chimichangas

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
487 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 262.2mg. Full Nutrition
OH MY GOSH! This was awesome & I didn't even make it as chimichangas. I made the banana sauce and served it warm over vanilla ice cream. As an accompaniment, I made cinnamon crisps by cutting flour tortillas into triangles, spraying them with butter and dipping them in cinnamon/sugar. Then, I baked them for about 5 minutes at 400 degrees. I made this after a Mexican Fiesta Bunco Night and the ladies all raved about it. I will make this again and again.
I have made bananas foster before and the recipe is missing the 1 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. Also- the flour tortillas were too thick and cracked when rolled so I heated mine for 5 seconds and rolled them out with a rolling pin to make them easier to work with. And also, when putting the syrup in the tortilla it was very hot and then frying them made me burn my self. I recommend making the banana mixture and letting it cool before frying to avoid burning your mouth. But excellent idea for the recipe- mine turned out delightful!
OHH! This recipe was good! I made it for dinner, and after making three batches of tortillas and doubling the banana part, we were stuffed! Plus, barely enough leftovers for one person!! I didn't have spiced rum, and just used vanilla extract.
Excellent! Made this for a tropical-themed dinner party and everyone loved it. Definately let the banana mixture cool before you fold it into the tortillas. I made these ahead of time and kept them in the fridge. That gave them time to set so when I fried them they didn't fall apart. I also sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
I CANT STOP LICKING MY FINGERS! Seriously, this was AWESOME! I did change a few things... I drained the liquid from the bananas, and used it to dip them in! It made rolling the tortillas up, much easier. I also warmed the tortillas up in the microwave so it was easier to work with them. i tried the mix before and after the rum, and trust me, it makes the sauce! Thanks for an excellent recipie!!
02/08/2001
This was delicious! I wasn't sure how the tortilla shell would fry up but it was done in about 1 minute and wasn't too greasy at all!
Very quick and easy to prepare. GREAT tasting too! I only had the 6" tortillas on hand so I could not tuck in the sides and roll. I decided to fold in half. I didn't have spiced rum extract so I used almond extract. Tasted so good!!!! I didn't use a cup of oil but only a small amount to cover the bottom of the pan so the oil would not seep inside. I did brush butter on the top when finished and then sprinkled cinnamon sugar. I drizzled the remaining sauce and hubby ate the first one. Before I got the second one done (which was for me) he asked for another! I made the third one with chopped walnuts in the sauce--also delish!
Made these for hubby and I and we both loved it. I just folded them over like in the pic. I added a little ice cream on the side and decorated with a little stream of chocolate and strawberry syrup. Topped with a cherry. I did use a brown sugar substitute but you couldn't tell. Hubby does not like anything diet, but he didn't know the difference. Will be making this again.
UN - BE- LEIV - ABLE. Ok, so, truth is, I had to change it a little. I don't have any spiced rum, so I used vanilla, I also thought cinnamon was needed and added approx 1/2 tsp. Put them in 10 inch flour burrito tortillas - bad idea - they really should be rolled in the thinner flour torts. I ended up dumping it out of the tortillas and just putting it over vanilla ice cream. SOOOOOOOO GOOOOOOOOD! There was a decent amount left over after the three of us had a bowl, and I advised my husband that if he didn't want to sleep with the dog for the next week, there would still be some left when I got home from work, they were so good that I think he may be sleeping with the dog!
When I was 8 years old or so, I tasted the best banana dish ever in a restaurant. The taste was so great that I have never forgotten it. How amazed I was when I tried out this recipe and it had EXACTLY the same taste that I remembered from when I was 8 years old. This recipe is FANTASTIC. Easy, cheap, fast, and very delicious!
I gave one to each of my three kids and after their first bite I asked "what do ya think?" and all I got was "mmm...". So, that was good enough for me! Then, I finally got to try it...now, I see what they meant. This recipe is delish!!!
There are 4 in the family - 2 liked it and 2 said 'ok but not a favorite'. I would suggest using the variation - serving it over ice cream and not rolling into shells. I would then use the idea for cutting the baked/fried shells (with cinn/sugar on top) to garnish the dish.
