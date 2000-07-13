Bananas Foster Chimichangas

What a great way to give a tried and true recipe Mexican flair! I did use the ten inch tortillas. Rolling them up (especially with 1/2 of the sauce in each) was DIFFICULT. If you're going to roll them like a burrito, let the sauce cool first because you'll have it all over your fingers by the time you're done. Put them in the frying pan seam side down to seal them before you turn them over. The author suggested serving banana syrup over top, so I found a recipe and made that too. This made them ridiculously too sweet. When you feel like you have to brush your teeth after you're first bite, there's a problem. I have some tortillas left over, so I might try it again with no banana syrup this time, maybe just a very light roll in cinnamon sugar.