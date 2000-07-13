Bananas Foster Chimichangas

The contrast of the crunchy tortilla with the warm bananas is to die for. Serve with banana syrup and your favorite ice cream.

Recipe by Kim Fliehmann

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 chimichangas
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter . Stir in bananas and sugar, and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour in rum and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Spoon half the banana mixture onto each flour tortilla, and roll up, tucking in the ends, like a burrito.

  • In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Fry chimichangas until golden. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 262.2mg. Full Nutrition