Wow. THis dessert is in my new top Ten list! Make sure not to fill the tortillas too much. I had to use three of them for all the sauce. Excellent with vanilla ICe cream and cinnamon on top! Thanks for the suggestions.
Not sure where I went wrong but my tortillas burned after seconds in the oil, and I had a hard time rolling them up and getting them to stay sealed. So I opted to bake instead, 10 mins at 400, and used toothpicks to keep them together. Turned half way though. Came out much better. Served with whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon.
These were delicious! My friends really liked that I added a dash of cinnamon sugar to the sauce. Be careful to not overheat the oil/use too much. I almost set the fire alarms off in my whole dorm! I found it helped to let them cool for a minute on a plate before "drying" with a paper towel to keep the towel from sticking. I double the recipe and placed the finished chimichangas in a square cake pan, poured the extra sauce on top, and then warmed it in the oven before serving with vanilla icecream! Yummy!
These were a hit at the office Friday Feast. I made them for breakfast. Since I wanted them for the morning I made the filling and let it cool. This made it easier to handle and to wrap and I did not have any leaking from my amateur wrapping. I wrapped them the night before which gave the tortillas time to set. They fry up very fast and crispy yummy. I sprinkled them with a but of sugar and cinnamon but they were excellent without any type of topping unless you prepare them for dessert in which Ice Cream would be best. I will definately be making this again.
although i am a sweet freak, this was far too sweet for me. i made it exactly as suggested, but next time i will decrease the amount of sugar as well as butter. served it with ice cream .was very delicious...will make it again !
This was very good and would have been excellent had I not burned the chimichangas somewhat in oil that was too hot (my fault). The banana/rum sauce was delicious, however. I only had white rum so I spiced it up with a small pinch each of ground cinnamon, allspice, cloves, pepper, nutmeg and ginger. I served these with vanilla ice cream.
Delicious!!!! I've always wanted to make this and I'm glad I finally did. Very easy, but elegant. A few tweeks: I 4x the sauce amounts and used 8 medium flour tortillas; added 1 T vanilla and 2 t cinnamon to sauce while cooking; let sauce cool,then filled tortilla; put unfried tortillas in fridge for a few hours; dipped in sugar/cinnamon mixture after frying and draining; put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top; added 1/4 cup of rum to extra sauce I saved, reheated and poured over top. Boy-oh-boy - I feel like I should open up my own restaurant now. It was that good and impressive!! Thank you for a wonderful recipe!!
These are fantastic! I can't believe something so simple and with so few ingredients could be so delicious. I didn't fry them but baked them in the oven after brushing them with an egg wash and sprinkling with cinnamon/sugar and they came out crispy. Yummo!!
I changed this recipe a little to make preparation easier. Basically, I cut my tortillas intos wedges and fry them separately. Once removed I coat them in cinnamon sugar. The dessert is then assembled by layering vanilla ice cream and banana mixture. To finish it off, I stick several wedges into the bowl and sprinkle more cinnamon sugar over the top.
This dessert went perfectly with my Cinco de Mayo party. I made the chimichangas up before my guests arrived and just fried them up when we were ready to serve them. They were delicious with vanilla icecream (the icecream tempered the sweetness of the bananas foster).
My daughter wanted me to make these. I thought they were great with a cold glass of milk. Instead of rum i use amaretto and it gave it a great taste. Only difficulty was trying to wrap it like a burrito without having the filling fall out.
As I was making this (extremely easy) recipe, I was thinking to myself, "this is going to be just horrible". We don't fry many things so the oil smelled weird to me, and the burritos were falling apart. I was afraid I was just going to end up throwing them away. Boy was I WRONG. These were incredible! My husband actually asked me to remove the recipe from our box because it's so dangerously delicious. We settled on just saving them for special occasions. :)
Very awesome recipe. We had bananas to use up so I searched for a recipe and decided to make this for breakfast! Delicious. Thanks to another reviewer, I put in one tsp of vanilla in place of the spiced rum. I ate mine on a tortilla (unfried), but my husband made his on a piece of wheat bread with peanut butter and strawberry jelly and is already requesting seconds.
O-M-GOODNESS...I used slightly less than 1/2 cup sugar and 1 TBL of vanilla (didn't have rum)...I made as stated and poured some of the banana mixture over baked cinnamon sugar tortillas (quartered flour tortills, spread with butter, and baked at 450 for 7-8 min, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar mixture)...you way was 100% better...thanks for such a great, quick sweet treat!!!
