Fraisier

My cake is very difficult to make but in the end it turns out very beautiful. Garnish with a sprinkling of confectioners' sugar. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by Holly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium saucepan, cook raspberries and 1 1/4 cups of sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Mixture will boil and then thicken. When thick, remove from heat and put over ice to cool.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). While berries are cooking, beat egg whites in large mixing bowl with electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Beat in 8 egg yolks and flour, until smooth. Pour mixture into pastry bag and pipe two spiral cakes, slightly smaller than 9 inches, onto baking sheets. Bake 5 to 7 minutes, or until set and golden. Cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat together butter, egg and remaining 3 egg yolks. Add the cooled raspberries and mix thoroughly. Place a 9 inch cake ring or spring form pan on a serving platter. Line the inside of the ring with sliced strawberries. Frost the sides of one of the spiral cakes with raspberry cream, and place it in the ring. Spread more cream on top, and add a layer of strawberries. Repeat with the next layer. Use a kitchen torch to loosen cake ring, or simply remove spring form ring. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 70.9g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 365.9mg; sodium 225.9mg. Full Nutrition