YUMMMMMMY! First time I've tried something like this! This is a wonderful recipe. And, Im NOOOO cook. I added 1 tsp vanilla and a squirt of hunny. Make sure your oil is hot before frying. Also, I sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar mixture after frying. Next time I think I'll try to fry the whole tortilla's first, sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, then, drizzle mixture over top. OOOH, whip cream and/or vanilla ice cream.----Just thought about putting on pancakes and adding walnuts. I'll let You know about that one!!!! MMMMMMMMMM
Simple and delicious! I used 4 'soft taco' flour tortillas so everyone could have their own chimichanga. I also followed other reviewers' suggestions and assembled them ahead of time. The liquid oozed everywhere when I tried to fold them, so I just saved it and poured it over the chimichangas after frying. Frying really did just take a minute per side, so it was easy to do at any time during the evening.
Wow, this was great. I prepared the sauce with dinner and let it cool. I folded a tortilla in half with sauce inside, and fried them quick in a little oil. A little of the sauce leaked out, and I was worried, but there was plenty left inside, and the sugar helped crisp the tortilla.
Yum!!! Added the 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon as another reviewer suggested. Rolled as stated in the recipe but, like the look of the one in the photo better so will try that next time. And there will be a next time. Actually filled 4 tortillas (much to the pleasure of my 18 year old son who got the extra one). Maybe I had big bananas. Used a slotted spoon so I had extra sauce to drizzle over the finished product.
These turned out pretty good. I used rum flavored extract instead of rum and the flavor was very good. The hardest part was rolling them up keeping the sauce from escaping. I'll make it again but let the filling cool before I roll them as another reviewer suggested. I'm not ready to give up on this one, but it needs a little help in my opinion.
I tasted the sauce and felt it needed something so I added vanilla as suggested by another reviewer. I had 3 tortillas to use up and one large banana per tortilla was perfect. I did double the sauce so there would be plenty. Served with vanilla ice cream....heavenly!
This is an awesome way to enjoy bananas foster, especially for people like me who don't like ice cream and need some other texture to go with it. I sprinkled mine with cinnamon sugar while still hot from the frying pan. The leftover ones, if you have any, are still good the next day, even with microwaving!
This is delicious!!! I didn’t have rum so I used vanilla and fried them in coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, then sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar, but otherwise followed the recipe as is. They are fabulous! Thank you for the recipe!
We made this for our after dinner dessert tonight. I didn't have any spiced rum so I add a few drops of vanilla extract instead. I also added cream cheese and a dash of cinnamon inside the tortilla before frying. This one is a keeper!
This recipe was fabulous. Served it to 9 people at Easter ranging from ages 3 - 95. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. The sauce is delicious, the fried tortillas crispy and the rum flavored bananas are fabulous. We added some chocolate to the sauce and used coconut rum on one occasion - a bit different and every bit as delicious.
I made these for Cinco De Mayo and they were excellent quick and easy. Also, I didn't have spiced rum so I substituted Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur) and I also coated in cinnamon/sugar after fried. Perfect! Serve w/ice cream and caramel topping!mmm.....
I made these for a party of the weekend, and they were a HUGE hit!! I made a little extra banana mixture and poured it over the chimichangas and served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. DELICIOUS!!
This was wonderful! I only substituted vanilla for the rum (because I don't like spiced rum) and it was great! This would be good over vanilla ice cream or pancakes instead of syrup. This is a very easy dessert to make and quick too!
What a great way to give a tried and true recipe Mexican flair! I did use the ten inch tortillas. Rolling them up (especially with 1/2 of the sauce in each) was DIFFICULT. If you're going to roll them like a burrito, let the sauce cool first because you'll have it all over your fingers by the time you're done. Put them in the frying pan seam side down to seal them before you turn them over. The author suggested serving banana syrup over top, so I found a recipe and made that too. This made them ridiculously too sweet. When you feel like you have to brush your teeth after you're first bite, there's a problem. I have some tortillas left over, so I might try it again with no banana syrup this time, maybe just a very light roll in cinnamon sugar.
